Mideast shipping rates rise as oil and gas tankers diverted away from Suez

Mideast shipping rates rise as oil and gas tankers diverted away from Suez
The 400-meter, 224,000-ton Ever Given container ship blocks Egypt’s Suez Canal in a BlackSky satellite image. (Reuters)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Mideast shipping rates rise as oil and gas tankers diverted away from Suez

Mideast shipping rates rise as oil and gas tankers diverted away from Suez
  • 30 tankers wait on either side of canal to pass through
  • One million tons of LNG could be delayed to Europe
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Reeling from the blockage in the Suez Canal, shipping rates for oil product tankers have nearly doubled this week, and several vessels were diverted away from the vital waterway as a giant container ship remained wedged between both banks.
The 400-meters long Ever Given has been stuck in the canal since Tuesday and efforts are under way to free the vessel although the process may take weeks amid bad weather.
The suspension of traffic through the narrow channel linking Europe and Asia has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers.
Analysts expect a larger impact on smaller tankers and oil products, in particular naphtha and fuel oil exports from Europe to Asia, if the canal remained shut for weeks.
More than 30 oil tankers have been waiting at either side of the canal to pass through since Tuesday, shipping data on Refinitiv showed.
“Aframax and Suezmax rates in the Mediterranean have also reacted first as the market starts to price in fewer vessels being available in the region,” shipbroker Braemar ACM Shipbroking said.
At least four Long-Range 2 tankers that might have been headed toward Suez from the Atlantic basin are now likely to be evaluating a passage around the Cape of Good Hope, Braemar ACM said. Each LR-2 tanker can carry around 75,000 tons of oil.
Rising demand for Atlantic Basin crude within Europe will also increase the use of these smaller tankers and support freight rates, it added.
The cost of shipping clean products, such as gasoline and diesel, from the Russian port of Tuapse on the Black Sea to southern France increased from $1.49 per barrel on March 22 to $2.58 a barrel on March 25, a 73 percent increase, according to Refinitiv.
The shipping index benchmark for LR2 vessels from the Middle East to Japan, also known as TC1, had climbed to 137.5 worldscale points as of early Friday, compared with 100 worldscale points last week, said Anoop Jayaraj, clean tanker broker at Fearnleys Singapore.
Similarly, the index for freight rates for Long-Range 1 (LR1) vessels on the same route, known as TC5, stood at 130 worldscale points on Friday, up from 125 at the end of last week. Worldscale is an industry tool used to calculate freight rates.
The impact of the shipping delays on energy markets is likely to be mitigated by demand for crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) being in the low season, analysts said.
“The seasonal nature of this flow means that we are unlikely to see pressure put on LNG shippers moving cargoes to the east as the longer and cheaper Cape routes are favored,” data intelligence firm Kpler said.
Several LNG tankers have been diverted, one Singapore-based shipbroker said, adding that sentiment for LNG tanker rates are more positive following the incident.
He added that some European buyers anticipating delays of LNG from Qatar may be considering other options such as buying in the spot market. Still, with demand for LNG being in the low season, the impact may be minimal, analysts said.
If the blockage lasts for two weeks, about one million tons of LNG could be delayed for delivery to Europe, Rystad Energy’s head of gas and power markets Carlos Torres Diaz said in a note on Thursday.
This could double to more than two million tons of delayed cargo deliveries in a worst case scenario of the Canal being blocked for four weeks, he added.

Topics: shipping energy LNG Qatar

KBW Ventures CEO Prince Khaled to be part of $15m food innovation challenge

KBW Ventures CEO Prince Khaled to be part of $15m food innovation challenge
Updated 26 March 2021
Shane McGinley

KBW Ventures CEO Prince Khaled to be part of $15m food innovation challenge

KBW Ventures CEO Prince Khaled to be part of $15m food innovation challenge
  • XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion was launched last December
  • The challenge seeks to address several problems in one shot
Updated 26 March 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, has been announced as a member of the advisory board for the $15 million XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion, which aims to find alternatives to traditional farming and cooking methods.

“XPRIZE is known for catalyzing innovators to solve pressing global issues, and the Feed the Next Billion challenge actually addresses several problems in one shot: The climate crisis, the responsible usage of natural resources, making healthy protein-rich foods widely available with a built-in affordability metric, and more,” Prince Khaled told Arab News on Thursday.

The challenge is being sponsored by Aspire — Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council — and the Saudi royal will be the only Middle Eastern participant on the advisory panel.

“It’s a step forward in the GCC to see the Abu Dhabi Advanced Technology Research Council sponsor this sustainability challenge — a proud moment for us all as we collectively work toward more environmentally appropriate solutions,” Prince Khaled said.

