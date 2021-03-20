You are here

Jailed British Iranian in solitary for 5 months

British-Iranian workers’ rights campaigner Mehran Raoof, 64, has been held in solitary confinement for five months in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison. (Amnesty/Ehsan Iran 88 Wikpedia/File Photos)
British-Iranian workers’ rights campaigner Mehran Raoof, 64, has been held in solitary confinement for five months in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison. (Amnesty/Ehsan Iran 88 Wikpedia/File Photos)
LONDON: British-Iranian workers’ rights campaigner Mehran Raoof, 64, has been held in solitary confinement for five months in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison after he was secretly recorded talking about politics in a cafe, human rights campaigners have revealed.

Raoof was arrested at his home in Tehran in October and taken to Evin, where Iran keeps political prisoners and dual nationals. There are frequent allegations of torture at the prison.

Satar Rahmani, a London-based colleague of Raoof, told the UK’s Daily Telegraph newspaper that the former London teacher was helping to translate English-language news articles into Farsi around the time of his arrest.

“He and 15 other workers were arrested. They were using a coffee shop as a place to talk about workers’ rights,” Rahmani said.

“Without their knowing, there was a spy, a young girl, in the coffee shop who secretly recorded their discussions, and that led to the arrests.”

Raoof’s contact with the outside world has been limited to a brief telephone call three months ago with a distant relative in Iran.

While nine other suspects have been bailed, he is being held in ward 2A of Evin, where British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other dual nationals have been imprisoned. 

Amnesty International said Raoof is an arbitrarily detained “prisoner of conscience,” and expressed concern that he could be given a sentence of up to 16 years. 

Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded the “immediate release” of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other controversially detained Britons in a telephone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was asked to provide consular assistance to Raoof.

Topics: Iran UK British-Iranian

Egypt receives 2nd shipment of vaccine as gift from China

Egypt receives 2nd shipment of vaccine as gift from China
Updated 31 min 48 sec ago
AP

Egypt receives 2nd shipment of vaccine as gift from China

Egypt receives 2nd shipment of vaccine as gift from China
  • The shipment of the vaccine manufactured by Sinopharm arrived at Cairo’s international airport early Saturday
  • Egypt is among dozens of nations depending on China to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 31 min 48 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Egypt on Saturday received a second shipment of coronavirus vaccine donated by China, officials said, as the Arab country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign.
The 300,000-dose shipment of the vaccine manufactured by China’s state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm arrived at Cairo’s international airport early Saturday, according to the Health Ministry.
Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement that the shipment was a gift from China meant to bolster cooperation between the two nations in the fight against the virus.
Egypt is among dozens of nations depending on China to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic, part of Beijing’s vaccine diplomacy campaign that has been a surprising success.
He said the Egyptian Drug Authority would test the shipment before using it to vaccinate health care workers and elderly people as part of a vaccination campaign the government launched in January.
Egypt had previously received 350,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine as well as a shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The country has approved the emergency use of the two vaccines.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said last month his country needs at least 70 million shots of coronavirus vaccine to inoculate 30-35 million people.
The Egyptian government has reserved 100 million vaccine doses, including 40 million doses from COVAX, an international initiative to distribute vaccines to middle- and low-income countries, according to Health Minister Hala Zayed.
Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with over 100 million people, has reported more than 194,127 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 11,512 deaths.
The actual number of COVID-19 cases, like elsewhere in the world, is thought to be far higher, in part due to limited testing.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt China Sinopharm vaccine

Tourism to Turkey under threat due to rising coronavirus cases

Tourism to Turkey under threat due to rising coronavirus cases
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

Tourism to Turkey under threat due to rising coronavirus cases

Tourism to Turkey under threat due to rising coronavirus cases
  • Bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen at half-capacity in provinces with lower infection rates
  • They have been full of customers as the rules prove nearly unenforceable. 
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Turkey’s COVID-19 infection rates are rapidly rising after the country began easing restrictions at the start of March, raising fears that its tourism industry could be hampered in the summer.
Daily cases, which stood at 8,424 on March 1, have jumped to 21,030. Turkey has struggled to limit the spread of COVID-19 as it has looked to reopen the economy while maintaining some anti-virus measures.
Bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen at half-capacity in provinces with lower infection rates, but they have been full of customers as the rules prove nearly unenforceable. 
“The decision on opening up for the tourism season is up to the success of the vaccination campaign. In order to obtain herd immunity, Turkey needs to vaccinate 70 percent of the population,” said Vedat Bulut, secretary-general of the Turkish Medical Association.
“The Aegean and Mediterranean coast currently have lower infection rates than the worst-affected areas, but when the weather gets warmer people will move there for holidays. There should be a lockdown for 14 days and then we can manage to decrease the daily cases to 100 to 200.”
The loss of tourism income during the pandemic has further hit Turkey’s weakening economy.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held mass political rallies, which epidemiologists have pointed to as super-spreader events. Thirty percent of the new cases are mutations, most of them the UK variant.
The double dose of vaccinations has been given to just 5.8 percent of the population. The country aims to have vaccinated 50 million people by autumn.
That figure will see 60 percent of the population inoculated, below the herd immunity levels experts have deemed necessary to allow for further easing of restrictions.
Tourism workers will be prioritized for vaccinations, according to Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy. 
His ministry has produced hygiene protocols for tourism businesses as it gambles on reopening the hospitality sector ahead of the country’s herd immunity threshold being met.

