France's Macron urges Iran to 'stop worsening' nuclear crisis

France’s Macron urges Iran to ‘stop worsening’ nuclear crisis
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures toward journalists at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

France’s Macron urges Iran to ‘stop worsening’ nuclear crisis

France’s Macron urges Iran to ‘stop worsening’ nuclear crisis
  • “Iran must make the expected gestures and behave in a responsible manner,” Macron said
  • “Iran must stop worsening the nuclear situation that is already serious,” he added
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged Iran to stop aggravating the already grave crisis over its nuclear programme by multiplying violations of the 2015 deal with world powers on its atomic programme.
"Iran must stop worsening the nuclear situation that is already serious by accumulating violations of the Vienna accord," Macron told reporters alongside visiting Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.
"Iran must make the expected gestures and behave in a responsible manner," he said.
The new administration of US President Joe Biden has indicated it is prepared to re-enter the nuclear deal after Donald Trump walked out in 2015, but so far there has been no sign of any breakthrough as Tehran ramps up its nuclear work.
"France is fully mobilised for a relaunch of a credible process to find a solution to this crisis," Macron added. "This means returning to a control and supervision of the Iranian nuclear programme while also integrating a control of Iran's ballistic activity in the region."
Biden's administration has said it will rejoin the deal and start lifting sanctions against Iran if it returns to full compliance.
But Tehran rejected this precondition, pressing on with increasing nuclear work in retaliation for Trump's so-called "maximum pressure" sanctions policy to weaken the Iranian regime, which has had no official relations with Washington for four decades.

Topics: France Iran French President Emmanuel Macron nuclear

Egypt, US in Red Sea naval exercises to support regional security

Egypt, US in Red Sea naval exercises to support regional security
Updated 32 min 26 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, US in Red Sea naval exercises to support regional security

Egypt, US in Red Sea naval exercises to support regional security
  • The exercises involving Egypt’s Red Sea-based southern fleet are part of ongoing international efforts to maintain stability and react to a range of scenarios
  • The Egyptian frigate Sharm El-Sheikh, and the American amphibious warfare ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), took part in the training
Updated 32 min 26 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian and American naval forces have been carrying out military training in the Red Sea as part of an initiative to combat maritime security threats in the region.

The exercises involving Egypt’s Red Sea-based southern fleet are part of ongoing international efforts to maintain stability and react to a range of scenarios.

“The joint training is taking place within the framework of the continuation of joint exercises conducted by the Egyptian naval forces with friendly countries,” said military spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces, Tamer Al-Rifai.

He pointed out that the exercises were aimed at enhancing the combat capabilities of marine units to face the challenges and threats to maritime security and stability in the region.

The Egyptian frigate Sharm El-Sheikh, and the American amphibious warfare ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), took part in the training.

The naval exercises – part of a strategic partnership arrangement between the Egyptian and American armed forces – included a set of maritime combat activities such as countering typical threats, situation analysis, transportation logistics, and relevant Red Sea security procedures.

Topics:  Egypt United States Red Sea naval exercises

UN Security Council condemns escalation in Yemen’s Marib, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

UN Security Council condemns escalation in Yemen’s Marib, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

UN Security Council condemns escalation in Yemen's Marib, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

UN Security Council condemns escalation in Yemen’s Marib, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
  • The Houthi offensive on Marib places one million internally-displaced people at grave risk and threatens efforts to secure a political settlement
  • The council emphasized the importance of facilitating humanitarian assistance
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Members of the Security Council condemned the escalation in Yemen’s Marib and cross-border Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
Members called for a de-escalation in the conflict and an immediate end to the Houthi offensive in Marib. They condemned the militia’s use of child soldiers in the fighting there. 
The Security Council called on all parties to come together and work with the UN special envoy Martin Griffiths to negotiate a nationwide ceasefire in the country.
The Houthi offensive on Marib places one million internally-displaced people at grave risk and threatens efforts to secure a political settlement.
The council emphasized the importance of facilitating humanitarian assistance as well as the movement of fuel ships into Hodeidah port.
The council also called for a “global ceasefire” to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the world’s hotspots.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Saudi Arabia Marib

