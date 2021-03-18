You are here

  • Home
  • Mads Davidsen bringing a new ‘sustainable’ mindset to Arabian Gulf League football

Mads Davidsen bringing a new ‘sustainable’ mindset to Arabian Gulf League football

Mads Davidsen bringing a new ‘sustainable’ mindset to Arabian Gulf League football
With the Danish Sporting Director, Al-Jazira are hoping to buck the trend of quick fixes and short-term planning that plague other clubs in the UAE and region. (File/Al Jazira FC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cq6k7

Updated 18 March 2021
Paul Williams

Mads Davidsen bringing a new ‘sustainable’ mindset to Arabian Gulf League football

Mads Davidsen bringing a new ‘sustainable’ mindset to Arabian Gulf League football
  • With the Danish Sporting Director, Al-Jazira are hoping to buck the trend of quick fixes and short-term planning that plague other clubs in the UAE and region
Updated 18 March 2021
Paul Williams

LONDON: Stability and long-term planning aren’t usually associated with football in the Gulf.

Since the start of the 2019/20 Arabian Gulf League season there have been 22 coaching changes among the 14 clubs. In the desperate desire for success, long-term planning is a fantasy for most, with short-term success and job security the modus operandi for most clubs and officials.

But Abu Dhabi-based Al-Jazira are looking to buck that trend, and in newly-appointed sporting director Mads Davidsen, they have the man capable of building and cultivating the desired culture and environment within the club that will breed what every football club craves – sustained success.

“I was brought here for a project they call ‘Sustainable Sporting Success’,” the Dane told Arab News.

“That’s the presentation I had when I was interviewed. I bring a model that I have kind of designed myself through some analytical work, some evidential proof in the world of football, but also my own experiences working in China where we built up a club from the ground,” he said.

“I saw from my experience what works and what doesn’t work and how you can do it sustainably, so you’re not spending a lot or you’re not depending on one lucky season and the next you are a disaster,” Davidsen added.

“We’re trying to make a club that can be very stable, that can perform at the same level continuously and not overspend at the same time.”

In a league known for its pursuit of high-profile appointments, especially in managerial positions, Davidsen is certainly not the highest profile acquisition to arrive in the Emirates. But he comes with an established reputation within Asia for his work at Chinese giants Shanghai Port (formerly known as Shanghai SIPG) where he worked alongside the likes of Sven-Göran Eriksson, and Brazilian internationals Oscar and Hulk.

The fact that Al-Jazira turned to him to guide them on this journey, he says, is a sign the club were ready to take this step forward.

“I think in some way the club was ready for this,” he explained.

“And to be honest I think that’s why they hired me. They could’ve hired a lot of other good sporting directors, they could’ve also hired someone with much more higher-level experience than me, they could probably go after people who were sporting directors in the Premier League or in La Liga which I have never been.”

“But I am convinced they hired me because I have proven something with this model,” said Davidsen.

While the Dane hasn’t yet been in the role 12 months, there are already signs of his influence in the squad this year – the youngest in the Arabian Gulf League. As Davidsen explains, that is no accident.

“What we did since the summer we have sold or terminated 14 players’ contracts, which of course has lowered the average age,” he explained. “We simply signed a lot of academy players and we started to sell or loan out players who were a little bit older and we couldn’t see fit into our style of play.”

Promoting young local players has become part of the big picture.

“I use the example of a player like Abdullah Ramadan, who has had a really good season and is now a regular with the UAE national team and has been two times the Player of the Month in the UAE league,” Davidsen said.

“He would not have played if we had kept two all of the very experienced players in his position. He would not have been given a chance. You have to believe in the youth.”

“When we played (this week) against Fujairah we finished the game with the two full backs who are 18 and 20 years old and we scored two goals when they were in the game, which for me is great example that the coach, and the whole club, believe in the project.”

Despite the renewed focus on youth, it is one of Al Jazira’s stalwarts that is pushing the team toward their third AGL title, with national team striker Ali Mabkhout in almost career-best form, hitting 14 goals in his last eight matches – including three hattricks.

