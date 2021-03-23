New show ‘Bombay Begums’ from ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ director misses the mark

You are here

‘Bombay Begums’ is streaming on Netflix. Supplied
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI:Indian director Alankrita Shrivastava made her name when “Lipstick Under My Burkha” premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival in 2016, and was hailed for its bold look at what women desire.

The director’s latest work is a miniseries of six episodes, titled “Bombay Begums.” It features opulent settings, fancy costumes and a culture that is largely upper class with its “money can buy all” attitude. At the top of it all is Rani Irani (played by Pooja Bhatt, who has not been seen on the screen for 19 years).

Rani is the CEO of a renowned bank who has risen from humble beginnings in a small town. Her deputy is Fatima (Shahana Goswami), who is undergoing her stressful fifth and final round of IVF. She, as well as her husband, Arijay Sinha (Vivek Gomber), are keen to start a family. Also working at the bank is Ayesha (Plabita Borthakur), who is learning the ropes, and has run away from Indore (a city in central India) to avoid marriage. Finally, at the bottom of this pyramid is Lakshmi Gondhale (Amruta Subhash), also known as Lily, a dancer and single mother who is yearning for a better life.

Shrivastava’s women are all unhappy in one way or the other. While Rani has to fight keep her position in a setup ruled by men, and also to keep her two difficult stepchildren happy, Fatima finds her husband, who also works in the same bank, getting highly insecure at the way she climbs the corporate ladder. Ayesha, meanwhile, is confused about where she wants to go and who she wants to be her companion, while Lily’s world is ripped apart when her young son is knocked down and injured by a car driven by Rani’s stepson.




The show features opulent settings, fancy costumes and a culture that is largely upper class with its “money can buy all” attitude. Supplied

Though the cinematography is impressive, panning across the bustling cityscape, juxtaposing the luxury of high living and the dark gloom of the lowly, the writing lacks cohesion, and the story has nothing much to offer after the first two episodes. Scenes of the bank and the board meetings are repetitive, and Shrivastava’s attempts to push points of view are labored. 

Much of the cast is slotted into a formulaic mode, the only exception being Lily, who is quite engaging, conveying deep remorse as she learns that even huge money cannot change her spoiled reputation. When this begins to strangle her son’s future, she is devastated. The weakest character is Ayesha, who is caricatured as one whose aspirations (both personal and professional) are unrealistic, and the series’ attempts to present the upper crust of society as morally debased is hardly convincing. 

DUBAI: Emirati composer Ihab Darwish is set to lead a historic performance of 128 international musicians as part of the Abu Dhabi Festival program, organizers announced on Monday.

“Hekayat: Symphonic Tales” is set to be performed on March 30. 

The performance traverses the globe in 13 compositions played by musicians in 20 countries, capturing the musical traditions and cultures of every continent. 

Hekayat, which means tales in English, makes history as the first performance of its kind led by an Emirati artist. 

The performers, recorded separately in their countries, will appear together as one orchestra on the stage of Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace Auditorium. 

The symphony required 675 Zoom sessions and 86,600 hours of planning and production for musicians, performers and the orchestra to filmed individually in 21 cities around the world. The individual performances were synchronized digitally, and the post-production technology placed all 128 artists on a virtual 3D model of the stage. 

Darwish said in a released statement: “I am constantly experimenting with different genres, instruments, and time frames in music. The experimental nature of ‘Hekayat’ is inspired by my inherent hope for a better future and belief in shared human values.”

He added: “Since my first engagement at Abu Dhabi Festival, the format of performances has been transformed by the pandemic, and yet music’s profound emotional impact and power to soothe are more important than ever. As a unique virtual event, ‘Hekayat’ will be accessible to all audiences around the globe, which is a great advantage.”

The composer is bringing together a powerhouse group of international musicians, including Krakow’s acclaimed Beethoven Academy Orchestra, conducted by maestro Tomasz Tokarczyk, VOX Chamber Choir, Argentine tenor José Cura and virtuoso musicians Sara Andon, Kodō, Carlos Piñana and Kinan Azmeh. 

