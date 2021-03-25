You are here

Truck waiting time on King Fahd Causeway to be cut from four hours to 20 minutes

Traffic jam at King Fahd Causeway. (File photo)
Traffic jam at King Fahd Causeway. (File photo)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Truck waiting time on King Fahd Causeway to be cut from four hours to 20 minutes

Truck waiting time on King Fahd Causeway to be cut from four hours to 20 minutes
  Trials on the Saudi side of the causeway have already shown positive results
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: It has a reputation for some of the worst traffic jams in the Middle East — but driving a truck through the King Fahd Causeway is about to get a lot easier.
The King Fahd Causeway Authority and Tabadul are rolling out a new truck management scheme for the key artery that links Saudi Arabia with Bahrain, the Al Eqtisadiah newspaper reported.
This pilot scheme will reduce the waiting time for trucks on the bridge from an average of four hours to just 20 minutes, Tabadul CEO, Abdulaziz Al-Shamsi said.
The system reduces congestion by giving trucks a slot which is booked in advance through Tabadul’s 'Fasah' platform.
Trials on the Saudi side of the causeway have already shown positive results since being implemented from January, said Emad Al-Muhaisen, executive director of King Fahad Causeway Authority.
Now work is underway to implement a similar model on the Bahraini side, he said.

Topics: King Fahd causeway

Aramco calls for oil and gas companies to cut CO2

Part of Aramco’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint includes increasing the size of its refining and marketing business. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Part of Aramco’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint includes increasing the size of its refining and marketing business. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

Aramco calls for oil and gas companies to cut CO2

Part of Aramco’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint includes increasing the size of its refining and marketing business. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  Part of Aramco's plan to reduce its carbon footprint includes increasing the size of its refining and marketing business
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco Upstream chief Nasir Al-Naimi said oil and gas companies should reduce their CO2 footprint as they continue to provide a majority of the world’s energy for years to come.

“While new energy has a role to play, it will be a while before it is ready to shoulder a significant burden of the growing world energy demand,” Al-Naimi said in a statement to coincide with the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) in Kuala Lumpur.

“But that does not mean we can ignore the climate issues our world is facing.”

He pointed to three key requirements for maintaining secure and reliable energy supplies in future, including ground-breaking technologies, innovation, and collaboration among oil and gas companies, new energy companies, energy equipment manufacturers, service providers, technology developers and all other stakeholders, including governments.

Part of Aramco’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint includes increasing the size of its refining and marketing business, more chemicals, non-metallic materials, cleaner gas blue hydrogen and blue ammonia from oil and gas, said Al-Naimi.

Topics: business economy Aramco Saudi Aramco

KSA’s Alhokair eyes 57 new F&B outlets, 50 more retail stores

Saudi retail conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair) is moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan. (Supplied)
Saudi retail conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair) is moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan. (Supplied)
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

KSA's Alhokair eyes 57 new F&B outlets, 50 more retail stores

Saudi retail conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair) is moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan. (Supplied)
  Group aiming to open around 57 food and beverage outlets in next 12 to 16 months, at least another 50 retail stores
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi retail conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair) is moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan, aiming to open around 57 food and beverage outlets in the next 12 to 16 months, and at least another 50 retail stores in the fashion, cosmetics, beauty and sports sectors, the company’s CEO told Arab News.

“We are always exploring every interesting brand that has a future potential, ‘omni-chanellable,’ ‘Instagramable,’ and has a potential in the Saudi market,” Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair, told Arab News, adding that he aims to add another two or three international brands in the coming weeks.

During the last 12 months, Alhokair added brands like Kiko in the cosmetics space and Decathlon in sports and leisure space. The first Decathlon store in Saudi Arabia will be a 3500 square meter store at the Mall of Arabia in Jeddah.

With their financial year starting in April, Moukarzel said it will be a year focused on getting back to normal, “slowly but surely” after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair, confidently told Arab News that in-store shopping is not going anywhere and remains a healthy business sector for the company, despite the events of the last year. Click here for more.

“With Ramadan around the corner and restrictions lifted recently, we can only be optimistic about the future,” he added. “It would be interesting to see how fast the market goes back to normal,” he said, adding that Saudi Arabia was set for “an amazing growth story.”

Alhokair acquired the Saudi rights for ten international F&B brands from Food and Entertainment Company Ltd. for SR340 million ($90.67 million) over a year ago. “This gives us a new angle to the business and diversifies our focus…. We are also looking at adding more F&B exciting concepts into our portfolio,” he added.

Alhokair is also moving into the digital sector and announced earlier this month it had partnered with shopping center operator Arabian Centers Company (ACC) to acquire a majority stake in UK-based e-commerce platform Vogacloset, in a deal worth SR68.85 million.

Its online business has seen strong growth and in its full year report for 2020, it reported a 311 percent surge in online activity in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Formed in 1990, Alhokair operates 1,580 stores across around 100 shopping malls in 13 countries, employing more than 10,000 people and representing 81 brands, spanning womenswear, menswear, kids and baby, department stores, shoes and accessories, cosmetics and coffee shops.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Alhokair Group retail

Saudi 'Muqawil' platform will keep construction prices competitive

The chief of the main Saudi contractors platform said the Kingdom's 'Muqawil' platform will keep prices in the sector competitive. (Argaam)
The chief of the main Saudi contractors platform said the Kingdom's 'Muqawil' platform will keep prices in the sector competitive. (Argaam)
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi 'Muqawil' platform will keep construction prices competitive

The chief of the main Saudi contractors platform said the Kingdom's 'Muqawil' platform will keep prices in the sector competitive. (Argaam)
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The chief of the main Saudi contractors platform said the Kingdom's 'Muqawil' platform will keep prices in the sector competitive.

