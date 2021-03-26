Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina building a knowledge-based country

On this occasion of the 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh, I extend my heartfelt greetings and warm felicitations to all Bangladeshis living both at home and abroad.
This year we celebrate not only the golden jubilee of our independence but also the centenary of the birth of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. These are momentous occasions in our history.
On this auspicious day, I recall with profound reverence the greatest Bengali of all time, the father of our nation. Under his dynamic, courageous and charismatic leadership, the people of this territory brought the red sun of independence. I pay my profound homage to the 3 million martyrs and 200,000 mothers and sisters whose supreme sacrifices and suffering ushered the dawn of an independent and sovereign Bangladesh.
I respectfully salute all our freedom fighters, including the wounded war heroes. I pay my profound gratitude to the diplomats who, during and after our Liberation War, played a vital role in gaining international recognition for our nation.
The charismatic leadership of the father of our nation united the whole country. Bangabandhu accomplished the formidable tasks of rehabilitation and rebuilding the nation just in three and a half years. Conspirators and enemies committed the heinous crime of his assassination on Aug. 15, 1975 to thwart our advancement.
Following the guided path of Bangabandhu, his able daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is determined to build a knowledge-based and prosperous country. As a result of various pragmatic initiatives launched by the government, Bangladesh has been transformed into an economic miracle, achieving sustained high levels of growth in the past 12 years.
With its pro-investment policies, huge domestic market, strategically important geopolitical location, political stability, and a hard-working, skilled labor force, Bangladesh has become a lucrative destination for foreign investment.
Under the able leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has done a remarkable job in tackling the global COVID-19 pandemic, while keeping our economy at almost full functionality.
I hope that all Bangladeshi expatriates will support and participate in the government’s ongoing advancement of the country. I thank all the members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our missions abroad, which have been working with deep commitment to uphold our national interests across nations.
Joi Bangla, Joi Bangabandhu.
May Bangladesh Live Forever.
Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen
Minister of foreign affairs