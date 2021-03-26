You are here

  • Home
  • UK, US teams begin trials of coronavirus nasal spray vaccines
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

UK, US teams begin trials of coronavirus nasal spray vaccines

UK, US teams begin trials of coronavirus nasal spray vaccines
Scientists at Oxford University in the UK will test whether the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can be administered through a nasal spray. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p3s3x

Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

UK, US teams begin trials of coronavirus nasal spray vaccines

UK, US teams begin trials of coronavirus nasal spray vaccines
  • AstraZeneca jab to follow COVI-VAC early stage trials in Britain
  • Russia also working on Sputnik V vaccine spray, tablet vaccines in pipeline
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Scientists at Oxford University in the UK will test whether the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can be administered through a nasal spray, after a US company launched a trial of its own spray in the UK.
It is hoped that sprays, which are already used to give children flu vaccines, may prove superior to injections in targeting immune cells more susceptible to respiratory viruses in the future, concentrating on the lungs, throat and nose.
They may also alleviate issues for people with a fear of needles, and ease supply problems owing to the complexity of manufacturing, transporting and storing jabs.
The Oxford team is planning for 30 volunteers to receive the spray and then be tracked for four months in the initial stage of the trial, before expanding the scale if found to be safe.
Prof. Sarah Gilbert, one of the lead scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, told the UK’s House of Commons Science and Technology Committee last month that researchers were exploring nasal sprays, as well as ways to deliver the vaccine in tablet form.
“As you know, all the vaccines have been given at the moment as intramuscular injections,” she said. “That is not necessarily the best way to provide protection against a respiratory virus infection, where we want the immune system to be active in the upper respiratory tract and then in the lower respiratory tract, which is where the virus is causing the infection.
“We have flu vaccines that are given by nasal spray and this could be a very good approach in the future to use vaccines against coronaviruses,” she added.
A New York-based company, Codagenix, has already launched a trial of another nasal spray vaccine, COVI-VAC, on 48 volunteers in London, following successful animal tests.
COVI-VAC, a live attenuated vaccine, uses a genetically modified version of the coronavirus to stimulate the body’s immune system response. The Oxford vaccine, meanwhile, is an adenovirus vaccine, which uses a weakened, genetically-modified cold virus to stimulate an immune response.
Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is also trialing a nasal spray version of the Sputnik V vaccine.
Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the UK, meanwhile, are also working on a treatment for coronavirus — also delivered via nasal spray — that works by capturing and neutralizing virus cells in the upper respiratory tract before they can progress to other parts of the body.

Topics: Coronavirus UK Nasal spray US

Related

UK team testing tablet, spray alternatives to COVID-19 vaccine
World
UK team testing tablet, spray alternatives to COVID-19 vaccine
UK scientists develop anti-COVID nasal spray
World
UK scientists develop anti-COVID nasal spray

Lawyer: Colorado shooting suspect needs mental health review

Lawyer: Colorado shooting suspect needs mental health review
Updated 26 March 2021
AP

Lawyer: Colorado shooting suspect needs mental health review

Lawyer: Colorado shooting suspect needs mental health review
  • Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is charged with murder in the attack that killed 10 people, including a police officer
  • Alissa's family told investigators they believed he was suffering from some type of mental illness, including delusions
Updated 26 March 2021
AP