“Ali is of course first of all a fantastic player, one of the best players without doubt in the region, and on the continent,” Davidsen said.

“I think with our new way of working we have also given Ali a new momentum, a different kind of motivation. He’s a leader and he’s important for the group because he sees a lot of young players now that need his help and need his support.

“Also if you look at his scoring rates, it’s higher this year than it has been in previous years,” Davidsen added.

“So his performance actually went up this year, which is a great example of a player who has stepped up when it was necessary, because he could see that we offloaded a lot of the experienced players, so he was one of the ones that was left that had to bind together the team.”

With a narrow two-point lead over surprise packets Baniyas with just five games remaining – all against teams currently outside the top five – this is Al-Jazira’s title to lose. But as sweet as success would be, for Davidsen, it is only the beginning.

Topics: football

Related

Dispute between Fenerbahce and beIN Sports threatens future of Turkish football television deal
Sport
Dispute between Fenerbahce and beIN Sports threatens future of Turkish football television deal
Fabio Abreu’s goals show net results of clever scouting in Saudi football
Sport
Fabio Abreu’s goals show net results of clever scouting in Saudi football

Prince Khalid says Saudi Arabia ‘ideal fit for Extreme E’ as inaugural race in AlUla edges closer

Prince Khalid says Saudi Arabia ‘ideal fit for Extreme E’ as inaugural race in AlUla edges closer
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

Prince Khalid says Saudi Arabia ‘ideal fit for Extreme E’ as inaugural race in AlUla edges closer

Prince Khalid says Saudi Arabia ‘ideal fit for Extreme E’ as inaugural race in AlUla edges closer
  • Saudi Automobile and Motorcyle Federation chairman reiterates commitment to protecting environment
  • First Extreme E rally event to take place on April 3-4
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The latest international motorsports event to take place in Saudi Arabia is now just over two weeks away, with the FIA-backed Extreme E rally’s inaugural race due to be held in the desert terrain of AlUla on April 3-4.

The new electric vehicle competition will pit 10 teams and 20 drivers against each other on the sand dunes of AlUla over two days, with qualifying on Friday and the main Desert X Prix on Saturday.

It will be Extreme E’s first-ever outing after years in the planning and will feature leading drivers, including Jenson Button and Carlos Sainz, among a field of world-class male and female competitors.

The rally season’s major objective is to highlight the climate change challenges faced by ecosystems around the world, while showcasing the performance of all-electric SUVs in extreme conditions.

In AlUla, the tour will highlight the impact of desertification, before continuing on to the stunning backdrops of Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Argentina to continue spreading the message while pushing drivers and their teams to their limits.

For Saudi Arabia, the hosting of Extreme E marks another motor racing milestone.

Having hosted desert rallies for more than half a century, the Kingdom welcomed its first FIA-backed street race with the Formula E Diriyah E-Prix in 2019 — a race that has since been held over two weekends since, most recently just last month.

In 2020, the Kingdom became the first Middle Eastern nation to host the famous Dakar Rally — “the hardest race in the world” — with competitors snaking across hundreds of miles of desert dunes as they looped round the country from Jeddah over the space of two weeks.

Dakar Saudi returned in January this year, with an even sterner, but just as mesmerizing, route across the Kingdom.

And later this year, Formula One racing will finally come to the Kingdom with the maiden Saudi Arabian Grand Prix taking place in Jeddah.

It is through the tireless work of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcyle Federation (SAMF) that Extreme E will take to the desert next month. It was also through the Federation’s partnerships with Formula E and Rally Dakar that the Kingdom is now host to both the Diriyah E-Prix and Dakar Saudi for 10 years of events, as well as Formula One.

Led by chairman Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, SAMF illustrated to Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, the high levels of popularity of motorsports across Saudi Arabia. They also highlighted the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life program, as well as the Kingdom’s desire to implement green initiatives where possible.

