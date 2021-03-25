THE ROUNDUP - Regional pop-culture highlights

Palestinian artists Maysa Daw, Yusor Hamed, Lina Makoul, Nancy Hawa and Noel Kharman recorded this powerful track for Women Against Violence Organization (WAVO) and released it on International Women’s Day. Daw told Jerusalem 24FM, “The song is directed from a woman to a woman without any negativity. Rather, it emphasizes knowing my value as a woman and accepting differences, whatever they are.”
Noon by Noor
Bahraini cousins Shaikha Noor Al-Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Al-Khalifa have released a new collection for their luxury womenswear label, called “Sahara,” which includes styles matched in children’s sizes for matching mom-and-daughter outfits. The collection, according to Shaikha Noor, is “comfortable, with a low-key kind of indulgence that lets you transform the piece into your own.”
Asif
The Moroccan pop group signed with Universal Music MENA at the end of February and released their debut major-label single “Chitana,” which blends elements of Arabic sounds with electronic dance music. Lyrically, it deals with a love affair turned sour, but — the group said in a press release — “also transmits the message that joy and music remain the best remedies against the pain.”
Always April & Bashaar Al-Jawad
Lebanese DJ and producer Always April and Bashaar Al-Jawad (who you may recognize from season four of the regional version of “The Voice”) team up on “Ti Ra Ra,” an electro-pop track written by Ziad Jamal. It’s an attempt, the pair say, “to spread the positive energy we all need during these hard times, and to put a smile on people’s faces.”
'For film, Saudi Arabia is the land of opportunity,' says Saudi producer Mohammed Al-Turki
The Saudi producer had to go to Hollywood to make his name. Now, he’s excited about the Kingdom’s booming movie-making industry
William Mullally
DUBAI: When Saudi Arabia lifted its 35-year ban on cinemas nearly three years ago, a love affair with film was not born on that day — it was validated. Before Saudi became the only theatrical market to grow in the time of COVID-19, before its shooting locations became the talk of the filmmaking world, the Kingdom had long been home to some of the most passionate film buffs in the world, who watched films on MBC 2 day and night, who traded VHS tapes of new releases, and who, if they wanted to pursue that passion, had one choice: To make a name for themselves in Hollywood.
Mohammed Al-Turki, the renowned Saudi film producer behind such films as “Arbitrage” (2012) starring Richard Gere; “99 Homes,” (2014) starring Michael Shannon; and the upcoming “Crisis,” starring Gary Oldman, followed exactly that path.
“Even though it was outside the norms to do that as a Saudi when cinemas were banned, my family was always very supportive of my dream. When I had the opportunity to work on my first film with Zeina Durra in 2010, they pushed me to do it, thinking that it was would fulfil that hobby, then I would fail and come back home to Saudi and work a nine-to-five job,” Al-Turki tells Arab News. “Their plan didn’t work.”
As Al-Turki sat as a special guest in the audience on that historic night in Riyadh when cinemas reopened, he couldn’t help but think about the boy he had been, who first fell in love with film in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, who would rent out his VHS and LaserDiscs from his school’s parking lot, who dreamed of making his own one day, something he never thought he’d be able to do in his home country. Now, finally, that landmark on the horizon.
Al-Turki is currently working on a film about a young Saudi woman and, according to the filmmaker, it is coming together quickly.
“We’re working on it now. I'm excited about it. I know it's going to be challenging. We still need to find the perfect hero. Nevertheless, I think we will be able to come through with this. Like everything in Saudi, there is excitement around it, and the people that I'm working with want this sooner rather than later. Hopefully we'll be able to deliver within the timeframe that they want,” Al-Turki says.
The producer sounds a bit stressed, and that’s understandable. The current pace in the Saudi film world, according to Al-Turki, is frenetic.
“Everybody is looking at Saudi right now — in terms of film — as the land of opportunity. The competition is high. It's great, but the challenge has become way tougher. Because it's a new market, it's like the Wild West, and it can be hard to know who is there for the long run, or who is in there for the short-term,” he says.
