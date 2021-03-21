Arab coalition destroys hostile Houthi air defense system on Marib front

You are here

The Arab coalition destroyed a hostile Houthi air defense system on the Marib front on Sunday. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • All components of the system were destroyed and its foreign operatives were killed
LONDON: The Arab coalition destroyed a hostile Houthi air defense system on the Marib front on Sunday. 

All components of the system were destroyed and its foreign operatives were killed, Al-Ekhbariya reported.

The coalition added that it continues to support the advance of Yemen’s army and tribes in Marib and to protect civilians. 

On Saturday, Arab coalition airstrikes halted a tank and infantry offensive in Marib by the Iran-backed militia.

The coalition said it launched the air strikes to “thwart the Houthi militia’s attempt to advance toward Marib in Al-Kasrah,” northwest of Marib city.

It said it had destroyed Houthi military equipment, including tanks, and had inflicted “heavy losses.”

Marwa Elselehdar. (Supplied)
  • Captain tells how she overcame challenges of a male-dominated profession
  • Elselehdar is working on a ship for the Egyptian Authority for Maritime Safety
CAIRO: Marwa Elselehdar has become the first woman to work as a sea captain in Egypt.

As a little girl, Elselehdar always loved the sea and enjoyed swimming.

She enrolled in the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Egypt and joined the International Transport and Logistics Department, but she was more drawn to the curriculum that was being taught to her brother in the Department of Maritime Transport and Technology.

The department was limited to men, but she still submitted an application to join and was eventually accepted, becoming the first Egyptian woman to study in this department.

Elselehdar’s brother and mother supported her dream of becoming the first female captain in Egypt. Her father, while more apprehensive because of the difficulties in the field, did not object to her studies. She thus began the formalities to join the department, and her unique request was submitted to the president of the academy for consideration.

The president called for research in maritime law to verify the possibility of issuing a captain’s license to her, since it was the first case of its kind. After making sure that the law did not pose restrictions, examinations began.

Elselehdar passed the physical and medical tests, as well as personal interviews, proving her ability to be in control and manage diverse situations, and she joined the department like any other student.

I faced difficulties in adapting, especially during the first year, but the encouragement from those around me — and my own ability to believe in my dream — helped me overcome these challenges.

Marwa Elselehdar

“I started my journey in the department as the only woman among 1,200 students. I faced difficulties in adapting, especially during the first year, but the encouragement from those around me — and my own ability to believe in my dream — helped me overcome these challenges, and I graduated in 2013,” she said.

After her graduation, Elselehdar joined the crew of the AIDA IV ship, with the rank of the second officer.

At the time of the opening ceremony of the new Suez Canal, she applied to register as part of the crew that would lead the AIDA IV in the celebrations. Her request was accepted, and she prepared with her colleagues for the ceremony.

On the day of the ceremony, she led the AIDA IV — the first ship to cross the new shipping route — as the youngest and first Egyptian female captain to cross the Suez Canal.

Elselehdar has been working in the field for 10 years. She explained that the percentage of women in similar maritime positions does not exceed 2 percent worldwide, adding that being the first Egyptian woman in this regard was a great honor for her and noting that many girls followed her example and entered the field after her.

In 2017, Elselehdar was honored on Women’s Day by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

She expressed her pride in this honor, seeing it not only as a form of appreciation from the state for what she has done but also as a demonstration of the state’s interest in empowering Egyptian women and placing them in leadership positions. Recently, Egyptian women have started participating in many occupations that were traditionally male-dominated.

The Encyclopedia of Arab-African Economic Integration chose Elselehdar among the top 20 Arab women in terms of achievement.

Elselehdar said that the boat she is now working on is owned by the Egyptian Authority for Maritime Safety, affiliated with the Egyptian government and managed by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport.

“Unlike fast flights, cruises can be long and arduous and can take up to a month or more. Of course, on these trips, I am the only woman among my fellow men.

“In the beginning, it was somewhat difficult, but we later became one team, and we split tasks equally. And because of the length of these trips, we all become like siblings,” she added.

Now almost 30 years old, Elselehdar dreams of obtaining a master’s degree and a Ph.D. She also hopes that marriage and having a family will not hinder her career.

 

UAE urges locals, residents to book COVID-19 vaccination

UAE urges locals, residents to book COVID-19 vaccination
DUBAI: The UAE’s health ministry urged locals and residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination to start booking appointments on Sunday, as the six-week period given to people who are most at risk ended.

Nationals and residents over the age of 16 can now get free vaccinations at any of the 205 locations across the country, the ministry said in a statement.

Those opting for vaccination must get prior booking while those who are most vulnerable will continue to be received by centers without prior booking.

At least 72 percent of those categorized as elderly, and those with chronic diseases, have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the health minister, Abdul Rahman Al-Owais, said.

