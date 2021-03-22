You are here

Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish central bank chief

Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo)
Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo)
Reuters

  • Erdogan abruptly ousted latest bank chief Agbal on Saturday
  • New bank chief an outspoken critic of tight policy
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s lira plunged 15% to near its all-time low after markets opened following President Tayyip Erdogan’s shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high interest rates.
The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief.
Kavcioglu had sought to ease concerns over a sharp selloff in Turkish assets and a pivot from rate hikes to cuts in a 90-minute call on Sunday, in which he told bank CEOs he planned no immediate policy change, a source told Reuters.
The currency tumbled to as weak as 8.4850 versus the dollar, from 7.2185 on Friday, back to levels touched in early November when it reached an intraday record of 8.58. It last changed hands at 8.0749.
“The lira is being smashed by investors fearing that the custodian of its value does not share their hopes for a stable currency underpinned by positive real interest rates,” said Westpac senior currency strategist Sean Callow, adding that the lira may not yet have found a bottom.
“The real test will be when the volume comes in in Europe,” he said.
Goldman Sachs and others had expected a sharp dive in the lira and Turkish assets given the new governor’s dovish and even unorthodox views, and what was seen as the latest damage to the bank’s credibility amid years of policy interference that has dogged the major emerging market economy.
The weekend overhaul could soon reverse the hawkish steps taken by predecessor Naci Agbal, analysts said, and nudge Turkey toward a balance of payments crisis given its depleted buffer of FX reserves.
One possible scenario would see the lira swing as much as 15% in both directions in Monday’s European session as “TRY sets off on a roller-coaster ride driven by capital flight, central bank interventions and bargain hunters,” SEB Research wrote in a client note.
Erdogan fired Agbal two days after a sharp rate hike that was meant to head off inflation of nearly 16% and a dipping lira.
In less than five months on the job, Agbal had raised rates by 875 basis points to 19% and regained some policy credibility as the lira rallied from its nadir. But the currency gave back most of those gains in less than 10 minutes as the week’s trade began.
“It is going to be a dark and long day on Monday,” said one Turkish fund manager.
Cristian Maggio, a strategist at TD Securities, predicted a 10%-15% lira depreciation over the coming days.
The overhaul “demonstrates the erratic nature of policy decisions in Turkey, especially with regard to monetary matters (and risks) looser, unorthodox, and eventually mostly pro-growth policies from now on,” he said.
On the call with Turkish bankers, Kavcioglu said any policy change would depend on lowering inflation, which he said was the primary goal, the source familiar with the call said.
Kavcioglu said the current policy approach would continue, the source added. The central bank did not immediately comment.
In a statement on Sunday, Kavcioglu said the bank would focus on permanently lowering inflation, which has been stuck in double digits for most of the last four years.
A former member of parliament for Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP), Kavcioglu has espoused the unorthodox views shared by the president. He wrote high rates “indirectly cause inflation to rise,” in a newspaper column last month.

Weekend of questions
Agbal’s latest rate hike was 200 basis-points on Thursday which sparked a more than 3% lira rally.
His hawkish stance dramatically cut Turkey’s CDS risk gauges and started to reverse a years-long trend of funds abandoning local assets.
But after Erdogan ousted Agbal, investors told Reuters they had worked through the weekend to predict how quickly and sharply Kavcioglu might cut rates — and how much the currency would retreat.
The heads of some local treasury desks had estimated offers up to 8.00 on Monday. At Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar on Saturday, one trader said a dollar bought 7.80-7.90 of the local currency.
Wall Street bank Goldman told clients it was reviewing investment recommendations and predicted a “discontinuous” drop in the lira, and a “front-loaded” rate-cutting cycle.
The overhaul meant capital outflows appeared likely and a rapid adjustment in the current account may be necessary since markets would shy away from funding Turkey’s chronic deficits, it said.
Concerns over central bank independence have exacerbated Turkey’s boom-and-bust economy and record dollarization, and prompted last year’s unorthodox and costly policy of FX interventions, economists say.
The lira has lost half its value since a 2018 currency crisis.
Kavcioglu said in the statement that policy meetings will remain on a monthly schedule, suggesting any rate cuts may wait until the next planned meeting on April 15.
 