EU slams Turkish moves against Kurdish party, legislator

EU slams Turkish moves against Kurdish party, legislator
Updated 18 March 2021
AP

EU slams Turkish moves against Kurdish party, legislator

EU slams Turkish moves against Kurdish party, legislator
  • Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu was expelled from parliament after an appeals court upheld his conviction on terrorist propaganda charges over a social media post
  • Gergerlioglu, a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the HDP party, said the case against him was politically motivated and that he was unjustly stripped of his seat
Updated 18 March 2021
AP

ANKARA, Turkey: The European Union on Thursday criticized Turkish authorities for stripping a prominent pro-Kurdish legislator of his parliamentary seat and seeking to shut down his political party, saying these moves add to concerns over the “backsliding of rights” in Turkey.
Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, was expelled from parliament on Wednesday after an appeals court upheld his conviction on terrorist propaganda charges over a social media posting. Gergerlioglu says the case against him was politically motivated, and argues that he was unjustly stripped of his seat in parliament before Turkey’s highest court reviews his case.
Hours later, a top prosecutor filed a lawsuit with Turkey’s Constitutional Court seeking to disband the HDP for alleged ties to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and to bar more than 600 of its members from politics for five years.
The moves in parliament and by the prosecutor were the latest in a years-long crackdown on the second-largest opposition party in parliament. Dozens of elected HDP lawmakers and mayors — including former co-chair Selahattin Demirtas — as well as thousands of party members have been arrested on terror-related accusations.
“Closing the second largest opposition party would violate the rights of millions of voters in Turkey,” EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell and Oliver Varhelyi, the EU enlargement commissioner said in a joint statement. “It adds to the EU’s concerns regarding the backsliding in fundamental rights in Turkey and undermines the credibility of the Turkish authorities’ stated commitment to reforms.”
The United States also spoke out against the steps taken against Gergerlioglu and his party, with State Department spokesman Ned Price saying efforts to dissolve the HDP “would unduly subvert the will of Turkish voters, further undermine democracy in Turkey, and deny millions of Turkish citizens their chosen representation.”
A senior Turkish official however, called for respect for Turkey’s judiciary and insisted the HDP has “organic ties to the PKK.”
“HDP’s senior leader and spokespeople, through their words and deeds, have repeated and consistently proved that they are the PKK’s political wing,” said Fahrettin Altun, the presidential communications director, on Twitter.
The PKK is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the EU and the US

Topics: Turkey Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu People’s Democratic Party (HDP) Turkish Kurds

Suspected jihadists kill 12 in Yemen attack: official

Suspected jihadists kill 12 in Yemen attack: official
Updated 18 March 2021
AFP

Suspected jihadists kill 12 in Yemen attack: official

Suspected jihadists kill 12 in Yemen attack: official
  • Gunmen, believed to be from Al-Qaeda, used machine guns and RPGs, killing eight soldiers and four civilians, official
  • A Southern Transitional Council official and medic in Abyan confirmed the death toll but Al-Qaeda has not yet issued any statements on the attack
Updated 18 March 2021
AFP

DUBAI: Four civilians and eight pro-government soldiers were killed in Yemen by suspected Al-Qaeda gunmen, who launched grenades and fired machine guns on a southern checkpoint on Thursday dawn, an official said.
The suspected jihadists escaped after opening fire in the southern province of Abyan, the official told AFP, asking not to be named.
“It was gunmen, believed to be from Al-Qaeda, who launched the attack with machine guns and RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades), killing eight soldiers and four civilians,” the official said.
The checkpoint in the coastal district of Ahwar was manned by members of the Security Belt, a powerful southern Yemen separatist force.
The militia is dominated by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which last year joined a power-sharing unity government, fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the country’s north.
Security Belt forces have played a decisive role in the fight against Al-Qaeda and Daesh group forces, forcing them to retreat from towns into rural areas.
An STC official and medic in Abyan confirmed the death toll, but Al-Qaeda has not yet issued any statements on the attack.
Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) was born in 2009 between the network’s offshoots in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, as they faced the onslaught of US and regional military campaigns.
It then took advantage of the war that erupted in Yemen in 2014 between the government and the Houthi rebels, bolstering its presence in the south of the country, and launching attacks against both sides.
The United States, which considers AQAP the terror group’s most dangerous branch, has carried out a campaign of drone strikes for the past two decades — greatly weakening the terror group.
AQAP fighters are estimated to number in the low thousands, according US estimates in 2019.