Darwish is the first Emirati composer in his genre to have his music distributed by international publisher Universal Music MENA and the first guest composer of the Beethoven Academy Orchestra. He specializes in composing classical music, featuring distinct Western, Arab and Khaleeji fusions, which has become his signature style.

A still from “Only Men Go to the Grave,” a film directed by Abdullah Al-Kaabi, who will be speaking during the webinar series. Supplied
DUBAI: Culture has a unique way of bridging cultures and nations. This is why in an effort to foster cultural exchange between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Image Nation Abu Dhabi has teamed up with the Israel Film Fund (IFF) on a series of webinars that aim to support filmmakers in both countries.

Titled “Film Exchange: Abu Dhabi - Israel,” the new series will explore critical areas within production, talent development and filming in both Abu Dhabi and Israel to encourage collaboration between Image Nation and IFF.

The first webinar will debut on March 24. It will feature industry experts spanning from the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, Israel Film Fund, the Israel Film and TV Academy as well as renowned film directors. 

Those tuning in to the webinars can expect to learn about an array of different topics relating to feature film funding, such as tax rebates, film funds and opportunities for filmmakers in the two countries, among others aspects.

Speakers include Emirati filmmaker Abdullah Al-Kaabi, “City of Life” director Ali F. Mostafa and the Israeli filmmaker who gave us “The Syrian Bride,” Eran Riklis, to name a few.

“This series of webinars is a key cultural and business initiative held in partnership with the IFF,” said Michael Garin, CEO of Image Nation, in a released statement.

“We are ultimately promoting and informing audiences on the many production and investment opportunities that have resulted from the partnership between the UAE and Israel. Through collaboration on content creation, we will deepen the ties between the two countries to the benefit of the media industry in the entire region.”

Echoing on Garin’s statement, Lisa Shiloach-Uzrad, Executive Director of the Israel Film Fund, added: “We are excited to begin what we hope will be a long and fruitful relationship between Israeli and UAE filmmakers. We believe there is much that unites our two nations and are proud and happy to be the stepping stone for cultural collaboration that will bring us closer together while creating innovative and fascinating films, which is what we're all about.”

The IFF was established in 1979 in order to assist Israeli filmmakers realize their vision and talent and produce their full length feature film.

Meanwhile, Image Nation Abu Dhabi creates films, TV series, documentaries and entertainment for consumers throughout the world. It is also the first UAE company to have multiple productions stream globally on streaming giant Netflix.

teamed up with Italy-based coffee roasting company Caffè Vergnano. Instagram
DUBAI: Elisa Sednaoui Dellal might be known for lending her face to prestigious brands such as Chanel, Armani and Roberto Cavalli, but the Egyptian-French-Italian beauty is more than just a model.

Alongside her extensive career in fashion and cinema – she has appeared in and directed films – Elissa Sednaoui is a longtime philanthropist.

Recently, she teamed up with Italy-based coffee roasting company Caffè Vergnano for a good cause. 

The 33-year-old designed a limited edition coffee can in an effort to raise funds for the Women in Coffee project through her non-profit educational social enterprise Funtasia.

Founded by Caffè Vergnano in 2018, the Women in Coffee project is a platform created for women coffee producers, importers and exporters. The aim is to promote awareness of gender equity issues in coffee-producing countries.

“Funtasia promotes the same values that we are trying to carry forward with our Women in Coffee project: Gender equality, female entrepreneurship, culture and inclusion,” said Carolina Vergnano, owner of Caffè Vergnano.  

The Italy-born beauty, who spent much of her childhood in Egypt, is a staunch advocate of education, and is on a constant quest to raise awareness and funds for different programs benefiting underprivileged women and children through her non-profit.

Funtasia, which was founded in 2013, has supported more than 5,920 children and youth and trained over 700 adults in both countries, according to its website.

Just recently, Sednaoui Dellal teamed up with Italian clothing store Spazio Bra on a range of limited-edition black and white T-shirts that saw 100% of the proceeds go to Funtasia education programs in Italy and around the world. 

Meanwhile, in 2020, the model and philanthropist launched a new collaboration with France-based accessories label Josefina that featured leather carryalls, pouches, backpacks and accessories handcrafted by artisans in Spain. All the profits from that collaboration also went toward Funtasia.  

