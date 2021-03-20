You are here

  • Home
  • British Muslim billionaire brothers: Plans for ‘landmark’ mosque in north west England approved

British Muslim billionaire brothers: Plans for ‘landmark’ mosque in north west England approved

British Muslim billionaire brothers: Plans for ‘landmark’ mosque in north west England approved
Plans by the Issa brothers to build a “landmark” mosque in Blackburn, north west England have been approved. (Monte Blackburn Ltd /Issa Foundation)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jzuv3

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

British Muslim billionaire brothers: Plans for ‘landmark’ mosque in north west England approved

British Muslim billionaire brothers: Plans for ‘landmark’ mosque in north west England approved
  • Local council approved mosque plans after the Issa Foundation addressed 21 issues that had been raised
  • The Issa Foundation pledged £30,000 to improve safety at a junction close to the mosque and employ parking marshals to reduce road safety risks
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Plans by the British Muslim brothers who own supermarket chain Asda to build a “landmark” mosque in north west England have been approved.
The £5 million ($6.9 million) project to build a mosque in Blackburn by the billionaire siblings had faced objections over the height of its minarets and the noise it may have caused, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Friday.
However, the local council approved the plans after the Issa Foundation agreed to address 21 issues that had been raised.
Councillor Phil Riley told the BBC it would be an “impressive facility” which could “only enhance the spirit of the town.”
Permission for the project to go ahead on the site of a former school was granted on Thursday.
Amongst concerns raised by Liberal Democrat councillor Paul Browne to a committee about the mosque was the height of the minaret towers and the noise created by the call to prayer.
However, planning manager Gavin Prescott said the proposed 29 meter towers “are considered to frame the surrounding area with the existing church towers associated” with two local churches.
He added that noise would be limited with no amplified calls to prayer.
Riley, the council’s lead on regeneration, said it was “going to be no ordinary mosque,” and “an absolutely landmark building at a very important gateway.”
“With its Islamic architecture, it obviously reflects the changing face of modern Blackburn... and this will show Blackburn in the new light of a place where there is diversity, but also where communities mix,” Riley added.
The Issa Foundation has also pledged £30,000 to improve safety at a junction close to the mosque and employ parking marshals to reduce road safety risks.

Topics: Issa brothers Asda Blackburn mosque

Related

Walmart sells Asda to billionaire British Muslim brothers and TDR for $8.8 bln
Business & Economy
Walmart sells Asda to billionaire British Muslim brothers and TDR for $8.8 bln
Ministry campaign checks COVID-19 measures in Riyadh mosques
Saudi Arabia
Ministry campaign checks COVID-19 measures in Riyadh mosques

UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits

UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits

UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits
  • International laws against rendering people stateless could mean Britain is forced to repatriate terrorists
  • Home Office “extremely disappointed” by verdict regarding 3 Britons who traveled to Syria
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Three Britons who traveled to Syria to join Daesh have won an appeal against a government ruling that stripped them of their citizenship, in a decision that could open the door for more terrorists to re-enter the UK.
A judge ruled on Friday that two women and a man had been rendered stateless by a Home Office move that stripped them of their British citizenship. It is illegal under international law to make someone stateless.
All three people are Bangladeshi by ethnicity, but did not have Bangladeshi citizenship when their British citizenship was revoked.
Under Bangladeshi law, any blood line to a Bangladeshi-born citizen retains the country’s citizenship until the age of 21.
The trio were said by the British government to be a threat to national security because of their links to Daesh, and were thus stripped of their citizenship to prevent them returning. 
The judge said the three “were not nationals of Bangladesh or any other state apart from the UK. This means that orders depriving them of their British citizenship would make them stateless.”
The judge added: “The secretary of state had no power to make orders with that effect. For that reason — and that reason alone — the appeals against the decisions to make those orders succeed.”
Upon return to the UK, government sources said they will be subject to counterterror investigations and restricted movements, contacts, and use of the Internet and phones.
A Home Office spokesman said: “We are extremely disappointed with this judgment and the court’s decision that deprivation cannot stand in these cases. The government’s priority remains maintaining the safety and security of the UK.”
The ruling could mean that more people rendered stateless while in Syria have their British citizenship returned.
High-profile cases such as that of British-Bangladeshi Shamima Begum, who traveled to Syria to join Daesh when she was 15, could be influenced by the ruling.
She was 19 when she was stripped of her citizenship, but is now 21 and so may not be eligible for Bangladeshi citizenship.
It is unclear exactly how many British adults remain in Syria in camps administered by the West’s Kurdish allies, but politicians such as Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood have previously warned that blocking their return to the UK may not be in the nation’s best security interests.
He said last year: “We’ll see a repeat of Al-Qaeda regrouping and becoming a very real threat, and that threat won’t just pose itself in the Middle East, but also to Britain.”

