Suez Canal blockage exposes vulnerabilities of global trade flows

The Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. (REUTERS)
Tugboats and dredgers are working to free the Ever Given container ship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal. (AFP)
Two tugboats are seen near the Ever Given, which has become wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway from another vessel. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)
A backhoe digs out the keel of the Ever Given argo ship that is wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)
Cornelia Meyer

  • Delays in dislodging the giant Ever Given cargo ship have compounded pandemic-driven problems for international supply chains
  • The Suez Canal blockage raises questions about cargo vessel size, waterway capacity and the benefits of localized production 
BERNE, Switzerland: International waterways matter, few more than the Suez Canal. More than 1 billion tons of cargo passed through the Egyptian waterway in 2019, according to the canal authority, which equates to roughly four times the tonnage passing through the Panama Canal.

Europe, in particular, depends on the canal for its supply of energy, commodities, consumer goods and components from Asia and the Middle East. So, when the giant cargo ship Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday, clogging this vital artery of world trade, anxiety quickly set in. 

When it became evident that the vessel could be wedged in place until Wednesday of next week, the ripple effect was felt far and wide — well beyond the offices of the ship’s owners and operators and their insurance companies.

The Ever Given is owned by Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha and operated by Taiwanese firm Evergreen. Goods valuing around $10 billion pass through the canal every day, but the Ever Given alone is estimated to carry a load worth $1 billion, according to IHS Markit. 

The canal has been in continuous operation since it was first inaugurated in 1869, with only the briefest interruptions between 1957 and 1958 when Egypt’s then-President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized the waterway and later between 1967 and 1973 due to the two Arab-Israeli wars. 

For the most part, the canal has operated without a hitch for the past 50 years or more. And if anything, its importance has grown in tandem with globalization, cementing the links between the Orient and the Occident. 

Therefore it comes as no surprise that this temporary impasse poses far greater issues than simply dislodging a stricken ship. The temporary closure of the Suez Canal highlights several problems pertaining to ship size, as well as the vulnerability of international waterways, global supply chains and imports. 

Between 1980 and 2019, global trade volume grew 10-fold to $19.5 trillion. This growth came hand-in-hand with the ever-growing size of maritime vessels to meet mounting demand. Indeed, the dimensions of the Ever Given are truly enormous, at 1,444 feet in length (roughly the height of the Empire State Building), 194 feet in width and weighing in at more than 400 million pounds.

While waterways like Suez and Panama have undergone several major expansions and are dredged on a regular basis — the last Suez expansion was completed in 2015 — accommodating these giant vessels bears inherent dangers. Tuesday’s incident is a case in point. 

The question “How big is too big?” has vexed authorities, shipyards, vessel owners and operators alike. The question is also relevant for the insurance industry, which will have to pick up the bill for the Ever Given and any incidents in the future.

Another issue is how reliable “just-in-time” supply chains actually are. This question goes well beyond marine security. In just the past four years, trade wars between the US and China have left severe cracks in global supply chains. 

Reshoring, when companies return goods to their country of origin, has become increasingly common, as manufacturers look to protect their investments in the face of geopolitical tensions and unreliable supply chains.

If anything, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has exacerbated that trend. Last year, countries were scrambling over a limited supply of personal protection equipment (PPE). Now they are locked in a battle over access to vaccines.

These heightened political tensions demonstrate a need for more critical goods to be produced domestically, or at least on the same continent. By way of example, Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel, recently announced the tech giant will soon establish more factories in the US and Europe to reduce its reliance on external microchip supply chains from Asia.

INNUMBERS

12% Proportion of global trade which passes through Suez.

$9.6bn Value of goods that pass through canal every day.

19,000 Ships that passed through the canal in 2020.

Just-in-time supply chains are like high-precision acrobatics, where the entire performance fails if even one component arrives with the slightest delay. As such, they are incredibly vulnerable, like the Ever Given incident shows. Delayed components can put a company’s entire manufacturing process in danger.

Even with experts on hand, dislodging the Ever Given and clearing the waterway could take up to a week. This is bad news for companies waiting for their cargo. At roughly $10 billion a day in foregone or delayed business, time is money. 

Some ships have been rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope, adding another 6,000 miles around Africa to their journey and up to $400,000 in fuel costs depending on the size of the ship. No wonder shipowners and operators have been biding their time at either end of the Suez to see how things pan out.

