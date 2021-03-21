You are here

  • Home
  • Redmond stars as Southampton reach FA Cup semifinals

Redmond stars as Southampton reach FA Cup semifinals

Redmond stars as Southampton reach FA Cup semifinals
Southampton’s Nathan Tella in action with AFC Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham during Saturday’s English FA Cup quarterfinal match in southern England. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gc3ts

Updated 21 March 2021
AFP

Redmond stars as Southampton reach FA Cup semifinals

Redmond stars as Southampton reach FA Cup semifinals
  • Second-tier hosts Bournemouth out-classed by Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side
Updated 21 March 2021
AFP

LONDON: Southampton cast aside their Premier League struggles to reach the FA Cup semifinals with a 3-0 win at Bournemouth.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have slumped into the Premier League relegation battle after losing 10 of their last 12 top-flight matches.

But Southampton have been immune to those woes in the FA Cup this term and they booked a place in the Wembley semifinals thanks to Nathan Redmond’s double after Moussa Djenepo’s opener.

Southampton, FA Cup winners in 1976, are back in the semifinals for the first time since 2018, with their most recent final appearance coming in a 2003 defeat against Arsenal.

Playing in the FA Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1957, second-tier Bournemouth were out-classed by a Southampton team sorely in need of a morale-boosting victory.

While Premier League survival is the priority, Hasenhuttl insists the FA Cup was a “big target” and he made just two changes against a Bournemouth team who sat seventh in the championship.

It proved a wise move as Southampton carved open the Bournemouth defense to take the lead in the 37th minute.

Redmond’s enterprising run took him past two defenders to the edge of the area and he slipped a deft pass to Djenepo, who guided a composed finish into the far corner from 8 yards.

Having provided the assist for the Mali winger’s first goal since October, Redmond did it all on his own to double the lead in first half stoppage time.

Seizing possession after Diego Rico failed to deal with Stuart Armstrong’s chested flick, Redmond accelerated toward the Saints area, leaving Steve Cook in his wake before guiding a superb strike into the roof of the net.

Redmond put the result beyond doubt with his third goal of the season in the 59th minute, the midfielder slotting home from 10 yards after Armstrong’s shot bounced back off the post.

In Sunday’s last eight action, Manchester United travel to Leicester in a clash between the teams currently in second and third place in the Premier League respectively.

United are hoping to win the first trophy of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign this season after four years without major silverware.

United last won the FA Cup in 2016, while Leicester have not reached the final since 1969 and are still waiting to win the competition for the first time.

Chelsea, beaten in last year’s final by Arsenal, will look to extend Thomas Tuchel’s club record unbeaten start as manager to 14 games when they host struggling Sheffield United.

Topics: Southampton FA Cup AFC Bournemouth

Related

Southampton dump holders Arsenal out of FA Cup
Sport
Southampton dump holders Arsenal out of FA Cup
Leeds stunned by Crawley in FA Cup as Chelsea, Man City advance
Sport
Leeds stunned by Crawley in FA Cup as Chelsea, Man City advance

US score late, beat Dominican 4-0 in Olympic qualifying

US score late, beat Dominican 4-0 in Olympic qualifying
Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
AP

US score late, beat Dominican 4-0 in Olympic qualifying

US score late, beat Dominican 4-0 in Olympic qualifying
  • In the second game of the doubleheader, Mexico beat Costa Rica 3-0 on goals
Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: US coach Jason Kreis was dismayed by his team’s scoreless first half against the Dominican Republic in the CONCACAF qualifying for the Olympic men’s soccer tournament.

“I felt that we were just way too cautious about the game,” Kreis said. “We just weren’t getting the job done. So for me it was mostly about positioning but also about intent and attitude.”

Jackson Yueill redirected Sebastian Salcedo’s cross for the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute to get the offense untracked, and second-half substitute Hassani Dotson added a pair of goals in a 4-0 victory on Sunday night at Guadalajara, Mexico, that advanced the US to a qualification match on March 28.

