Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
A Houthi militant holds his a weapon during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen. (AP file photo)
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab Coalition said Saturday that it it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthi militia towards the city of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.

The coalition said it was taking “all necessary operational measures to protect civilians against terrorist assaults,” Saudi Press Agency said. 

The UAE condemned the Houthi attempt to attack the south western city on Saturday. 

The Iran-backed militia group on Friday said it targeted an oil refinery in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. The Kingdom's energy ministry said the attack caused a fire but was brought under control.

Meanwhile, Russia said Saturday it strongly condemned the drone strike on the oil refinery in Riyadh, and urged all parties to halt the violence.

The European Union also condemned the Houthi attack on the refinery in another statement.  

Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 374,135
  • A total of 6,602 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 382 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 172 were recorded in Riyadh, 69 in the Eastern Province, 58 in Makkah, 21 in Hail, nine in the Northern Borders region, nine in Madinah, eight in Asir, seven in Tabuk, three in Jazan and three in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 374,135 after 271 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,602 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

Global condemnation of drone attack that targeted Riyadh refinery

Global condemnation of drone attack that targeted Riyadh refinery
  • The attack, which took place at 6:05 A.M. local time, resulted in a fire that was brought under control
  • The Secretary-General of the GCC condemned the drone attack
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The international community has condemned Friday’s attack on an oil refinery in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The attack, which took place at 6:05 A.M. local time, resulted in a fire that was brought under control. No one was injured, and supplies of petroleum and petroleum products were not affected by the attack, the Kingdom’s energy minister said.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajjraf condemned the drone attack.

Al-Hajjraf affirmed that GCC countries stand with the Kingdom and support all necessary and deterrent measures taken by Saudi Arabia to protect its national capabilities and achievements.

The GCC also supports the Kingdom’s efforts to stop such acts of sabotage and terrorism, and to confront all entities that implement it or support it, he said.

The Arab League also condemned the attack and stressed the need for the international community to exert greater pressure on the Houthis and those behind them to stop these attacks.

It added that such attacks seek to exacerbate the situation and block any serious attempt to achieve a peaceful solution.

France’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille condemned the attack and reiterated Paris’ absolute rejection of any action that destabilizes the region’s security.

While the perpetrators of the attack have yet to be officially confirmed, Jordan’s foreign ministry condemned the “Houthi terrorist group’s targeting” of an oil refinery in Riyadh with drones.

The ministry condemned the “continuation of these repeated and cowardly acts of terror.”

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation condemned the “cowardly attack” and said that the continuation of terrorist attacks like these by the Houthi militia reflects its blatant defiance of the international community and disregard for all international laws.

The ministry added that the security of the UAE and Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat or danger facing the Kingdom is considered by the country as a threat to its own security and stability. 

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Iranian-backed Houthi militia for launching drones toward the oil refinery in Riyadh and for “targeting energy security and civilian facilities in the Kingdom in continuous violation of international humanitarian law.”

“The ministry affirms Bahrain’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia against everything that targets its security and safety, stressing the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities in condemning the criminal and terrorist acts carried out by the Houthi militia that threaten regional security,” a statement said. 

The Arab Parliament condemned the attack and said it represents an extension of terrorist acts carried out by the Houthi militia supported by Iran.

The parliament called on the world’s countries and organizations to stand against terrorist attacks that target security and energy supplies.

It affirmed its full solidarity with the Kingdom and all steps it takes against any attack or threat to its security and stability.

The United States condemned the drone strike, calling it an attempt to "disrupt global energy supplies."
"We condemn the Houthis' attempts to disrupt global energy supplies by targeting Saudi infrastructure," State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters. "This behavior shows an utter lack of concern for the safety of the civilian population either working or living near the sites."

Kuwait condemned the attack and expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom and support for steps that Saudi Arabia takes to ensure its safety and sovereignty. 

The Yemeni government condemned, “in the strongest terms,” the attack which it described as an “extension of Houthi crimes in Marib, Hodeidah and Taiz” that are a flagrant defiance of international humanitarian law.

The government called on the international community to act to put an end to such terrorist crimes. 

Egypt condemned the attack and said it is a “direct threat to Saudi Arabia and energy supplies.” 

“We’ve spoken out firmly against these drone attacks that target civilian infrastructure and target civilians and we will continue to condemn them,” the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations Stéphane Dujarric said.  

Djibouti’s ambassador to the Kingdom Diaa-Eddin Saed Bamakhrama also “strongly” condemned the attack.

