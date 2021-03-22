Saudi German Hospital to spend $92 million on refurbishments in Kingdom

DUBAI: Saudi German Hospital plans to spend SR346.5 million ($92.3 million) on upgrading its clinics around the Kingdom.
It intends to award a contract to the International Hospitals Construction Company, it said in a Tadawul filing on Monday. The award is subject to approval.
Work will be carried out on its hospitals in the cities of Jeddah, Riyadh, Khamis Mushayt and Madinah, said the company also known as Middle East Healthcare Company.
The work is expected to take about three years.
Saudi German Hospital is one of the largest regional health care operators. After opening its first hospital in Jeddah in 1988, it has expanded across the Middle East with 10 hospitals in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Morocco, Egypt and Yemen.