Djordje Mihailovic, another second-half sub, had a goal and two assists for the US, trying to reach the Olympics for the first time since 2012.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Mexico beat Costa Rica 3-0 on goals by Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega and Sebastian Cordova.

Mexico lead Group A on goal difference over the US and meet the Americans on Wednesday to determine matchups in the semifinals against teams from Group B, most likely Honduras and Canada. Semifinal winners qualify for the Olympics.

“We will want to beat Mexico. We will want to win this group,” Kreis said.

American players did not generate sufficient attempts in the first half.

“The picture that they were presenting to us was extremely defensive — five players in the back, nobody releasing in wide spaces and both of our fullbacks were extremely hesitant about going forward,” Kreis said. “So it just didn’t add up or make any sense, We needed to get those players really high. We needed to be looking for wide combinations.”

Playing two days after his 24th birthday, Yueill scored just after Johnny Cardoso hit the crossbar. Substitutes were waiting on the sidelines at the time to come in for both Yueill and Cardoso.

Dotson, who replaced Cordoso, scored on a right-foot shot from just inside the penalty area in the 73rd minute off a short pass from Mihailovic, who came in for Salcedo. Dotson combined with Mihailovic again in the 78th, scoring on a right-foot shot from 8 yards, and Mihailovic scored on a sliding shot from 3 yards in the first minute of stoppage time off a cross from Benji Michel, another second-half sub.

“Hassani is a player that’s coming into his own,” Kreis said. “He showed up to this camp probably fitter than everybody else.”

Olympic men’s soccer qualifying is limited to players born Jan. 1, 1997, or later, and each team reaching the Olympics can add three wild-card players.

The US failed to reach the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, a setback that preceded the senior national team’s failure to reach the 2018 World Cup.

The US made six changes from the starting lineup in the opening 1-0 win over Costa Rica, when Jesus Ferreira scored in the 35th minute,

JT Marcinkowski started in goal in place of David Ochoa, Julian Araujo at right back for Aaron Herrera and Henry Kessler at central defender for Mauricio Pineda, joining central defender Justen Glad and left back Sam Vines.

Jackson Yueill was in defensive midfield, and Cardoso, Saucedo and Andres Perea joined Jonathan Lewis in advanced midfield, replacing Dotson, Mihailovic and Michel. Ferreira again headed the attack, then was replaced by Sebastian Soto at the start of the second half.

The Dominican Republic, coming off an opening 4-1 loss to Mexico, started six teenagers as part of the youngest roster in the tournament.

Topics: CONCACAF Dominican Republic

Related

US downs Jamaica 2-1 to clinch sixth CONCACAF Gold Cup
Sport
US downs Jamaica 2-1 to clinch sixth CONCACAF Gold Cup
Tigres finally taste victory in CONCACAF Champions League
Sport
Tigres finally taste victory in CONCACAF Champions League

Malaysia celebrates Lee’s All England triumph

Malaysia celebrates Lee’s All England triumph
Updated 57 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Malaysia celebrates Lee’s All England triumph

Malaysia celebrates Lee’s All England triumph
  • The young Malaysian star defeated Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 Sunday to win the All England
Updated 57 min 32 sec ago
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Lee Zii Jia was hailed as a “hero” Monday after winning the All England Open and igniting Malaysia’s hopes of success at the Tokyo Olympics, even without retired legend Lee Chong Wei.

The young Malaysian star defeated Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 Sunday to win the All England, one of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments, for the first time.

On his way to victory, the 22-year-old also beat two-time world champion Kento Momota, who was returning to international action after being injured in a car crash in Malaysia last year.

“Well done Lee Zii Jia! You are a national hero,” Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin posted on Facebook.

“Use this victory as a catalyst to work harder and to become greater in future.”

The Star newspaper praised 10th-ranked Lee’s victory as a “smashing breakthrough on the international stage,” and declared: “A new star is born.”