Launch of Saudi Arabia designed satellites postponed

Launch of Saudi Arabia designed satellites postponed
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

Launch of Saudi Arabia designed satellites postponed

Launch of Saudi Arabia designed satellites postponed
  • The Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket and its Fregat upper stage earllier scheduled for take off
  • Shaheen Sat would be utilized for photography and maritime tracking purposes
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The scheduled launch of two satellites designed and made in Saudi Arabia on Saturday was postponed and moved to Sunday instead.
The Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket and its Fregat upper stage was scheduled for takeoff from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to deliver 38 satellites from 18 countries, including that of Saudi Arabia, into orbit after approval was given to load kerosene and liquid oxygen propellants in the rocket.
Roscosmos, which handles space flights, cosmonautics programs and aerospace research for Russia, eventually postponed the launch.
“The launch of the Soyuz-2.la rocket... with 38 foreign satellites on board from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan has been postponed until a later date,” Roscosmos said.
Space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin said the launch was postponed after a surge in voltage was detected.
“We decided not to take the risk,” Rogozin told the RIA Novosti news agency.
The Shaheen Sat satellite would have been the 17th spacecraft from King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology to be launched in Kazakhstan. Shaheen Sat would be utilized for photography and maritime tracking purposes.
CubeSat, meanwhile, was designed by King Saud University for educational use. The university would have been the first in the Kingdom to send a satellite into space if not for the scuttled launch.
“I am hopeful that great moves and achievements will be made so that we can continue to be in the lead. The Kingdom deserves to be in a position of leadership in everything, including space activities,” Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Space Authority, earlier said.

- with AFP

Saudi Arabia sees significant increase in active, critical COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia sees significant increase in active, critical COVID-19 cases
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 14,547,879 PCR tests, with 44,257 carried out in the past 24 hours. (SPA)
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia sees significant increase in active, critical COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia sees significant increase in active, critical COVID-19 cases
  • Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 14,547,879 PCR tests, with 44,257 carried out in the past 24 hours
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Health has said there has been a significant increase in the number of active and critical cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saudi Arabia, and has urged those who would like to take the vaccine to register through its Sehhaty app and select a time slot.
More than 2.7 million people have had a COVID-19 vaccine jab so far at one of the 500 vaccine centers across the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia reported five more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 6,596. The ministry reported 391 new cases on Friday, meaning that 384,271 people have now contracted the disease. There are 3,811 active cases, with 574 of them in critical condition.

FASTFACTS

384,271 Total cases

373,864 Recoveries

6,596 Deaths

According to the ministry, 159 of the new cases were in Riyadh, 69 in the Eastern Province, 66 in Makkah and 11 in Madinah.
In addition, 263 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 373,864 recoveries.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 14,547,879 PCR tests, with 44,257 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Health clinics in the Kingdom, set up by the ministry as testing hubs and treatment centers, have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Luxury, adventure await visitors as Saudi Arabia’s AlUla serves up fresh feast of flavors
Dune buggies will take participants on a journey through peaks and dunes on a designated track designed to showcase the beauty of the desert landscape without disrupting its ecosystem. (Supplied)
Updated 20 March 2021
Aisha Fareed

Luxury, adventure await visitors as Saudi Arabia’s AlUla serves up fresh feast of flavors

Luxury, adventure await visitors as Saudi Arabia’s AlUla serves up fresh feast of flavors
  • RCU to position AlUla as a leading boutique heritage and cultural destination with the help of its natural assets
Updated 20 March 2021
Aisha Fareed

JEDDAH: Since Arab News’ first visit to AlUla in 2017, a lot has changed and the scene keeps on evolving rapidly. New dining experiences have been added as well as exciting entertainment activities for adventure-seekers.

One of the latest dining destinations at the heritage site is the renowned private members club, Annabel’s, which opened during the Winter at Tantora event and now returns with a distinguished theme, the Arabian leopard.
The entire club was transformed with a rainforest theme for an event last year to raise funds for the Brazilian rainforest. Coming to AlUla, the club decided to bring a little bit of the rainforest to Hegra to transform the heritage site into an oasis, with a series of themed private dining rooms.
Setting up home within the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, this club is promising diners a memorable experience. Annabel’s AlUla is open for dinner daily, serving its signature menu favorites and bespoke mocktails inspired by AlUla.
The other dining experience, Suhail, gathers different local dishes on a single table for those craving a taste of authenticity. The restaurant is named after the shining star Arabs relied on in the past when navigating long journeys.

You’re not going to see a big skyscraper coming in. We have stringent requirements on what can and can’t be built, and how it is developed. Everything will fit into the environment, both from a natural and an aesthetic perspective, without superimposing anything that does not.