It will also help regulate the industry and isolate unprofessional builders, Al Eqtisadiah reported, citing Thabet Al-Sweid, Secretary-General of the Saudi Contractors Authority.

The platform was established five years ago to help regulate the sector as well as establish indicators for the prices of building materials and contractor rates.

It also includes data on the track record of individual contractors to help the public and construction clients make better choices when picking a builder.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Builders

Launch of Saudi public feedback platform aims to boost investor confidence

Launch of Saudi public feedback platform aims to boost investor confidence
Updated 25 March 2021
Zaid Khashogji

Launch of Saudi public feedback platform aims to boost investor confidence

Launch of Saudi public feedback platform aims to boost investor confidence
Updated 25 March 2021
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a public consultation platform to gather the views of government bodies and the general public on laws and regulations before they are approved.

Istitlaa has been developed by the National Competitiveness Center (NCC) – through electronic tools and platforms aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 legislative reforms – and aims to increase transparency and boost investor confidence in the Kingdom.

So far, the public consultation platform has received feedback on 89 draft laws developed by 22 government entities. Of these, 79 are completed, and 10 are still under consultation.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s latest economic and social reforms, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently announced plans to develop the legislative environment and enhance the country’s global competitiveness.

Since 2018, a more structured approach has been taken on public consultation leading to the launch of the Istitlaa platform, which has been designed to improve the business environment, encourage public policymaking, and sharpen the Kingdom’s competitive edge.

Dr. Mohammad Al-Hejaili, head of the University of Tabuk’s law department, told Arab News that the recent legal reforms represented a leap forward in the legislative infrastructure of Saudi Arabia.

“The Kingdom’s new legislative developments affect the stability of the country’s legal situation as a whole. These legal reforms help the Kingdom keep pace with economic, political, and social developments, attracting foreign investment and prosperity,” he said.

He pointed out that defining, evaluating, and executing reforms were essential steps being taken by the nation to introduce a competitive mindset that would help bring about economic gains at regional and global levels.

Al-Hejaili also noted that the legal reforms showed the Kingdom’s intention to preserve rights, entrench the principles of justice and transparency, protect human rights, and achieve comprehensive and sustainable development in all sectors.

“To have a stable legal ground that considers the social aspect and human rights, gives foreign investors the confidence in the legal system to pump their investments into the country,” he added.

One of the most high-profile legislative drafts that has been viewed, discussed, and changed was the Labor Law. Based on the platform’s statistics, the draft received the highest amount of feedback with more than 6,000 submissions.

Thirty articles were amended in the Labor Law, including article 98 related to working hours, which suggested a reduction from 48 to 40 hours per week.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Investment

Egypt forecasts economic growth of 5.4% in 2021/22

The finance minister said that the budget aims to reduce the country’s deficit and targets a growth rate of 5.4 percent of GDP. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The finance minister said that the budget aims to reduce the country’s deficit and targets a growth rate of 5.4 percent of GDP. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 25 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt forecasts economic growth of 5.4% in 2021/22

The finance minister said that the budget aims to reduce the country’s deficit and targets a growth rate of 5.4 percent of GDP. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  The Egyptian Cabinet approved the draft budget for the next fiscal year 2021/2022
Updated 25 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is forecasting economic growth of 5.4 percent in the next fiscal year 2021/2022, up from 3.3 percent expected in 2020/2021, according to the Egyptian Minister of Planning Hala Al-Saeed.

The Egyptian Cabinet approved the draft budget for the next fiscal year 2021/2022, which was presented by Finance Minister Mohamed Maait and will be submitted to parliament.

The finance minister said that the budget aims to reduce the country’s deficit and targets a growth rate of 5.4 percent of GDP. This will result in a surplus of about 1.5 percent of GDP, compared to estimates of a surplus for the current fiscal year of about 0.9 percent of GDP.

The minister explained that the goals included support for economic activity — especially the industrial and export sectors — and an initiative for cash payment of arrears to exporters, support for programs for exporters, and a national project to switch vehicles to run on natural gas instead of diesel and gasoline.

Maait expected that the proceeds of budget revenues would reach about 1.3 trillion Egyptian pounds ($80 billion), according to estimates for the next fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to expected revenues of 1.117 trillion Egyptian pounds during the current fiscal year.

The estimates reflect an annual growth in revenues of 16.4 percent, achieved by expanding the tax base, activating electronic payments, expanding the use of modern methods of risk management, collecting government revenues and working to increase linking the proceeds to economic activity.

The budget also focuses on pushing social protection efforts, improving citizens’ standard of living, increasing wage allocations and rewards for workers, and financing grant incentives and transportation allowances for workers transferred to the New Administrative Capital.

Work is underway to increase the incomes of more than 10 million pensioners and to provide the necessary allocations to support food commodities, to finance the Takaful and Karama program, and the national project for the development of the Egyptian countryside within the Decent Life Initiative.

Topics: business economy Egypt

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu (C), a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the People's Democratic Party (HDP) and his colleagues pose after the parliament stripped his parliamentary seat, in Ankara, on March 17, 2021. (AFP)

