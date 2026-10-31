DUBAI: It was a simple penalty converted into the bottom corner, one with little fanfare, as Al-Taawoun were playing their second, and last, game behind closed doors as a result of a disciplinary ban.

Abderrazak Hamdallah rushed to the camera, his finger on his mouth, to register his efforts.

Al-Taawoun’s match against Al-Ettifaq on Matchday 12 of the Saudi Pro League was another episode in a nightmare season for the Qassim side, who led for 64 minutes before Al-Ettifaq equalized through Abdullah Al-Khateeb’s header.

By failing to win, the hosts remain winless in their first 12 games of the Saudi Pro League for the first time in the professional era.

Their worst start ever was in the 1981/82 Saudi Premier League season, known as the “Joint League” because it brought first and second-tier sides together for one season.

And their only highlight from the match was Hamdallah’s march toward Omar Al-Somah’s goalscoring record.

The Moroccan now has 160 goals in 187 league games, one behind Al-Somah’s 161, and he has got there in 35 fewer matches. Al-Somah, who last played in the league with Al-Hazem, is not presently adding to his total, so the record is within reach of a man still scoring in a team who cannot win.

Following Al-Taawoun and Al-Ettifaq’s draw, the return of the Sudair Derby to the SPL took place for the first time in four years. The sides played at the upgraded Al-Majma’ah Sports City Complex, and fans were treated to a memorable derby.

Al-Faisaly took the lead through Abdulrahman Al-Safari on the half-hour mark, with a goal that owed plenty to chaos.

From there, Al-Fayha took control and never looked back, with star men Fashion Sakala and Jason leading them to a vital victory and away from the relegation zone.

Sakala was found by Jason on the left side of the box and hit a powerful effort toward the near post for the equalizer in the 43rd minute.

Defender Ziyad Al-Sahafi added the second for his side and then Sakala released Jason for Al-Fayha’s third. Hugo Moura added the final blow when he finished Sakala’s cutback in stoppage time to seal the 4-1 victory.