While some short-term players have popped up on a small scale, the biggest productions, and the longest-term investments, have come from the heavy hitters of both the region of the world. Saudi entertainment giant MBC has invested enormously in producing more homegrown content in the Kingdom, often competing for the same talent as global players such as Netflix, which has signed long-term deals with Saudi production companies such as Telfaz11.
“As an entertainment industry, we will see a lot of different material coming out of Saudi, so it is an exciting time. But then, it’s a big challenge for players like me who have been doing this for over a decade. Before, I had a lot of time to look at a project and to relax, but now you really need to focus and see what's next and just jump on it. You don’t have time to waste,” says Al-Turki.
He has chosen to focus on the story of a young woman because, besides being a social issue close to his heart, it’s also the issue most closely intertwined with Saudi’s burgeoning film story. It was Haifaa Al-Mansour who put modern Saudi cinema on the map with “Wadjda” in 2012 —the story of a young girl and her bicycle. And when Saudi Arabia ramped up its efforts to move the Kingdom forward, it was film and women’s rights that came to the forefront together.
“I would like to show the human aspect of Saudi Arabia, bringing human stories, simple stories, about the challenges that people face in Saudi and the region. ‘Wadjda’ was a great example, tackling a story of women back before the positive and apparent change in Saudi with Vision 2030,” says Al-Turki.
In addition, Al-Turki would like his Saudi films to follow the lessons of African-American culture in the United States, which has produced films in Hollywood that center around blue-collar and working-class folks and their everyday struggles.
“There are great films such as ‘Soul Food’ or ‘Barbershop’ that focus on everyday aspects of life in the African-American community. Saudi Arabia and the Middle East have a lot elements like that that can be portrayed in film. There are a lot of different ways to show universal elements of a particular culture that people anywhere can all relate to — in Utah, or London, or anywhere. That’s the power of cinema,” says Al-Turki.
It’s not only international filmgoers who Al-Turki believes will be interested in different kinds of Saudi stories — it’s the Saudi people themselves who he thinks are hungry for different kinds of films. One of the biggest misconceptions that Al-Turki has found is regarding the types of films that can do well in the Kingdom. In his eyes, the Saudi people have a very diverse taste, loving not only the biggest movie stars and action blockbusters, but also having an appetite for smaller, more art-focused content, that has a strong social message.
“In terms of the audience here in Saudi, I think the experience is the best in the region. People actually go to the cinema to watch films. It’s a new experience for many, of course, so they're really there to watch,” says Al-Turki.
That gives the producer hope that when his latest film “Crisis,” already an indie hit outside of the region and focusing on the horrors of the opioid epidemic in the United States, will find an audience when it opens in Saudi Arabia on April 1, the first film he’s made that he’s been able to release in his home country.
It’s a milestone he’s not taking lightly. He’s currently in the final stages of planning a red-carpet event with a Q&A involving both him and members of the cast in Riyadh.
His hope is that one of the young Saudi attendees might be inspired to pursue a similar path to his own, though they may not have to go to the other end of the earth to then eventually succeed back home.
“I think, in a few years, we will see a lot of great talents coming from Saudi,” says Al-Turki.
Annie Vartivarian launches creative platform conceived by her daughter Gaïa Fodoulian, who died as a result of the Beirut Port explosion
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: For much of August 4 2020, Gaïa Fodoulian and her mother Annie Vartivarian were having a typical day together. At around 11 a.m. they had gone to Beirut’s Gemmayze neighborhood to pick up materials for a woodworking workshop they were doing together. When they got to the workshop, the teacher told them their wood wasn’t polished enough and that they needed to come back the following day. So they returned home.
When the first explosion from Beirut’s port went off at 6:07 p.m., Fodoulian ran to her mother. “We were standing beside each other watching the smoke appear through the windows,” Vartivarian says. “Then we saw more smoke with fire and then after a few seconds (came) the second explosion. I told Gaïa to run away.” They ran in different directions seeking shelter and in a matter of a few seconds Vartivarian lost her daughter.
