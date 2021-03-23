You are here

  • Home
  • Al Rajhi REIT Fund profit falls amid pandemic property slump

Al Rajhi REIT Fund profit falls amid pandemic property slump

Al Rajhi REIT Fund profit falls amid pandemic property slump
Real estate investment depreciation also increased 63 percent year-on-year. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c9j85

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Al Rajhi REIT Fund profit falls amid pandemic property slump

Al Rajhi REIT Fund profit falls amid pandemic property slump
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many tenants’ ability to pay rent
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi REIT Fund said profit fell 78 percent to SR12.5 million ($3.33 million) last year because of impairments on investments.
Owned by one of the largest asset managers in the Kingdom, Al Rahji Capital, the fund said impairment costs reached SR64.9 million in 2020.
Real estate investment depreciation also increased 63 percent year-on-year, according to the Tadawul filing. Meanwhile operating expenses rose 48 percent.
Funds from operations stood at SR105.1 million in 2020, compared to SR82.74 million in 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many tenants’ ability to pay rent, which has become a challenge for some property investment companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Topics: Al Rajhi REIT real estate

Related

Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers awards certificates to 1st batch of valuers
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers awards certificates to 1st batch of valuers
Rights body signs MoU to protect workers’ rights in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Rights body signs MoU to protect workers’ rights in Saudi Arabia

UAE and Singapore to explore tech partnerships

UAE and Singapore to explore tech partnerships
Updated 17 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

UAE and Singapore to explore tech partnerships

UAE and Singapore to explore tech partnerships
  • The pair discussed areas of cooperation in a number of growing fields, including space technology
Updated 17 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has signed initial agreements with Singapore to explore partnerships in technology and public governance.
A joint session between Abu Dhabi and Singapore was held virtually on Monday, where the pair discussed areas of cooperation in a number of growing fields, including space technology.
Space agencies from both parties signed a deal to collaborate in space law and policies, as well as human capital development in the industry.
The two also inked a memorandum of understanding to “facilitate greater and more in-depth exchanges” between the Abu Dhabi School of Government and the Civil Service College Singapore.
The agreement will focus on emerging topics in public sector leadership, governance, public administration and management, as well as public digital literacy.
Launched in 2017, the Abu Dhabi-Singapore Joint Forum is held annually to deepen bilateral relations between the pair and keep reciprocal trade and investment active.

Topics: UAE Singapore technology

Related

Saudi scientists study effect of cosmic rays on solar cells in China space mission
Business & Economy
Saudi scientists study effect of cosmic rays on solar cells in China space mission
Saudi Space Commission in talks with European aerospace giant
Business & Economy
Saudi Space Commission in talks with European aerospace giant

US rail firm building Riyadh HQ to target Saudi market

US rail firm building Riyadh HQ to target Saudi market
Updated 23 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

US rail firm building Riyadh HQ to target Saudi market

US rail firm building Riyadh HQ to target Saudi market
  • The rail sector in KSA is crucial in expanding the mining sector as the third pillar of the Saudi economy
Updated 23 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is looking to bring up to 500 international companies to Riyadh following February’s announcement that the Kingdom will stop signing contracts with foreign companies from 2024 unless their regional headquarters are locally based.

In the wake of the announcement, 24 companies have already confirmed their intentions to establish headquarters in Riyadh.

One of the companies, US-based transportation giant Greenbrier, builds, leases, repairs, supplies and manages railcars in the Middle East, North and South America and Europe.

Jack Isselmann, Greenbrier senior vice president for external communications, told Arab News that he was “confident” that the company would be able to meet the needs of Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning railway sector.

“A number of the goals outlined in Vision 2030 are in line with the products and services the Greenbrier Companies have to offer. We are confident we can help Saudi Arabia achieve these goals and support other GCC countries from here and that’s why we chose Riyadh as our regional headquarters,” he said.

Isselmann said that the rail sector in the Kingdom is crucial in expanding the mining sector as the third pillar of the Saudi economy, behind oil and petrochemicals.

“Rail is also essential to transforming the Kingdom into a global logistics hub. Overreliance on trucks for overland logistics is an impediment to the Kingdom achieving this goal. Rail is four times more fuel efficient than trucks, and every train takes literally hundreds of trucks off of the roads. This makes driving safer for Saudi families, and it reduces the heavy cost of repairing roads damaged by a constant stream of trucks,” he added.

According to a statement from the company, Greenbrier personnel have traveled to the Kingdom in recent years to assist with delivery, handover and after-sales support for newly manufactured freight wagons. Isselmann said that more than 75 percent of the Saudi Railways Company’s freight wagon fleet was supplied by Greenbrier.

The company did not provide figures on how many staff will be located in Riyadh, and negotiations are still ongoing regarding the new office location, but Isselmann said that Greenbrier already has a technical team in Jubail and will soon ramp up operations in Riyadh.