The win added to hopes that Malaysia has found a player to continue the country’s success in badminton following the 2019 retirement of Lee Chong Wei.

The elder Lee was a three-time Olympic silver medallist and one of the greatest players of his generation.

Norza Zakaria, president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia, praised Lee Zii Jia’s victory as a “real achievement.”

“It augurs well with our plan to bring in new young players after the retirement of Lee Chong Wei... and to maintain Malaysia’s presence on the international stage as a powerhouse,” he told AFP.

It came just months before the virus-delayed Tokyo Olympics but some Asian countries, notably powerhouse China, did not send players to the All England tournament.

And Norza refused to be drawn on the younger Lee’s chances at the Games.

“I don’t want to pressure him. My advice to him is to stay grounded — it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

Topics: Malaysia badminton Lee Zii Jia All England Open

Related

Coronavirus delays Asian badminton tournaments
Sport
Coronavirus delays Asian badminton tournaments
Antonsen and Tai claim badminton World Tour Finals titles
Sport
Antonsen and Tai claim badminton World Tour Finals titles

Al-Hilal expect $2m payment from former shirt sponsor

Al-Hilal expect $2m payment from former shirt sponsor
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

Al-Hilal expect $2m payment from former shirt sponsor

Al-Hilal expect $2m payment from former shirt sponsor
  • Al-Hilal engaged in talks to settle dispute with travel platform Flyin, whose sponsorship of Al-Hilal’s shirt was terminated early due to financial issues brought about by the pandemic
  • The club terminated the contract five months ago, after carrying the partner’s name on their match-day shirt sleeves for only 14 months out of the proposed five years
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Professional League champions Al-Hilal are demanding a settlement payment of SR 8 million ($2 million) from one of their shirt adverting partners after their sponsorship deal was cut short by over three years, according to a report from Arabic-language sports newspaper Arriyadiyah.

The club is currently engaged in talks to settle the dispute with travel platform Flyin, whose sponsorship of Al-Hilal’s shirt was terminated early due to financial issues brought about by the pandemic. The deal was initially announced by the club in July of 2019, ahead of the 2019-20 SPL season, which was suspended — along with all other sporting activities in the Kingdom — in March of the following year.

Al-Hilal, already AFC Champions League victors at the time, went on to win the SPL title after the season was restarted in August 2020 and followed that up with the King’s Cup to complete a historic treble.

According to Arriyadiyah’s sources, payments and bonuses related to the club’s achievements totaling SR 8 million were not paid in accordance with the contract between the two parties. The club terminated the contract five months ago, after carrying the partner’s name on their match-day shirt sleeves for only 14 months out of the proposed five years.

In November of last year, Al-Hilal’s board announced a new sponsorship deal with restaurant chain Shawarmer to replace the outgoing one.

The report also clarified that negotiations between the two sides are ongoing and have not reached the point of litigation.

Topics: Al-Hilal Flyin AFC Champions League

Related

On Monday, the 51-year-old Romanian Razvan Lucescu gave an emotional farewell to his former players at the club’s training ground. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
‘We achieved a dream,’ says departing Al-Hilal coach Razvan Lucescu
Al-Hilal unrest keeps Al-Shabab heroics under radar
Sport
Al-Hilal unrest keeps Al-Shabab heroics under radar

All hands on deck for Saudi teams as international fixtures restart

All hands on deck for Saudi teams as international fixtures restart
Updated 22 March 2021
Wael Jabir

All hands on deck for Saudi teams as international fixtures restart

All hands on deck for Saudi teams as international fixtures restart
  • Road to Qatar 2022 resumes for the senior football squad, while a ‘project restart’ is taking shape for age group teams
  • Tokyo Olympics on the horizon for the Saudi U23 team
Updated 22 March 2021
Wael Jabir

RIYADH: Nearly 15 months on from their last competitive appearance, the final week of March signals the return of the Saudi Arabian national football team to action in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers.

