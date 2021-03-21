You are here

Daesh children attack Al Arabiya reporter Rola Al-Khatib

Daesh children attack Al Arabiya reporter Rola Al-Khatib
  • Al-Hadath and Al-Arabiya reporter pelted with stones and called ‘infidel’ in Al-Hawl camp
  • Camp, which houses Daesh wives and children, increasingly seen as extremist incubator 
RIYADH: Children at a refugee camp in Syria housing Daesh families threatened to kill a television journalist for being an “infidel.”

Rola Al-Khatib, who works for Al-Hadath and Al-Arabiya Arabic channels, approached the children in Al-Hawl camp

in Kurdish controlled north-eastern Syria.

Footage published by Al-Hadath on Saturday showed the children hurling insults at the reporter, calling her an infidel and pelting her and her camera crew with stones.

Al-Khatib, who is Lebanese and based in Dubai, was reporting on conditions in the increasingly lawless camp housing 60,000 people - mostly women and children.

When she saw the children she approached them but they refused to talk with her.

“I’m not carrying a gun or anything, I just want to talk to you, why do you say I’m infidel?” Al-Khatib asked. 

“You should wear hijab before we talk to you,” one of them said. 

“What you are wearing is not hijab, not this color, it’s not black.”

When she asked them what they would do in this situation when they grow up, they replied immediately: “We will kill you, we have prepared killings for infidels.”

Al-Khatib told the MBC Egypt show Al-Hekaya with Amr Adib that the camp houses children from 60 different countries who are being raised with extremist views.

She said while Daesh may have been defeated militarily in Syria and Iraq, the ideology remains.

Experts have warned that Al-Hawl has become an incubator for extremism.

It is home to mostly foreign families of Daesh fighters who were displaced in the final battles against the group.

Dozens of people have been murdered this year at the camp which is run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. 

Why won’t Twitter ban Khamenei when it permanently suspended Trump?

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is notorious for using his Twitter accounts to incite hate, violence and disinformation. Yet his many accounts in multiple languages still exist on the platform. (AN Design)
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is notorious for using his Twitter accounts to incite hate, violence and disinformation. Yet his many accounts in multiple languages still exist on the platform. (AN Design)
DUBAI: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is notorious for using his Twitter accounts to incite hate, violence and disinformation. Yet his many accounts in multiple languages still exist on the platform.

These accounts, in languages including Persian, English, and Spanish, regularly post content that would – and should – violate Twitter’s policies.

In January, an account linked to Khamenei’s personal office posted a graphic threatening “revenge” while appearing to depict former President Trump under the shadow of a looming airstrike, which was retweeted by one of Khamenei’s personal accounts. Following public backlash, Twitter suspended the account that posted the tweet but not the personal account.

 

 

It said it suspended the account due to a violation of its policy against fake accounts.

“The justification that Twitter reportedly gave for why it shut down that particular account but not others was not just unpersuasive, it was preposterous,” David Weinberg, Washington director for international affairs of the US-based anti-hate organization Anti-Defamation League (ADL), told Arab News.

“For one thing, it was followed by and frequently retweeted by other central Khamenei accounts (which were not suspended). It had also been allowed to promote all kinds of problematic content for half a year until then. So, why all of a sudden did it get removed – just a day or two after posting material that was incitement to violence?” he said.

Following the incident, ADL wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calling to deplatform all accounts linked to Khamenei without delay for repeated violations of Twitter’s rules that prohibit incitement to hatred and violence.

The letter gave examples of how Khamenei’s tweets have continually violated three specific policies – Glorification of Violence, Hateful Conduct and COVID-19 Misleading Information – and urged Twitter to suspend the associated accounts.

Signed by ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt, the letter ends:

“But given that you have already suspended an American president from your platform earlier this month, and just removed one of Khamenei’s many Twitter accounts for its blatant and threatening violations of Twitter’s policies, that standard must urgently be applied to Khamenei’s panoply of other Twitter accounts, which so clearly pose a danger to public safety and routinely violate Twitter’s terms of service.”

Twitter took action last year against ex-president Donald Trump by adding fact-checking and violence labels to his tweets and eventually suspending his account @realDonaldTrump permanently on January 8.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” it said.

