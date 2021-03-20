Twitter to set up legal entity in Turkey to abide by the law: Report

Washington Post adds correction to January story about Trump

DUBAI: The Washington Post added a correction to its story from January that claimed then-US President Donald Trump told the chief investigator of the Georgia secretary of state’s office to “find the fraud” in the state’s presidential election and she would become a “national hero.”

The article, originally published on Jan. 9, was based on information from an anonymous source that was briefed on the December phone call and spoke to the Post on the condition of anonymity.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal obtained a recording of the phone call from Trump to the investigator. In it, Trump did ask the investigator to search for voter fraud and said she would be “praised.” But he did not say some of the words verbatim as the Post reported.

That led to the Post adding this correction to the top of that story, with the previous quotes removed:

“Correction: Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that the Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell the investigator to ‘find the fraud’ or say she would be ‘a national hero’ if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, asserting she would find ‘dishonesty’ there. He also told her that she had ‘the most important job in the country right now.’ A story about the recording can be found here. The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.”

The Post was not alone in this mistake. The story was picked up by other news organizations, including CNN and NBC News, which relied on the Post for providing accurate information.

Mark Hemingway at the Federalist, an American conservative online magazine and podcast, pointed out that Trump’s alleged pressuring of Georgia officials went on to be cited by democrats in the US House of Representatives during the impeachment articles against Trump.

“A few weeks later, house democrats would cite the article and its fabricated quotes on page 10 of their impeachment brief, as well as highlight the article and its fake quotes in oral arguments during the televised impeachment trial,” Hemingway said.

Trump responded to the correction by calling the Post’s original reporting a “media travesty” but thanked the publication for correcting it.

Joe Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes and went on to beat Trump in the US presidential election.