Topics: Turkish lira

Oil falls as European lockdowns douse recovery hopes

Oil falls as European lockdowns douse recovery hopes
Oil falls as European lockdowns douse recovery hopes

Oil falls as European lockdowns douse recovery hopes
  • OPEC and its allies have put in place unprecedented production cuts in a pact to balance global markets
  • US drillers are starting to take advantage of an earlier spike in prices on optimism about returning demand
TOKYO: Oil prices resumed their decline on Monday, falling around 1 percent as worries about a drop in demand for fuel products in the wake of yet more European lockdowns dominated trading.
Brent crude was down 60 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $63.93 a barrel by 0136 GMT. US oil was off by 68 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $60.74 a barrel. Both contracts fell by more than 6 percent last week.
Germany plans to extend a lockdown to contain COVID-19 infections into a fifth month, according to a draft proposal, after new cases exceeded levels authorities say will cause hospitals to be overstretched.
“The reality is that we’re still a long way from a full demand recovery, and it’s the record levels of withdrawn production capacity that’s the main prop for the oil market,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have put in place unprecedented production cuts in a pact to balance global markets after demand plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
US drillers are starting to take advantage of an earlier spike in prices on optimism about returning demand, adding the most rigs for extracting oil since January in the week through Friday.
The oil and gas drilling rig tally, an early indicator of future production, rose nine to 411 last week, the highest since April, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Friday.
The rig count has been rising over the past seven months and is up nearly 70 percent from a record low of 244 in August.

Topics: Oil

Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive

Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive
Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive

Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive
  • Turkish lira skids as Erdogan dumps central banker
  • Yen makes modest gains, eyes on Japanese retail investors
SYDNEY, Australia: Asian markets faced a fresh stress test on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira lifted the safe-haven yen and blunted risk appetite, although the fallout so far looked to be relatively contained.
The dollar was trading almost 15% higher on the lira at 8.3000 after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey’s hawkish central bank governor with a like-minded critic of high interest rates.
“Erdogan’s decision to fire Governor Agbal, who had sought to instil some price stability and perception of Bank independence, now raises question as to whether the new Governor will look to lower rates while still aim to fight higher inflation,” said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB.
The uncertainty was enough to see Nikkei futures ease to 29,280, pointing to an opening drop from the cash close on Friday of 29,792.
Nasdaq futures dipped 0.3% and S&P 500 futures 0.2%. June futures for Treasury 10-year notes edged up just 1 tick, suggesting there was no broad rush to safety.
Investors are still struggling to deal with the recent surge in US bond yields, which has left equity valuations for some sectors, particularly tech, looking stretched.
Bonds had another wobble on Friday when the Federal Reserve decided not to extend a capital concession for banks, which could lessen their demand for Treasuries.
The damage was limited, however, by the Fed’s promise to work on the rules to prevent strains in the financial system.
Monday’s tumble in the lira saw the yen firm modestly, with notable gains on the euro and Australian dollar . That in turn dragged the euro down slightly on the dollar to $1.1880.
After an initial slip, the dollar soon steadied at 108.86 yen, while the dollar index was a shade higher at 92.080 .
Also lifting the yen were concerns Japanese retail investors that have built long lira positions, a popular trade for the yield-hungry sector, might be squeezed out, so triggering another round of lira selling.
Still, analysts at Citi doubted that episode would lead to widespread pressure on emerging markets, noting the last time the lira slid in 2020, there was little spillover.
“In terms of impact on other parts of the high-yielding EM, we believe that will be quite limited,” Citi said in a note.
There was little sign of safe-haven demand for gold, which eased 0.3% to $1,739 an ounce.
Oil prices fell anew, having shed almost 7% last week as concerns about global demand prompted speculators to take profits on long positions after a long bull run.
Brent was off 29 cents at $64.24 a barrel, while US crude lost 24 cents to $61.18 per barrel.