However, when US Senate Commerce Chair Roger Wicker asked Dorsey in a hearing last year about tweets from Khamenei that “glorified violence,” Dorsey defended the decision to keep them unlabeled on the platform.

He said, “We did not find those to violate our terms of service because we considered them ‘saber rattling,’ which is part of the speech of world leaders in concert with other countries.”

Weinberg commented: “The lesson over and over again from modern human history, as I read it, is that when a fanatical dictator responsible for the slaughter of thousands of his own citizens, as well as horrific violence, and calls for genocide against the other, says what they’re going to do, the international community needs to take that seriously; not just dismiss it as tough talk or posturing or playing to a domestic audience.”

 

 

He went on to add that sometimes when “murderous fanatics” say they’re going to commit genocide or eliminate countries or “demonize entire religions and nations of people,” it is genuine.

“It is an expression of their genuine worldview and their genuine intent.”

It was around the same time that Twitter had put labels on Trump’s tweets about widespread fraud in voting by mail and other tweets that it said violated its policies “regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.”

Replying to the Senator about the double standards of labeling Trump’s tweets but not those of other world leaders, Dorsey said, “We saw the confusion it might encourage and we labeled it accordingly. The goal of our labeling is to provide more context, to connect the dots so people can have more information so they can make decisions for themselves.”

On March 18, Twitter wrote in a blog post that it is “calling for public input” on its approach to world leaders.

“Politicians and government officials are constantly evolving how they use our service, and we want our policies to remain relevant to the ever-changing nature of political discourse on Twitter and protect the health of the public conversation.”

It said that it is consulting with human rights experts, civil society organizations, and academics and has released a public survey in 14 languages including Arabic, English, Spanish and Farsi.

“Ultimately, our aim is to have a policy that appropriately balances fundamental human rights and considers the global context in which we operate,” the post said.

Critics are asking why Twitter does not apply the same policies to all users whether they are private citizens or world leaders.

“Twitter should enforce its terms of service for all users, whether private citizen, elected official or unelected tyrant. Propagating hate, glorifying terrorism and encouraging Holocaust denial should get you kicked off Twitter permanently,” Weinberg said in an ADL blog post titled “Twitter Must De-Platform Iran’s Supreme Leader.”

While there certainly is public interest in being able to have free access to a broad array of information, “it is not in the public interest to have companies providing a platform for incitement to hatred and violence,” he told Arab News.

 

 

Furthermore, the public interest argument ignores the fact that “heads of states have their own ways to get their message out” from their own websites and media outlets to proxy organizations.

“To suggest that Khamenei needs to have a Twitter account so people can know his hateful and murderous messages is not just not serving the public interest, but it ignores the fact that he has many other avenues for spreading his propaganda,” said Weinberg.

This argument also misses the fact there is heavy censorship on Twitter within Iran.

“The main thing in terms of information in the public interest, as relates to the Iranian people, is that they should have free access to the Internet, which their government does not permit them to.”

A hearing titled “Disinformation Nation: Social Media’s Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation” by the Energy and Commerce Committee, scheduled for March 25, marks the start of a new inquiry on misinformation and disinformation plaguing online platforms.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will testify.

VMLY&R Commerce promotes Elke van Tienen to Global Head of People

VMLY&R Commerce promotes Elke van Tienen to Global Head of People
DUBAI: Advertising group WPP’s creative commerce agency, VMLY&R Commerce, has promoted Chief People Officer (EMEA) Elke van Tienen to Global Head of People with immediate effect. She will continue to be based in the UK.

Under the appointment Tienen will join the VMLY&R Commerce Global Executive Committee.

“Elke’s exceptional expertise in creating empathetic, people-first initiatives, along with her intuitive empathy, make her perfect casting to this global role,” said Global CEO Beth Ann Kamnikow.

With more than 15 years’ experience as a talent professional, Tienen has created and delivered talent initiatives such as The Incubator, a work experience program offering students from diverse backgrounds an opportunity to operate as a mini agency; #CreativeComeBack, in partnership with Creative Equals, a returners program fast-tracking women back into the creative industry; and Pitch Your Passion, a quarterly contest that spotlights employees’ inspirational side-hustles.