Fodoulian was pronounced dead later that evening from internal bleeding. Vartivarian had visited hospital after hospital for help but there were too many people to treat in too short a time.
While still grieving in the months following her daughter’s passing, Vartivarian decided to continue the work Fodoulian, 29, a young Lebanese-Armenian creative and gallerist, had initiated on Art Design Lebanon (AD Leb) — an online art gallery that also stages on-site pop-up exhibitions, showcasing the best in art and design from the region and beyond. Vartivarian, an established gallerist and patron of the arts who previously ran Laetitia Gallery, has channeled all of her efforts to bring her daughter’s dream to life.
“AD Leb is a continuation of the interrupted work and dream of Gaïa to create an active space for the Lebanese and regional cultural scene,” Vartivarian explained to Arab News. “We live in troubled times in Lebanon, from which many questions have emerged. In the aftermath of the explosions, we increasingly look to express ourselves through art and channel a creative conversation in our community. In a shattered city, our vision with AD Leb is to maintain our creative community and allow art and design to contribute to society as a whole.
“It would have been Gaïa’s intention to keep the creative scene of her torn and troubled country alive in the aftermath of one of the biggest explosions in the history,” she continued.
The platform launched this month in conjunction with “Everyone is the creator of one’s own faith,” an exhibition presented in the empty spaces of the historic Tabbal building, dating to the 1890s, on Sursock Street in Beirut. The title comes from a phrase referring to a line Fodoulian wrote as a caption on an Instagram post that she published a few hours before the explosion.
Participating artists and designers from Lebanon and the greater Middle East region include Samer Bou Rjeily, Karen Chekerdjian, Hatem Imam, Sirine Fattouh, Gaïa Fodoulian, Paul Kaloustian, Nathalie Khayat, Hussein Nassereddine and Caroline Tabet. All the artists sought to reflect Fodoulian’s words through new works they produced for the exhibition, particularly what it means to produce art at a time when life is so precarious — an act of faith in itself.
Lebanese-born architect Rjeily, for example, has created a large modular bench designed by Fodoulian from a 200-year-old tree that was damaged in a storm, the table will be 9.3 x 1.5 meters in size—large like its former self. “I decided to give this tree a second life, one that will keep and respect its age and story of something natural that has been living on this earth before my existence,” Rjeily told Arab News.
For her work Lebanese photographer Tabet has manually transformed Polaroids to become framed windows reflecting, as she explains it, “the metamorphosed landscapes of a fleeting land.” The photographs continue Tabet’s practice of exploring the relationship between urban landscape and human spaces, particularly the notions of memory and loss.
“The work Annie does in pursuing her late daughter’s project is moving, impressive and inspirational,” said Tabet. “After what Beirut has suffered and is still suffering, creating such a project around an exhibition happening in one of the most affected parts of the city is a way to fight and not surrender in a crumbling country.”
Why Greece is such a popular hotspot for Arab tourists
For many travelers leading fast-paced lives in Riyadh and Dubai, a trip to Greece offers a brief and beautiful moment of respite
Visitors to Greece from the Gulf grew steadily year-on-year until 2018, when the country welcomed 235,332 travelers from the UAE
Updated 25 March 2021
Ashleigh Stewart
DUBAI: It is one of the world’s most instantly recognizable locations.
The dramatic cliffs tumbling into a sparkling, cerulean sea. The white-washed stone houses, dressed in electric blues and fluorescent pops of pinks from the bougainvillea. There may be no greater location on earth to sit with a frappé, watching the sun sink beneath the sea.
Know where we are yet?
The Greek isles are consistently listed as some of the most photogenic, and bucket-list-worthy, places on the planet — and for good reason.
