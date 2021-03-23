You are here

  • Home
  • Human Rights Watch slams Western governments for ignoring Syria camp crisis

Human Rights Watch slams Western governments for ignoring Syria camp crisis

Human Rights Watch slams Western governments for ignoring Syria camp crisis
HRW said they have been kept in these camps often with the explicit or implicit consent of their countries of nationality. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Human Rights Watch slams Western governments for ignoring Syria camp crisis

Human Rights Watch slams Western governments for ignoring Syria camp crisis
  • Men, women, children ‘entering third year of unlawful detention in life-threatening conditions’
  • Governments should not be ‘helping to create another Guantanamo’
Updated 3 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch (HRW) has criticized Western governments for failing to fulfil their responsibility to the thousands of detained people linked to Daesh in northeast Syria.

Some 43,000 foreign men, women and children remain detained in what HRW call “inhuman or degrading conditions” by authorities in the autonomous Kurdish northeast of the country.

The prisoners were captured and placed in these camps after the fall of Daesh’s last territorial outpost.

HRW said they have been kept in these camps often with the explicit or implicit consent of their countries of nationality.

In the two years since the detainees were rounded up, they have never been brought before a court. HRW said this has made their detention “arbitrary as well as indefinite.”

The detainees include 27,500 children, the majority kept in locked camps and others housed in at least 300 prisons for men that have been criticized for poor, inhumane conditions. Several thousand others have been locked in a rehabilitation center.

HRW said the detainees are suffering from rising levels of violence and a sharp decline in levels of vital aid, including medical care.

“Men, women, and children from around the world are entering a third year of unlawful detention in life-threatening conditions in northeast Syria while their governments look the other way,” said Letta Tayler, associate crisis and conflict director at HRW.

“Governments should be helping to fairly prosecute detainees suspected of serious crimes and free everyone else, not helping to create another Guantanamo.”

The international coalition against Daesh is planning to support the building of new detention centers for female suspects and a 500-bed “rehabilitation center” for older boys.

The UK is set to fund a project to double the capacity of one of the prisons in Hasakah from 5,000 to 10,000 detainees.

Badran Chia Kurd, the autonomous administration’s deputy co-chair, said holding foreign detainees “is a huge burden” for the cash-strapped body.

Chia Kurd added that America has funded enhanced security and measures to reduce overcrowding for some of the prisons, but they do not meet international standards, and neither the US nor other coalition partners have supported measures to give detainees due process.

Minimum standards are not being met in many camps where foreign nationals linked with Daesh are kept.

Detainees and others interviewed by HRW described regular incidents of contaminated water, overflowing latrines, shortages of fresh food and diapers, tents leaking or catching fire, rampant disease, insufficient medical care, and a catastrophic undersupply of counseling for a severely traumatized population.

UK and US defense officials did not respond to HRW’s requests for comment.

Topics: Syria

Related

World health body plans to vaccinate 20% of Syrians in 2021
Middle-East
World health body plans to vaccinate 20% of Syrians in 2021
Turkey and Russia escalate standoff in Syria
Middle-East
Turkey and Russia escalate standoff in Syria

UN: Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention harms women’s rights

UN: Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention harms women’s rights
Updated 52 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

UN: Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention harms women’s rights

UN: Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention harms women’s rights
  • ‘It sends a dangerous message that violence against women is not important’
Updated 52 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: UN experts have slammed Turkey for its decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention on preventing violence against women.

Dubravka Simonovic, UN special rapporteur on violence against women, was joined by Gladys Acosta Vargas, chair of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, in expressing deep regret over the decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to withdraw Turkey from the convection.

Violence against women is rife in Turkey, with campaign groups regularly organizing protests against what they perceive to be a society that forgives and forgets about domestic abuse. Experts worry that withdrawing from the 2011 convention will add to this trend.

“This decision to withdraw from such an important instrument is a very worrying step backwards. It sends a dangerous message that violence against women is not important, with the risk of encouraging perpetrators and weakening measures to prevent it,” said Simonovic.

“This decision weakens protections for women’s well-being and safety, and leaves them at further risk at a time when violence against women is surging all over the world,” she added.

“The Istanbul Convention is the most recent and detailed women’s rights instrument that, alongside the UN Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, and the Beijing Platform for Action, provide a roadmap for the elimination of gender-based violence against women and girls.”

Publicly available information has shown a steep rise in femicide in Turkey in recent years, with UN experts reiterating their call for Ankara to collect and analyze relevant data and establish a Femicide Observatory to prevent further offenses.

The UN experts said: “These instruments recognize gender-based violence against women as a human rights violation, and commit states to putting in place policies and legislation to eradicate it.”

They added: “The implementation of the Istanbul Convention alongside other international standards had resulted in positive changes at the national level.”