Launched in Dec. 2020, XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion seeks to meet the growing global demand for protein products through the development of nutritious alternatives to traditional chicken and fish products.

Over the next three years, Prince Khaled and the rest of the advisory board will guide teams of global innovators as they try to develop environmentally conscious alternatives that replicate the look, taste, smell, feel, and cooking behavior of a fillet of fish or chicken.

Other members of the advisory team include Bernhard Kowatsch, head of the Innovation Accelerator at the United Nations World Food Program; Lisa Sweet, head of Future of Protein, COVID Response, and Food Health at the World Economic Forum; and Ricardo San Martin, research director of the Alternative Meat Program at the UC Berkeley Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology. Registration for the challenge is open until May 31 and winners will be revealed in 2024.

 

 

Topics: KBW Ventures XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council

Britain issues £500m sovereign sukuk 

Britain issues £500m sovereign sukuk 
Updated 25 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Britain issues £500m sovereign sukuk 

Britain issues £500m sovereign sukuk 
  • Value of Shariah-compliant bond offering more than double country’s first sukuk issuance in 2014
  • Issuance ‘highlights London’s role as global leader in Islamic finance,’ expert tells Arab News
Updated 25 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The British government has issued £500 million ($686.85 million) worth of Shariah-compliant sovereign bonds — seven years since it made history as the first country outside the Muslim world to issue a sovereign sukuk.

The Treasury said on Thursday that “£500 million of sukuk, the Islamic equivalent of a bond, has been sold to investors based in the UK and in the major hubs for Islamic finance in the Middle East and Asia.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “We’ve set out ambitious plans to make the UK the most open and dynamic financial center in the world. By launching our second sovereign sukuk, we’re cementing the UK’s position as the leading global hub for Islamic finance outside of the Islamic world.”

He added: “Strong investor demand for this sukuk meant we achieved a good price for the taxpayer and will help us develop our relationships with Islamic economies around the world.”

The Treasury said the issuance “attracted high-quality global demand,” with orders totaling in excess of £625 million.

Britain has long held a strong position in the world of Islamic finance. In 2014, it made history as the first country outside the Muslim world to issue a sovereign sukuk, worth £200 million. 

Thursday’s sukuk issuance “highlights London’s role as a global leader in Islamic finance. The UK has always been a strong supporter of the industry, and has had a long and committed focus going back to the 1980s,” Samina Akram, managing director of Islamic finance firm Samak Ethical Finance, told Arab News.

“The fact that the UK government’s timing of the sukuk announcement comes during a struggling economic climate further shows the seriousness of their commitment,” she added.

“Investors placed £2.3 billion of orders for the first UK sovereign sukuk issued in June 2014, 11 times the amount on offer. I have no doubt today’s issuance will also attract a surging demand.”

Bashar Al-Natoor, head of Islamic finance at Fitch Ratings, told Arab News that the £500 million issuance is also a “strategic” move — not one aimed entirely at plugging the government’s swelling coronavirus-induced debt.

He said: “They’re not doing it as a funding tool. They have other objectives in mind: They want to maintain their status as a Western hub for Islamic finance, including sukuk. London is one of the largest hubs for issuing sukuk, and this is more important in these times because of Brexit.”

He added: “Other countries, such as Ireland and Luxembourg, are eyeing the status of Islamic finance hub in the Western world — the UK is looking at it from this angle.”

Competition between these locations is already underway, said Al-Natoor. “Ireland is already working on their Islamic finance offering, and Luxembourg has very advanced infrastructure, mainly toward Islamic fund management. You have these two that are visible when it comes to Islamic finance,” he added. “The UK has a head start in the field, but is there competition? I think yes, there is.”

With this second sovereign sukuk offering, Al-Natoor said, “they’re testing the waters of the market.”

He predicted that the government will closely assess the success of this offering, and it may dictate whether or not sukuk plays a greater role in the future of British finances. “It’s definitely a development worth watching,” he said.

