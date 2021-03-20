Twitter to set up legal entity in Turkey to abide by the law: Report

You are here

If Twitter fails to comply with the law, its internet bandwidth in Turkey will be reduced. (AFP)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: A pro-government media outlet in Turkey claimed on Friday that Twitter is set to appoint a representative as required by the country’s social media law to avoid approaching bandwidth restrictions.
If Twitter fails to comply with the law, its internet bandwidth in Turkey will be reduced by an initial 50 percent in April and then by 90 percent after a month.
To what extent this new legal step will change the company’s community standards is unknown. According to Twitter’s latest transparency report, Ankara makes more requests to ban users and remove content than any other country. Of the total tweets that were withheld internationally last year, nearly 43 percent originated in Turkey.
The social media law, which was adopted last July in Ankara, has been criticized as being a “censorship law” that might threaten free expression and media freedom. Digital platforms are also obliged to store users’ data in the country, sparking debate about the delicate balance between censorship and user privacy.
The local representative will be responsible for responding to individual requests to take down controversial content within 48 hours. If the flagged tweets are not removed or blocked, the social media company would be held liable for damages that could occur.
YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Dailymotion, TikTok and the Russian social media site VKontakte have already set up legal entities in Turkey. Since January, Ankara has imposed an advertisement ban on Twitter for not complying with the new law.
“Social media posts that are considered as a crime by the court orders will be removed following this move,” Samet Burak Sari, a digital media expert, told Arab News.
“But Twitter will be on the side of its users under any possible conflict with the authorities considering the biased nature of the judiciary in Turkey.”
In February, the country’s interior minister, Süleyman Soylu, called arrested Bogazici University students “perverts” and the tweet was marked as “hateful conduct” by Twitter, which drew harsh criticism from Ankara. 
There are approximately 13.6 million Twitter users in Turkey as the social media platform has become a significant source of information for many citizens as the mainstream media is almost completely dominated by pro-government outlets.
“Notwithstanding its political dimensions and the current realities about the judicial system in Turkey, appointing a legal representative is a good move,” Sari said. 
“It is understandable that the users will be concerned about possible censorship on their posts, but I am pretty sure that Twitter will support its community rules under any conflict with the judicial cases.”
In June 2020, Ankara criticized Twitter for suspending more than 7,000 accounts, accusing the social media company of acting as a “propaganda machine” with “political and ideological” motivations.
Twitter claimed these “fake” accounts were opened to support political narratives that favor the ruling government in Turkey. According to Twitter, the accounts were managed by a central authority to post some 37 million tweets to promote the ruling Justice and Development Party and criticize the opposition.

Topics: Turkey Twitter

Arab News

  Article was based on information from an anonymous source and misquoted former US president
Arab News

DUBAI: The Washington Post added a correction to its story from January that claimed then-US President Donald Trump told the chief investigator of the Georgia secretary of state’s office to “find the fraud” in the state’s presidential election and she would become a “national hero.”

The article, originally published on Jan. 9, was based on information from an anonymous source that was briefed on the December phone call and spoke to the Post on the condition of anonymity.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal obtained a recording of the phone call from Trump to the investigator. In it, Trump did ask the investigator to search for voter fraud and said she would be “praised.” But he did not say some of the words verbatim as the Post reported.

That led to the Post adding this correction to the top of that story, with the previous quotes removed:

“Correction: Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that the Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell the investigator to ‘find the fraud’ or say she would be ‘a national hero’ if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, asserting she would find ‘dishonesty’ there. He also told her that she had ‘the most important job in the country right now.’ A story about the recording can be found here. The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.”

The Post was not alone in this mistake. The story was picked up by other news organizations, including CNN and NBC News, which relied on the Post for providing accurate information.

Mark Hemingway at the Federalist, an American conservative online magazine and podcast, pointed out that Trump’s alleged pressuring of Georgia officials went on to be cited by democrats in the US House of Representatives during the impeachment articles against Trump. 

“A few weeks later, house democrats would cite the article and its fabricated quotes on page 10 of their impeachment brief, as well as highlight the article and its fake quotes in oral arguments during the televised impeachment trial,” Hemingway said.

Trump responded to the correction by calling the Post’s original reporting a “media travesty” but thanked the publication for correcting it.

Joe Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes and went on to beat Trump in the US presidential election.