Topics: Yemen conflict Al Qaeda

Report: Turkish curriculum ‘has been radicalized’

Report: Turkish curriculum ‘has been radicalized’
Updated 18 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Report: Turkish curriculum 'has been radicalized'

Report: Turkish curriculum ‘has been radicalized’
  • Displays ‘sympathy for the motivations’ of Daesh, Al-Qaeda
  • ‘We suspected that Erdogan himself would be involved in changing the textbooks,’ watchdog tells Arab News
Updated 18 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Turkey’s school curriculum and textbooks have been radicalized in recent years, according to a new report that found that anti-American sentiment, Turkish nationalism, and “sympathy for the motivations” of Daesh and Al-Qaeda have permeated teaching.

The report also found that Turkish students are now being taught that all non-Muslims are “infidels,” including Christians and Jews, who had previously been referred to as “People of the Book.”

Turkey’s “curriculum adopts an anti-American stance, displaying sympathy for the motivations of ISIS (Daesh) and Al-Qaeda,” said the report, produced by education monitoring group IMPACT-se and British think tank the Henry Jackson Society.

Focused on changes to the curriculum since the 2016 coup attempt, the report said: “Tolerance has dwindled as the curriculum has been radicalized. Jihad war has been introduced into textbooks and turned into the ‘new normal,’ with martyrdom in battle glorified.”

It added: “There is teaching of ethno-nationalist religious objectives in the spirit of neo-Ottomanism and Pan-Turkism.”

Anti-American sentiment, the report found, has been in ascendance in the Turkish curriculum, and is being used to deflect from the government’s economic failings.

“The US is also accused as the mastermind of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt and blamed for the escalation of the recent economic crisis,” it said.

“The curriculum’s efforts to rationalize and understand the motives behind the terrorist attacks of Al Qaeda and ISIS (Daesh) should raise alarms,” the report added.

IMPACT-se’s CEO Marcus Sheff told Arab News: “What one teaches children in school today is very much the kind of society one is going to create in the future. Those values, those ideas of national identification, are what children are going to take into adulthood.”

Turkey’s curriculum, he said, is “very specific to the kind of society (President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan wants to create. There’s this nostalgia for an age of Turkish domination. There’s an introduction of Islamist ideas that weren’t in the (old) Turkish curriculum.”

Sheff added: “The idea that jihad war is now part of the Turkish curriculum, that martyrdom in battle is now glorified, might not be surprising given what we know about Erdogan … But seeing it in black and white is quite a shock.”

Sheff said the 2016 coup attempt was a turning point for Turkish society and heralded a widespread crackdown.

“We suspected that Erdogan himself would be involved in changing the textbooks … He fired an estimated 21,000 teachers, arrested hundreds, and people from academia were thrown in jail after the failed coup of 2016,” Sheff added. “There was no reason to think he wouldn’t try to influence textbooks.”

Despite the curriculum’s worrying new direction, he said textbooks and curriculums in the Middle East can, and do, change “quite rapidly” — often for the better.

IMPACT-se has celebrated improvements to the Saudi curriculum in recent years, as well as “root and branch” reforms to UAE textbooks.

“Even when the Turkish curriculum has deteriorated to the point it has, with strength of will and political leadership changes could be made in a positive direction,” Sheff said. “But that isn’t what we’re looking at now.”

Topics: Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Daesh extremism

