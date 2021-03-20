You are here

Dubai awards multimillion-dollar rail contract to French-Japanese group
The group will also be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the automated metro and fare systems. (Supplied)
Dubai awards multimillion-dollar rail contract to French-Japanese group
  • The contract, valued at around 542 million UAE dirhams ($147 million), was awarded to three companies
DUBAI: Dubai’s transport authority has awarded a 15-year contract to a French-Japanese consortium for the maintenance and operation of the city’s train systems.

The contract, valued at around 542 million UAE dirhams ($147 million), was awarded to three companies — Keolis, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, and Mitsubishi Corp. — after a public tender organized by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The group will assume its duties under the contract on Sept. 8, 2021.

“The consortium shall undertake the operation and maintenance services of the Dubai Metro Red and Green lines as well as Route 2020,” Mattar Mohammed Al-Tayer, director general of the RTA, said in a press release carried by the Dubai Media Office.

“It will also cater to the operation of Dubai Tram, and all assets of the metro and tram networks including trains, control centers, stations and the associated infrastructure.”

The group will also be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the automated metro and fare systems, Al-Tayer said, adding that outsourcing the city’s rail operations was in line with Dubai’s wider efforts to increase efficiency of public services, following international standards.

“The outsourcing of metro and tram operation and maintenance is a common global practice across famous metro lines in cities like London, Singapore, Paris and Sydney,” he said.

Lebanon's central bank to intervene to contain exchange rate
Lebanon's central bank to intervene to contain exchange rate
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank will allow banks to conduct currency transactions similar to exchange dealers and will step in to rein in the pound/dollar rate, the presidency said on Friday.
Sharp new falls in the Lebanese pound, which has lost 90 percent of its value, have fueled unrest in recent weeks.
“As of next week, banks will be allowed to deal with currencies like legitimate exchange dealers...via the (central bank’s electronic) platform,” a spokesman for President Michel Aoun said after his adviser met Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.

Turkey's president fires central bank governor by decree
Turkey's president fires central bank governor by decree
  • President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the departure of Naci Agbal
  • He is to be replaced by a banking professor who has argued for lower interest rates
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s president has fired the central bank governor, who in his four months in office had won the praise of investors for hiking interest rates and promising tighter monetary policies.
In a decree published in the Official Gazette early Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the departure of Naci Agbal, a former finance minister. He is to be replaced by a banking professor who has argued for lower interest rates.
Agbal was brought in to lead the central bank after the Turkish lira hit record lows and inflation soared. In his months in office, Agbal had hiked the benchmark rate a total of 875 basis points, working to rebuild the credibility of the central bank after it was damaged by years of unorthodox policies.
Agbal’s most recent hike of 200 points on Thursday took the rate to 19 percent, which was higher than analysts expected. The bank said tight monetary policy would be maintained until inflation, which has hit 15.61 percent, was brought under control.
Erdogan is openly averse to high interest rates, claiming high rates cause inflation, which stands in opposition to mainstream economic theory. He has pressured the central bank to keep rates low to fuel borrowing and growth. Critics say the independence of the central bank has been severely damaged through political pressure.
Erdogan’s decree on Saturday appoints Sahap Kavcioglu as the new central bank head. Kavcioglu is a banking professor and a columnist in a pro-government newspaper where he has argued for low interest rates. He previously served as a lawmaker in Erdogan’s ruling party.

Palestine fund aims to have first cement factory by 2022
Palestine fund aims to have first cement factory by 2022
  • Expected completion in 2022
  • Currently imports from Jordan and Israel
RIYADH: The Palestinian Investment Fund is pushing ahead with plans for its first cement factory, through an agreement with a group of companies, Asharq reported citing Reuters.
Sanad Industrial company said that the $85 million plant will be built by the Jericho Cement Company, with annual production capacity of 1.1 million tons. That would cover about half of existing domestic demand for cement.
The plant is expected to be completed by 2022.
“The cement mill is one of the most important steps toward achieving self-sufficiency,” Muhammad Mustafa, head of the Palestinian Investment Fund said.
Palestine currently imports cement from Jordan, Israel and other countries across the region.
Palestine’s economy contracted by 12 percent in 2020 and the International Monetary Fund expects it to grow by 8 percent in 2021. The population reached 5.1 million in 2020.