And the problems do not stop there. The pandemic has already upended the logistics of shipping containers, leading to a scarcity of metal boxes. The cost of a 40-foot container has quadrupled within the past 12 months.

Inflationary pressures do not just pertain to the cost of shipping. The closure of the Suez Canal, if it persists too long, may have ramifications for oil markets as well. 

Fortunately, the Suez Canal has lost its importance as a shipping lane for oil from the Gulf. For one, Asia has become the most important customer for Gulf oil producers. While some 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) passed through Suez in the early 2000s, that volume has since fallen to 2.1 million bpd. 

Oil markets nevertheless rose on Tuesday and have oscillated since, ending at $64.66/barrel by early evening CET Friday. Although an extended blockage will likely affect crude supplies to Europe, demand is currently depressed owing to COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns on the continent. 

There is also the fallback option of the Sumed pipeline from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, which has a capacity of 2.5 million bpd and is largely unused at present due to OPEC+ production cuts.

All in all, the blockage of the Suez Canal has laid bare the vulnerabilities of international shipping lanes and the fragility of supply chains. While the blockage will likely be resolved soon, it raises pertinent questions about the size of vessels and how these giant ships can be accommodated by what are essentially 19th and 20th century, man-made waterways. 

The incident will have a short-term inflationary impact, particularly for Europe and the already overheated sea container market. The longer it takes to hoist the Ever Given from the sandbanks in the Suez, the bigger the impact it will have on supply chains and sea container markets. 

And as freight has become a truly global business, the inflationary impact of container delays will be felt worldwide. 

Although this is a major incident for maritime shipping, matters could have been far worse. As the Ever Given is Japanese-owned and Taiwanese-operated, events are unfolding in the Suez without the region’s usual geopolitical undercurrents that linger under the surface.

Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources. Twitter: @MeyerResources

German court halts ratification of EU virus recovery fund

German court halts ratification of EU virus recovery fund
Along with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel had sketched out the fund last year. )Reuters/File(
Updated 29 min 53 sec ago
AP

German court halts ratification of EU virus recovery fund

German court halts ratification of EU virus recovery fund
  • The fund was agreed upon by the EU members in December as part of a €1.8tr budget up to 2027
Updated 29 min 53 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: The German Constitutional Court on Friday abruptly stopped Europe’s biggest economy from ratifying a €750 billion ($885 billion) EU coronavirus recovery fund, after a last-minute legal challenge was filed against the move.

Following approval by both the upper and lower house of parliament, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was due to sign off on the fund to complete Germany’s formal ratification process.
But five individuals filed a challenge, prompting the court to decide that the ratification “shall not be executed pending the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court on the temporary injunction application.”
The court gave only the first alphabet of each of the challengers’ names. The far-right AfD party had vowed to fight passage of the EU fund.
Lawmakers’ approval of the huge fund marked a breach in a German taboo against pooled debt.
German leaders have argued that it was necessary to get the bloc back on the road to growth after a pandemic that has ravaged the economy.
“The vote is a clear signal for European solidarity and strength,” said Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, stressing that it was in Germany’s interest that the entire bloc emerged strong from the crisis.

SPEEDREAD

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was due to sign off on the fund to complete Germany’s formal ratification process. But five individuals filed a challenge, prompting the court to decide that the ratification ‘shall not be executed pending the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court on the temporary injunction application.

“A powerful recovery in Europe is an important prerequisite for Germany’s own economic success and prosperity,” he said.
Along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel had sketched out the fund last year, which eventually was agreed upon by the EU’s 27 members in December as part of a €1.8 trillion budget up to 2027.
The move to offer loans and outright grants to EU countries hit hardest by the pandemic, such as Italy, smashed long-held stereotypes of Germany as a “frugal” country staunchly opposed to taking responsibility for others’ debt.
But faced with a pandemic which spared no one, Europe’s biggest economy crossed several red lines to pull itself out of a crippling recession.
It also suspended a constitutional rule that blocks the government from incurring new debt for 2020 and 2021.
Berlin, which intends to borrow a record €240.2 billion in 2021, is now seeking a halt to the no-new-borrowings rule for a third consecutive year in 2022.