BOULDER: The suspect in the Colorado supermarket shooting appeared in court for the first time Thursday, and a defense attorney immediately asked that he receive a mental health evaluation before the case against him proceeds.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, did not speak during the brief hearing except to say “yes” to a question from the judge, who advised him that he is charged with murder in the attack that killed 10 people, including a Boulder police officer. Alissa is also charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at another police officer, who was unhurt.
Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said authorities planned to file more charges. He did not elaborate.
Alissa did not enter a plea, which will come later in the judicial process. He has been jailed without bail.
The young man entered court in a wheelchair, presumably because of a gunshot wound to the leg that he suffered Monday in a gunbattle with police. He appeared alert and attentive, moving his knees from side to side, his eyes darting back and forth from his lawyers to the judge. He wore a mask and purple, short-sleeved coveralls.
His attorney, public defender Kathryn Herold, provided no details about his health. At Herold’s request, Alissa’s next hearing will not be scheduled for two to three months to allow the defense to evaluate his mental state and evidence collected by investigators.
“Our position is we cannot do anything until we are able to fully assess Mr. Alissa’s mental illness,” Herold said, adding that the defense cannot begin that assessment until it receives evidence from investigators.
A law enforcement official briefed on the shooting previously said that the suspect’s family told investigators they believed Alissa was suffering from some type of mental illness, including delusions. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
About 2,000 people gathered for a vigil Thursday night in the parking lot of a high school less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the scene of the shooting. Many held candles and roses while locking arms or embracing at Fairview High School near the base of the snow-covered Rocky Mountain foothills.
After a singer led the crowd in “Amazing Grace,” Nicole LiaBraaten, a local leader of the gun-control group Moms Demand Action, asked everyone to “take a healing breath.”
“Our hearts are broken, and our festering wounds are split open once again. And this time it’s for the whole world to see,” said Liabraaten, whose group helped organize the vigil.
US Rep. Joe Neguse, whose district includes Boulder, told the crowd said he had spoken with some of his Democratic colleagues about how to curb gun violence.
“It does not have to be this way,” he said, prompting cheers.
Alissa’s legal team includes public defender Daniel King, who represented Colorado theater gunman James Holmes, as well as Robert Dear, who is accused of killing three people in a 2015 attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, two cases in which mental illness was a factor.
Depending on what they learn from investigators about Alissa’s mental health, his lawyers could ask the court to order an examination by a psychiatrist or psychologist to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.
If defendants are unable to understand the proceedings and assist their lawyers, proceedings can be delayed to see if treatment, such as medication, can make them ready for trial.
A mentally ill defendant might eventually plead not guilty by reason of insanity, as Holmes did in the 2012 shooting at an Aurora movie theater that left a dozen dead. It would be up to a jury to decide whether the defendant knew right from wrong at the time of the crime — the state’s legal definition of insanity.
During Thursday’s court proceedings, five deputies with black bands of mourning across their badges stood close by. Boulder police tweeted Thursday that they used the handcuffs of the slain officer, Eric Talley, to take the suspect from a hospital to jail earlier this week — and told him so.
Screenshots of what was believed to be Alissa’s Facebook page hint of fears that he was secretly being tracked on his phone and reflect his interest in Islamic teachings, immigration and martial arts. The screenshots and dozens of postings were captured by the online extremist tracking firm SITE Intelligence Group.
In July 2019, Alissa wrote that his phone was being hacked by “racist islamophobic people.” At another point, he wrote that his old high school had likely gotten access to his phone, asking Facebook followers for advice on how to stop it.
Alissa was convicted in 2018 of assaulting a fellow high school student, according to police documents. A former classmate told the AP he was kicked off the wrestling team after yelling he would kill everyone following a loss in a practice match.
After a white supremacist killed 51 people in the 2019 New Zealand mosque massacre, Alissa called the dead “victims of the entire Islamophobia industry that vilified them.” Three months later, he posted a link to a PBS story about how immigrants help the economy, writing, “Why refugees and immigrants are good for America.”
“What Islam is really about,” he wrote in one Facebook post that referred to a list of teachings from the Qur'an, including to “be good to others” and “restrain anger.”
In other posts, he urged followers to give to charity, described abortion as “disgusting” and said that he opposed gay marriage.
“There was no indication on his Facebook account that suggested radical views of any kind, whether it be Islamist, anti-Trump, or anything else,” said Rita Katz, executive director of SITE, which analyzed the postings. “He did mention Islam on his Facebook, but never to any extremity.”
Thursday’s court appearance was the first time Alissa appeared in public since his arrest Monday inside the King Soopers supermarket. He was last seen handcuffed and being led out of the supermarket by police. He had removed all clothing except his shorts before being taken into custody.
According to two law enforcement officials, Alissa was born in Syria in 1999, emigrated to the US as a toddler and later became a US citizen. He would need to be a citizen to buy a gun. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
An AR-15-style gun recovered inside the supermarket was believed to have been used in the attack, said a law enforcement official briefed on the shooting who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Topics: Colorado shooting Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa US mass shootings Boulder Colorado

