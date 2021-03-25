Egypt forecasts economic growth of 5.4% in 2021/22

You are here

Updated 25 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  The Egyptian Cabinet approved the draft budget for the next fiscal year 2021/2022
Updated 25 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is forecasting economic growth of 5.4 percent in the next fiscal year 2021/2022, up from 3.3 percent expected in 2020/2021, according to the Egyptian Minister of Planning Hala Al-Saeed.

The Egyptian Cabinet approved the draft budget for the next fiscal year 2021/2022, which was presented by Finance Minister Mohamed Maait and will be submitted to parliament.

The finance minister said that the budget aims to reduce the country’s deficit and targets a growth rate of 5.4 percent of GDP. This will result in a surplus of about 1.5 percent of GDP, compared to estimates of a surplus for the current fiscal year of about 0.9 percent of GDP.

The minister explained that the goals included support for economic activity — especially the industrial and export sectors — and an initiative for cash payment of arrears to exporters, support for programs for exporters, and a national project to switch vehicles to run on natural gas instead of diesel and gasoline.

Maait expected that the proceeds of budget revenues would reach about 1.3 trillion Egyptian pounds ($80 billion), according to estimates for the next fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to expected revenues of 1.117 trillion Egyptian pounds during the current fiscal year.

The estimates reflect an annual growth in revenues of 16.4 percent, achieved by expanding the tax base, activating electronic payments, expanding the use of modern methods of risk management, collecting government revenues and working to increase linking the proceeds to economic activity.

The budget also focuses on pushing social protection efforts, improving citizens’ standard of living, increasing wage allocations and rewards for workers, and financing grant incentives and transportation allowances for workers transferred to the New Administrative Capital.

Work is underway to increase the incomes of more than 10 million pensioners and to provide the necessary allocations to support food commodities, to finance the Takaful and Karama program, and the national project for the development of the Egyptian countryside within the Decent Life Initiative.

Updated 25 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Britain issues £500m sovereign sukuk 

Britain issues £500m sovereign sukuk 
  Value of Shariah-compliant bond offering more than double country's first sukuk issuance in 2014
  Issuance 'highlights London's role as global leader in Islamic finance,' expert tells Arab News
Updated 25 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The British government has issued £500 million ($686.85 million) worth of Shariah-compliant sovereign bonds — seven years since it made history as the first country outside the Muslim world to issue a sovereign sukuk.

The Treasury said on Thursday that “£500 million of sukuk, the Islamic equivalent of a bond, has been sold to investors based in the UK and in the major hubs for Islamic finance in the Middle East and Asia.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “We’ve set out ambitious plans to make the UK the most open and dynamic financial center in the world. By launching our second sovereign sukuk, we’re cementing the UK’s position as the leading global hub for Islamic finance outside of the Islamic world.”

He added: “Strong investor demand for this sukuk meant we achieved a good price for the taxpayer and will help us develop our relationships with Islamic economies around the world.”

The Treasury said the issuance “attracted high-quality global demand,” with orders totaling in excess of £625 million.

Britain has long held a strong position in the world of Islamic finance. In 2014, it made history as the first country outside the Muslim world to issue a sovereign sukuk, worth £200 million. 

Thursday’s sukuk issuance “highlights London’s role as a global leader in Islamic finance. The UK has always been a strong supporter of the industry, and has had a long and committed focus going back to the 1980s,” Samina Akram, managing director of Islamic finance firm Samak Ethical Finance, told Arab News.

“The fact that the UK government’s timing of the sukuk announcement comes during a struggling economic climate further shows the seriousness of their commitment,” she added.

“Investors placed £2.3 billion of orders for the first UK sovereign sukuk issued in June 2014, 11 times the amount on offer. I have no doubt today’s issuance will also attract a surging demand.”

Bashar Al-Natoor, head of Islamic finance at Fitch Ratings, told Arab News that the £500 million issuance is also a “strategic” move — not one aimed entirely at plugging the government’s swelling coronavirus-induced debt.

He said: “They’re not doing it as a funding tool. They have other objectives in mind: They want to maintain their status as a Western hub for Islamic finance, including sukuk. London is one of the largest hubs for issuing sukuk, and this is more important in these times because of Brexit.”

He added: “Other countries, such as Ireland and Luxembourg, are eyeing the status of Islamic finance hub in the Western world — the UK is looking at it from this angle.”

Competition between these locations is already underway, said Al-Natoor. “Ireland is already working on their Islamic finance offering, and Luxembourg has very advanced infrastructure, mainly toward Islamic fund management. You have these two that are visible when it comes to Islamic finance,” he added. “The UK has a head start in the field, but is there competition? I think yes, there is.”

With this second sovereign sukuk offering, Al-Natoor said, “they’re testing the waters of the market.”

He predicted that the government will closely assess the success of this offering, and it may dictate whether or not sukuk plays a greater role in the future of British finances. “It’s definitely a development worth watching,” he said.