Phillip Jones, RCU’s chief destination marketing and management officer

Suhail is a high-end Saudi dining concept combining tradition with luxury, serving traditional home-style food that revives the authentic taste, while offering the genuine Saudi hospitality in an inspired modern design environment.
All dishes have been selected by the restaurant’s executive chef, Rakan Al-Oraifi, who enjoyed media success, appearing on “Top Chef Middle East” and in his own cooking shows in the region. He was named Best Saudi Chef 2018 by the Saudi Tourism Excellence Awards, Best Saudi Chef 2019 and Ambassador for Riyadh Season 2019 by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.
The third eatery is the Pink Camel, a sweet and traditional style bakery at the entrance of the Wadi near the Oasis. Diners can grab a sweet treat or savory snack, a cup of coffee, and enjoy the scenery surrounded by the perfumes and swaying palms.
For adventure tourists, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has added an array of activities, including a thrilling zipline, which reaches speed of more than 100km/h while offering views of the surrounding Hijaz Mountains.
Adventure junkies can also enjoy a high-adrenalin, low-impact ride. Dune buggies will take participants on a journey through peaks and dunes on a designated track designed to showcase the beauty of the desert landscape without disrupting its ecosystem. Rides are offered by experienced guides, who drive visitors through narrow canyons, high sand dunes and challenging areas of Wadi Rum.
While dining and entertainment are part of RCU’s campaign to attract travelers, hospitality and luxury are also part of the commission’s mission.
Arab News spoke to Phillip Jones, RCU’s chief destination marketing and management officer, who walked us through the commission’s plans to position AlUla as a leading boutique heritage and cultural destination.

HIGHLIGHTS

• One of the latest dining destinations at the heritage site is the renowned private members club, Annabel’s, which opened during the Winter at Tantora event and now returns with a distinguished theme, the Arabian leopard. \

• The entire club was transformed with a rainforest theme for an event last year to raise funds for the Brazilian rainforest. Coming to AlUla, the club decided to bring a little bit of the rainforest to Hegra to transform the heritage site into an oasis, with a series of themed private dining rooms.

• The other dining experience, Suhail, gathers different local dishes on a single table for those craving a taste of authenticity. The restaurant is named after the shining star Arabs relied on in the past when navigating long journeys.

• The third eatery is the Pink Camel, a sweet and traditional style bakery at the entrance of the Wadi near the Oasis. Diners can grab a sweet treat or savory snack, a cup of coffee, and enjoy the scenery surrounded by the perfumes and swaying palms.

Arab News was one of the first to experience RCU’s phase zero development. “You’re going to see more development in the Wadi area. This will be our tourism district. You will see a big emphasis on arts and culture in the fall. That will be another asset that will be introduced to visitors, with galleries and exhibits and festivals,” Jones said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

172 new hotel rooms will be added to AlUla’s inventory by August this year.
Phillip Jones

He added: “What we’re trying to do is use all these amazing natural assets and then build infrastructure and put it together in an authentic way. That will invite visitors who are interested in culture, heritage, adventure, culinary offerings and the arts as well.” From a tourism development perspective, Jones said that the commission focused for the last 18 months on putting in place an ecosystem to support the visitor industry. “We didn’t have a really good airport, hotels and restaurants. We didn’t have a renovated and restored old town.”
The RCU also focused on activating adventures for the tourists, including ziplining, hiking, mountain biking, stargazing and horseback riding — all of which has been put in place in the last six months.

For adventure tourists, the Royal Commission for AlUla has added an array of activities, including a thrilling zipline, which reaches speed of more than 100km/h.

Next on the commission’s agenda will be new hotels and spas. “In the next three years we’ll have three Aman resorts that are very high-end. We also have a Banyan Tree, a Sofitel brand, and Habitas, which is a Mexican and US brand that is being built as we speak.”
According to Jones, 172 new hotel rooms will be added to AlUla’s inventory by August this year. The hotels and resorts will include spas, restaurants and outdoor pools for people to enjoy in the summer.
Although AlUla’s activities are year-round, Jones recognizes that the peak seasons will be from October through April, and then the summer will be the low season.
“Think about if you go to the South of France, they’re open from the spring through the fall, and then in the winter they’re closed. During low seasons, visitors will get really good rates,” he added.
“We’re also looking to activate some endurance activities like bike racing and endurance races in the desert to encourage a different type of visitor to come over the summer, and then also students and in educational tours.”
Another major attraction AlUla hosts is the Maraya Hall, which is used for special events and activities during summer. “Good news is it’s beautifully air-conditioned.”
Jones said that everything being built in AlUla is focused on sustainability, and protecting and preserving the natural environment.
“You’re not going to see a big skyscraper coming in. We have stringent requirements on what can and can’t be built, and how it is developed. Everything will fit into the environment, both from a natural and an aesthetic perspective, without superimposing anything that does not.”
Adding in Aman’s reputation for luxury, Jones said that between 2021 and the end of 2023, the commission’s primary focus will be luxury premium travelers.
“However, we don’t want people to come and stay in a luxury hotel that can be anywhere in the world. It has to be authentic and real,” he added. “So you don’t have to worry about checking in and thinking that this could be London or Arizona — it will be very much local and authentic to AlUla.”