Oil prices rise 2% but post weekly decline on demand fears
Oil prices rise 2% but post weekly decline on demand fears
  • On Thursday, oil slid 7 percent as large European economies reimposed lockdowns
  • Goldman expects a significant increase in global oil demand in the coming months
NEW YORK: Oil rose more than 2 percent in volatile trading on Friday, but finished the week about 7 percent lower as a new wave of coronavirus infections across Europe dampened hopes that fuel demand would recover soon.
Brent crude settled up $1.25 a barrel, or 2 percent, at $64.53 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude rose $1.42, or 2.4 percent, to $61.42. During the session, both traded within a wide range of more than $2 a barrel. The weekly loss for both benchmarks was just under 7 percent.
On Thursday, oil slid 7 percent as large European economies reimposed lockdowns, while vaccination programs there were slowed by distribution issues and fears of side effects.
Prices rose on Friday as many market players viewed the sell-off as overdone.
“The sell-off is going to put into motion some things that could have slowed the rally,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “OPEC is going to be more concerned about COVID, so this increases the odds that they will extend production cuts yet again, and with the sharp drop in the price of oil, it might reduce the incentive of the US shale producers to get ahead of their skis.”
US shale production has swelled global oil supplies as fuel demand cratered during the pandemic. US drillers added nine oil rigs in this week, the biggest weekly increase since January, oil services firm Baker Hughes said.
Concerns about vaccine rollouts capped oil’s gains.
Germany, France and other countries have announced resumption of inoculations with the AstraZeneca shot after regulators declared that vaccine safe. But the earlier halt has made it harder to overcome resistance to vaccines.
Britain announced it would have to slow its COVID-19 vaccine rollout next month because of a supply delay.
Goldman Sachs said oil market headwinds related to European Union demand and Iran supply would slow market rebalancing in the second quarter, though it expects the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to act to offset that.
Iran has moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months while India’s state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that US sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease.
Goldman expects a significant increase in global oil demand in the coming months, lifting its Brent price forecast to $80 a barrel this summer.
Hedge funds and other money managers raised their net long US crude futures and options positions in the latest week, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

Ten Iranian nationals charged with evading US sanctions
Ten Iranian nationals charged with evading US sanctions
  • Prosecutors say the scheme dates back to 1999 when the defendants opened a business for use to illegally funnel US dollars to Iran
  • All ten defendants were charged with conspiracy to violate legal sanctions against Iran
LOS ANGELES: US prosecutors charged 10 Iranian nationals on Friday over an alleged long-running scheme to dodge US sanctions on Tehran by disguising $300 million in transactions, including the purchase of two oil tankers.
The eight men and two women were outside the United States and had not been arrested, a spokesman for the US Attorneys Office in Los Angeles said. He declined to say if foreign governments had been asked to take them into custody.
“In a wide-ranging scheme spanning nearly two decades and several continents, the defendants conspired to abuse the US financial system to conduct hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions on behalf of the government of Iran,” Acting US Attorney Tracy Wilkison said in a statement.
All ten defendants were charged with conspiracy to violate legal sanctions against Iran. The US government has also filed a civil forfeiture action seeking more than $157 million.
Reuters was not able to contact any of the accused and it was not clear if they had retained attorneys.
Prosecutors say the scheme dates back to 1999, when defendants Seyed Ziaeddin Taheri Zangakani, Salim Henareh and Issa Shayegh opened a business called Persepolis Financial Services in Los Angeles, which was used to illegally funnel US dollars to Iran.
The three men later moved to Canada and the United Arab Emirates where they used Persepolis and a second front company, Rosco, to carry out further transactions, aided by defendant Reza Karimi and others, according to the criminal complaint.
In 2012 Zangakari and another defendant, Abbas Amin, wired $20 million to Malaysia to buy piping equipment for an Iranian oil company, the document said.
Zangakari, Amin, Salim Henareh and Khalil Henraheh are charged with used a Hong Kong-based front company to quietly buy two $25 million oil tankers from a Greek businessman that same year. The Greek businessman, who is not named in the documents, was later sanctioned by the US government.

 