“We feel the Kingdom is an ideal fit for Extreme E due to our forward thinking and original approach to the new Saudi Arabia we are aiming for under the goals of Vision 2030,” Prince Khalid said.

“Under Vision 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seeks to create a vibrant society in which all citizens can fulfil their dreams, hopes and ambitions to succeed in a thriving economy, and we see sport as a key component of that. It goes without saying that Saudis are recognized internationally for the passion and love we have for sport, and perhaps none more so than motorsport.

“We also see need for change and to do all we can to support the environment and our planet,” he added. “That’s at the core of Extreme E’s mission and it gives us enormous pride to be hosting their first ever race in the Kingdom this April. Together, Saudi Arabia’s partnership with Extreme E will bring incredible benefit to the Kingdom, Extreme E, wider motorsports and the care we give to our planet.”

Extreme E will be a monumental event in what is already a phenomenal year of motorsports in Saudi Arabia. Our goal is to inspire through motorsports and to be hosting Dakar Saudi, Formula E, Extreme E and F1 — as well as all our many, hugely loved Saudi-born events — in one year, and for many more years to come, is an incredible achievement and together open the exciting next chapter of motorsports in Saudi Arabia.”

Ten teams are signed up for Season 1 of Extreme E, including three owned by current and former Formula One World Champions, with Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button founding X44, Rosberg X Racing and JBXE, respectively.

Joining those teams will be ABT CUPRA XE, ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team, Andretti United, Chip Ganassi Racing, Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team, Team TECHEETAH and Veloce Racing.

The Extreme E driver line-up brings together champions from a variety of motorsport disciplines spanning single-seaters to rallying, rallycross, Dakar and sportscar racing: Mattias Ekstrom and Claudia Hurtgen (ABT CUPRA XE); Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz (ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team); Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings (Andretti United); Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price (Chip Ganassi Racing); Oliver Bennett and Christine Giampaoli (Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team); Jenson Button (JBXE); Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor (Rosberg X Racing); Stephane Sarrazin and Jamie Chadwick (Veloce Racing); and Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez (X44).

Topics: motor sports Extreme E

Related

Extreme E to launch in the desert of AlUla in one month
Sport
Extreme E to launch in the desert of AlUla in one month
Setting off in Saudi Arabia Extreme E comes to MBC Action
Media
Setting off in Saudi Arabia Extreme E comes to MBC Action

Dispute between Fenerbahce and beIN Sports threatens future of Turkish football television deal

Dispute between Fenerbahce and beIN Sports threatens future of Turkish football television deal
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

Dispute between Fenerbahce and beIN Sports threatens future of Turkish football television deal

Dispute between Fenerbahce and beIN Sports threatens future of Turkish football television deal
  • Offensive prerecorded chants the latest claim by the club that the Qatari broadcaster has an agenda against it
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A dispute between Fenerbahce and beIN Sports is threatening to develop into a full-blown crisis that could see the Qatari broadcasters walk away from Turkish football, according to a new report in the New York Times.

The controversy began when prerecorded supporter chants - which have been added to screenings since the Covid-19 pandemic led to matches being played behind closed doors - during broadcasts of Turkish Super Big matches have been revealed to be offensive in nature to Fenerbahce, one of the country’s most successful and richest clubs.

It is not the first time that the Istanbul-based club has claimed beIN Sports have an agenda against it, with previous accusations of negative coverage and analysis leading to boycotts of interviews, supporter protests and even a lawsuit in the Turkish courts.

BeIN Sports currently pays $360 million for the rights to cover the Turkish league but the ongoing dispute could now leave any future deals in jeopardy.

The consequences, for both sides, could be serious.

Fenerbahce, like the majority of top flight Turkish clubs, are in debt and loss of TV revenue would lead to further financial difficulties, though it must be pointed out that the Turkish League is already considering a new television rights sale.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster has maintained its innocence, explaining that in purely, finical terms, any negative targeting of particular club is self-sabotaging.

