Kuwait's KIPCO profits fall even as more people watch OSN at home

Updated 23 March 2021
Its OSN media platform however managed to post an increase in subscribers. (Supplied)
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

Kuwait’s KIPCO profits fall even as more people watch OSN at home

Kuwait’s KIPCO profits fall even as more people watch OSN at home
  • The pandemic affected the company’s commercial banking business, as well as its real estate, hospitality and petrochemical holdings
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait Projects Company Holding (KIPCO) reported a 78 percent drop in net profit last year to KD6.5 million ($21.4 million).
“Our 2020 results reflect the efforts of our core companies to mitigate the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Faisal Al-Ayyar, KIPCO vice chairman said in a stock exchange filing.
The pandemic affected the company’s commercial banking business, as well as its real estate, hospitality and petrochemical holdings, while its insurance business was mostly stable in 2020.
Its OSN media platform however managed to post an increase in subscribers, despite the impact on generating new sales due to the closure of retail outlets.
The pandemic accelerated the company’s digital transformation, it said.
KIPCO directors recommended a cash dividend of 5 percent (5 fils per share) subject to approval by the company’s General Assembly and regulatory authorities.
The KIPCO Group is one of the biggest holding companies in the Middle East and North Africa, with consolidated assets of $34 billion as Dec. 31 2020.

Topics: Kuwait OSN entertainment

ISTANBUL: Turkish markets whip-sawed on Tuesday and offshore lira rates sky-rocketed as investors, banks and locals sought to predict whether President Tayyip Erdogan had reset the economy on an easy-month path after the weekend’s abrupt leadership overhaul.
The currency plunged as much as 15 percent on Monday after Erdogan abruptly fired a hawkish central bank governor and installed a critic of the country’s tight monetary stance, including its 19 percent interest rate.
Opposition politicians seized on what they called a dangerous and baffling move by the president to oust a bank governor, Naci Agbal, who had gained market credibility as an inflation-fighter in less than five months on the job.
Sahap Kavcioglu, Turkey’s fourth central bank chief in two years, held another call with bank executives on Tuesday to seek to ease nerves and clear up days of confusion over pricing. He held his first call on Sunday.
While the lira stabilized at just under 8 to the dollar, the offshore rate rose to its highest in at least a decade at 1,400 percent, Refinitiv data showed, as foreign investors scrambled to clear positions.
The sharp move echoed a jump to nearly as high two years ago when Turkey’s state banks withheld lira liquidity from the London market, days before nationwide municipal elections.
Traders said it was unlikely that state banks were behind the latest move, which drove up costs of hedging and shorting lira bets. Rates later eased to 500 percent.
Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager with 1.7 trillion euro ($2 trillion), said a 300-point rate cut to a 16 percent “would not be surprising” at a policy meeting on April 15.
“Constant changes of the economic team does not bode well for policy credibility,” said Yerlan Syzdykov, Amundi’s global head of emerging markets.
“Erdogan is showing impatience in his desire for quick economic turnaround.”
Agbal’s monetary orthodoxy — including a rate hike two days before he was fired — made him an investor darling even as it irked some in Erdogan’s ruling AK Party (AKP) who said the economy needed stimulus as it emerged from coronavirus fallout.
But inflation has risen to near 16 percent and the lira has shed half its value in less than three years, raising import prices.
“This is the first time that I’ve seen the dollar and euro this unstable,” said Sedat Temel, 37, a tourism sector worker in Istanbul. “There is no trust here in this country. The central bank governor removal adds to the lack of trust.”
In his Sunday call with bank CEOs, Kavcioglu, an ex-banker, said policy would not change any time soon and depend on inflation. But one banker said executives were unconvinced, and lenders have since hesitated to price loans.
Ratings agencies said risks were elevated around Turkey since Kavcioglu, a former AKP lawmaker, has espoused the unorthodox view shared by Erdogan — that high interest rates cause inflation.
“The ridiculous steps you take, the unqualified people you appoint are not enough,” opposition Iyi Party chairwoman Meral Aksener said in parliament. “We are on the verge of a balance of payment crisis.”
Commerzbank predicted the lira would touch 10 by year end and said “the next lira crisis is upon us.”
Morgan Stanley said some $2.4 billion in sales by foreigners were needed to bring last week’s bullish market position back to neutral.