Related

Boulder shooting suspect held without bail, will undergo mental health assessment
World
Boulder shooting suspect held without bail, will undergo mental health assessment
Colorado grocery store shooter named as Syrian American Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa
World
Colorado grocery store shooter named as Syrian American Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa

Syrian child wounded in airstrike enjoys new life thanks to UK benefactor

Yousef Rajab was just two years old when his home was destroyed after a missile fired by the Syrian regime or its foreign allies in 2015. (Screenshot/ITV News)
Yousef Rajab was just two years old when his home was destroyed after a missile fired by the Syrian regime or its foreign allies in 2015. (Screenshot/ITV News)
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

Syrian child wounded in airstrike enjoys new life thanks to UK benefactor

Yousef Rajab was just two years old when his home was destroyed after a missile fired by the Syrian regime or its foreign allies in 2015. (Screenshot/ITV News)
  • ‘I just felt that something needed to be done,’ says Rohan Karat
  • Syria’s war is now in its tenth year, and a political solution appears further away than ever
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Syrian boy left with horrific burns following an airstrike is now living a new life in Europe after a stranger in the UK helped the boy and his father escape the country’s civil war.

Yousef Rajab was just two years old when his home was destroyed after a missile fired by the Syrian regime or its foreign allies detonated a gas cylinder in his house in 2015. The ensuing blast killed his mother and brother and left Yousef seriously burned.

When the young boy’s story was shared on British television, Rohan Karat, from Hertfordshire, UK, was shocked by his plight, and immediately started raising money for him to receive treatment. 

Karat told ITV News: “It was absolutely heartbreaking to see his situation. I don't know what took over me, but I just felt that something needed to be done.” 

He eventually raised enough money to help Yousef and his father Muhammad flee Syria and start a new life abroad.

Muhammad Rajab has since started a new family, and said his son enjoys school, drawing and playing with his two younger siblings.

“We had nothing. With the money we received we could afford medical treatment for Yousef,” Muhammad told ITV News. 

Karat continues to fund Yousef’s education and other parts of his life through monthly donations raised with the help of a community group.

“I want Yousef to learn English so he can someday talk to Rohan. He cared for Yousef like he was his own child,” said Muhammad, who added that he has not told his son how he received his scars, as he believes he is not yet ready for the truth.

Syria’s war is now in its tenth year, and while some parts of the country are currently relatively stable, others continue to see daily violence.

Support from Iran, Hezbollah and Russia through a combination of airstrikes, extensive support for militias, and the direct involvement of ground forces, has so far ensured the survival of President Bashar Assad’s regime.

Related

An estimated 13.4 million people need humanitarian assistance in Syria, up 20 percent compared with 2020, but Britain looks to cut Syria funding from £137 million in 2020 to just £45 million in 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Middle-East
UN warns against massive reduction in UK aid to Syria
As the 10th anniversary of the Syrian civil war approaches, many refugee children who fled to neighboring Turkey still face hardship. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Syrian child refugees in Turkey: A decade in limbo

Migrant arrivals to Europe lower but deaths remain high

Migrant arrivals to Europe lower but deaths remain high
Updated 26 March 2021
AP

Migrant arrivals to Europe lower but deaths remain high

Migrant arrivals to Europe lower but deaths remain high
  • International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project confirmed the death or disappearances of nearly 2,300 people in 2020, a number higher than that of 2,095 in 2019
  • At least three people died Friday after a crowded migrant boat capsized south of Tenerife meanwhile Spanish rescuers pulled 41 people from the water
Updated 26 March 2021
AP

