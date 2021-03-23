UAE and Singapore to explore tech partnerships

DUBAI: The UAE has signed initial agreements with Singapore to explore partnerships in technology and public governance.
A joint session between Abu Dhabi and Singapore was held virtually on Monday, where the pair discussed areas of cooperation in a number of growing fields, including space technology.
Space agencies from both parties signed a deal to collaborate in space law and policies, as well as human capital development in the industry.
The two also inked a memorandum of understanding to “facilitate greater and more in-depth exchanges” between the Abu Dhabi School of Government and the Civil Service College Singapore.
The agreement will focus on emerging topics in public sector leadership, governance, public administration and management, as well as public digital literacy.
Launched in 2017, the Abu Dhabi-Singapore Joint Forum is held annually to deepen bilateral relations between the pair and keep reciprocal trade and investment active.