“This year has brought about a renewed focus on the human element of talent management. I am excited to work with the team to set the global agenda on the future of work and employee experience where well-being is top priority,” said Tienen.

Last year, WPP announced the merger of its Geometry and VMLY&R global businesses to form VMLY&R Commerce, a new end-to-end “creative commerce company”.

The newly formed agency is led by Kaminkow, previously the global CEO of Geometry.

Since the formation of the new entity, Kamnikow has made several moves including the promotion of Debbie Ellison to Global Chief Digital Officer and Manuel Bordé to Global Chief Creative Officer.

Tienen will work in collaboration with VMLY&R Global Chief People Officer Ronnie Felder to create a connected culture for its 12,000 employees around the world.

‘Selective and discriminatory:’ British press accused of ignoring plight of Yemen’s African migrants

‘Selective and discriminatory:’ British press accused of ignoring plight of Yemen’s African migrants
LONDON: A quick skim through UK press headlines of the past week shows extensive coverage of such topics as the royal family’s fumbled response to Meghan Markle’s tell-all Oprah interview and Prince Phillip’s discharge from hospital.

Competition for clicks and eyeballs was further provided by Prince Harry’s acceptance of damages from the Mail on Sunday for a report claiming he had turned his back on the Royal Marines after stepping down as a senior royal.

What is conspicuous by its absence from UK news headlines is proportional coverage of a colossal human tragedy in the Middle East: The deaths of scores of African migrants in a blaze in Yemen’s capital Sanaa on March 7.

The fire at the Houthi-run migrant detention center, whose conditions have been compared to a Nazi concentration camp, left many injured besides the dead.

Analysts have shown discrepancies between Western responses to violence at home (such as the BLM movement) and silence on Houthi crimes in Yemen. (Social Media photo)

The official death toll from the blaze is 43, all migrants from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan. However, the true number of deaths is thought to be far higher, possibly in the hundreds.

The testimonies of survivors have forced international human rights organizations and diplomats to hold the Iran-backed militia responsible for the deaths.

Going by the logic of the same UK media outlets’ saturation coverage of last year’s Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests and their professed concern for “victims of war in Yemen,” the deaths of so many hapless African migrants should have merited an avalanche of attention. Yet it did not.

People take part in the inaugural Million People March march against racism in London on August 30, 2020.  (AFP file photo)

Even the outrage expressed by senior UN and Human Rights Watch (HRW) officials failed to make a blip on British journalists’ radars, raising questions of double standards.

For one, is Yemen a story worthy of coverage only when the Saudi-led coalition commits a mistake? For another, do some black lives matter more than others in the eyes of the UK media?

This was, after all, a rare case in a Houthi-controlled part of Yemen of the culprits hiding in plain sight.

The Houthis did not initially provide a cause for the fire, mention a protest or give a final casualty toll. But survivors and local rights campaigners said the blaze erupted when guards fired tear gas into a crowded warehouse, trying to end a protest against alleged abuses and ill-treatment at the facility.

“Like all territory controlled by extremist groups, reporting from Houthi-controlled areas obviously presents extreme risks for Western journalists,” William Neal, a London-based strategic communications consultant, told Arab News.

“But in this specific case, both HRW and the UN had shared evidence of this shocking attack and called for action.”

The BBC and The Independent did publish a story each on the fire the day after it occurred, with the former doing a follow-up story based on the HRW report.

By contrast, The Guardian, a left-leaning UK daily that prides itself on its human rights focus, paid attention to the outrage only when the UN called for the investigation nearly a week later. On Saturday, its website had an AP story on the Houthis’ admission that teargas canisters fired by the guards caused the fire.

Approached by Arab News for an explanation for the newspaper’s scant coverage of the migrants’ deaths, a Guardian News & Media spokesperson said: “The article in question prominently references both the UN call for an inquiry and HRW’s comments.”

The Guardian refused to elaborate on the grounds for not reporting the news of the fire before the UN’s call for an inquiry.

It also would not comment on whether the incident warranted the same in-depth coverage as any comparable atrocity elsewhere in the world.

