Profits surge at Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets

Profit rose to about SR451 million ($120.1 million) as overall sales rose by 7.9 percent to SR8.8 billion. (Supplied)
Updated 22 March 2021
  • Gross margins also improved over the year, a trend reflected by the wider food retailing sector
DUBAI: Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets reported a 31 percent jump in net profit last year as food demand surged during lockdowns.

Profit rose to about SR451 million ($120.1 million) as overall sales rose by 7.9 percent to SR8.8 billion.

The growth in sales was “driven by high demand to buy food and grocery supplies during the closure periods imposed by the government to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak during the first half of the year," the company said in a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange.

However sales dipped in the second half as restrictions eased.

Gross margins also improved over the year, a trend reflected by the wider food retailing sector.

Still, the company said that its real estate activity was negatively affected during the first half of the year, as it granted discounts and exemptions to tenants as compensation for closure periods.
Saudi food groups have emerged as one of the regional retail bright spots over the last year as people stocked up on essential food items as lockdowns limited the potential to eat out at restaurants.
Last week Saudi food giant Savola reported a 92 percent jump in 2020 profits driven by rising demand for frozen foods.

  • Five buildings will be built in Jeddah, seven in Makkah, and five in Riyadh, over the next three years
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice confirmed a plan to build new courts in Jeddah, Riyadh and Makkah at cost of SR2.7 billion ($719 million), Al Arabiya reported on Monday.
Five buildings will be built in Jeddah, seven in Makkah, and five in Riyadh, over the next three years.The courts will be offered to the private sector in cooperation with the State Properties General Authority, Al Arabiya said.
This announcement was made at the Future Projects Forum 2021.
The event features some 1000 projects worth more than SR600 billion.
The forum is an opportunity for contractors to discover future opportunities and projects under one roof.

Turkish lira tanks as Ankara-exposed stocks tumble

Turkish lira tanks as Ankara-exposed stocks tumble
  • Erdogan abruptly ousted latest bank chief Agbal on Saturday
  • New bank chief an outspoken critic of tight policy
DUBAI: The Turkish lira crashed by nearly 15 percent Monday after the sacking of the country’s central bank chief rattled global markets.
The currency fell to as low as 8.47 against the dollar compared to 7.22 on Friday.

The currency recovered slightly later in the session to 8.09.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's abrupt dismissal of the reformist governor Naci Agbal sent shock waves across markets and triggered fresh worries for millions of Turks concerned about their savings.

The governor was replaced by former ruling party lawmaker Sahap Kavcioglu over the weekend.
A presidential decree on Friday did not explain why Agbal had been removed, but it comes a day after the bank hiked interest rates more than two percentage points to 19 percent in a bid to fight inflation.
“We now see the possibility of an inter-meeting interest rate cut under the new governor, alongside the potential for accelerated capital outflows,” said Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank chief economist Monica Malik, in a note to investors on Monday.
The Borsa Istanbul suspended trading twice when automatic circuit breakers kicked in amid a huge sell-off nearing 8 percent.
Yields on Turkish bonds also rose to record highs.
The fallout was felt across global currency and equities markets. The dollar gained as investors sought safety in the greenback while at the same time some companies with exposure to Ankara had their share price hammered.
Shares in Spain’s BBVA, which makes around 14 percent of its profits in Turkey through its Turkish unit Garanti, plunged as much as 7.7 percent.
The MSCI emerging market currency index was down about 0.1 percent, with high-yielding currencies including the South African rand and the Mexican peso easing about 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
“It may well be that interest rate hikes are once again permitted by Erdogan in a phase of crisis-like lira depreciation but the recent developments should have shown currency traders that even then a sustainable monetary policy regime change is not to be expected,” said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX at Commerzbank.
“The calming effect of interest rate hikes has probably been largely destroyed.”

(With agencies)

BBVA says commitment to Turkey unchanged, shares fall 6%

BBVA says commitment to Turkey unchanged, shares fall 6%
  • The sacking of Naci Agbal sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes and increased market volatility
MADRID: Spain’s BBVA on Monday said its commitment to Turkey was unchanged despite a 15 percent decline in Turkey’s lira to a near all-time low after President Tayyip Erdogan’s ousting of a hawkish central bank governor.
The sacking of Naci Agbal, appointed less than five months ago, sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes and increased market volatility.
Shares in BBVA, which makes around 14 percent of its profits in Turkey through its 49.9 percent-owned Turkish unit Garanti, plunged as much as a 7.7 percent.
At 1023 GMT, shares in BBVA fell by 6% to 4.4 euros in Spain’s stock exchange, wiping off around 2 billion euros of its market value.
“BBVA’s commitment to Turkey is unchanged,” a BBVA spokesman told Reuters, adding that the impact of a 10% decline of the lira versus euro had only 2 basis points impact on its capital.
In the fourth quarter, BBVA’s net profit in Turkey fell 51.5 percent to 61 million euros.
BBVA has already been actively hedging on the foreign exchange markets to protect its earnings and capital from any potential headwind from Turkey.
A spokesman for BBVA said that the lender’s maximum risk in Turkey was limited to its book value with no intra group funding.
As of December, BBVA’s Garanti book value was 3.6 billion euros.
This was the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan — who has repeatedly called for low rates — has ousted a bank governor and caused another credibility blow to the central bank.

Saudi Arabia creates database of privately financed projects

Saudi Arabia creates database of privately financed projects
  • The body will also review any complaints that emerge over privatization procedures
The Register of Privatization Projects is as a comprehensive central database of documents related to privatization projects, Hani Al-Sayegh, director general of strategic communication and marketing at the National Center for Privatization, told Al Eqtisadiah. It aims to share knowledge about privately financed schemes while also protecting confidential information related to specific projects, Al-Sayegh added.
The body will also review any complaints that emerge over privatization procedures.
“Due to the pandemic impact, we have continued to activate virtual meetings, and are now preparing to schedule activities with the private sector as soon as the precautionary measures are lifted and within the health requirements,” Al-Sayegh said.
The Saudi Cabinet last week unveiled plans to privatize 16 key industries in a move aimed at boosting the private sector’s involvement in the development of the Kingdom’s economy.

UAE reveals $81bn industrialization plan

UAE reveals $81bn industrialization plan
  • The strategy aims to raise the manufacturing sector’s contribution to 300 billion dirhams from the existing 133 billion dirhams
DUBAI: The UAE aims to increase its industrial revenues to 300 billion dirhams ($81.68 billion) over 10 years.
Dubai Ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan announced the plan on Twitter.
The strategy aims to raise the manufacturing sector’s contribution to 300 billion dirhams from the existing 133 billion dirhams, they said.
It will be led by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.
‘Make It In The Emirates’ — the UAE’s industrial identity to support domestic manufacturing, was also launched on Monday.
The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need for Gulf states to accelerate their diversification plans while at the same time reducing their reliance on imports.