A year after pandemic cleared out offices, WeWork is back

A year after pandemic cleared out offices, WeWork is back
WeWork leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to members. (Reuters/File)
Updated 34 min 22 sec ago
AP

A year after pandemic cleared out offices, WeWork is back

A year after pandemic cleared out offices, WeWork is back
  • WeWork leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to members, which include small businesses, start-ups and freelancers who want to avoid laying out funds for permanent office space
Updated 34 min 22 sec ago
AP

LONDON: After a year in which a global pandemic turned offices across the world into ghost towns WeWork, the embattled communal office-space company, is making a second attempt at going public.
The announcement Friday comes almost two years after WeWork’s first attempt at becoming a publicly traded company blew up in spectacular fashion, its founder and CEO ousted abruptly.
This time the New York company becomes part of the SPAC wave and will seek a listing after merging with the special-purpose acquisition company BowX Acquisition.
The agreement values WeWork at $9 billion plus debt, far below the $47 billion valuation given the venture in September 2019 when the IPO imploded after massive losses were revealed in regulatory filings. WeWork said it would also raise $1.3 billion.
The deal with BowX provides a lifeline to WeWork. Armed with cash raised from investors, SPACs look for privately held companies to buy so that the company can easily list its stock on an exchange. And the volume of companies going public through SPACS has exploded.
Last year, SPACs raised $83.4 billion, more than six times the prior year. They surpassed that level in less than three months this year.
WeWork said during a call with industry analysts Friday that it anticipates strong growth as the economy recovers. The company is forecasting 1.5 million total memberships at some point in 2024. That compares with 2020’s 476,000 memberships. Revenue, excluding China, is predicted to climb to $7 billion, more than double last year.
WeWork leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to members, which include small businesses, start-ups and freelancers who want to avoid laying out funds for permanent office space. The company’s operating expenses were exorbitant and it became reliant on repeated cash infusions from private investors.
CEO and founder Adam Neumann, known as much for his erratic behavior as for his innovative vision, was pushed aside. He used some of his WeWork stock to secure a $500 million personal loan prior to the IPO. He also drew criticism after The We Company — WeWork’s renamed parent — paid him nearly $6 million for the trademark “We.” He returned the money following a backlash.
“WeWork has spent the past year transforming the business and refocusing its core, while simultaneously managing and innovating through a historic downturn,” Sandeep Mathrani, who took over as CEO after Neumann’s ouster, said in a prepared statement. “As a result, WeWork has emerged as the global leader in flexible space with a value proposition that is stronger than ever.”
Neumann co-founded WeWork in 2010 with one shared office in Manhattan. It now has 851 locations in 152 cities around the world.

Virgin Atlantic starts digital health pass trials ahead of recovery

Virgin Atlantic starts digital health pass trials ahead of recovery
A Virgin Atlantic aircraft comes in to land at Heathrow airport in west London, Britain October 25, 2016. (REUTERS)
Updated 40 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Virgin Atlantic starts digital health pass trials ahead of recovery

Virgin Atlantic starts digital health pass trials ahead of recovery
  • IATA’s app is linked to several COVID-19 test providers so a passenger’s pre-departure test results appear directly on the app, he added. Britain is working on a report to say how and when travel can restart which will be published in early April
Updated 40 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: UK-based carrier Virgin Atlantic said it had started digital health pass trials in a bid to show governments around the world that apps displaying COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates can launch a travel recovery.
Virgin Atlantic said it would trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass on its London to Barbados route from April 16. Barbados has said it will accept the pass at its border, one of the first countries to accept a digital pass instead of paper checks.
Britain’s strict ban on all but essential travel is due to lift on May 17, although renewed lockdowns and slow vaccine rollouts have raised the specter of another weak summer that could further batter airline balance sheets.
Virgin raised an extra £160 million ($220 million) in new financing earlier this month.

FASTFACTS

● Virgin Atlantic said it would trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass on its London to Barbados route from April 16.

● Barbados has said it will accept the pass at its border, one of the first countries to accept a digital pass instead of paper checks.

● Virgin raised an extra £160 million in new financing earlier this month.