Topics: Donald Trump 2020 US Election Washington Post

AFP

  A version of Instagram where parents have control, like done with Messenger Kids, is being explored, said Adam Mosseri, who heads the Facebook-owned service
  Instagram this week unveiled technology aimed at preventing underage children from creating accounts and blocking adults from contacting young users they don't know
AFP

SAN FRANSCISCO — Children under 13 could start enjoying a version of the image-centric social network of Instagram that says it’s exploring to launch one with parental controls.
Amid concerns about difficulties in keeping underage children off the perilous world of social media, the news comes from Instagram, which confirmed a report by BuzzFeed News.
Adam Mosseri, who heads the Facebook-owned service, said on Twitter: “Kids are increasingly asking their parents if they can join apps that help them keep up with their friends.”
Mosseri added that “a version of Instagram where parents have control, like we did with Messenger Kids, is something we’re exploring.”
Facebook-owned Instagram, like its parent company, allows only those older than 13 to join but verifying age on the Internet makes it challenging to catch all rule breakers.
Concerns fired back at Mosseri in the Twitter exchange included worries about bullying or inappropriate content, reasoning that social networks are constantly battling those kinds of abuses.
“We don’t just give stuff to kids because they want it,” read a tweeted response to Mosseri from ‘a mom.’
“We don’t give kids dangerous tools to play with when grownups haven’t figured out how to make those tools safe.”
With more than a billion users, Instagram this week unveiled technology aimed at preventing underage children from creating accounts and blocking adults from contacting young users they don’t know.
It was the latest move responding to concerns about inappropriate contact between adults and children on the platform, which like most services sets an age minimum of 13.
Instagram will begin using artificial intelligence to determine a user’s age at sign-up in an effort to find underage users.
“While many people are honest about their age, we know that young people can lie about their date of birth,” a blog post this week said.
Additionally, the California giant said it would introduce a new feature that prevents adults from sending messages to people under 18 who don’t follow them, to prevent unwanted contact.
Instagram is also looking at ways to make it more difficult for adults who have been exhibiting “potentially suspicious behavior” to interact with teens, including restricting these adults from seeing suggested teen accounts.

Topics: Instagram Facebook

Arab News

Arab News

LONDON: Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as the Facebook Messenger app, went down globally for around 30 minutes on Friday.

Many users said they were unable to log in or use the apps. The website Downdectector.com reported issues with the apps around the world. 

Facebook issued a statement saying its services were being affected by a number of issues, after more than 1 million people across the world reported problems with its services.

“Multiple teams are working on it (the outage), and we'll update you when we can,” Facebook's gaming unit said in a tweet.

Instagram was showing users a server error while Facebook was also running an error message for some users attempting to log in.

Downdetector showed there were more than 1.2 million incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram, while over 23,000 users posted about issues with WhatsApp on the website.

The website tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Topics: social media Facebook WhatsApp Instagram

AP

  Junta has responded with an increasingly violent crackdown and efforts to severely limit the information reaching the outside world.
  About 40 journalists have been arrested since the February 1 coup, with roughly half still in detention, including Thein Zaw of The Associated Press.
AP

MYANMAR — Plain-clothed security agents detained two journalists outside a court in Myanmar on Friday, part of the junta’s intensifying efforts to choke off information about resistance to February’s coup.
Mizzima News’s former reporter, Than Htike Aung, and Aung Thura, a journalist from the BBC’s Burmese-language service, were covering legal proceedings against Win Htein, a detained senior official from the National League for Democracy, the party that ran the country before the takeover.
Men, who appeared to be plainclothes security agents outside a court in the capital of Naypyitaw, detained the journalists, Mizzima News reported.
The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule. In the face of persistent strikes and protests against the takeover, the junta has responded with an increasingly violent crackdown and efforts to severely limit the information reaching the outside world.
Security forces have fired on crowds, killing hundreds, Internet access has been severely restricted, private newspapers have been barred from publishing, and protesters, journalists and politicians have been arrested in large numbers.
About 40 journalists have been arrested since the February 1 coup, with roughly half still in detention, including Thein Zaw of The Associated Press.
The increasingly brutal measures taken by the junta drew condemnation from a group of ambassadors from Western countries Friday as well as unusually strong rebukes from leaders in Indonesia and Malaysia.
A statement from the BBC said it is “extremely concerned” that Aung Thura had been taken away by unidentified men.
“The BBC takes the safety of all its staff in Myanmar very seriously and we are doing everything we can to find Aung Thura,” the organization said. BBC called on the authorities “to help locate him and confirm that he is safe.”
The reporters were taken into custody a day after Kyi Toe, a spokesman for the National League for Democracy, was arrested, according to a Facebook post by Phyo Zeya Thaw, a party official.
Toe had been a major source of information in the early days following the coup, after the ousted civilian government’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials were detained. The takeover came the same day that newly elected lawmakers were supposed to take their seats in Parliament.
Amid a crackdown on the press, no privately owned newspapers were published this past week for the first time in eight years, following bans and voluntary suspensions. The military government also has banned at least five local news organizations from disseminating information on any platform, but its orders were mostly ignored.
Restrictions on the Internet have also been in place since shortly after the coup, including a blockage of mobile Internet access. Broadband Wi-Fi service remains available, though spotty.
Despite a crackdown, protesters were back in the streets Friday morning. Some rallies proceeded without violence, but in Aungban town in eastern Shan state, online Tachileik News Agency reported that at least seven people were injured when security forces sought to break up their march using tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition.
The independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners reported that as of Thursday, it had verified 224 killings linked to the coup’s aftermath, more than half of them in Yangon, the biggest city. It said 2,258 people have been arrested or charged, with 1,938 still detained or evading arrest.
“Internet blackouts and the suppression of the media will not hide the military’s abhorrent actions,” read the statement from ambassadors to Myanmar from the European Union, several EU countries, Britain and the United States.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday urged a halt to violence and asked other regional leaders to hold a summit on the crisis.
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he was “appalled by the persistent use of lethal violence against unarmed civilians.”