Topics: Sukuk Islamic banking sovereign bonds Islamic finance

Truck waiting time on King Fahd Causeway to be cut from four hours to 20 minutes

Truck waiting time on King Fahd Causeway to be cut from four hours to 20 minutes
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

Truck waiting time on King Fahd Causeway to be cut from four hours to 20 minutes

Truck waiting time on King Fahd Causeway to be cut from four hours to 20 minutes
  • Trials on the Saudi side of the causeway have already shown positive results
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: It has a reputation for some of the worst traffic jams in the Middle East — but driving a truck through the King Fahd Causeway is about to get a lot easier.
The King Fahd Causeway Authority and Tabadul are rolling out a new truck management scheme for the key artery that links Saudi Arabia with Bahrain, the Al Eqtisadiah newspaper reported.
This pilot scheme will reduce the waiting time for trucks on the bridge from an average of four hours to just 20 minutes, Tabadul CEO, Abdulaziz Al-Shamsi said.
The system reduces congestion by giving trucks a slot which is booked in advance through Tabadul’s 'Fasah' platform.
Trials on the Saudi side of the causeway have already shown positive results since being implemented from January, said Emad Al-Muhaisen, executive director of King Fahad Causeway Authority.
Now work is underway to implement a similar model on the Bahraini side, he said.

Topics: King Fahd causeway

Aramco calls for oil and gas companies to cut CO2

Part of Aramco’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint includes increasing the size of its refining and marketing business. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Part of Aramco’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint includes increasing the size of its refining and marketing business. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

Aramco calls for oil and gas companies to cut CO2

Part of Aramco’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint includes increasing the size of its refining and marketing business. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • art of Aramco’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint includes increasing the size of its refining and marketing business
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco Upstream chief Nasir Al-Naimi said oil and gas companies should reduce their CO2 footprint as they continue to provide a majority of the world’s energy for years to come.

“While new energy has a role to play, it will be a while before it is ready to shoulder a significant burden of the growing world energy demand,” Al-Naimi said in a statement to coincide with the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) in Kuala Lumpur.

“But that does not mean we can ignore the climate issues our world is facing.”

He pointed to three key requirements for maintaining secure and reliable energy supplies in future, including ground-breaking technologies, innovation, and collaboration among oil and gas companies, new energy companies, energy equipment manufacturers, service providers, technology developers and all other stakeholders, including governments.

Part of Aramco’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint includes increasing the size of its refining and marketing business, more chemicals, non-metallic materials, cleaner gas blue hydrogen and blue ammonia from oil and gas, said Al-Naimi.

Topics: business economy Aramco Saudi Aramco

KSA’s Alhokair eyes 57 new F&B outlets, 50 more retail stores

Saudi retail conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair) is moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan. (Supplied)
Saudi retail conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair) is moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan. (Supplied)
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

KSA’s Alhokair eyes 57 new F&B outlets, 50 more retail stores

Saudi retail conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair) is moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan. (Supplied)
  • Group aiming to open around 57 food and beverage outlets in next 12 to 16 months, at least another 50 retail stores
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi retail conglomerate Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair) is moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan, aiming to open around 57 food and beverage outlets in the next 12 to 16 months, and at least another 50 retail stores in the fashion, cosmetics, beauty and sports sectors, the company’s CEO told Arab News.

“We are always exploring every interesting brand that has a future potential, ‘omni-chanellable,’ ‘Instagramable,’ and has a potential in the Saudi market,” Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair, told Arab News, adding that he aims to add another two or three international brands in the coming weeks.

During the last 12 months, Alhokair added brands like Kiko in the cosmetics space and Decathlon in sports and leisure space. The first Decathlon store in Saudi Arabia will be a 3500 square meter store at the Mall of Arabia in Jeddah.

With their financial year starting in April, Moukarzel said it will be a year focused on getting back to normal, “slowly but surely” after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair, confidently told Arab News that in-store shopping is not going anywhere and remains a healthy business sector for the company, despite the events of the last year. Click here for more.

“With Ramadan around the corner and restrictions lifted recently, we can only be optimistic about the future,” he added. “It would be interesting to see how fast the market goes back to normal,” he said, adding that Saudi Arabia was set for “an amazing growth story.”

Alhokair acquired the Saudi rights for ten international F&B brands from Food and Entertainment Company Ltd. for SR340 million ($90.67 million) over a year ago. “This gives us a new angle to the business and diversifies our focus…. We are also looking at adding more F&B exciting concepts into our portfolio,” he added.

Alhokair is also moving into the digital sector and announced earlier this month it had partnered with shopping center operator Arabian Centers Company (ACC) to acquire a majority stake in UK-based e-commerce platform Vogacloset, in a deal worth SR68.85 million.

Its online business has seen strong growth and in its full year report for 2020, it reported a 311 percent surge in online activity in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Formed in 1990, Alhokair operates 1,580 stores across around 100 shopping malls in 13 countries, employing more than 10,000 people and representing 81 brands, spanning womenswear, menswear, kids and baby, department stores, shoes and accessories, cosmetics and coffee shops.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Alhokair Group retail