Topics: Daesh UK

Related

Artist Anish Kapoor slams UK’s ‘disgraceful’ treatment of Shamima Begum
World
Artist Anish Kapoor slams UK’s ‘disgraceful’ treatment of Shamima Begum
UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum’s legal bid to return
World
UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum’s legal bid to return

Malaysia expels North Korean envoys as Pyongyang row widens

North Korean flag is seen in the country's embassy compounds in Kuala Lumpur on March 19, 2021, after North Korea severed diplomatic ties with Malaysia in response to the extradition of a citizen to the US earlier this month. (AFP)
North Korean flag is seen in the country's embassy compounds in Kuala Lumpur on March 19, 2021, after North Korea severed diplomatic ties with Malaysia in response to the extradition of a citizen to the US earlier this month. (AFP)
Updated 19 March 2021
Ushar Daniele

Malaysia expels North Korean envoys as Pyongyang row widens

North Korean flag is seen in the country's embassy compounds in Kuala Lumpur on March 19, 2021, after North Korea severed diplomatic ties with Malaysia in response to the extradition of a citizen to the US earlier this month. (AFP)
  • North Korea cuts ties with Kuala Lumpur after businessman extradited to US
Updated 19 March 2021
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Friday it will expel all North Korean diplomatic staff in Kuala Lumpur in response to Pyongyang’s announcement that it will sever relations with the Southeast Asian nation over the extradition of a North Korean man to the US to face money-laundering charges.

North Korea announced the move through its state media KCNA, saying it would cut ties with Malaysia after a Malaysian court ruled earlier this month that the North Korean businessman, Mun Chol Myong, should be extradited to the US.

“The government will issue an order for all the diplomatic staff and their dependents at the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur to leave Malaysia within 48 hours from today, March 19, 2021,” Malaysia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

In response to North Korea’s accusation that the extradition of its national to the US was a “nefarious act and unpardonably heavy crime” and “in defiance of the acknowledged international law,” Malaysia said it was conducted in accordance with the principles of justice, rule of law and independence of judiciary.

“The extradition was carried out only after the due legal process had been exhausted,” the ministry said. “The rights of Mun Chol Myong while in custody in Malaysia were also guaranteed and fulfilled, including his access to his own defense counsel, as well as to consular assistance and visits by his family.”

The North Korean businessman was arrested in 2019 on charges of money laundering and violating UN sanctions imposed on Pyongyang. Malaysian authorities said he was deported on Wednesday.

While the Malaysian foreign ministry said it “deeply regrets” North Korea’s decision to sever diplomatic ties, it denounced the move as “unfriendly and unconstructive.”

Malaysia was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with North Korea in the early 1970s. Relations soured after Kim Jong Nam, the estranged brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at a Kuala Lumpur airport in 2017 with a nerve agent.

After the incident, Malaysia suspended its embassy operation in North Korea, which it now plans to close for good.

“The government of Malaysia is now compelled by the (North Korean) decision to close the Embassy of Malaysia in Pyongyang, which operation had already been suspended since 2017,” the foreign ministry said.

North Korean Embassy Charge d’affaires Kim Yu Song confirmed to Malaysian media that his mission was also closing.

“Yes, we will be shutting down. We are now discussing the plans with our staff here and liaising with our government,” he said

Topics: Malaysia North Korea

Related

North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US extradition
World
North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US extradition
North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place
World
North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place

UK PM receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

UK PM receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
Updated 19 March 2021
AFP

UK PM receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

UK PM receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
  • Boris Johnson: ‘I literally did not feel a thing. It was very good, very quick’
  • Johnson: ‘Everybody, when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it’
Updated 19 March 2021
AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday received a first dose of AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine, at the London hospital where he fought for his life almost a year ago, assuring the public the jab is safe.
“I literally did not feel a thing. It was very good, very quick,” the 56-year-old leader told reporters at St. Thomas’ Hospital in central London, close to his Downing Street residence.
“Everybody, when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it,” Johnson said.
“It’s the best thing for you, the best thing for your family and for everybody else,” he added, stressing the renewed green light given by scientists in Europe for the AstraZeneca jab.
“The risk is Covid. This is a great thing to do,” Johnson said, hours after French Prime Minister Jean Castex received the AstraZeneca injection live on television.
Johnson spent a week at St. Thomas’ Hospital, including three days in intensive care, after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus at the end of March last year.
He said after coming out that his personal battle with the coronavirus “could have gone either way,” and there was “no question” doctors saved his life.
AstraZeneca’s jab, developed with Oxford University, provides the bulk of Britain’s inoculation campaign and a large portion of its supply has been produced by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker.
The institute this week said it could not provide planned deliveries next month, denting Britain’s otherwise impressive campaign, which has delivered more than 26 million first doses.
The supply issues are another headache for AstraZeneca after its jab was suspended in several EU countries, pending a review by the European Medicines Agency following isolated cases of blood clots and brain haemorrhages.
The EMA restated its approval for the vaccine on Thursday, as did Britain’s own drugs regulator.