Topics: Myanmar coup Myanmar journalists

Arab News

  The step came following statements by Turkey aimed at easing tensions with Egypt after eight years of disputes between the two countries
  The conflict between Ankara and Cairo began after the Egyptian army ousted Muslim Brotherhood President Mohammed Morsi, who was an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Arab News

DUBAI/LONDON: Muslim Brotherhood affiliated TV channels in Ankara were ordered to stop airing criticisms against Egypt with penalties to be imposed on those who defy the order, Al- Arabiya TV reported, citing knowledge sources.

The step came following statements by Turkey aimed at easing tensions with Egypt after eight years of disputes between the two countries. 

Egypt’s Minister of Information Osama Heikal said he welcomed news of Turkey’s decision to ban anti-Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood channels, referring to it as “a good initiative.”

Heikal said the decision “creates an appropriate atmosphere for discussing controversial issues.”\

And he said Egypt’s position was constant and worked to “develop relations with everyone according to common interests.”

The conflict between Ankara and Cairo began after the Egyptian army ousted Muslim Brotherhood President Mohammed Morsi, who was an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

 Translation: From trusted sources, official Turkish orders released  calls on Egyptian “opposition” channels in Istanbul to stop mentioning [Egyptian President] El-Sisi and to change into a channel of varieties in art and culture and family, far from the current events or politics.

Egypt later recognized the group as an extremist organization which caused multiple Brotherhood members and their supporters to flee to Turkey after their activities were banned in in the country.

Ankara’s relations with the country deteriorated following the election of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as president of the republic in 2013.

Sources told Al Arabiya that Ankara ordered El-Sharq TV – a Muslim Brotherhood-sympathetic channel based in Turkey (not to be confused with “Asharq News Channel” which is part of SRMG, based in Dubai and has a cooperation deal with Bloomberg) in addition to Watan TV and Mekameleen channels to immediately halt airing political shows critical of Egypt, the report said.

 

A tweet from El-Sharq TV’s official account said: “To our dear followers, we apologize [for not airing] tonight’s episode of ‘The Streets of Egypt’.”

Qatari-backed, MB-leaning Middle East Eye based in London also reported the news, which served as confirmation that Turkey did curb the Muslim Brotherhood channels.

Earlier in March, Turkey said it is ready to normalize ties with Egypt and Gulf countries, following disputes over Ankara’s support for extremist-rooted governments.

Translation: The Turkish government officially asks El-Sharq, Mekameleen and Watan TV channels to either shut down their stations or change into a varieties channel and stop their political shows and stop any commentary on [Egyptian President] El-Sisi. And Mekameleen is currently in a meeting to discuss shutting down or changing its reporting.

“A new chapter can be opened, a new page can be turned in our relationship with Egypt as well as other Gulf countries to help regional peace and stability,” Spokesman of the Turkish President, Ibrahim Kalin, told Bloomberg.

Later, the Egyptian foreign ministry denied claims by the Turkish government that there has been resumption and restoration of ties with Cairo and Gulf states.

“There is no such thing of ‘resuming diplomatic contacts’,” a number of Egyptian and Arab media outlets reported, citing an unnamed official.

Topics: Turkey Muslim Brotherhood