“Why would we deliberately try to disenfranchise one of the biggest clubs in Turkey?” a beIN Media Group spokesman was quoted as saying in the. New York Times article. “It doesn’t make any sense, commercially or otherwise.”

Should beIN Sports walk away from Turkish football it would be the latest loss of rights to major international sporting competitions in recent years.

The deal for Germany’s Bundesliga was not renewed at the start of the 2020-21 season while the one for Italy’s Serie A is also expiring soon.

It’s not only in football that this has happened, with beIN Sports last year losing the right to broadcast Formula One in the Middle East racing to MBC Action.

In Turkey, within the club itself and among the club’s vociferous supporters, the back-and-forth accusations and insults continue. There have been social media campaigns against beIN Sports and the broadcaster was barred from the press conference announcing Fenerbahce’s signing of German international Mesut Ozil.

The club’s players have even taken to the field with a slogan that said “beFAIR” in the colors of the broadcaster, leading beIN to take the case to court.

Meanwhile an apology by beIN Sports regarding the offensive chants has not managed to calm the situation, nor the announcement that two employees had been sacked and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Topics: beIN sport Turkey

Related

beIN Sports channels return to Saudi Arabia
Media
beIN Sports channels return to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali held talks in Jeddah on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (SPA)
Sports
Saudi sports minister, Formula 1 CEO discuss grand prix

Teenage sensation Sinner upsets former Dubai champ

Teenage sensation Sinner upsets former Dubai champ
Jannik Sinner on his way to beating former champion Roberto Bautista Agut at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. (AN photo by Ali Khaled)
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

Teenage sensation Sinner upsets former Dubai champ

Teenage sensation Sinner upsets former Dubai champ
  • Youngest player in FedEx ATP Top 100 Rankings will meet Karatsev in quarter-finals
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Italian teenager Jannik Sinner claimed a dramatic 6-4 3-6 7-5 victory over fourth seed and former champion Roberto Bautista Agut on Wednesday to move into the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The measure of Sinner's two-hour, 24-minute victory can be judged by the fact that his opponent has already reached two finals this year, in Montpellier and last week in Doha.

The gripping battle remained in the balance right up until the final ball was struck. The opening set went to Sinner, the No. 16 seed, after he broke to lead 5-4. Bautista Agut leveled the match by breaking to lead 5-3 in the second before serving out the set.

In the deciding set, Sinner held the advantage by breaking to lead 4-2 and although Bautista Agut brought it back to 4-4, a double fault at 6-5 gave Sinner a match point he took advantage of.

Sinner, who is making his Dubai debut this week, is still a new name to many but he has already set numerous records. He ended 2020 as the No. 1 teenager on the ATP Tour and he won his second ATP250 title earlier this season in Melbourne.

Sinner took the 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals title in Milan and he also advanced to the 2020 French Open quarter-finals, the first debutant to do so since Rafael Nadal in 2005. He was also the youngest quarter-finalist there since Novak Djokovic in 2006.

“Today I tried to play aggressively, especially on the return game,” said Sinner, the youngest player in the Top 100 of the FedEx ATP Rankings. “Some points I played a little bit slower to change the rhythm. I think that was the key.”

Second seed Andrey Rublev enjoyed a comfortable win over Taylor Fritz, taking just over an hour to win 6-3 6-1. While leading 3-1 in the second set, Rublev fended off six break points en route to the victory.

Third seed Denis Shapovalov, playing his 200th career match and again performing under the watchful eye of coach and former two-time Dubai finalist Mikhail Youzhny, also advanced to the quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-3 win over Hubert Hurkacz. 

The 21-year-old Shapovalov produced a confident and aggressive performance to overcome an opponent he had lost to in their previous two meetings. He always held the edge in what was still a closely fought opening set, breaking to lead 2-1 and fighting off a break point to hold 5-3 lead before securing the set. The second set was more comfortable as Shapovalov again broke for 2-1, and although he failed to convert three more break points at 3-1, he broke serve once more in the final game.