Airlines are hoping that the UK and other countries will approve the use of digital passes on apps, allowing travel to resume at scale. Without them airport checks on multiple paper forms will cause huge queues and could limit traveler numbers.
“Right now these border checks are fully paper-based, very lengthy. With a digital solution, the borders can flow better,” Virgin’s chief customer and operating officer Corneel Koster said in an interview.
IATA’s app is linked to several COVID-19 test providers so a passenger’s pre-departure test results appear directly on the app, he added.
Britain is working on a report to say how and when travel can restart which will be published in early April.
Virgin has asked the UK government if they would trial use of the IATA app at the border for return flights from Barbados into London Heathrow.
“Technology is moving fast and global standards are developing fast on this front, therefore trialing a leading solution like this would be the way to go,” said Koster.

Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise

Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise
Updated 27 March 2021
Reuters

Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise

Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise
Updated 27 March 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: Global equity benchmarks and oil prices rose on Friday while safe havens such as the dollar and US Treasuries dipped as hopes for a global economic recovery overshadowed the continued blockage of one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes.

The dollar rose to a nine-month high against the Japanese yen of 109.44 yen, reflecting investor expectations of robust US economic growth as it accelerates its vaccine rollout. But the dollar index fell 0.15 percent against a basket of six currencies, with the euro up 0.14 percent to $1.1781.
“We left 2020 with the validation of the consensus view the dollar would weaken,” said Vincent Manuel, chief investment officer at Indosuez Wealth Management.
“We have woken up in 2021 facing the reality that the US is growing much quicker than Europe ... so we have a massive divergence.”
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.77 percent following broad gains in Europe and Asia.
Business morale in Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, is back to its best in almost two years thanks to recovering global demand for manufactured goods, data showed on Friday.
In trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.03 points, or 0.47 percent, to 32,771.51, the S&P 500 gained 22.28 points, or 0.57 percent, to 3,931.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.07 points, or 0.32 percent, to 13,018.75.
Bond yields were slightly up on the day, but 10-year US Treasuries were on track for their biggest weekly yield drop since June.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 7/32 in price to yield 1.6371 percent, from 1.614 percent late on Thursday.
Weekly money flow data from Bank of America showed global investors have been darting for safety this week amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe and the potential for global shipping to slow given the blockade of the Suez Canal. They pumped $45.6 billion into cash funds, the largest since April 2020, when COVID-19 was spreading quickly.
Turkey’s markets were struggling to settle after the lira’s near 10 percent slump triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan’s latest central bank chief sacking, which has raised worries about a full-blown crisis that would require capital controls.
Blue chip Chinese stocks rebounded more than 2 percent after a three-day losing streak, which, like emerging market shares generally, had left them at the lowest level of the year.
“All the sanctions (on China) so far have been largely symbolic and should have little economic impact. But the Sino-US confrontation is affecting market sentiment. It could take some time for them to come to any compromise,” said Yasutada Suzuki, head of emerging market investment at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
US crude rose 4.1 percent to $60.96 per barrel and Brent was at $64.51, up 4.13 percent on the day.

UiPath valued at $35 billion ahead of US IPO

UiPath valued at $35 billion ahead of US IPO
Updated 27 March 2021
Reuters

UiPath valued at $35 billion ahead of US IPO

UiPath valued at $35 billion ahead of US IPO
Updated 27 March 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: Robotic process automation startup UiPath on Friday disclosed its filing for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York, after it raised fresh capital from investors at a valuation of $35 billion.
UiPath said it is aiming to raise $1 billion in the IPO. The company, however, did not reveal the number of shares it plans to offer or the price range, indicating that the figure is a placeholder amount.
In a regulatory filing, the New York-based company revealed its total revenue jumped 81 percent in the year ended Jan. 31, 2021 to $607.6 million, while net losses narrowed significantly to $92.4 million from $519.9 million a year earlier.
UiPath, which joins hundreds of other companies that are seeking to tap into the red-hot US IPO market, had considered going public through a direct listing, but ultimately opted for a traditional stock market flotation, sources said.
The company, founded in 2005 in Romania by former Microsoft executive Daniel Dines and Marius Tirca, competes with the likes of Automation Anywhere and United Kingdom-based Blue Prism.
UiPath helps automate repetitive and routine tasks in areas such as accounting and human resources, key focus for global companies looking to simplify operations and cut costs during the pandemic.
In February, the company raised $750 million in a funding round that valued it at $35 billion, more than three times its valuation in an investment round last July.
Investors in the latest round included Alkeon Capital, Coatue, Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia, Tiger Global and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc.
UiPath will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PATH“
Morgan Stanley and J.P.Morgan are the offering’s lead underwriters.

Topics: UiPath