Topics: Coronavirus Turkey tourism

UAE records 2,013 new COVID-19 infections, 5 deaths

UAE records 2,013 new COVID-19 infections, 5 deaths
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

UAE records 2,013 new COVID-19 infections, 5 deaths

UAE records 2,013 new COVID-19 infections, 5 deaths
  • The total number of infections in the country now stands at 438,638
  • The UAE has confirmed 2,240 recoveries
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 2,013 new coronavirus cases after conducting 240,035 tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of infections in the country now stands at 438,638, since the pandemic began the health ministry said.
It added that five people died from coronavirus complications, raising the fatality rate to 1,433.
The UAE has also confirmed 2,240 recoveries, bringing the total number of those recovered from COVID-19 to 420,736.
The country has embarked on a widescale coronavirus vaccination campaign to complement its aggressive COVID-19 testing regime to help curb transmission of the disease. The number of doses that have been provided so far has reached 7,124,146.

Topics: Coronavirus

Palestinians take another step in preparations for first election in 15 years

Palestinians take another step in preparations for first election in 15 years
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

Palestinians take another step in preparations for first election in 15 years

Palestinians take another step in preparations for first election in 15 years
Updated 20 March 2021
Reuters

GAZA/RAMALLAH: Palestinians took another step in preparations for their first parliamentary election in 15 years on Saturday, opening registration offices to admit the political parties and independent candidates that will take part.
The May 22 election in the West Bank and Gaza is part of a broader push for reconciliation between President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction and rival Islamist group Hamas. This is seen as vital to building broader support for any future statehood talks with Israel, frozen since 2014.
The last time a parliamentary ballot was held in 2006, Hamas emerged as the surprise victor. A power struggle ensued, and in 2007, after weeks of fighting that left dozens dead, the Islamist group seized control of Gaza from forces loyal to Abbas. Abbas’ authority has limited control over the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Some 93% of the 2.8 million eligible voters in the West Bank and Gaza have registered for the polling. The total population in the Palestinian territories is 5.2 million.
Israel has yet to respond to a Palestinian request to allow balloting to take place in East Jerusalem, Palestinian officials said.
Israel captured the eastern part of Jerusalem in a 1967 war and later annexed it in a move that has not won international recognition. It did allow voting there in 2006.
Unlike in the 1996 and 2006 elections, Palestinians will not be voting for individual candidates, rather for parties or lists that contain between 16 and 132 candidates.
Farid Taamallah, a spokesman of the Palestinian Central Election Commission, said on Saturday that officials had so far registered two electoral lists. Registration ends on March 31.

Topics: Palestinians elections

Turkey pulls out of landmark treaty protecting women from violence

Turkey pulls out of landmark treaty protecting women from violence
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

Turkey pulls out of landmark treaty protecting women from violence

Turkey pulls out of landmark treaty protecting women from violence
  • The 2011 Istanbul Convention requires governments to adopt legislation prosecuting domestic violence and similar abuse
  • Women have taken to the streets in cities across Turkey calling on the government to stick to the convention
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkey has pulled out of the world’s first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women by presidential decree, in the latest victory for conservatives in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party.
The 2011 Istanbul Convention, signed by 45 countries and the European Union, requires governments to adopt legislation prosecuting domestic violence and similar abuse as well as marital rape and female genital mutilation.
Conservatives had claimed the charter damages family unity, encourages divorce and that its references to equality were being used by the LGBT community to gain broader acceptance in society.
The publication of the decree in the official gazette early Saturday sparked anger among rights groups and calls for protests in Istanbul.

Gokce Gokcen, deputy chairperson of the main opposition CHP party said abandoning the treaty meant “keeping women second class citizens and letting them be killed.”
“Despite you and your evil, we will stay alive and bring back the convention,” she said on Twitter.
Turkey had been debating a possible departure after an official in Erdogan’s party raised dropping the treaty last year.
Since then, women have taken to the streets in cities across the country calling on the government to stick to the convention.
Labour and social services minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk told the official Anadolu news agency that Turkey’s constitution and domestic regulations would instead be the “guarantee of the women’s rights.”
“We will continue our fight against violence with the principle of zero tolerance,” she said Saturday.
Domestic violence and femicide remain a serious problem in Turkey.
A man was arrested on Sunday in the north of the country after a video on social media purportedly showing him beating his ex-wife on a street sparked outrage.
Last year, 300 women were murdered according to the rights group We Will Stop Femicide Platform.
The platform called for a “collective fight against those who dropped the Istanbul convention,” in a message on Twitter.
“The Istanbul convention was not signed at your command and it will not leave our lives on your command,” its secretary general Fidan Ataselim tweeted.
She called on women to protest in Kadikoy on the Asian side of Istanbul on Saturday.
“Withdraw the decision, implement the convention,” she tweeted.
Kerem Altiparmak, an academic and lawyer specializing in human rights law, likened the government’s shredding of the convention to the 1980 military coup.
“What’s abolished tonight is not only the Istanbul convention but the parliament’s will and legislative power,” he commented.
Rights groups accuse Erdogan of taking mostly Muslim but officially secular Turkey on an increasingly socially conservative course during his 18 years in power.
After a spectacular Pride March in Istanbul drew 100,000 people in 2014, the government responded by banning future events in the city, citing security concerns.
And in January Turkish police detained four people after artwork depicting Islam’s holiest site viewed as offensive by Ankara was hung at an Istanbul university at the center of recent protests.

Topics: Turkey