The UAE has approved four COVID-19 vaccines for use, including Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

The UAE has so far administered over 7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Blast kills one in restless Iranian border area

Blast kills one in restless Iranian border area
  • UN rights spokesman: Possibly up to 23 had been killed in Saravan and other parts of Sistan-Baluchistan province
DUBAI: An explosion killed one person and injured three others on Sunday in a southeastern Iranian town that was the center of bloody unrest last month, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.
A Revolutionary Guards statement quoted by the agency blamed what it called terrorist groups for the blast in a square in Saravan, near the border with Pakistan.
Earlier this month a UN human rights spokesman said at least a dozen people and possibly up to 23 had been killed in Saravan and other parts of Sistan-Baluchistan province where Revolutionary Guards and security forces used lethal force against fuel couriers from ethnic minorities, and protesters.
The shooting of people carrying fuel across the border led to protests that spread from Saravan to other areas of Sistan-Baluchistan, including the capital, Zahedan.
Sistan-Baluchistan’s population is predominantly Sunni Muslim, while most Iranians are Shi’ite. Iran has some of the lowest fuel prices in the world and there is some fuel-smuggling to neighboring countries.
The impoverished province has long been the scene of sporadic clashes between security forces and separatist militants and smugglers carrying opium from Afghanistan, the word’s top producer of the drug.

Turkish police frees politician after detention in assembly

Turkish police frees politician after detention in assembly
  • Gergerlioglu, speaking on Periscope after his release, described being dragged out of parliament by police detaining him and irregularities during his police statement
  • “They fabricated a crime to get me out of parliament,” he said
ISTANBUL: Turkish police on Sunday detained a prominent pro-Kurdish party politician who was staging a days-long protest in parliament. He was released after questioning several hours later.
Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, from the Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, refused to leave parliament after he was stripped of his status and immunity as lawmaker on Wednesday. The party said around 100 police officers entered parliament to detain him. Video of his detention showed police officers dragging him away.
The party, which is in the throes of a government crackdown, said Gergerlioglu was detained as he was performing his ablutions for morning prayers.
“The police insisted on detaining him, and took him away in his pajamas and slippers,” the HDP said in a statement.
A statement by the prosecutor’s office, quoted by official Anadolu news agency, said Gergerlioglu was detained for not leaving parliament despite losing his status as lawmaker and for slogans chanted by some people during a protest in parliament Wednesday praising the jailed leader of a Kurdish militant group.
Gergerlioglu, speaking on Periscope after his release, described being dragged out of parliament by police detaining him and irregularities during his police statement.
“They fabricated a crime to get me out of parliament,” he said.
Gergerlioglu, the former head of an Islamist human rights association, has exposed several human rights violations in Turkey, including alleged illegal strip-searches of detainees by police. He trained and worked as a pulmonologist but was fired through an emergency decree. He advocated for the tens of thousands of other civil servants who were purged in the aftermath of the 2016 coup attempt.
Gergerlioglu was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to two years and six months in prison for “spreading terrorist propaganda” after he retweeted a 2016 news article about a call for peace by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK. An appeals court confirmed the conviction, saying he was “owning” and “legitimizing” the PKK by sharing the link, which included a photograph of armed fighters.
The PKK is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States. It has led an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people. A fragile cease-fire and peace talks collapsed in the summer of 2015.
Supreme Court prosecutors have also filed an indictment at the Constitutional Court for the HDP’s closure this week and are seeking a five-year ban on 687 members’ participation in politics. It is the latest crackdown on the party, which has seen its former leaders, lawmakers and thousands of activists arrested.
HDP is the second-largest opposition party in parliament, elected with more than 5.8 million votes in 2018. The United States and the European Union have criticized the moves.
The Turkish president's nationalist ally, Devlet Bahceli, had called on the assembly's speaker to remove Gergerlioglu from the building in a series of tweets Saturday, describing him as a separatist.
“The Grand Turkish National Assembly is not the dorms of separatists or the place where fugitives can take refuge. The dagger in the great Turkish nation's heart cannot be allowed to nest or tolerated ... Laying out a bed in parliament is a dark stain on democracy,” he wrote in one tweet.
Gergerlioglu called his detention “immoral," saying it was organized by the speaker of the assembly and ordered by Bahceli.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has turned to the nationalists to cement his power as president and with a combined majority in parliament.

Jordan hospital denies running out of anti-coronavirus drugs

Jordan hospital denies running out of anti-coronavirus drugs
  • The hospital has admitted so far 120 coronavirus patients
  • The total number of infections in the country has reached 526, 666
DUBAI: The King Abdullah University hospital (KAUH) has denied reports of running out of the Remdesivir drug, which is used to treat coronavirus cases, state news agency Petra reported.
Director of KAUH Dr. Mohammad Ghazou said there was only enough Remdesivir in stock until Monday, adding that the hospital expected “deliveries to reach the largest medical structure in Jordan's north” the report said.
Every patient must get six shots of the drug, he said. He added that the “possible” shortage could be caused by a “depleted stock” from the authorized agent importing the Remdesivir.
The hospital has admitted so far 120 coronavirus patients, Ghazou said.
The Kingdom has registered 5,205 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths and 6, 302 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
The total number of infections in the country has reached 526, 666 with 5,788 deaths and 426,754 recoveries.