The picture-perfect island of Santorini, with its craggy cliffs and proliferation of blue-domed buildings, is a honeymooners’ favorite, while the nearby islands of Naxos and Paros provide quintessential Greek island living without the crowds.
Athens is an absolute go-to for lovers of history, with a stop at the Acropolis sure to make every high school classics teacher proud. In the north of the country, the soaring monoliths of Meteora need to be seen to be believed — the monasteries perched precariously on sandstone peaks are one of the country’s most incredible UNESCO sites.
And that’s saying something because Greece is home to 18 sites inscribed on the World Heritage List.
And then there’s the modern metropolis of Thessaloniki, the party haven of Mykonos, and the remaining 200 islands scattered throughout the Aegean and Ionian seas to explore. The country’s natural diversity cannot be overstated.
And while Greece is a favored destination for travelers, honeymooners and bucket-listers the world over, it’s been a growing favorite among Arab travelers in particular in recent years.
While data from Marketing Greece doesn’t record data from the Arab world as a whole, they do have an idea of how many travelers come from the region’s largest traveling hub, the UAE.
It shows that in 2016 there were 182,383 visitors to Greece from the UAE, with steady increases year-on-year until 2018, when the country welcomed 235,332 travelers from the UAE. That dropped to 210,730 in 2019. Data hasn’t been collected in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Anecdotally, the company says it is clear that Greece is a popular destination for travelers from across the region.
So just why do Arab tourists have such a penchant for Greece?
“We can only assume that food similarities, culture and ease of flights are among the reasons,” Marketing Greece Chief Executive Ioanna Dretta said, adding that the “lifestyle, as well as the fact that Greece is an attractive business destination for the Arab world with direct and indirect investments in Greece’s economic sectors,” were other factors.
Ample flight options certainly make it an easy destination to visit. From Riyadh, Emirates and Etihad fly to Athens with a stop in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, as does Turkish Airlines with a stop in Istanbul, while from the UAE it’s an easy five-hour flight on Emirates or Etihad. Abu Dhabi’s new low-cost tie-up with carrier Wizz Air also now flies direct to Athens.
But a few clues in its popularity may also lie in Greek fare and a culture that isn’t so different from many in the Middle East.
Greek cuisine is rooted in many common favorites of Mediterranean nations: wheat, olive oil, fresh fruits and vegetables, and hearty meals composed of grains, fresh fish and meat.
At any Greek taverna, you’ll find plenty of fresh salads and pita bread on the menu — the taste of sun-ripened tomatoes in Greece is beyond compare — as well as souvlaki, moussaka, stews and catch hauled in from the boats that morning.
The act of eating is to be treasured with family here, and meals are made up of many smaller dishes, not too dissimilar to those in the Middle East.
The Greeks are an incredibly welcoming and generous people, all too happy to invite a stranger in for food or go out of their way to ensure a traveler is being looked after.
Lastly, their laidback lifestyle is seemingly set on savoring every moment. It’s why, for many travelers leading high-octane lives in the likes of Riyadh or Dubai, a trip to Greece is a brief, and beautiful, moment of respite.
Why art and storytelling owe a great debt to Greek mythology
Great meaning and authority is attributed to Greek mythology by virtue of its universality and perceived familiarity
Those with a discerning eye can spot elements of Greek mythology permeating modern mediums, from TV to videogames
Updated 25 March 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: It is no accident that Classical Greece is commonly referred to as the cradle of Western civilization, and that a seemingly endless stream of fundamental ideas, philosophies, practices, and even words used around the world can ultimately be traced back to the ancient Greeks.
This is especially true of art and entertainment, which owes many of its most enduring archetypes and tropes to Greek mythology – a body of stories and deific characters that document the origin and nature of the world, and which has become so entrenched in popular international culture that, when you know what to look for, it can be difficult to stop.
This inspiration goes much further than just direct adaptations of ancient Greek stories – though there are still plenty of those, from classic adventure films such as “Jason and the Argonauts” to Disney’s adaptation of “Hercules” and modern, CGI-heavy remakes such as “Clash of the Titans.”