Topics: Turkish lira

Central Bank of Egypt offers EGP19 billion worth of treasury bills

Central Bank of Egypt offers EGP19 billion worth of treasury bills
Central Bank of Egypt offers EGP19 billion worth of treasury bills

Central Bank of Egypt offers EGP19 billion worth of treasury bills
  • Governments resort to financing budget deficits by offering bonds and treasury bills as debt instruments, and public banks are their largest buyers. •Treasury bills are short-term debt instruments, with maturities ranging from three months to a year
CAIRO: The Central Bank of Egypt on Sunday issued treasury bills worth EGP19 billion ($1.21 billion) on behalf of the Finance Ministry.

Governments resort to financing budget deficits by offering bonds and treasury bills as debt instruments, and public banks are their largest buyers.

Treasury bills are short-term debt instruments, with maturities ranging from three months to a year.

On its website the Central Bank of Egypt confirmed that the value of the first offering amounted to EGP11 billion for a period of 91 days, while the second offering would be EGP8 billion for a period of 266 days.

Central bank revenues from loans and balances with banks, in addition to the proceeds from treasury bills and bonds, rose from EGP26.51 billion to a record EGP145.387 billion during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, compared to EGP118.875 billion for the year before that. 

Financial statements showed that the central bank increased its revenues from loans and bank balances to EGP18.7 billion at the end of June 2019, compared to EGP11.6 billion pounds at the end of June 2018.

NBE expansion plans

National Bank of Egypt (NBE) is looking to launch a subsidiary bank in South Sudan and a branch in Saudi Arabia, deputy chairman Yehia Abou El-Fettouh has said.

In an official statement, El-Fettouh said that NBE had obtained the necessary approvals from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch an affiliated bank in South Sudan with about $30 million in capital, adding that approval will soon be granted by South Sudan.

The Central Bank of Egypt also granted NBE permission to open a branch in Saudi Arabia, he said, adding that requirements by regulatory authorities in the Kingdom are being finalized.

El-Fettouh said that NBE seeks to consolidate its presence in emerging markets, especially in Africa, which is within the framework of Egypt’s goal to improve economic and commercial relations in the region.

Topics: Central Bank of Egypt

Italy to resume charter flights to Sharm El-Sheikh in summer

Italy to resume charter flights to Sharm El-Sheikh in summer
Italy to resume charter flights to Sharm El-Sheikh in summer. (AFP)
Italy to resume charter flights to Sharm El-Sheikh in summer

Italy to resume charter flights to Sharm El-Sheikh in summer
  • The delegation’s visit, which took place from March 18-21, also looked at health measures in Sharm El-Sheikh’s hotels, tourism facilities, museums and archaeological sites
CAIRO: Charter flights from Italy to Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh resort town and other tourist destinations will resume in summer, CEO of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion, Eng Ahmed Youssef has said.

In a meeting held in Sharm El-Sheikh with an Italian delegation of 140 tourism and travel agency figures, Youssef discussed ways to promote Egyptian tourism in Italy and promoted joint cooperation between the two countries.

Members of the Italian delegation praised Egypt’s tourism industry and its archaeological treasures.

The delegation’s visit, which took place from March 18-21, also looked at health measures in Sharm El-Sheikh’s hotels, tourism facilities, museums and archaeological sites.

Youssef said that the trip included well-known industry figures and several bloggers, and was part of the authority’s marketing initiative.

Topics: Italy Egypt

UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers

UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers
UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers

UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers
  • UAE move follows Dubai lead in October
  • Comes amid increased regional competition
DUBAI: The federal cabinet of the UAE approved a new system allowing professionals to reside in the Gulf state while working remotely for employers abroad, a scheme that the emirate of Dubai launched by itself in October.
The UAE has taken several measures to attract wealthy foreigners as the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices have hit its economy, particularly that of business and tourism hub Dubai.
Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Dubai’s ruler, said in a Twitter post on Sunday that a new work visa would cover such professional workers. He added the cabinet had also approved a multiple-entry tourist visa for all nationalities.
“We are working with clear objectives to boost our economic status globally and provide the best quality of life to our citizens and residents,” he said.
Residence for foreigners, who make up a majority of the UAE’s 9 million population, had thus far been mainly linked to employment inside the country, with workers sponsoring families.

Topics: real estate Dubai economy