The Green Falcons welcome neighbours Kuwait to Riyadh for an international friendly on Thursday the March 25 as they prepare to face Palestine five days later in what will be their first qualifying match since November 2019.

Coach Herve Renard’s men sit in second place in Group D with eight points, one point behind the leaders Uzbekistan but with a game in hand. A win against bottom-placed Palestine will put Saudi Arabia in the driving seat and continue their unbeaten run on the journey to Qatar 2022 and China 2023.

Earlier this month, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) awarded Saudi Arabia the hosting rights for the remaining Group D matches, taking place in June with the Green Falcons, Palestine and Uzbekistan joined by Yemen and Singapore.

Renard made 10 changes to his 26-man squad for the two March fixtures from his last selection that contested the Gulf Cup final in December 2019. While some of the replacements were forced by injuries to key men such as skipper Salman Al-Faraj and winger Abdulfattah Asiri, a changing of the guard is also taking place.

Seven players could make their international debuts over the next week, with an average age of 24. Veterans Nawaf Al-Abed and Yahya Al-Shehri find themselves outside the squad having turned the wrong side of 30 since their most recent call-ups.

While Al-Ahli’s Mohammed Al-Owais is expected to retain the number one spot, three further goalkeepers have been called up; 23-year-old Amin Bukhari, 24-year-old Zaid Al-Bawardi and 30-year-old Abdullah Al-Owaisheer.

At the back, Renard opted for familiarity, with Abdulelah Al-Amri the only new face among eight established defenders. In the middle of the park Al-Ahli’s Ali Al-Asmari and Al-Hilal’s Nasser Al-Dawsari could enjoy their international debuts. Al-Qadisiyah’s Hassan Al-Amri earned a place in the national team’s attack thanks to his 11 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season.

Saudi Arabia’s age group national teams will also be busy.

As Japan confirmed that the world’s premier sporting event — postponed from 2020 — is going ahead this summer, albeit without international spectators, excitement is building up in Saudi. Coach Saad Al-Shehri’s young Falcons gear up for what will be the country’s first appearance in Olympic football since Atlanta 1996. The U23s up their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics with back-to-back friendlies against Liberia on March 27 and 30.

After their AFC Asian Cup competitions for 2021 were cancelled due to the pandemic, the U20s and U17s are now preparing for the 2023 tournaments.

U17 head coach Abdulwahab Al-Harbi has had to adjust to these changes, going on four scouting missions to cover all corners of the Kingdom, with 127 players born in 2006 or later undergoing trials to form the basis of the U17 team competing in two years’ time. The 36-man extended squad will enroll in a 10-day training camp in Dammam between March 27 and April 6.

Scouting sessions for the U20s continue in Jeddah, with 38 players born in 2003 or after being trialed, ahead of shortlisting players for the extended squad for the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup.

After more than a year of inaction, Saudi’s best footballers of all ages have a busy schedule in the coming months.

Topics: Green Falcons 2022 FIFA World Cup 2023 AFC Asian Cup Herve Renard

Related

Green Falcons back in action with comfortable win over Jamaica
Sport
Green Falcons back in action with comfortable win over Jamaica
Saudi Arabia appoint Herve Renard as coach
Sport
Saudi Arabia appoint Herve Renard as coach

Messi on song as Barcelona thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves

Messi on song as Barcelona thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves
Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

Messi on song as Barcelona thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves

Messi on song as Barcelona thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves
  • Messi stays ahead of Suarez in the La Liga scoring charts, despite the Uruguayan’s excellent finish nine minutes into the second half against Alaves
Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

