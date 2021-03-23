15 dead, 400 missing in Rohingya camp blaze in Bangladesh: UN

You are here

People are seen amidst the debris at a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhia on March 23, 2021 after a huge blaze. (AFP)
Rohingya refugees look at the remains of Monday's fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali, (AP)
Rohingya refugees look at the remains of Monday's fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP)
Updated 23 March 2021
AFP

Updated 23 March 2021
AFP

GENEVA: Fifteen people have so far been confirmed dead and 400 are still missing in the huge blaze at the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, the United Nations said Tuesday.
“What we have seen in this fire is something we have never seen before in these camps. It is massive. It is devastating,” Johannes van der Klaauw, the UN Refugee Agency’s representative in Bangladesh, told reporters in Geneva via video-link from Dhaka.
“We have so far confirmed 15 people dead, 560 injured, 400 are still missing and at least 10,000 shelters have been destroyed. That means at least 45,000 people are being displaced and for whom we now seek provisional shelter.”

  • Second-generation Turkish immigrant details Twitter fury from ‘crazy ultra-nationalists’
  • Lawyer: ‘Those people do not mess around … It’s very worrying’
LONDON: A journalist and second-generation Turkish immigrant who wrote a book about her experience of integrating into France has accused supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of sending her death threats.

Claire Koc, 37, has filed a criminal complaint after accusations that she had “betrayed Turkey” with the publication of her new book “Claire, Le Prenom de la Honte (“Claire, the Name of Shame”).”

Her lawyer said many of the threats had been made by France-based Erdogan activists, and some had been hunting for her home address.

Koc, who works as a journalist for France’s state broadcaster, used her book to describe the anger that her family and other Turkish immigrants attract by their move to integrate into the French nationality and lifestyle. 

She told French daily Le Figaro that when the media reported on her book, she “started to receive a lot of insults, especially on Twitter. Then threats.”

Of the many messages of abuse she received, some stand out for their especially gruesome statements.

From calling for “real bullets” to be used on her to accusations of “betraying your country,” Koc endured torrents of vile tweets.

The post that accused her of being a traitor was accompanied by a Turkish flag and a grey wolf’s head, an apparent reference to the emblem of the far-right Turkish nationalist movement. 

Koc said other posts sought to depict her as a covert member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is listed as a terror group by the Turkish government, and which she insists she has no connections with.

“By alleging that I am a Kurdish terrorist, these crazy ultra-nationalists have stuck a target on my back,” she said. “It’s scary because there is no end to it.”

Her lawyer said: “Those people do not mess around: When they describe you either as a traitor to your country or as a terrorist and try to find your address with determination, it’s very worrying.”

French politicians have come to her aid. Sen. Valerie Boyer said it is “intolerable that she has been harassed because she loves France too much. How long are these threats going to continue?”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday commended the “bravery and sacrifice” of Iraqi and Syrian forces on the second anniversary of the defeat of Daesh. (AFP/File Photos)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday commended the “bravery and sacrifice” of Iraqi and Syrian forces on the second anniversary of the defeat of Daesh. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday commended the “bravery and sacrifice” of Iraqi and Syrian forces on the second anniversary of the defeat of Daesh. (AFP/File Photos)
  • US Secretary of State warns mission to destroy terror group is ‘far from complete’
LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday commended the “bravery and sacrifice” of Iraqi and Syrian forces on the second anniversary of the defeat of Daesh.

However, Blinken said the mission to eradicate Daesh was “far from complete,” and the US and its global partners must continue to maintain pressure on the remnants of the terror group in the Middle East.

“Two years ago, the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh, together with our local partners, liberated all territory controlled by Daesh in Iraq and Syria, a major milestone in the effort to ensure the terrorist group’s enduring defeat,” he said.

“We commend the bravery and sacrifice of the Iraqi Security Forces, the Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga, and the Syrian Democratic Forces in the hard-fought battles against Daesh. We continue to work alongside these partner forces to maintain pressure on Daesh remnants.”

Blinken also said that nearly 8 million displaced people in the region had returned to their homes and had “begun rebuilding their lives” with the help of coalition stabilization support.

“Since the defeat of Daesh’s fraudulent territorial ‘caliphate,’ the 83-member global coalition has continued its efforts to disrupt Daesh’s ability to organize, plan attacks, and recruit and radicalize online,” he said.

“We have removed key Daesh leaders, and continue to pursue those remaining to prevent their resurgence and bring them to justice.

“The global coalition remains united in its determination to see this enemy destroyed and will continue its efforts against the group in Iraq, Syria, and other countries. The US is firmly committed to the global coalition and to the lasting defeat of Daesh.”

Updated 23 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Sea Watch: We are accused of having rescued too many people. The alternative: Letting 363 people drown, as EU authorities are turning a blind eye
  • Italy is a major gateway to Europe for migrants, even though the sea route between North Africa and Sicily is one of the most dangerous in the world
ROME: Italian authorities have detained a German migrant rescue ship that docked in the Sicilian port of Augusta with 385 migrants rescued off Libya on March 3.