Indeed, the model is always coming up with creative ways to benefit her social enterprise. Last year, she partnered with former Princess Alia Al-Senussi of Libya to guest curate the “Contemporary Curated” auction at Sotheby’s London, with the sale of ten of the works collected for the auction going toward Funtasia.

Pia Wurtzbach is the star of Amato’s latest fashion campaign for Fall 2022. Supplied
DUBAI: Pia Wurtzbach is the star of Dubai-based couture label Amato’s latest fashion campaign for Fall 2022. The former Miss Universe will also open the label’s digital fashion show on March 24, that will kick off the latest iteration of Arab Fashion Week.

The Filipino-German model will appear in a five-minute-long fashion film directed by Dubai-based filmmaker Alex Suhorucov titled “Inner Sanctum.” In the video, she will wear avant-garde couture creations by Furne One, the Filipino designer behind the brand who is beloved by the likes of Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj, to name just a few.

Pia Wurtzbach for Amato Fall 2022. Supplied

“I am excited for you all to see this fashion film that we have worked hard for,” said Wurtzbach in a released statement. “I am so honored to be the latest muse of the globally renowned fashion designer Furne Amato whose designs and creations have penetrated the Hollywood scene as well as royal families.”

Furne One added: “The film has a lot of symbolism and should not be treated literally. Her self/body is her Inner Sanctum. It’s a story of a journey of a woman seeking for inner freedom while living in the middle of an uncertain world being influenced by her own good and bad thoughts but at the end finding her true self and facing her own fears.”

The film and look book were shot against the backdrop of out-of-this-world rock formations in Sharjah’s Buhais Geology Park in the UAE.

Pia Wurtzbach for Amato Fall 2022. Supplied

The beauty queen became the third Filipino to win the Miss Universe competition when she took home the crown in 2015.

She is known for her humanitarian work and has, in the past, visited wounded soldiers in the Philippines. She is also a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador for Asia and the Pacific.

Meanwhile, Furne One founded his couture label in Dubai in 2002.

Pia Wurtzbach for Amato Fall 2022. Supplied

Amato, which translates to “beloved” in Italian, is known for its over-the-top and avant-garde ball gowns that continuously push the fashion envelope. 

The Dubai-based house has showcased its collections in Dubai, Los Angeles, New York, London and Miami, among others.

The Amato Couture Fall 2022 fashion film will premiere on www.arabfashionweek.com on March 24. 

LONDON: After the success of Chris Smith’s documentary charting the calamity that was the Fyre music festival, it’s no surprise that his latest investigation has been so eagerly anticipated. After lifting the lid on the catastrophically mismanaged Fyre festival, Smith turns his attention to Operation Varsity Blues – the US federal investigation into a criminal conspiracy to influence college admissions at a number of top American universities. This time round, however, he’s taken a slightly different approach. 

“Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” is listed as “starring” Matthew Modine. While the interviews in the film feature the real-life subjects, Smith opts to use Modine in a series of recreations of FBI wiretapped phonecalls between Rick Singer and his clients. Singer is the man at the heart of the 2019 scandal, the mastermind who pedaled his so-called side doors into college for wealthy parents willing to hand over enormous amounts of money to guarantee their children a spot. And Smith, via Modine, recreates their conversations down to the last, damning word.

“Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” is listed as “starring” Matthew Modine. (Supplied)

It’s an unusual technique, but one that works. Modine portrays the salesman-like Singer as a persuasive, friendly counsellor who only wants the best for his clients’ kids, while pocketing a small fortune for his company along the way. Combined with frank interviews with investigators, and some of those caught up in Singer’s rigged system, it makes for a surprisingly captivating movie. Smith’s film is at its best when laying bare the sheer, unimaginably elitist sense of privilege that led so many parents to buy their way into top colleges. And it’s at its most thought-provoking when drawing attention to the all-pervading sense of injustice that sparked such vitriolic public response to those found guilty of cheating the system. “Operation Varsity Blues” is, much like Smith’s other work, the kind of film that makes viewers rage at the injustice of it all.