Truck waiting time on King Fahd Causeway to be cut from four hours to 20 minutes

Truck waiting time on King Fahd Causeway to be cut from four hours to 20 minutes
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

Truck waiting time on King Fahd Causeway to be cut from four hours to 20 minutes

Truck waiting time on King Fahd Causeway to be cut from four hours to 20 minutes
  Trials on the Saudi side of the causeway have already shown positive results
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: It has a reputation for some of the worst traffic jams in the Middle East — but driving a truck through the King Fahd Causeway is about to get a lot easier.
The King Fahd Causeway Authority and Tabadul are rolling out a new truck management scheme for the key artery that links Saudi Arabia with Bahrain, the Al Eqtisadiah newspaper reported.
This pilot scheme will reduce the waiting time for trucks on the bridge from an average of four hours to just 20 minutes, Tabadul CEO, Abdulaziz Al-Shamsi said.
The system reduces congestion by giving trucks a slot which is booked in advance through Tabadul’s 'Fasah' platform.
Trials on the Saudi side of the causeway have already shown positive results since being implemented from January, said Emad Al-Muhaisen, executive director of King Fahad Causeway Authority.
Now work is underway to implement a similar model on the Bahraini side, he said.

Aramco calls for oil and gas companies to cut CO2

Part of Aramco’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint includes increasing the size of its refining and marketing business. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Part of Aramco’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint includes increasing the size of its refining and marketing business. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

Aramco calls for oil and gas companies to cut CO2

Part of Aramco’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint includes increasing the size of its refining and marketing business. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  Part of Aramco's plan to reduce its carbon footprint includes increasing the size of its refining and marketing business
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco Upstream chief Nasir Al-Naimi said oil and gas companies should reduce their CO2 footprint as they continue to provide a majority of the world’s energy for years to come.

“While new energy has a role to play, it will be a while before it is ready to shoulder a significant burden of the growing world energy demand,” Al-Naimi said in a statement to coincide with the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) in Kuala Lumpur.

“But that does not mean we can ignore the climate issues our world is facing.”

He pointed to three key requirements for maintaining secure and reliable energy supplies in future, including ground-breaking technologies, innovation, and collaboration among oil and gas companies, new energy companies, energy equipment manufacturers, service providers, technology developers and all other stakeholders, including governments.

Part of Aramco’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint includes increasing the size of its refining and marketing business, more chemicals, non-metallic materials, cleaner gas blue hydrogen and blue ammonia from oil and gas, said Al-Naimi.

KSA’s Alhokair eyes 57 new F&B outlets, 50 more retail stores

Saudi retail conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair) is moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan. (Supplied)
Saudi retail conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair) is moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan. (Supplied)
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

KSA’s Alhokair eyes 57 new F&B outlets, 50 more retail stores

Saudi retail conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair) is moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan. (Supplied)
  Group aiming to open around 57 food and beverage outlets in next 12 to 16 months, at least another 50 retail stores
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi retail conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair) is moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan, aiming to open around 57 food and beverage outlets in the next 12 to 16 months, and at least another 50 retail stores in the fashion, cosmetics, beauty and sports sectors, the company’s CEO told Arab News.

“We are always exploring every interesting brand that has a future potential, ‘omni-chanellable,’ ‘Instagramable,’ and has a potential in the Saudi market,” Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair, told Arab News, adding that he aims to add another two or three international brands in the coming weeks.

During the last 12 months, Alhokair added brands like Kiko in the cosmetics space and Decathlon in sports and leisure space. The first Decathlon store in Saudi Arabia will be a 3500 square meter store at the Mall of Arabia in Jeddah.

With their financial year starting in April, Moukarzel said it will be a year focused on getting back to normal, “slowly but surely” after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED

Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair, confidently told Arab News that in-store shopping is not going anywhere and remains a healthy business sector for the company, despite the events of the last year. Click here for more.

“With Ramadan around the corner and restrictions lifted recently, we can only be optimistic about the future,” he added. “It would be interesting to see how fast the market goes back to normal,” he said, adding that Saudi Arabia was set for “an amazing growth story.”

Alhokair acquired the Saudi rights for ten international F&B brands from Food and Entertainment Company Ltd. for SR340 million ($90.67 million) over a year ago. “This gives us a new angle to the business and diversifies our focus…. We are also looking at adding more F&B exciting concepts into our portfolio,” he added.

Alhokair is also moving into the digital sector and announced earlier this month it had partnered with shopping center operator Arabian Centers Company (ACC) to acquire a majority stake in UK-based e-commerce platform Vogacloset, in a deal worth SR68.85 million.

Its online business has seen strong growth and in its full year report for 2020, it reported a 311 percent surge in online activity in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Formed in 1990, Alhokair operates 1,580 stores across around 100 shopping malls in 13 countries, employing more than 10,000 people and representing 81 brands, spanning womenswear, menswear, kids and baby, department stores, shoes and accessories, cosmetics and coffee shops.

Saudi 'Muqawil' platform will keep construction prices competitive

The chief of the main Saudi contractors platform said the Kingdom's 'Muqawil' platform will keep prices in the sector competitive. (Argaam)
The chief of the main Saudi contractors platform said the Kingdom's 'Muqawil' platform will keep prices in the sector competitive. (Argaam)
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi 'Muqawil' platform will keep construction prices competitive

The chief of the main Saudi contractors platform said the Kingdom's 'Muqawil' platform will keep prices in the sector competitive. (Argaam)
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The chief of the main Saudi contractors platform said the Kingdom's 'Muqawil' platform will keep prices in the sector competitive.

It will also help regulate the industry and isolate unprofessional builders, Al Eqtisadiah reported, citing Thabet Al-Sweid, Secretary-General of the Saudi Contractors Authority.

The platform was established five years ago to help regulate the sector as well as establish indicators for the prices of building materials and contractor rates.

It also includes data on the track record of individual contractors to help the public and construction clients make better choices when picking a builder.