Incidentally, The Times carried its first report on the fire more than 10 days after it occurred, that too only after Arab News pointed out the absence of stories on its website on the topic (the email was sent on March 17; coverage began on March 18).

Out of four media outlets — The Times, BBC, Independent and Telegraph — none responded to multiple requests for comment from Arab News on the reasons behind their meager attention to the story.

How many column inches would have been devoted by the same media outlets to the story had there been just a hint of the Saudi-led coalition’s involvement is anybody’s guess.

Even if the coverage had been proportional to the crime, what would have likely gone unmentioned is that the Houthis overthrew the internationally recognized government of Yemen in 2015 and launched an endless war on civilians in both Yemen and Saudi Arabia; or that the Houthis have long blocked international aid and pushed 24 million Yemenis into dependence on humanitarian assistance.

“Media reporting hasn’t held the Houthis accountable for their actions, and this has meant Western audiences have all too often been served up a one-sided account of a complex conflict,” said Neal.

“It’s hard for most to discern from the coverage that the Houthis are a terrorist group that’s a major threat to the stability of the entire region, and this needs to change.”

Moammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, culture and tourism, echoed the same concerns in exclusive comments to Arab News.

“The campaign being waged by the Houthis since their 2014 coup has seen a large number of war crimes by the militia, which unfortunately haven’t received sufficient coverage, even though they don’t differ at all from the terrorist acts of Al-Qaeda and Daesh,” he said.

Moammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, culture and tourism. (Social Media photo)

“Western media outlets have failed to expose the crimes of the Houthis, often regarding them as victims, whereas in truth they’re the perpetrators. The woeful coverage by British newspapers of the migrant deaths in the detention center in Sanaa is evidence of their lack of awareness of the crimes of the Houthis over the past several years,” he added.

“We call on Western and Arab media outlets to deal with all Yemeni issues with the same attention, and shed light on all facts and crimes without discrimination.”

Many analysts are also not surprised by the marked contrast between how the mainstream media, human rights organizations and popular social movements respond to BLM-backed causes, and to injustices done to black Africans far away from the media’s gaze.

It has been claimed that the deaths in recent years of a number of unarmed African-American men — George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and Eric Garner, to name just six — at the hands of white police officers have galvanized a transatlantic social movement against prejudice and discrimination based on race.

But the British press’ apathy to the plight of African migrants in Yemen has provided ample proof that advocacy of the rights of black Africans does not have quite the same cachet as advocacy of the rights of African Americans and black Britons.

Asked by Arab News for its views, a spokesperson for the BLM’s UK office said: “Thank you for the invite, but we will decline the opportunity.”

• Tarek Ali Ahmad is the head of Arab News Research & Studies. Twitter: @Tarek_AliAhmad

Twitter to set up legal entity in Turkey to abide by the law: Report

Twitter to set up legal entity in Turkey to abide by the law: Report
ANKARA: A pro-government media outlet in Turkey claimed on Friday that Twitter is set to appoint a representative as required by the country’s social media law to avoid approaching bandwidth restrictions.
If Twitter fails to comply with the law, its internet bandwidth in Turkey will be reduced by an initial 50 percent in April and then by 90 percent after a month.
To what extent this new legal step will change the company’s community standards is unknown. According to Twitter’s latest transparency report, Ankara makes more requests to ban users and remove content than any other country. Of the total tweets that were withheld internationally last year, nearly 43 percent originated in Turkey.
The social media law, which was adopted last July in Ankara, has been criticized as being a “censorship law” that might threaten free expression and media freedom. Digital platforms are also obliged to store users’ data in the country, sparking debate about the delicate balance between censorship and user privacy.
The local representative will be responsible for responding to individual requests to take down controversial content within 48 hours. If the flagged tweets are not removed or blocked, the social media company would be held liable for damages that could occur.
YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Dailymotion, TikTok and the Russian social media site VKontakte have already set up legal entities in Turkey. Since January, Ankara has imposed an advertisement ban on Twitter for not complying with the new law.
“Social media posts that are considered as a crime by the court orders will be removed following this move,” Samet Burak Sari, a digital media expert, told Arab News.
“But Twitter will be on the side of its users under any possible conflict with the authorities considering the biased nature of the judiciary in Turkey.”
In February, the country’s interior minister, Süleyman Soylu, called arrested Bogazici University students “perverts” and the tweet was marked as “hateful conduct” by Twitter, which drew harsh criticism from Ankara. 
There are approximately 13.6 million Twitter users in Turkey as the social media platform has become a significant source of information for many citizens as the mainstream media is almost completely dominated by pro-government outlets.
“Notwithstanding its political dimensions and the current realities about the judicial system in Turkey, appointing a legal representative is a good move,” Sari said. 
“It is understandable that the users will be concerned about possible censorship on their posts, but I am pretty sure that Twitter will support its community rules under any conflict with the judicial cases.”
In June 2020, Ankara criticized Twitter for suspending more than 7,000 accounts, accusing the social media company of acting as a “propaganda machine” with “political and ideological” motivations.
Twitter claimed these “fake” accounts were opened to support political narratives that favor the ruling government in Turkey. According to Twitter, the accounts were managed by a central authority to post some 37 million tweets to promote the ruling Justice and Development Party and criticize the opposition.