Those with a discerning eye can spot elements of Greek mythology permeating modern, ostensibly different franchises such as TV shows “Heroes” and “Battlestar Galactica,” or books like Kamila Shamsie’s “Home Fire” and Peternelle van Arsdale’s “The Cold is in Her Bones.”
Even the, relatively speaking, young world of video games is rife with direct retellings (“God of War,” “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey”) and modern re-imaginings (“Horizon: Zero Dawn,” and parts of the “Final Fantasy” series).
But what is it about elements drawn from this ancient culture that have endured for so long, surviving and thriving long enough to spread around the world?
Joseph Hammond, assistant professor in the department of fine arts and art history at the American University of Beirut, said: “Greek myths, like all myths, seem to offer two things. The first is truths about us and the world, and the second is instruction and examples to emulate.
“People retell and represent them because they seem meaningful – because they are retold and represented commonly, and they are legitimized by authorities and by their great age.”
Greek mythology is populated with stories, characters, and behaviors to which we attribute great meaning and authority – by virtue of their universality and their perceived familiarity.
We experience the same resonance with noble heroes such as Eric Bana’s Hector in “Troy” as we do with Neo from “The Matrix” – one a simple, albeit Hollywoodized, retelling and the other a sprawling epic that draws on multiple mythologies and philosophies.
We enjoy Scar in “The Lion King” as he schemes in his Hades-inspired underworld and get swept up in Voldemort’s obsession with fatalistic prophecies and dynastic mysticism in the “Harry Potter” books. All these stories, very different on the surface, connect with us in strikingly similar ways.
“The circulation of ideas and images in modern, Western Europe was curated by art academies, museums, galleries, growing literature on art and aesthetics, and the patronage of aristocrats and royalty,” Hammond added.
“They had a particular set of truths and moral lessons that they found expedient – included among those ideas is that they had discovered the universal singular standard of truth, beauty, and art, grounded in the art and literature of ancient Greece.
“This belief in their cultural superiority fed other factors leading to imperialism that further spread and entrenched ideas about the universality of ancient Greek motifs into the colonies – including in the Middle East.”
Not all art and entertainment, in the Middle East and other parts of the world, is universally underpinned by Greek mythology. Hammond pointed out that the degree to which some colonies accepted or rejected these ideas, images, and stories was a topic worthy of discussion in its own right – but the legacy of Greek mythology remained widespread.
After all, it is no great leap to see the story of Sinbad blinding a giant (taken from the Arabic folk tale collection “One Thousand and One Nights”) as bearing all the hallmarks of classic Greek myths and critics have argued that many of Sinbad’s stories resemble tales by seminal Greek poet Homer.
However, it should be noted that a 2003 retelling of Sinbad’s tales by Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg was criticized for its Hellenistic portrayal of the Arab hero, in which every Arab reference was removed and replaced with something vaguely Greek. The ensuing furor showed that the origins of any great story are always up for debate.
There is also a tendency to confuse universality with simple quality. “Clash of the Titans” and its sequel may be very obvious examples of enduring Greek storytelling, but that does not change the fact that, as critics around the world agreed, it also was not very good.
But there is no disputing that, around the world, art and storytelling owe Greek mythology a great debt – and continue to revel in, and draw upon, its rich and storied legacy.
DUBAI: The 2021 edition of Arab Fashion Week has been postponed from until March 28-April 1, following the passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the UAE’s Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, who died on March 24, it’s been announced. The event was initially set to kick off today and run until March 28.
The Arab Fashion Week Fall 2022 shows will be presented digitally by Microsoft and streamed via Facebook.
The event will feature design talent from across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the US. Designers set to virtually showcase their new collections include Dubai-based Filipino couturiers Amato and Michael Cinco, Lebanese-Brazilian design duo AAVVA, Jordanian designer Zaid Farouki and Italian couturier Antonio Grimaldi, who is set to make his Arab Fashion Week debut.