Topics: United Kingdom AstraZeneca vaccine Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

Boris Johnson mulls coronavirus lockdown exit for Britain after 15 million people vaccinated
World
Boris Johnson mulls coronavirus lockdown exit for Britain after 15 million people vaccinated
Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot
World
Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot

Philippines frees Indonesian hostages, detains militant captor

Philippine police making arrests of members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), a Daesh-affiliated organization active in southwestern Philippines. (AFP/File Photo)
Philippine police making arrests of members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), a Daesh-affiliated organization active in southwestern Philippines. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 19 March 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippines frees Indonesian hostages, detains militant captor

Philippine police making arrests of members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), a Daesh-affiliated organization active in southwestern Philippines. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Fishermen rescued by police after Daesh-linked terror group’s boat capsizes
Updated 19 March 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine police have rescued three Indonesians abducted by Abu Sayyaf militants and arrested one of the extremists in waters off the southwestern Tawi-Tawi province, security forces confirmed on Friday.

Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), a Daesh-affiliated militant and pirate organization active in the southwestern Sulu archipelago of the Philippines, is notorious for bombings, kidnappings for ransom, assassinations, extortion and other criminal activity.

The three Indonesians were among five kidnapped by the group from a fishing boat off Borneo in January 2020. One man was killed by the militants in September as he tried to escape.

The hostages were rescued when an ASG boat taking them to another location capsized off Tawi-Tawi’s Pasigan Island on Thursday night. Police arrived at the location in response to a distress call.

“The terrorists were fleeing the intensive military operations in Sulu, so they sailed to Tawi-Tawi, taking the captives with them,” 2nd Marine Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Arturo Rojas, who heads the Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi, told reporters.

Philippines armed forces identified the Indonesian men as Riswanto bin Hayono, 27, Arizal Kastamiran, 29, and Arsyad bin Dahalan, 41. A Filipino man rescued with them was identified as Sahud Salisim, alias Ben Wagas.

Joint Task Force Sulu Commander Maj. Gen. William Gonzales confirmed that Salisim is an ASG member.

Another man from the capsized boat, identified as Bensal Jakare, was rescued by a passenger vessel. The military said his links with ASG have yet to be verified.

According to a joint task force report, four Indonesians were on board the capsized boat. The search for the fourth Indonesian national is continuing. 

All the rescued men are undergoing custodial debriefing by the military and police, while the confirmed Abu Sayyaf member, Salisim, has been detained.

Topics: Philippines Indonesia

Related

Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis
World
Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis
Special Remains of 4 Filipinos killed by Daesh found in Libyan cemetery
World
Remains of 4 Filipinos killed by Daesh found in Libyan cemetery

Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece

Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece

Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece
  • Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu accused Greek coast guard units of beating up seven migrants and leaving them at sea without a dinghy off the Greek island of Chios
  • Turkey has repeatedly accused Greek border authorities of violating human rights by abusing and harassing migrant boats in the Aegean, charges that Athens has denied
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

ANKARA: Three migrants were found dead in waters off Turkey’s Aegean coastal town of Cesme while three others were rescued, and a search was continuing for one more person, the Turkish coast guard said on Friday.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu accused Greek coast guard units of beating up seven migrants and leaving them at sea without a lifeboat or dinghy off the Greek island of Chios, which is less than 5 miles (8 km) from Turkey’s coast.
The Greek coast guard said it was aware of a search and rescue operation in Turkish waters by Turkish authorities but denied any involvement, and said the Turkish accusations were insulting.
“We don’t treat migrants or people in danger that way,” Greek coast guard spokesman Nikolaos Kokkalas told Reuters.
In a tweet, Soylu said the Greek coast guard “battered 7 migrants tonight, took their belongings, tied their hands with plastic handcuffs, and threw them into the sea without lifejackets and boats.” Soylu said they had been left to die.
He also published a video which he said showed the rescue operation, with Turkish teams picking up three people from the sea, and subsequent treatment of those rescued.
One of those, identifying himself as Ahmed, said the seven people had left Cesme three days ago for Chios. He said they had been on the Greek island for two days before they were beaten, their possessions seized and they were left at sea.
Turkey has repeatedly accused Greek border authorities of violating human rights by abusing and harassing migrant boats in the Aegean, charges that Athens has denied.
Hundreds of thousands of Middle East migrants and refugees used Greece as their entry point to Europe through Turkey in 2015 and 2016, until a deal between Ankara and the European Union reduced the flow across the Greek and Turkish land and sea borders.
Turkey hosts more than three million refugees and migrants, many from neighboring Syria, while tens of thousands are waiting in Greece for asylum applications to be processed, mostly in camps where conditions have been described as dire.

Topics: Turkey Greece Aegean Sea migrants

Related

Update Two dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey coast
World
Two dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey coast
3 babies among 6 dead after boat sinks off Turkey coast
World
3 babies among 6 dead after boat sinks off Turkey coast

Latest updates

British Muslim billionaire brothers: Plans for ‘landmark’ mosque in north west England approved
British Muslim billionaire brothers: Plans for ‘landmark’ mosque in north west England approved
Hezbollah reneges on Lebanese govt pledge
Hezbollah reneges on Lebanese govt pledge
Washington Post adds correction to January story about Trump
Washington Post adds correction to January story about Trump
Instagram working on child-friendly version of app
Instagram working on child-friendly version of app
UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits
UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.