MADRID, Spain: Lionel Messi scored twice on Sunday as Barcelona trounced Real Sociedad 6-1 to keep the pressure on Atletico Madrid, who squeezed past Alaves thanks to a late penalty save from Jan Oblak.
Oblak’s 86th-minute heroics denied Joselu and ensured Luis Suarez’s header was enough for a 1-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano, meaning the gap at the top of La Liga remains at four points, with 10 games left to play.
But the contrast between Atletico’s nervy win against 19th-placed Alaves and Barca’s demolition of a Real Sociedad side with hopes of qualifying for Europe spoke volumes about where the momentum lies in the Spanish title race.
Atletico will hope Oblak’s save can prove to be a turning point after a challenging few weeks, while the international break might offer Diego Simeone’s side a chance to reset and refresh ahead of the run-in.
“There are games where you suffer but that’s what makes football beautiful,” said Oblak.
Simeone said: “Like all great teams, there is always one that scores a lot of goals and one that makes a lot of saves. They are both decisive players who make the team stronger.”
Barcelona, meanwhile, have hit their stride, their six goals against Real Sociedad no less than they deserved for a scintillating attacking display, and perhaps their best since Ronald Koeman took charge.
Messi scored his 11th and 12 goals in his last 10 games, and made it 16 in 12 this year. It is a far cry from his underwhelming start to the season, when the 33-year-old looked weighed down by talk about his future.
Messi’s form represents the biggest threat to Atletico’s position at the top of the table but he was not alone at the Reale Arena, where Sergino Dest scored twice either side of half-time after Antoine Griezmann had slammed in the opener.
Ousmane Dembele and Real Sociedad’s Ander Barrenetxea — with arguably the goal of the night — both registered between Messi’s double in the second half.
For Barcelona, it is a ninth consecutive away win in the league, with a club record 10th within their grasp if they beat Real Madrid in the Clasico on April 10.
Real Sociedad must now try to recover before they play Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao in the postponed Copa del Rey final from last year on April 3.
Dest had already hit the crossbar when Messi set Jordi Alba free down the left and while Dembele’s finish was saved, Griezmann was on hand to slam home the rebound.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen had to rectify his own poor clearance by getting down low to deny Alexander Isak but Real Sociedad’s resistance was brief.
Messi slipped in Dest to fire in and then Alba pulled back from the other side for the American to make it three.
Messi snuck in behind early in the second half, poking in Sergio Busquets’ ball over the top before Dembele was allowed to glide through unchallenged, and impressively drove into the far corner.
Barrenetxea at least put his side on the scoreboard, and brilliantly, by nipping inside Frenkie de Jong and thundering a shot into the top corner but Messi had the last word, a crisp finish curling inside the near post.
Messi stays ahead of Suarez in the La Liga scoring charts, despite the Uruguayan’s excellent finish nine minutes into the second half against Alaves.
Thomas Lemar turned the ball around the corner to Marcos Llorente, who fed Kieran Trippier racing down the right, and he curled a cross in on the run to the near post, where Suarez headed in.
But without a second goal, Alaves always had a chance and they were given a golden one after Stefan Savic was judged to have put an arm across Luis Rioja just inside the penalty area.
Joselu stepped up and struck it well to his left but Oblak read it right and, with his left foot still pinned to the line, sprung out and pushed the ball away.
ta/jc

Topics: FC Barcelona Lionel Messi Atletico Madrid

Related

PSG beat Lyon to go top in France as Mbappe scores 100th Ligue 1 goal
Sport
PSG beat Lyon to go top in France as Mbappe scores 100th Ligue 1 goal
PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach Champions League quarters
Sport
PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach Champions League quarters

Latest updates

Documentary unveils unknown aspects of Saudi Arabia's AlUla
Documentary unveils unknown aspects of Saudi Arabia's AlUla
US rail firm building Riyadh HQ to target Saudi market
US rail firm building Riyadh HQ to target Saudi market
Startup of the Week: Turning the passion for perfumes into a profession
Startup of the Week: Turning the passion for perfumes into a profession
21, 39 Jeddah Arts to take aficionados on a creative journey this week
21, 39 Jeddah Arts to take aficionados on a creative journey this week
Saudi, Bosnia and Herzegovinian foreign ministers discuss relations
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Bosnia and Herzegovinian counterpart Bisera Turkovic in Riyadh. (SPA)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.