He has been waiting for his game to catch fire this season after losing two matches in the ATP Cup, suffering a third-round defeat at the Australian Open and winning just one match last week in Doha. Shapovalov believes it is all coming together, but still issued a note of caution as he pursues his bid for a second career crown.

“I played some really good tennis,” Shapovalov said. “Obviously I have struggled against Hubert in the past and he is such a great player. He has got great weapons and is really tough to play against so I am really happy to get my first win against him. With the way I was playing, I was really feeling it in the important points.

“I really feel I have put in a lot of good work with Misha (Youzhny), especially after the Australian Open. We had a good training block so in that sense for sure I do feel confident in my game and how I am feeling physically. I am hoping to play as well tomorrow but it is never guaranteed.”

Jeremy Chardy battled his way to a 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 win over eighth seed Karen Khachanov.

Chardy fired 19 aces but had to battle for 2 hours 35 minutes to edge past Khachanov, who failed to win the only break point of the opening set before claiming the tiebreak. The first break of the match did not come until late in the second set when Chardy took a 5-4 lead and served out to level the match, and just one break settled the deciding set.

In other matches, Kei Nishikori beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4 6-4, Aslan Karatsev defeated Lorenzo Sonego 3-6 6-3 6-4, Marton Fucsovics upset 11th seed Dusan Lajovic 6-1 4-6 6-4 and Lloyd Harris beat Filip Krajinovic 7-6(5) 6-4.

The quarter-finals will feature Shapovalov against Chardy, Karatsev facing Sinner, Rublev taking on Fucsovics, and Harris meeting Nishikori.

Topics: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Jannik Sinner

Related

Lee Harris at the Grand to Grand ultramarathon in the US. (Supplied)
Sport
The ultramarathon runners conquering the desert trails of the UAE
Al-Ain's coach Zoran Mamic speaks to his players during the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2018. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
Shock in Saudi Arabia, UAE as popular Mamic jailed for fraud

Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over pig insult to female comedian

Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over pig insult to female comedian
Updated 18 March 2021
AFP

Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over pig insult to female comedian

Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over pig insult to female comedian
  • Sasaki had suggested to colleagues that Watanabe could appear at the Olympic opening ceremony as an “Olympig”, says mag
Updated 18 March 2021
AFP

TOKYO: The creative director for Tokyo’s Olympic ceremonies announced his resignation on Thursday for proposing a plus-size female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the postponed Games’ chief stepped down in a sexism row.
Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his suggestion about Naomi Watanabe, a hugely popular celebrity, for the opening ceremony.
It is just the latest headache for organizers of the coronavirus-delayed Games, who are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori’s sexist remarks last month.
In a statement released early Thursday, Sasaki apologized to Watanabe and said he understood his proposal had been inappropriate.
“My idea would be a huge insult to Ms. Naomi Watanabe. This can’t be taken back,” he said.
“I regret this from the bottom of my heart, and I deeply apologize to her and everyone who felt discomfort over this,” he added.
Sasaki said he had spoken to Tokyo Olympics chief Seiko Hashimoto, who replaced Mori last month, to inform her he would be stepping down.
The scandal erupted on Wednesday evening, when a local magazine reported that Sasaki last year suggested to colleagues that Watanabe could appear at the Olympic opening ceremony as an “Olympig,” wearing pig ears.
The proposal, made in a group chat, was immediately rejected by Sasaki’s colleagues, who told him it was inappropriate.

