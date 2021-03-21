You are here

  Saudi anti-corruption authority initiates a number of criminal cases

Saudi anti-corruption authority initiates a number of criminal cases

The headquarters of Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) in Riyadh. (Courtesy of Nazaha website)
The headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) in Riyadh. (Courtesy of Nazaha website)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi anti-corruption authority initiates a number of criminal cases

Saudi anti-corruption authority initiates a number of criminal cases
  • The authority said it has taken over 10 cases and all the accused have been arrested
  • It also said crimes of financial and administrative corruption have no statute of limitations
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority announced on Sunday it has initiated a number of criminal cases.
The authority said it had taken over eight cases and legal procedures against the accused were underway.
In the first case, three individuals have been arrested for allegedly embezzling more than SR5 million ($1.3 million) and rewarding a SR60 million project to a company. The three included two municipal employees and a bank employee.
In the second case, three employees at a university are believed to have received more than SR4.4 million in return for awarding several contracts totaling more than SR13.84 million. The employees, as well as a bank branch manager and a businessman, were arrested. They were also accused of laundering the money.
In the third case, a former employee at a university is accused of receiving SR240,000 from a businessman in exchange for neglecting a number of violations with the complicity of a Saudi engineer in three projects worth more than SR7.696. All three have been arrested.
In the fourth case, an employee at an international airport and a businessman were arrested, for enabling the latter’s relative to obtain 218 direct purchase orders unlawfully.
In the fifth case, a former employee of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) allegedly received SR225,750 from a businessman in exchange for a statement on his company’s competency, which subsequently led to his company being awarded projects from the authority. Both have been arrested.
In the sixth case, an employee from Saudi Customs is accused of receiving SR574,300 from a customs broker in exchange for clearing containers that contained tobacco, using bank accounts of his relatives. They have both been remanded in custody.
In cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, “four non-commissioned officers working at the General Department of Traffic in one of the regions were arrested for pulling over a resident and enabling their colleague (a retired non-commissioned officer) to search his vehicle and steal SR200,000 from his car,” the authority said for the seventh case.
Also in cooperation with the interior ministry, a retired non-commissioned officer from a police department was arrested for allegedly receiving SR219,750, as well as blocks of gold, while working as a warehouse keeper and then laundering them through buying and selling cars through a dealership belonging to a relative.
In the ninth case, a citizen was arrested for bribing an arrest squad of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control with SR200,000 during his arrest for possession of narcotics, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior.
In the final case, a colonel and a non-commissioned officer from the General Directorate of Passports in one of the regions were arrested for allegedly registering the former’s relative a fake entry into the Kingdom, upon his request.
The authority said it would continue “to pursue anyone who exploits the public office to achieve personal gain or harm the public interest in any way possible.”
It also said that accountability extends far beyond retirement, as “the crimes of financial and administrative corruption have no statute of limitations,” adding it will apply the law against violators with zero tolerance.

Topics: Saudi Arabia corruption Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha)

Anime competition sees artists imagine NEOM lifestyle in 2050

Anime competition sees artists imagine NEOM lifestyle in 2050
The competition comes as part of efforts to export Saudi culture around the world through the ‘Future’s Folktales’ anime series. (Photo/Social media)
Updated 5 min 25 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Anime competition sees artists imagine NEOM lifestyle in 2050

Anime competition sees artists imagine NEOM lifestyle in 2050
  • Manga Productions, a subsidiary company of the Misk Foundation, focuses on producing animations, manga comics and video games with creative and positive content
Updated 5 min 25 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Manga Productions has announced a special design competition for artists to design future products for the emerging city of NEOM.
In collaboration with NEOM, the competition, announced last Wednesday, will give artists the chance to design innovative solutions for the future residents of NEOM, a Saudi $500 billion megacity development project on the Kingdom’s northwest coast.
The competition is open to all drawing enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia and Japan aged between 13 and 35.
The three winning designs, to be announced on April 18, will be featured in season two of the “Future’s Folktales” series in 2022. Winners will also gain access to a six-week intensive course in character design delivered by international experts.
“At Manga Productions, we believe in the importance of empowering talents and creating opportunities for them to develop their creativity,” Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said on Twitter.
He added that the competition comes as part of efforts to export Saudi culture and creativity around the world through the “Future’s Folktales” anime series.
The series is the first Saudi animated show that links the past with the future. It is a joint production between Saudi Arabia’s Manga Productions and Japan’s TOEI Animation.
The first season was released in 2020 in 13 episodes that celebrated the richness of Arabic and Saudi culture, language, heritage and values.
It gained 100 million views worldwide across 32 platforms and channels in Japan, China, Taiwan, Ireland, the UK and US.
However, the second season of the series will use NEOM as a central location. Artists are invited to imagine the life of citizens in the futuristic city in 2050 and design unique props, including phones, micro-drones and gym equipment. Those taking part in the competition must explain the innovation behind their devices and why they are useful.
According to Bukhary, the partnership with NEOM supports the goal of Manga Productions to inspire future generations to be part of the development of the megacity and build a brighter future.

