Qatar extends minimum wage to all

It requires that all workers, including domestic staff, be paid at least 1,000 riyals ($275) for a month of full-time work
  • The minimum wage became mandatory for all newly signed contracts from Aug. 30
  • Employers are also required to either provide bed and board, or an additional $213 a month allowance for food and accommodation
DOHA: A minimum wage of $275 a month came into force for all workers in Qatar Saturday, official media reported.

The minimum became mandatory for all newly signed contracts from August 30, and will now also be compulsory for existing employment agreements.
It requires that all workers, including domestic staff, be paid at least 1,000 riyals ($275) for a month of full-time work - equivalent to around $1.30 an hour.
Employers are also required to either provide bed and board, or an additional 800 riyal a month allowance for food and accommodation.
Previously, there was a temporary minimum wage set at 750 riyals ($206) a month.
The state-run Qatar News Agency reported that the Labour Ministry had "announced implementation of new minimum wage for all workers starting Saturday".
The Labor Ministry has said the changes will "boost investment in the local economy and drive economic growth".

Topics: Qatar 2022 Qatar World Cup Employment laborers