“For our senior management team in Riyadh, we have Gary Griffiths, a 40-year veteran of the US rail industry who joined Greenbrier in 2015 to lead our efforts in the Kingdom, and he is expected to stay on as president. We also have Wade Hansen, director of business development, who has been coordinating commercial functions to support ongoing and future freight wagon sales, manufacturing, repair and maintenance activities,” he said.

Greenbrier also recently appointed Nasir Abbasi as regional vice president. Abbasi is a 27-year veteran of the US Foreign Service who completed five tours in the Kingdom across 15 years as a representative of US commercial interests. Greenbrier’s technical support team in the Eastern Province is led by Jim MacFadyen, a chartered mechanical engineer with 25 years of experience in international railways.

“We expect to have a mix of local and expat workers and we are now assessing the ratio based on our business forecast. However, we will ensure we have ample staff to support our commitment,” Isselmann said.

Although rail is not a new concept to the Kingdom — Saudi Aramco set up the railroad between Riyadh and Dammam in 1951 — Vision 2030 has brought with it renewed focus on mining and logistics, and rail is a critical enabler of those industries.

The merger of the Kingdom’s two state-owned railway companies, the Saudi Railways Organization and Saudi Railways Company, was formally approved in February. Furthermore, last week the Saudi Railway Company signed a strategic cooperation with Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network, establishing a framework for the exchange of services, training and knowledge transfer.

Topics: saudi market saudi rail

Related

Saudi railway wins international award for safety measures
Saudi Arabia
Saudi railway wins international award for safety measures
Saudi transport forum puts global spotlight on Kingdom’s booming rail sector
Saudi Arabia
Saudi transport forum puts global spotlight on Kingdom’s booming rail sector

Startup of the Week: Turning the passion for perfumes into a profession

Startup of the Week: Turning the passion for perfumes into a profession
Updated 23 March 2021
AMEERA ABID

Startup of the Week: Turning the passion for perfumes into a profession

Startup of the Week: Turning the passion for perfumes into a profession
Updated 23 March 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Wid Jamjoom is a young entrepreneur who has transformed her passion into a profession. Since childhood, Jamjoom has been interested in perfumes and curious about their composition. Her passion eventually led her to launch her luxury homemade perfume brand Etre By Wid, which offers customers a chance to create a personalized fragrances to suit their tastes.

She describes her business as a one-woman show because she alone is responsible for mixing, bottling and packaging her products.

Jamjoom says she wants to offer her customers products they cannot find elsewhere.

“The goal of my brand is to make people feel that the perfume they acquire is the best gift they can give to somebody or one of their prized possessions,” she told Arab News.

She said that one of the distinguishing characteristics of her perfumes is that their fragrance remains consistent, from the moment of application until much later.

“As a kid, I was obsessed with chemistry and the process that goes into mixing different ingredients to come up with one strong fragrance. My father was a pilot who would bring me perfumes from all around the world, but he would often forget exactly where he got them from. I liked some more than others, and it would frustrate me if I couldn’t find them again,” she reminisced.

Jamjoom decided to launch her brand while she was studying at university and hunting for a job.

“My vision for the future was unclear, so my mother told me to find out what I wanted to do. I thought about the things I was good at, and mixing perfumes came to my mind,” she said.

After that realization, she embarked on a journey to become a professional in the field and started research on ingredients and packaging.

Jamjoom said: “In Saudi Arabia, at that time, I couldn’t find the raw materials to make these perfumes, so I would buy perfumes from brands like Chanel and Dior and mix them to create something new. The problem with that was that it was costly.”

It was not until much later, when she became a mom, that she resumed her business.

The perfumer explained: “My family asked me to create perfumes for them and I complied. Gradually, their requests kept coming in, and that’s how I restarted my business after a lull.”

The challenge that Jamjoom faced in her professional life was a lack of resources in the country. “We cannot import raw material for small businesses. There are a lot of restrictions,” she explained. “So, I had to work with things that were available in the market. Another problem I faced was time management.”

Jamjoom now organizes workshops to train women who wish to start their own perfumeries. Jamjoom wants to expand her business beyond Jeddah and sell her perfumes in other cities as well. She can be reached via Instagram @autrebywid.

Topics: Startup of the Week

Related

Startup of the Week: Al Mihrab; Unique pieces inspired by Islamic art
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: Al Mihrab; Unique pieces inspired by Islamic art
Startup of the Week: Hejar; Reinventing jewelry for men
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: Hejar; Reinventing jewelry for men

‘Survival of fittest’ as Aramco overshadows peers in tough year

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. (Reuters/File Photo)
A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 22 March 2021
Frank Kane

‘Survival of fittest’ as Aramco overshadows peers in tough year

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Saudi energy giant remained profitable in 2020 as other international players reported big losses
Updated 22 March 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco was the only consistently profitable oil company among the world’s leading producers in 2020, a year characterized as “unprecedented and difficult” by Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser.