The competition comes as part of efforts to export Saudi culture around the world through the 'Future's Folktales' anime series. (Photo/Social media)

Aisha Al-Maghlouth, a young Saudi artist from the Eastern Province, said that the challenge of the competition stimulates creativity. “The idea behind the competition is very smart. It supports more than one creative category at the same time,” she told Arab News.
“I am excited to see the creative designs, which I am sure will be impressive,” Al-Maghlouth said, adding: “And I am willing to be one of them.”
The 24-year-old artist said that many hidden local talents have yet to be discovered by the public, and that competitions are one way of supporting and sponsoring future Saudi creatives.
Mohammed Al-Zabeedi, a Saudi private sector worker, said: “With NEOM being one of the most important projects in the Kingdom, it’s no surprise that it will be reaching out to local talents to help develop their products.
“Such competitions can have different objectives, but the strongest reason is to help the local talent contribute to a project made mainly for Saudis, as per the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the fruits of which our children will enjoy, and it’s this generation that will be developing it.”
Al-Zabeedi’s brother, Khalid, 37, said: “Though it might just be a competition to some, Saudi Arabia is moving at a fast pace, the likes of which I’ve never seen before, and we’re a part of that positive transformation.”
The level of transparency and outreach is “unlike anything before,” he added, describing the competition as something that “allows Saudis to build their own future.”
He said: “Who knows what things will look like in 2050? But one thing is for sure — whether it is a Saudi product or a Japanese one, this is for the greater good for everyone who is looking forward to seeing what NEOM is all about.”
Judges will evaluate each submission based on the artists’ ability to communicate their design concepts, innovation and creativity, as well as overall aesthetic details and product safety.
Manga Productions, a subsidiary company of the Misk Foundation, focuses on producing animations, manga comics and video games with creative and positive content.
The company works as a pioneer in creative content development, offering innovative products to build and enable the ambitions of young creatives.
More information about the competition is available at neomxmanga.com

Topics: NEOM ANIME

Saudi naval forces begin exercises to protect oil installations

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces began the 'Confrontation 4' maneuvers in the Kingdom's Eastern Province. (SPA)
The Royal Saudi Naval Forces began the 'Confrontation 4' maneuvers in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province. (SPA)
Updated 23 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi naval forces begin exercises to protect oil installations

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces began the 'Confrontation 4' maneuvers in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province. (SPA)
  • RSNF began joint exercise with Sudanese counterparts in Western Fleet
  • RSAF concludes preparations to begin the ACES MEET 2021 in Pakistan
Updated 23 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) began a joint exercise on Sunday to prepare for attacks against the Kingdom’s oil installations.
The five-day exercise is taking place at King Abdulaziz Naval Base in Jubail in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, the Ministry of Defense said.
The “Confrontation 4” maneuvers include units from the Eastern Fleet, the Ministry of Interior represented by the Eastern Province Border Guards, the Presidency of State Security, and the Ministry of Energy represented by Saudi Aramco and Aramco Gulf Operations Company.
The exercise along the Arabian Gulf coast, aims to raise the “readiness and preparedness of all participating units to confront terrorist operations against oil installations,” the ministry said.
It will also improve the level of coordination and information exchange, and unify leadership and communication between the participating units.
Maj. Gen. Majid bin Hazza Al-Qahtani, commander of the Eastern Fleet, said the exercise would contribute to “achieving the security and safety of vital installations and oil fields.” 
They would also help secure freedom of navigation in regional waters and shipping lanes in the Arabian Gulf.
RSNF also began a mixed exercise with their Sudanese counterparts at the King Faisal Naval Base in the Western Fleet, the ministry said.
The “Astronomy 4” exercises will continue until Thursday.
The exercises aim to develop the command and control process during joint operations between the two naval forces to ensure freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Red Sea, Brig. Gen. Hazza Al-Mutairi, the commander of the exercise, said.
Meanwhile, the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) has concluded preparations to begin the ACES MEET 2021 exercise with their Pakistani counterpart.
The Pakistan Air Force is hosting a multinational exercise on March 27 at the PAF Base Mushaf in Sargodha in Punjab province, The RSAF will participate with a number of modern Panavia Tornado combat aircraft and all its technical and support aircrews.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Royal Naval Forces Saudi Royal Air Force Sudan Sudanese Air Force pakistan air force Aramco Eastern Fleet Western Fleet Arabian Gulf

Saudi foreign minister discusses IAEA standards with Grossi

Saudi foreign minister discusses IAEA standards with Grossi
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister discusses IAEA standards with Grossi

Saudi foreign minister discusses IAEA standards with Grossi
  • They discussed discussed the IAEA's important role in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossi, the ministry said on Sunday.
During the call, they reviewed the importance of adhering to the standards on the UN atomic watchdog “in order to stimulate growth and progress to achieve global sustainable development.”
The two sides also discussed the most prominent regional and international developments.