BARCELONA — The number of migrants and asylum-seekers, who reached Europe in 2020 has been the lowest in the past decade, said a report by the United Nations migration agency on Friday.
Deaths and disappearances on sea routes remain alarmingly high with only a small fraction of bodies recovered and victims identified, added the report.
Of the 93,000 people who entered Europe irregularly last year, roughly 92% did so via the Western, Central and Eastern Mediterranean Sea, as well as through the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, often on unseaworthy boats.
Considered part of the Schengen area, arrivals in the Canaries increased by 750% last year.
The numbers had already picked up before the pandemic following tougher border controls and interceptions on the Mediterranean by North African countries, but COVID-19 seems to have “acted as a multiplier of existing factors motivating migration on this route,” said the UN report.
It added that many migrants previously worked in sectors such as fishing and agriculture that have suffered greatly from the economic consequences of the pandemic.
The sea routes are lethal. The International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project has confirmed the death or disappearances of nearly 2,300 people last year. This number is higher than in 2019 when 2,095 victims were recorded and slightly lower than in 2018 which had 2,344.
The Central Mediterranean north of Libya saw 984 people perish in 2020. Meanwhile, on the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands, at least 849 victims were recorded — more than four times as many as in any previous year, according to the report, “Maritime Migration to Europe: Focus on the Overseas Route to the Canary Islands.”
The deaths of 300 more Europe-bound asylum-seekers and migrants on the two sea passages have already been documented this year, the IOM said.
In the latest incident in the Canaries, at least three people died Friday after a crowded migrant boat capsized south of the island of Tenerife. Spanish rescuers pulled 41 people from the water with the help of a nearby fishing vessel, and also recovered the bodies of two women and a man, a spokesman with Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said.
The spokesman told The Associated Press that rescuers were looking for more survivors in the ocean.
The International Organization for Migration admits its data is incomplete. So-called “invisible shipwrecks,” when entire boats disappear and leave no survivors, are especially concerning.
Not included in the report’s death toll for last year are nine cases of invisible shipwrecks reported in the Atlantic and Mediterranean last year with hundreds of additional potential victims, according to IOM data requested by the AP.
“Such cases are extremely difficult to detect, let alone verify, and are yet another indication that the true number of deaths on maritime routes to Europe is far higher than indicated by the available data,” the report said.
The Associated Press has most recently come across an example of uncounted deaths after interviewing two survivors who reached the Canary Islands last November. According to them more than 20 people on their boat did not survive the two-week odyssey.
The group of approximately 180 people had departed the town of Joal-Fadiouth in Senegal but ran out of food, water and fuel after the eighth day.
“It was horrible,” said Babacar Mboup, a former fisherman who was among them. “I saw people dying by my side.” Their bodies were thrown overboard after they passed away, one by one.
Finally, a Spanish rescue helicopter found their boat drifting 33 miles from the island of El Hierro. When rescuers reached the 158 survivors, only one body remained on the boat. Fearing backlash, those alive did not tell authorities that another 20 people were in the ocean. And so only one death was recorded.
Mboup says he didn’t know most of those who died but had alerted the family of one of the deceased whom he did know. His name was Lamine, and he was 28 years old.

Topics: African migrants Asylum-seekers Europe asylum

Related

Special Italy detains migrant rescue ship
World
Italy detains migrant rescue ship

Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi

Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi
Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters

Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi

Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi
  • Modi arrived in the capital Dhaka for a visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence
  • Protests also flared in the capital Dhaka, where dozens of people, including two journalists, were injured in clashes with police
Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters

COX’S BAZAR: At least four people were killed in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday after police fired at protesters during a demonstration against a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police officials said.
“We had to fire teargas and rubber bullets to disperse them as they entered a police station and carried out extensive vandalism,” Rafiqul Islam, the police official told Reuters, referring to protesters.
Modi arrived in the capital Dhaka for a two-day visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence.
The protesters in Chittagong were from the Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, an Islamist group opposed to the visit of Modi, who critics say has been pushing a Hindu-first agenda in India.
Mohammad Alauddin, another police official in Chittagong, said that eight people were brought to a hospital in the city with gunshot wounds, of which four succumbed to their injuries
Protests also flared in the capital Dhaka, where dozens of people, including two journalists, were injured in clashes with police, witnesses said.