Aramco revealed on Sunday that it had a net income of $49 billion for last year, but a detailed breakdown of its figures released on Monday showed it made $14.3 billion in the final quarter of the year, when industry giants such as Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell lost nearly $25 billion between them.

Other big oil majors including Chevron, Total, BP, and Equinor clocked up a meagre $1.5 billion in aggregate profits in the final quarter.

Some among Aramco’s international peer group reduced dividends and labor forces during the year of turmoil on global energy markets, but the Saudi oil giant stuck to the pledge it made to investors at the time of its initial public offering in 2019 to pay a minimum of $75 billion to shareholders.

Nasser said the company “displayed strong financial resilience in one of the most challenging periods for the industry, during which revenues were impacted by lower crude oil prices and volumes sold and weakened refining and chemicals margins.”

Revenues dropped by $100 billion to $230 billion in 2020, as oil prices collapsed in the course of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdowns and resulting fall in demand. Saudi Arabia led the way in reducing supply via a series of voluntary cuts in output, in addition to its reduction commitments under the OPEC+ alliance of producers’ agreements.

The huge importance of Saudi Aramco as an economic wealth generator for the Kingdom was underlined in the financial statements.

Royalties and other taxes paid to the government amounted to $23.99 billion in 2020, while income taxes and zakat totaled $50.3 billion, in addition to the dividends paid to the shareholders. Aramco also invested nearly $27 billion in the form of capital expenditure on its global operations last year.

In addition, the detailed financials revealed a jump in corporate borrowing in 2020, the year in which Aramco made the biggest acquisition in the country’s history with the $69 billion purchase of a 70 percent stake in petrochemicals giant SABIC.

READ MORE

Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, made a profit of almost $50 billion in a year described by CEO Amin Nasser as “unprecedented and difficult.” Click here for more.

For the year as a whole, the net debt to equity ratio – a standard measure used to assess the extent of liabilities – rose from 26 percent in 2019 to 55 percent last year.

“Saudi Aramco seeks to maintain a prudent capital structure, comprised of borrowings and shareholders’ equity, to support its capital investment plans and maintain a sustainable, growing dividend profile,” the statement said.

On the financial disclosures, oil analysts at Bank of America said: “Survival of the fittest – Aramco reported strong 2020 results that came in ahead of our estimates and consensus estimates on higher realizations globally.

“Importantly, the free cash flow in the fourth quarter almost covered Aramco’s minimum quarterly dividend despite an average $40 per barrel environment.”

Aramco shares – traded on the Tadawul exchange in Riyadh – on Monday traded close to a high for 2021 at SR35.50 ($9.47).

Topics: business economy Aramco Saudi Aramco Oil

Related

Update Saudi Aramco announces $75bn dividend despite ‘unprecedented, difficult’ year video
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco announces $75bn dividend despite ‘unprecedented, difficult’ year

Saudi German Hospital to spend $92 million on refurbishments in Kingdom

Saudi German Hospital to spend $92 million on refurbishments in Kingdom
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi German Hospital to spend $92 million on refurbishments in Kingdom

Saudi German Hospital to spend $92 million on refurbishments in Kingdom
  • Upgrades for main hospitals in Saudi Arabia
  • Work to take about three years to complete
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi German Hospital plans to spend SR346.5 million ($92.3 million) on upgrading its clinics around the Kingdom.
It intends to award a contract to the International Hospitals Construction Company, it said in a Tadawul filing on Monday. The award is subject to approval.
Work will be carried out on its hospitals in the cities of Jeddah, Riyadh, Khamis Mushayt and Madinah, said the company also known as Middle East Healthcare Company.
The work is expected to take about three years.
Saudi German Hospital is one of the largest regional health care operators. After opening its first hospital in Jeddah in 1988, it has expanded across the Middle East with 10 hospitals in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Morocco, Egypt and Yemen.

Topics: Health Saudi Arabia construction

Related

Saudi German Hospital honors Pakistani workers
Saudi Arabia
Saudi German Hospital honors Pakistani workers

Latest updates

Al Rajhi REIT Fund profit falls amid pandemic property slump
Al Rajhi REIT Fund profit falls amid pandemic property slump
UAE and Singapore to explore tech partnerships
UAE and Singapore to explore tech partnerships
China, Russia officials meet in show of unity against EU, US
China, Russia officials meet in show of unity against EU, US
Police: 10 people killed at Colorado supermarket
Police: 10 people killed at Colorado supermarket
Saudi initiative gives Yemen a realistic chance for peace
Saudi initiative gives Yemen a realistic chance for peace

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.