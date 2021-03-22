You are here

500 new jobs as ENGIE reaches close on $825m Saudi desalination plant

500 new jobs as ENGIE reaches close on $825m Saudi desalination plant
The desalination project includes the first water pipeline in Saudi Arabia developed under the PPP structure. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s privatization push has taken another step forward with plans to build a massive SR3.1 billion ($825 million) desalination plant with French utilities giant ENGIE.
The Yanbu-4 IWP plant is the Kingdom’s first seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant to be developed using clean energy as a public-private-partnership (PPP) structure. It will create 500 direct and indirect jobs — with at least two in five of them going to Saudis.
The Kingdom’s Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) said on Monday it had reached financial close on the project. The consortium comprises France-headquartered ENGIE (40 percent), Saudi-based Nesma (30 percent) and Mowah (30 percent.
“Our objective will be to create local jobs, support in increasing foreign direct investment, diversifying the economy, and harnessing the global expertise of ENGIE into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Turki Al-Shehri, CEO of ENGIE in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia is accelerating plans to use private finance to deliver big ticket infrastructure projects that would have previously been finance from central funds.
The desalination project includes the first water pipeline in Saudi Arabia developed under the PPP structure and will achieve one of the most competitive specific power consumption levels in the Kingdom, SWPC said.
It was awarded as a BOO (build, own and operate) contract with a concession term of 25 years with commercial operation expected in the last quarter of 2023.
Located west of Madinah on the Red Sea coast, it will have a capacity of 450,000 cubic meters of water per day.
The project will utilize reverse osmosis technology to supply potable water to the cities of Makkah and Madinah. T
It will include solar energy units generating 20 MW of power to reduce grid electricity consumption throughout the desalination process, as well as water storage tanks designed to maintain a capacity of two operational days.

Profits surge at Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets

Air Arabia upbeat about summer travel demand, CEO says

Air Arabia upbeat about summer travel demand, CEO says
Updated 52 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Air Arabia upbeat about summer travel demand, CEO says

Air Arabia upbeat about summer travel demand, CEO says
  • Uncertainty remains over the forthcoming season with the pandemic continuing
  • Middle East recovery would initially be driven by regional and short-haul travel
Updated 52 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

RAS AL KHAIMAH: Middle East budget carrier Air Arabia is optimistic about this year’s summer travel period, expecting more borders to reopen as more people are inoculated against the coronavirus.
Uncertainty remains over the forthcoming season with the pandemic continuing and some governments saying it was too early to ease border restrictions that have badly hit airlines.
“I expect a good summer subject (to the fact that) we don’t get hit with surprises of a third wave or something of that nature,” Air Arabia Chief Executive Adel Ali told reporters at an industry conference in the United Arab Emirates.
“Of course people will not go on holidays if they have to quarantine for two weeks but if it’s open they will,” he said.
Ali said the Middle East recovery would initially be driven by regional and short-haul travel, with pent-up demand to visit friends and family and to go on holiday.
Business travel would take longer to recover, he said.
Ali said it was too early to say if the airline would return to profitability this year after reporting a 192.1 million dirham ($52.30 million) loss in 2020. The airline did, however, make a 20 million dirham fourth quarter profit.
“We are comfortable as a business that we can go through this pandemic, as long as it takes, and get out of it in a very good and strong position,” he said.
Ali said the airline had no current plans to raise debt but discussions with the UAE government about state assistance were continuing.
“A request has been put in for support if need be. That need be has not happened yet. The company is doing well,” Ali said, adding that the airline had no plans to change aircraft order or delivery plans with Airbus.

Profits surge at Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets

Profits surge at Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

Profits surge at Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets

Profits surge at Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets
  • Gross margins also improved over the year, a trend reflected by the wider food retailing sector
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets reported a 31 percent jump in net profit last year as food demand surged during lockdowns.

Profit rose to about SR451 million ($120.1 million) as overall sales rose by 7.9 percent to SR8.8 billion.

The growth in sales was “driven by high demand to buy food and grocery supplies during the closure periods imposed by the government to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak during the first half of the year," the company said in a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange.

However sales dipped in the second half as restrictions eased.