The Sea-Watch 3 was placed in administrative detention after a coast guard inspection found a number of irregularities onboard, the German NGO denounced.

The ship is authorized to carry a maximum of 22 people, while it carried nearly 400 people onboard, the coast guard said. 

“This is absurd. When we next find migrants at sea with their lives at danger, should we tell them ‘we are sorry, we cannot take you because we would break the Italian coast guard rules?’ No such rule can be applied when lives must be saved,” a Sea Watch spokesman told Arab News.

“We are accused of having rescued too many people. The alternative: Letting 363 people drown, as EU authorities are turning a blind eye, not showing any efforts to closing the rescue gap,” the NGO wrote in a tweet.

Sea Watch has filed an appeal against the detention with an administrative court in Catania.

The Italian coast guard has previously blocked humanitarian NGO vessels, a move that the organizations say is unwarranted and the result of political pressure.

The Sea-Watch 3 was detained a few months ago over administrative and safety issues. An administrative court in Palermo ordered its release after two weeks.

In a statement, the Italian coast guard said that the ship had been detained because it violated rules of navigational safety, fire prevention, environmental protection and crew training rules.

Italy is a major gateway to Europe for migrants, even though the sea route between North Africa and Sicily is one of the most dangerous in the world.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), nearly 530,000 migrants have arrived off the coast of Italy since early 2015, including 6,000 this year.

Since January this year, 232 migrants have died or disappeared during the Mediterranean crossing to Italy or Malta, up from 983 in 2020, the UN agency said.

Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

  • Scientist: ‘It’s clear that dexamethasone has had a big impact’
  • UK’s National Health Service estimates 1 million lives saved globally
LONDON: Dexamethasone, a cheap steroid, has been hailed as a lifesaver in the fight against COVID-19, with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) saying it has saved the lives of an estimated 1 million people globally.

The world’s largest randomized COVID-19 drug trial commenced in March 2020 to evaluate the suitability of a suite of different drugs to help hospitalized patients with the virus.

Just under 100 days after the program commenced, it found that dexamethasone — a cheap, widely available generic steroid — was shown to cut the risk of death by a third for COVID-19 patients on ventilators, and by almost a fifth for patients requiring oxygen therapy.

“It’s clear that dexamethasone has had a big impact,” said Peter Horby, an infectious disease specialist at Oxford University.

The latest estimates on lives saved by the drug are understood to be based on a study published in the journal Nature Communications in February, which assessed that some 12,000 lives in Britain would have been saved by the drug between July and December 2020. 

The researchers said if this was applied globally, it would translate to about 650,000 lives saved over the same period.

Dr. Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, which represents hospitals in England, said: “As the science progresses at pace, this is a good lesson for how we can turn cutting-edge research into prompt action to best respond to the next phase of the pandemic, including supporting people who experience long-term symptoms from the disease.”

Updated 23 March 2021
AFP

  • As of April 6, secondary school students will return to classrooms
  • Denmark has previously announced plans for the introduction of a “corona passport,” which will serve as a crucial part of the reopening
COPENHAGEN: Denmark, which has been under a partial lockdown for the last three months, says it will reopen most of society once everyone over 50 years old are vaccinated.
In an announcement late Monday, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen unveiled the plan for a return to normal which will see schools and universities, shops, restaurants and bars, libraries, museums and cinemas gradually reopen over a period of two months.
“With a few exceptions, Danish society should be open when everyone over the age of 50 has been vaccinated,” set to be done by the end of May, she said.
As of April 6, secondary school students will return to classrooms, albeit every other week, while the Scandinavian country reopened primary schools in February.
In the country of 5.8 million inhabitants, the numbers of new cases are one fourth of what was recorded in December when the government decided to lock down, in contrast to other European countries currently seeing rising cases again.
“We will proceed with caution. We can open up more now in Denmark, in contrast to several other countries, where the third wave of corona is a reality,” Mette Frederiksen stressed.
Denmark has previously announced plans for the introduction of a “corona passport,” which will serve as a crucial part of the reopening.
Set up as a smartphone application, the “corona passport” certifies that the holder has had a negative test in the last 72 hours, a vaccination or has recently recovered from Covid-19, conferring immunity to the disease.
Paper certificates are also being distributed to vaccinated Danes or those who have tested negative but do not have a smartphone.
Starting on April 6, the passports will be required for people wanting to go to hairdressers, and for when outdoor service of food and drinks resumes on April 21.
Likewise for restaurants which are scheduled to open on May 6 and then a slew of other activites when most businesses will be allowed to reopen on May 21.
However, the government remained vague on when major sporting and cultural events could see audiences return, of particular interest as Denmark will host some of the football matches in the European Championship in late June.
In Denmark, 5.4 percent of the population has currently been fully vaccinated and 10.9 percent has received a first dose.
The country still has the AstraZeneca jab on hold pending further investigation of reports of side effects, which has slowed the vaccination rollout.