Turkey surprised many by leading the charge as the first state to ratify the convention in 2012, followed by 33 other countries.

The decision to withdraw was announced on March 20 by a presidential decree, without any debate in Parliament.

Vargas said: “We call on Turkey to reconsider this decision and to conduct consultations with academia, civil society organizations, parliament and society at large.”

The UN experts noted the increased risk of violence against women, particularly domestic violence, amid restrictions imposed to tackle COVID-19 in Turkey.

Topics: Turkey United Nations women rights

Related

Turkey pulls out of landmark treaty protecting women from violence
Middle-East
Turkey pulls out of landmark treaty protecting women from violence
Turkey's COVID-19 deaths rise above 30,000, total cases top 3 million
Middle-East
Turkey's COVID-19 deaths rise above 30,000, total cases top 3 million

Gaza rocket hits southern Israel on election day: army

Gaza rocket hits southern Israel on election day: army
Updated 46 min 36 sec ago
AFP

Gaza rocket hits southern Israel on election day: army

Gaza rocket hits southern Israel on election day: army
Updated 46 min 36 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a rocket at southern Israel on Tuesday, the army said, shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the region on election day.
“A short while ago, a projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. As a result, an alert was activated in open areas only,” a statement from the Israeli army said, with a spokeswoman confirming a rocket hit an open field.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties caused by the rocket, the first fired from the Palestinian enclave since January, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The launch came a short while after Netanyahu visited the southern Israeli city of Beersheba as part of his efforts to whip up support among voters, as the country was holding the fourth election in less than two years.
Netanyahu, 71, is Israel’s longest-serving premier but his inability to unite a stable governing majority behind him has mired the country in political gridlock.
He hopes to be rewarded by voters for establishing ties with a series of Arab countries, and for a Covid vaccination campaign that has inoculated half of Israel’s roughly nine million people.

Topics: Gaza ISRAEL ELECTION Hamas

Related

Special How will the Israel election outcome affect its Arab neighbors and Palestinians?
Middle-East
How will the Israel election outcome affect its Arab neighbors and Palestinians?
Special President Abbas rebuffs Israeli intelligence chief
Middle-East
President Abbas rebuffs Israeli intelligence chief

World health body plans to vaccinate 20% of Syrians in 2021

World health body plans to vaccinate 20% of Syrians in 2021
Updated 23 March 2021
AP

World health body plans to vaccinate 20% of Syrians in 2021

World health body plans to vaccinate 20% of Syrians in 2021
  • Medical staffs are on alert to deal with coronavirus patients amid state media reports saying that intensive care units in Damascus’s state hospitals are full
  • WHO says it doesn’t know what variants are spreading in Syria since laboratory capacity is weak and has sent samples to labs abroad for more information
Updated 23 March 2021
AP

BEIRUT — A coronavirus vaccination campaign is expected to start in Syria in April when the World Health Organization (WHO) aims to oversee the inoculation of 20% of the population by 2021’s end, it said Tuesday.
The announcement came amid a sharp increase in cases in government-held parts of the war-torn country.
Medical staffs have been called to stay on alert to deal with coronavirus patients amid state media reports saying that intensive care units in Damascus’s state hospitals are full.
Among those infected earlier this month were President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma who are now both in a “state of recovery,” according to the presidency.
WHO said it doesn’t know what variant or variants are spreading in Syria because the country’s laboratory capacity is weak and it has sent samples to labs abroad for more information. Neighboring countries have seen both the United Kingdom and South African variants.
Akjemal Magtymova, WHO representative and head of mission in Syria said the country that had a pre-war population of 23 million people has registered nearly 50,000 coronavirus cases, of which 40% are in the last rebel stronghold in the Syria’s northwest along the border with Turkey.
More than 17,000 cases have been registered in government-held parts of Syria, while in areas controlled by Kurdish-led US-backed fighters there have been more than 9,000 cases, she said.
“I do believe that the real numbers are much higher,” said Magtymova about government-controlled areas during a virtual news conference.
Syria’s Health Ministry has registered nearly 17,600 cases, including 1,175 deaths, since the first case was registered in March last year.
Magtymova said the fatality ratio is highest in government areas, where out of every 100 people, 6.7 or 7 are likely to die. She added that the overall case fatality is 4.5 while in the northwest it is 3 and the northeast is 3.9.
Mahmoud Daher, the WHO representative responsible for northwest Syria, said there have been 411 deaths in the region, adding that there was a rise in cases between August and December.
Daher said the “curve has gone sharply down” recently but warned that the region will probably see an impact of the third wave that is happening in other territories as well as across the Turkish border.
There will be two routes through which vaccines will flow to Syria, according to Magtymova, WHO’s mission head.
The first, from Damascus, will cover government-held areas and those held by Kurdish fighters, while rebel-held areas will be supplied through the border with Turkey.
Magtymova said the northwest will receive 224,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India within a few weeks to cover 3% of the population, mainly health care workers.
She said another 912,000 doses for the rest of Syria will arrive through Damascus and will be mainly for health care workers and the elderly.
The first phase is expected to end in June and after that another batch of vaccines should arrive and “we are hoping by the end of December 2021 we cover 20% of the population across Syria.”
Syria’s health minister declined to name the ‘friendly country’ from where his government procured the vaccines announcing earlier this month that a vaccination campaign, without giving any details, has started.
Magtymova said WHO will need $38 million in donations to vaccinate 20% of Syrians to cover operation cost, mobile clinics, services, training, provision and administration of vaccines as well as surveillance and dealing with side effects.
Syria’s 10-year war and severe economic and financial crisis has left more than 80% of Syrians living under poverty levels and unable to afford PCR tests.