Topics: Bangladesh India Narendra Modi

Related

A momentous year in the history of Bangladesh
A momentous year in the history of Bangladesh
Bangladesh sets example by sheltering millions of Rohingya people
Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh sets example by sheltering millions of Rohingya people

Victims’ families claim MI5 could have prevented deadly London terror attack

Victims’ families claim MI5 could have prevented deadly London terror attack
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

Victims’ families claim MI5 could have prevented deadly London terror attack

Victims’ families claim MI5 could have prevented deadly London terror attack
  • Usman Khan stabbed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, before being tackled by members of the public
  • The families of the victims have raised serious concerns that intelligence agencies did not do enough to prevent the attack
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Families of the victims of a 2019 terrorist attack in London have appealed for the release of secret evidence that they said showed MI5 and the police could have prevented the attack.

Usman Khan, 28, killed two people in a knife attack at a prisoner rehabilitation event near London Bridge.

Armed with two knives and wearing a fake suicide vest, he stabbed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, before being tackled by members of the public. He was shot and killed by police on the bridge.

With a full inquest into that day’s tragedy and the events leading up to it due to start in mid-April, the families of the victims have raised serious concerns that intelligence agencies did not do enough to prevent the attack.

At a pre-inquest hearing on Thursday, a public interest immunity (PII) application by the government was made for material to remain secret in the interests of national security.

But Jesse Nicholls, speaking for the Merritt family, said: “The evidence over which PII is claimed appears to be of central relevance to one of, if not the central issue in these inquests — whether the attack could and should have been prevented. That is a matter of the greatest importance to Jack's family and the wider public.”

He said that the open evidence led to “significant concern that opportunities were missed” to prevent Khan's attack.

The court heard that MI5 had concerns that Khan was assessed at or near the “very highest level” of risk up to his release from prison.

Security services were informed that he intended to re-engage in terrorism-related activity, including carrying out an attack, following his release, Nicholls said.

Due to security service concerns, Khan was being monitored in the months leading up to the London Bridge attack.

Nicholls claimed that, just 11 days before the attack, MI5 and counter-terrorism police identified Khan as being increasingly withdrawn and at risk of re-engaging in terrorist activity.

However, no steps were taken to prevent him traveling to the busy London event, and organisers were not warned that Khan would be in attendance.

If the PII claim is upheld, the inquests would not ask and answer the “central questions” and comply with the statutory duty of inquiry, Nicholls argued.

Jonathan Hough QC, counsel to the inquests, told the court that there was no evidence contained in the PII material that suggested Khan was planning an attack.

He also said there was no evidence that Khan did anything in public that would point to attack planning, or that he shared his plans with anyone.

Topics: United Kingdom MI5 Usman Khan Jack Merritt Saskia Jones

Related

British police shoot suspect dead in London Bridge terrorist incident, two civilians killed
World
British police shoot suspect dead in London Bridge terrorist incident, two civilians killed
London Bridge attacker had been convicted of terrorism offenses but released last year
World
London Bridge attacker had been convicted of terrorism offenses but released last year

Latest updates

Extreme E’s Odyssey SUV put through its paces on BBC’s Top Gear
Extreme E Odyssey SUV, which will feature in the inaugural race of the Extreme E racing series in Saudi Arabia next month, has been praised by Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff, host of the BBC motoring show Top Gear. (Screenshot/BBC)
Four Syrian refugees die of cold in Lebanon mountains
Four Syrian refugees die of cold in Lebanon mountains
Lawyer: Colorado shooting suspect needs mental health review
Lawyer: Colorado shooting suspect needs mental health review
Syrian child wounded in airstrike enjoys new life thanks to UK benefactor
Yousef Rajab was just two years old when his home was destroyed after a missile fired by the Syrian regime or its foreign allies in 2015. (Screenshot/ITV News)
Migrant arrivals to Europe lower but deaths remain high
Migrant arrivals to Europe lower but deaths remain high

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.