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi theme parks will soon use facial recognition technology for arriving visitors.
The technology will allow visitors to Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World to enter the parks quickly and pay their tickets by having their faces scanned. It will also be available in some restaurants and retail shops across the parks.
But the technology will not see through masks, a spokesperson confirmed to Arab News.  Instead visitors would need to pull down their coverings momentarily for it to work reliably.
Businesses particularly those that require physical interaction with customers, have been trying to circumvent the lasting impact of COVID-19 by introducing contactless technology in their operations – one of which is facial recognition.
Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World, located in the capital’s Yas Island, will be the first in the region to adopt FacePass technology, the island’s operator Miral said.
The pandemic has also posed new challenges for the developers of facial recognition algorithms with significant advances being made since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago.
Japanese company NEC is one developer that has created a system that it says can reliably identify people wearing masks. It focuses on parts of the face that are not covered up such as the eyes.
Yas Islands’ face recognition system will not have this capacity, Miral confirmed, but the company said the island is on track to become a “fully contactless destination” with this new initiative.
“This kind of contactless technology is the future for all consumer-facing businesses. It largely enhances guest safety and wellbeing through touchless interaction, ensuring world-class safety measures and ease of social distancing,” Mohamed Abdalla Al-Zaabi, chief executive officer of Miral, added.

LONDON: Amazon.com is to cut its stake in British food delivery company Deliveroo to 11.5 percent in its upcoming initial public offering from 15.8 percent previously, according to a prospectus published by the company.

Deliveroo this week began roadshows for a London IPO and set a price range of between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds per share, which will give it a market value of between 7.6 billion pounds and 8.8 billion pounds ($10.46 billion-$12.11 billion).

This includes the sale of new shares to raise 1 billion pounds and about 128.2 million shares from existing shareholders at the final price.

According to the prospectus, Amazon is set to shed around 23.3 million shares as part of this, allowing the tech giant to raise between 90.87 million and 107.18 million pounds from the deal.

Amazon raised its stake in Deliveroo to 16 percent last year in a deal that had to be cleared by the UK's competition watchdog, and participated in a $180 million private funding round in January that valued the firm at more than $7 billion.

RIYADH: The Saudi health insurance regulator has said all private sector companies are obliged to provide minimum benefits for their employees and all family members.
Health insurance starts from the employee’s first working day, covering all members of the family, including wives and children until the age of 25, SPA reported, citing the General Secretariat of the Saudi Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (SCCH).
The regulator stressed that when an employee moves to another company, the new employer is responsible for insuring the worker from the very first day of work.
Children are eligible for insurance coverage by the husband’s employee, if both spouses work in the private sector.
Private sector employees should not be paying for their own health insurance or that of any member of their family covered by the system, the regulator said.

 

LONDON: Oil prices fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday, hit by concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will hold back a recovery in demand, while a stronger dollar also weighed.
Brent crude futures dropped by $2.20, or 3.4 percent, to $62.42 a barrel in earl trade as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by $2.10, or 3.4 percent, to $59.46 a barrel.
The market structure was also pointing to weakness, with the front-month Brent spread lipping into a small contango for the first time since January.
Contango is where the front-month contracts are cheaper than future months, and could encourage traders to put oil into storage.
“Continental Europe is tightening the coronavirus measures and thereby further restricting mobility,” Commerzbank said.
“This is likely to have a correspondingly negative impact on oil demand,” they added.
Extended lockdowns are being driven by the threat of a third wave of infections, with a new variant of the coronavirus on the continent.
Germany, Europe’s biggest oil consumer, is extending its lockdown until April 18 and asked citizens to stay home to try to stop a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This comes after nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday following a jump in COVID-19 cases in Paris and parts of northern France.
A stronger US dollar also weighed on prices. As oil in priced in US dollars, a stronger greenback makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Physical crude markets are indicating that demand is lower, much more so than the futures market.
“Physical prices have been weaker than futures have been suggesting for several weeks now,” said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank’s head of commodity research.