Topics: Syria anti-coronavirus vaccine WHO

Related

Prince William ‘totally overwhelmed’ by Syrian aid response
World
Prince William ‘totally overwhelmed’ by Syrian aid response
Update Syria president and first lady test positive for COVID-19
Middle-East
Syria president and first lady test positive for COVID-19

France to reopen embassy in Libya Monday: Macron

France to reopen embassy in Libya Monday: Macron
Updated 48 min 1 sec ago
AFP

France to reopen embassy in Libya Monday: Macron

France to reopen embassy in Libya Monday: Macron
  • Macron says France and its European partners would back Libya's political efforts
  • He called for Turkish and Russian forces to leave the country as soon as possible
Updated 48 min 1 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: France will next week reopen its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, in a sign of a gradual return of stability to the country after years of conflict.
“From Monday our embassy in Tripoli will reopen and our ambassador can return to your territory,” he told the visiting chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council, Mohammad Al-Menfi in Paris.
The embassy had been officially closed since July 2014.
Libya’s new transitional executive emerged from a UN peace process that was launched in November in Tunis, then voted on in Geneva and confirmed by Libya’s parliament on March 10.
Oil-rich Libya has been torn by civil war since a NATO-backed uprising led to the toppling and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
“I want here to show you all my support and that of France for the new Libyan unified authorities that emerged from the transition process,” said Macron.
“We have a debt toward Libya and the Libyans for a decade of disorder,” said Macron, adding that regional stability would be impossible without peace in Libya.
France and Macron have been bitterly critical of Turkey’s military intervention in Libya.
Macron insisted that a priority was the withdrawal of Turkish troops and pro-Ankara Syrian militias, as well as Russian mercenaries who are reportedly on the ground.
“We must do everything so that foreign forces who are on the ground in Libya leave as soon as possible,” said Macron.
“Turkish and Russian fighters, those foreign fighters sent in by them or others, must leave Libya as soon as possible as only the Libyan armed forces are legitimate,” he said.

Topics: France Libya Emmanuel Macron Musa Al-Koni Mohamed Al-Menfi

Related

Italian envoy meets with Libyan officials
Middle-East
Italian envoy meets with Libyan officials
Update France’s Macron urges Iran to ‘stop worsening’ nuclear crisis
Middle-East
France’s Macron urges Iran to ‘stop worsening’ nuclear crisis

Sudan’s cabinet backs UAE mediation in border and dam disputes with Ethiopia

Sudan’s cabinet backs UAE mediation in border and dam disputes with Ethiopia
Updated 58 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Sudan’s cabinet backs UAE mediation in border and dam disputes with Ethiopia

Sudan’s cabinet backs UAE mediation in border and dam disputes with Ethiopia
  • Sudan had previously proposed four-party mediation over the dam
  • Talks over the operation of the GERD are deadlocked
Updated 58 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s cabinet has backed an initiative for the UAE to mediate in a dispute over Sudan’s border with Ethiopia, and over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Sudanese information minister said on Tuesday.
Tensions surrounding the control of farmland in Al-Fashqa, on the border, have escalated in recent months, while talks over the operation of the GERD, which will affect water volume downstream in the Sudanese portion of the Blue Nile, are deadlocked. 

Topics: Sudan Ethiopia UAE Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Latest updates

Human Rights Watch slams Western governments for ignoring Syria camp crisis
Human Rights Watch slams Western governments for ignoring Syria camp crisis
UN chief thanks Saudi Arabia for Yemen peace initiative, urges cooperation
UN chief thanks Saudi Arabia for Yemen peace initiative, urges cooperation
Saudi, Djibouti foreign ministers discuss strengthening joint coordination
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in Djibouti. (SPA)
London police arrest man on suspicion of terrorism offences
London police arrest man on suspicion of terrorism offences
UN: Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention harms women’s rights
UN: Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention harms women’s rights

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.