Following the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan described the call as “productive,” adding they “discussed the important role of the IAEA in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and the current non-proliferation issues.”
Grossi also called the talks “positive” and said the Kingdom “is an important partner for the IAEA.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi Prince Faisal bin Farhan IAEA nuclear energy

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 374,412
  • A total of 6,609 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 and 367 new infections on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 165 were recorded in Riyadh, 74 in the Eastern Province, 46 in Makkah, 15 in Hail, 12 in Asir, 11 in Madinah, nine in Tabuk, six in the Northern Borders region, three in Jazan and two in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 374,412 after 277 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,609 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

‘We must end this nightmare’: Saudis speak out against vaccine rumors

‘We must end this nightmare’: Saudis speak out against vaccine rumors
Saudi Arabia's battle against vaccine hesitancy. (SPA)
Updated 21 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

‘We must end this nightmare’: Saudis speak out against vaccine rumors

‘We must end this nightmare’: Saudis speak out against vaccine rumors
  • With the emergence of vaccines, stories have begun to circulate of people refusing to receive vaccines due to rumors that they can cause adverse reactions
Updated 21 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The phenomenon of vaccine hesitancy is causing headaches for health officials and communities in Saudi Arabia, but the Kingdom is finding a new ally in the fight against damaging rumors and fake news — recently vaccinated Saudis.

Because of anti-vaccine posts on social media platforms, some Saudis are hesitant to receive a jab, despite efforts by specialists, infectious disease consultants and health officials to refute widespread claims and rumors.

However, pro-vaccine campaigns have failed to prevent a worrying number of Saudis choosing to opt out of registering for a jab.

When the pandemic began last year, popular posts circulated online telling stories of people that died from coronavirus.

But the narrative of popular stories on social media has shifted in recent months.

With the emergence of vaccines, stories have begun to circulate of people refusing to receive vaccines due to rumors that they can cause adverse reactions. The posts usually feature so-called “anti-vaxxers” and self-proclaimed health experts, with one claiming that the jab “infiltrates” the body at a genetic level.

Many of the false claims have been refuted by health experts, while Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah stepped in on Twitter to urge Saudis to take the vaccine.

In a recent tweet, Al-Rabiah told the story of an elderly man who was encouraged to avoid the vaccine. He refused to book an appointment, but died soon after becoming infected with coronavirus.

Earlier this month, health ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly rejected news that the Kingdom had halted use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

HIGHLIGHT

In a recent tweet, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told the story of an elderly man who was encouraged to avoid the vaccine. He refused to book an appointment, but died soon after becoming infected with coronavirus.

Mashail Al-Mutairi, a 43-year-old mother of three, warned that vaccines are a key step in protecting the community against coronavirus, especially children.

“I’ve taken my first jab and now I’m on my way to take my second jab this week. The reason why I keep insisting to everyone I know that they need to take this vaccine is because they are forgetting that there is a group in our community that cannot take this vaccine,” she told Arab News.

“I’m talking specifically about children. As my kids are under the age of 18, they’re not eligible to receive the vaccine just yet. They’re the ones that are going to be the most vulnerable in the community. I’m doing this for myself, for my family and for my children especially,” she added.

“If we don’t increase the level of herd immunity quickly, then this will cause a problem for children in the near future. Though they’ll be protected, schools will be out and they will continue online schooling which will place a heavy toll on them both mentally and physically,” Al-Mutairi said.

“This nightmare will be bad for parents, but more so for the kids themselves.”

Basma Saeedi, a 26-year-old pharmacy graduate, received the Pfizer vaccine earlier this month and is urging people to follow suit in order to achieve herd immunity. The benefits that vaccines offer is especially important to her, as she lost her grandmother to coronavirus.

It was this loss that led to her registering for and receiving the jab.

“I want to protect the rest of my family against it. I took the vaccine to gain immunity against the virus and everyone should think about making sure they don’t lose a loved one to such an ugly disease,” she told Arab News.

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world
Enter
keywords
 

Topics: Coronavirus