Sasaki was initially appointed to take charge of the Paralympics opening and closing ceremonies, but became creative director for the Olympic extravaganzas in December.
Watanabe is a feted celebrity in Japan, and is known to international fans in part thanks to an appearance on the celebrated makeover show “Queer Eye.”
The comedian and model, who fronts campaigns for products from clothing to skincare, has more than nine million followers on Instagram.
She is one of the few prominent plus-size figures among Japan’s celebrities, and has faced insults in the past. She has not yet commented on the latest row.
There was also no immediate comment from the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, though Hashimoto is expected to address the issue at a press conference on Thursday.
The row comes at a sensitive time for the Games after the firestorm that erupted when former Tokyo 2020 chief Mori said women speak too much in meetings.
Mori eventually stepped down, with former Olympic minister Hashimoto appointed his successor, but the scandal was hugely damaging for organizers, who have now moved to improve the gender balance on their board.
It was the latest in a number of public relations setbacks for the Olympics, including a plagiarism row over the Games’ original logo and public anger over a $2 billion design for the main stadium, which was later scaled back.
In 2019, the head of Japan’s Olympic committee, Tsunekazu Takeda, stepped down after he was charged by French magistrates probing $2.3 million in payments made before and after Tokyo secured hosting rights.
Organizers are facing public skepticism over holding the Games this year, and are due to make a key decision on whether to allow foreign fans to attend.
They are widely expected to announce next week that overseas spectators will be barred, with limits on domestic fans still to be decided.
Organizers insist the Games can still go ahead, and have released a series of rulebooks they say will ensure virus safety.
The Olympic torch relay is due to kick off on March 25, though spectators are barred from the launch ceremony and first leg, with those lining the route elsewhere banned from cheering and crowding, and required to wear masks.

The ultramarathon runners conquering the desert trails of the UAE

Lee Harris at the Grand to Grand ultramarathon in the US. (Supplied)
Lee Harris at the Grand to Grand ultramarathon in the US. (Supplied)
Updated 17 March 2021
Ali Khaled

The ultramarathon runners conquering the desert trails of the UAE

Lee Harris at the Grand to Grand ultramarathon in the US. (Supplied)
  • Lee Harris and Kathleen Leguin are part of a special breed of athletes who have mastered running as an endurance sport
Updated 17 March 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Lee Harris isn’t too keen on running marathons. But not in the way so many people aren’t keen on running marathons.

For the Dubai resident, marathons are just not long enough. Now, if you are talking about ultramarathons — those brutal tests of endurance that can range from 50 to hundreds of kilometers, and last from days to over a week — you’ve got his attention.

“Running a marathon had never really been something that appealed to me,” Harris, 50, told Arab News. “I enjoyed running and I used running as a basis for training for other sports. I started running longer distances when I got into my 40s and I thought marathons are based on more speed on the road, and I was looking for a test of skill.”

The numbers involved in ultramarathons, over time, become staggering. Harris has notched up 21,000 klimeters around the mountains and deserts of the UAE over the past decade. The more than 750,000 meters of accumulated ascent and descent is the equivalent of running up and down Mount Everest 42 times.

Harris, a fitness trainer from the UK, became interested in ultramarathons after watching a colleague train for the Marathon des Sables - seven marathons across the Sahara.

He has now been running ultramarathons for more than 10 years, and says such distances require a specific set of skills. Marathon runners race against the clock, but Harris says that as he get older he started to look for the longer, slower run. And bit of outdoor adventure as well.

He was born and raised in the English county of Cornwall and calls himself a “rural person.” He excelled at weightlifting, boxing — for seven years at the Royal Navy — and cross-country running. After mastering how to run a marathon on trail, he managed a 50km ultramarathon in training. His first competitive ultramarathon was the punishing 220km race around Manaslu mountain in Nepal.

For him, it’s all about efficiency. And on the long trails, he had found a physical and mental challenge. 

“It’s a bit of a reconnection, when you’re out there you see what mother nature’s really like,” he said. “The environment is fantastic, we lose a bit of that when we live in the cities. The first thing I noticed being out in the mountains, my whole world switches off. There’s so many colors, there are so many smells and the terrain is always different. It doesn’t matter if you run the same route all the time, you always learn something different about it. That’s what mother nature is all about.”

On Friday, Harris will take part in the Al-Marmoom Ultramarathon over 50km.

Lee Harris at the Grand to Grand ultramarathon in the US. (Supplied)

Joining him will be French Dubai resident Kathleen Leguin who says running an ultramarathon brings out a range of emotions in her, from occasional despair to eventual joy.