Gross margins also improved over the year, a trend reflected by the wider food retailing sector.

Still, the company said that its real estate activity was negatively affected during the first half of the year, as it granted discounts and exemptions to tenants as compensation for closure periods.
Saudi food groups have emerged as one of the regional retail bright spots over the last year as people stocked up on essential food items as lockdowns limited the potential to eat out at restaurants.
Last week Saudi food giant Savola reported a 92 percent jump in 2020 profits driven by rising demand for frozen foods.

UAE posts increase of $3.4bn in international reserves in 3 months

UAE posts increase of $3.4bn in international reserves in 3 months
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

UAE posts increase of $3.4bn in international reserves in 3 months

UAE posts increase of $3.4bn in international reserves in 3 months
  • The surge highlights the national banking system’s “robust financial solvency,” especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE central bank recorded a net increase of 12.6 billion dirhams ($3.4 billion) in the national banking system’s international reserves in the  three months through January 2021.
The new figure brings the country’s total reserves to over 519 billion  dirhams at the end of January 2021, which represented a 2.3 percent increase from November 2020.
The surge highlights the national banking system’s “robust financial solvency,” especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank said in a statement carried by WAM.
It is still expected to rise in the coming months, the statement read.

GCC banks can absorb loan-loss shock of up to $45bn as pandemic impact lingers: S&P

GCC banks can absorb loan-loss shock of up to $45bn as pandemic impact lingers: S&P
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

GCC banks can absorb loan-loss shock of up to $45bn as pandemic impact lingers: S&P

GCC banks can absorb loan-loss shock of up to $45bn as pandemic impact lingers: S&P
  • S&P Global said it was expecting GDP growth in the Gulf, slowly recovering from last year’s COVID-19 hit
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Gulf banks can withstand credit losses of up to $45 billion, S&P Global said, as businesses and individuals reel from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have set aside $10.9 billion of additional credit loss provisions in the last 12 months, the report said, to cover the expected negative impact of the pandemic, as well as the drop in oil prices.
“We expect more provisions in 2021 as regulatory forbearance measures are lifted by regulators and banks recognize the full impact of the shock,” the report said.
It comes as the performance of banks remains constrained by low interest rates.
“Despite regulatory forbearance measures, which allowed banks to smoothen the profitability hit, cost of risk for rated banks increased by almost two-thirds – reaching 150 basis points (bps) at year-end 2020 compared with 90 bps at year-end 2019,” the report said.
But banks remain profitable in 2020, the report noted, with only a few showing statutory losses.
“GCC banks’ high contribution of net interest income to total revenue, hefty margins, and sound operating efficiency have also helped their performance,” it added.
Saudi banks have the largest capacity to absorb losses, the analysis said, due to their strong profitability.
Last week, S&P Global said it was expecting GDP growth in the Gulf, slowly recovering from last year’s COVID-19 hit.
It added there will be “long-lasting adverse effects” on the banking sector, but banks in Saudi Arabia and Qatar will be less affected than in other countries.
“Nevertheless, strong, and stable capital buffers, good funding profiles, and expected government support should continue to reinforce banks’ creditworthiness in 2021,” the report concluded.

 

UAE retail sales to reach $58bn in 2021

UAE retail sales to reach $58bn in 2021
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

UAE retail sales to reach $58bn in 2021

UAE retail sales to reach $58bn in 2021
  • The UAE has been accelerating efforts to revive economic activity in the country
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI:  Retail sales in the UAE are expected to grow by 13 percent to reach $58 billion by the end of 2021, according to a report by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The rebound is expected to come from pent up consumer demand in the second half of this year, as well as vaccination efforts and the upcoming Dubai Expo, the analysis said, which was based on Euromonitor data.

It is expected to further grow  in the following years – maintaining a 6.6 percent annual growth in the medium term to reach $70.5 billion by 2025.

The UAE has been accelerating efforts to revive economic activity in the country, including doubling down on mass inoculation against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report said Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to happen in October this year, will be a “major catalyst” for the recovery of the city’s retail sector.

Gross leasable area continues to grow across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

E-commerce has seen incredible growth in the region, the report noted, with the UAE recording the highest average household spending at $2,554 across Middle East and North Africa.

