Truck waiting time on King Fahd Causeway to be cut from four hours to 20 minutes

RIYADH: It has a reputation for some of the worst traffic jams in the Middle East — but driving a truck through the King Fahd Causeway is about to get a lot easier.
The King Fahd Causeway Authority and Tabadul are rolling out a new truck management scheme for the key artery that links Saudi Arabia with Bahrain, the Al Eqtisadiah newspaper reported.
This pilot scheme will reduce the waiting time for trucks on the bridge from an average of four hours to just 20 minutes, Tabadul CEO, Abdulaziz Al-Shamsi said.
The system reduces congestion by giving trucks a slot which is booked in advance through Tabadul’s 'Fasah' platform.
Trials on the Saudi side of the causeway have already shown positive results since being implemented from January, said Emad Al-Muhaisen, executive director of King Fahad Causeway Authority.
Now work is underway to implement a similar model on the Bahraini side, he said.