“I know now, from experience, there will always be one low moment at some point,” she told Arab News. “It can be in the beginning, in the middle or near the end. When I start I’m always quite happy, excited, and bit nervous at the start line, because I like to do well and compete for the top places,” she added.

“But we know, because the races are so long, that at some point things will not go as planned. I kind of like it because there is a lot of problem solving. And yet toward the end when you see that finish line, it feels good because it’s such a long day out.

“Suddenly you feel like you can go even longer,” said Leguin, 34, before quickly adding: “It doesn’t last long, I’ll be honest. But suddenly you can run faster than what you thought was possible, you do have that extra energy.”

Leguin moved to the UAE in 2010 and only took up running four years ago. After only a year she had already progressed to ultramarathons. Going back is not always exciting for her.

“Shorter distances on roads, I find that to be boring now,” she said. “I’m not the most comfortable at it, but I sometimes like to do shorter races to push myself and get out of the comfort zone. For me, the shorter it is, the more difficult it is. I know it sounds a bit weird but that’s how it is, the roads I found boring but put me on short distance trail, I do enjoy it.

“I prefer it, the more technical and the more we can climb, the happier I am,” Leguin added. “I like running on road and discovering a city, but still the movement is repetitive, I cannot go as along as when you take me on a trail. I can go for hours or days out there.”

With ultramarathons seemingly bordering on spiritual experiences, it’s not surprising the trails themselves have ingrained themselves in the psyche of the runners. For Harris, that first one in Manaslu takes some beating.

“Absolutely amazing race, it will always be my favorite in the sense it was my first one, it got me addicted to it,” he said. “One of the toughest ones I’ve done was the Grand to Grand, which is the 274km, six-stager, over seven days, self-supported race from the Grand Canyon to the Grand Staircase in Utah.”

While the emotion and mindset no doubt play a big part, a runner has little chance of success without mastering the more technical aspects of the ultramarathon.

Runners carry their own gear — including food and nutrition — with them, while the organizers supply water and a tent, often shared with six to eight other competitors. It’s up to each individual to gauge what is needed for the duration of the run.

The participants are given a window of time to complete a certain stage, so the faster they complete it, the more time they save to eat, rest and sleep.

“I’ve done a non-stop 300km self-supported (race) which was the toughest race I’ve ever done and that was in the Oman desert,” Harris said. “It’s 150km over the mountains and then 150km through the Wahiba sands. All they supplied was checkpoints every 15 to 20km, and those checkpoints just supported you with water and you had to carry all your gear with you.”

It took him 89 hours to complete.

Friday’s 50km might seem like a gentle jog in comparison, but Harris hasn’t got to where he is today by disrespecting the task ahead.

“I’m always nervous when I go to these sort of things,” he said. “I’m always looking to improve myself. I’m 50 years old now, the journey never ends, so I’m looking forward to it in that it’s another test of everything that I’ve learned. I don’t know how it will go, the great thing about those things is that they’re an unknown factor. How my body reacts to it, I’ll never know till I get out there.”

Topics: marathon UAE running

Related

Couple run Dubai balcony marathon to beat coronavirus blues
Offbeat
Couple run Dubai balcony marathon to beat coronavirus blues
British man runs marathon in backyard during coronavirus lockdown
Offbeat
British man runs marathon in backyard during coronavirus lockdown

Latest updates

France’s Macron says Iran must stop making situation worse regarding nuclear violations
France’s Macron says Iran must stop making situation worse regarding nuclear violations
Suspected jihadists kill 12 in Yemen attack: official
Suspected jihadists kill 12 in Yemen attack: official
Media watchdog: Iran must end convictions over ‘false news’
Media watchdog: Iran must end convictions over ‘false news’
Fear in Yangon as Myanmar military quells protests under martial law
Fear in Yangon as Myanmar military quells protests under martial law
Report: Turkish curriculum ‘has been radicalized’
Report: Turkish curriculum ‘has been radicalized’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.