Washington Post slammed for fabricating quotes to frame former President Donald Trump

Washington Post slammed for fabricating quotes to frame former President Donald Trump
DUBAI: The Washington Post has admitted it misquoted former US President Donald Trump in a misleading story surrounding alleged voter fraud in the state of Georgia.

In the article that was later cited by Democrats in their impeachment documents against the then president, Trump was incorrectly quoted as having told the chief investigator of the Georgia secretary of state’s office to “find the fraud” in the state’s presidential election and she would become a “national hero.”

The original headline read “‘Find the fraud’: Trump pressured a Georgia elections investigator in a separate call legal experts say could amount to obstruction.”

But The Washington Post has now admitted that it carried quotes that were “misattributed to Trump,” and has changed the headline to the online version of the story with a retraction.

The headline now reads: “Trump pressured a Georgia elections investigator in a separate call legal experts say could amount to obstruction.”

And the previously sensational report misquoting Trump has now been toned down, with the former president reported as having “urged Georgia’s lead elections investigator to identify wrongdoing in the state’s vote.”

The article, originally published on Jan. 9, was based on information from an anonymous source that was briefed on the December phone call and spoke to the Post on the condition of anonymity – the new version of the story still fails to name that source.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal obtained a recording of the phone call from Trump to the investigator.

In it, Trump did ask the investigator to search for voter fraud, adding that she would be “praised.”

But the Post conceded that their report was inaccurate – the quotes were wrong and were not a true reflection of what Trump had said.

Now the US national newspaper has run a correction:

“Correction: Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that the Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell the investigator to ‘find the fraud’ or say she would be ‘a national hero’ if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, asserting she would find ‘dishonesty’ there. He also told her that she had ‘the most important job in the country right now.’ A story about the recording can be found here. The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.”

The Post was not alone in this mistake. The story was picked up by other news organizations, including CNN and NBC News, which relied on the Post for providing accurate information.

Mark Hemingway at the Federalist, an American conservative online magazine and podcast, said  Trump’s alleged pressuring of Georgia officials went on to be cited by democrats in the US House of Representatives during the impeachment articles against Trump. 

“A few weeks later, house democrats would cite the article and its fabricated quotes on page 10 of their impeachment brief, as well as highlight the article and its fake quotes in oral arguments during the televised impeachment trial,” Hemingway said.

He went onto say that had the story been accurately reported it would still have been impactful.

“Even accurately reported, the story may have been newsworthy or unflattering to Trump, but there’s a huge difference in criminal intent between a frustrated and addled Trump asking an investigator to look into fraud he genuinely believes is real versus pressuring the investigator to invent it,” Hemmingway said.

And he cited the female investigator on the phone call as having told local news “she did not perceive any pressure from the president’s call.”

Hemmingway slammed the retraction as being too little, too late: “A correction two months after the fact, when the story has already played a significant role in shaping perceptions of political events, seems wholly inadequate.”

Trump has since responded to the correction by calling the Post’s original reporting a “media travesty” but thanked the publication for correcting it.

Joe Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes and went on to beat Trump in the US presidential election.

