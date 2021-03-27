Khloe Kardashian slams Algerian model Younes Bendjima as ‘toxic’

DUBAI: According to a cryptic tweet by Khloe Kardashian, Algerian model Younes Bendjima was “toxic” for Kourtney Kardashian.
Bendjima and Kardashian dated on and off between 2016 and 2018, and briefly reunited in 2019 at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party before calling it quits for good.
During the most recent episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Khloe asked her older sister if she still talks to “what’s his name,” seemingly referring to the 27-year-old model and former boxer.
“No,” Kourtney responded, prompting Khloe to ask “Do you think he may have been a bit negative for you?”
Kourtney said, “Yeah,” before adding that Bendjima still texts her “once in a while.”
He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt. #KUWTK
After the episode aired, Khloe later went on Twitter and wrote: “He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt #KUWTK, (sic)”
When a fan asked if she was referring to Algeria-born Bendjima, Khloé replied, “Yous smart. (sic).”
“I’m feeling really content with my own way of life,” Kourtney, who is now dating Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, added in the episode.
It’s not the first time the Good American founder has seemingly thrown shade at Bendjima.
Just before Bendjima and the Poosh founder split, he was photographed in Mexico with another woman. Although Bendjima insisted that she was just a friend, Khloe commented on social media “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson.”
“So, my first impression of Morocco, well I’ve been going since I was a child,” she said. “So the impression I would get before is the same as I always had…” she added.
“It felt really warm and the culture was rich. It felt really busy and family-orientated. It was kind of a stark contrast compared to London every time I went, but it felt like home,” she revealed of what it is like to visit.
“The difference I felt between a family environment in London and Morocco was that all of my family were in Morocco, so that’s how it was,” she said. “But when I went to Morocco it felt like a really big hug from everyone.”
Founded by Bilal Fellah and his creative partner, Daniël Sumarna, in 2019, the handcrafted eyewear line, which seeks inspiration from the Moroccan city of Tangier, has been spotted on everyone from ASAP Rocky to model Imaan Hammam.
This season, Port Tanger is highlighting three new, need-it-now designs: Crepuscolo, Yamina and Ayreen, which Attal donned for the campaign.
All Port Tanger frames feature six arrow points. The three symbols on the left are inspired by the past through “the pillars of nostalgia, tradition and craftsmanship” while the three on the right are about celebrating the present through “hope, design and culture.”
Apart from the campaign, Attal has been keeping quite busy.
Selected works from artists based in or originating from the Middle East that will be on display at this year’s show, which begins March 29
AHMED MATER
‘Lightning 1’
Saudi artist Mater is one of the most significant figures in the region’s contemporary arts scene. This striking image has previously been shown as part of an exhibition entitled “Mitochondria:powerhouses,” in which, according to the press release for that show, Mater “scrutinizes two systems structuring contemporary geopolitics — religion and natural resources.” This photograph is illustrative of Mater’s concern with the tension between science and faith — something he has a unique take on thanks to the way his work balances his artistic aims with his background in science-based medical training.
SARAH ABU ABDALLAH
‘Salad Zone’
Contemporary Saudi artist Abdallah uses video, installation, poetry, images and conversations to create her work. “Through references to gender roles and the female experience, (she) explores issues of obscurity and value, probing the social and cultural conditions of contemporary Saudi Arabia,” according to Athr Gallery. “Salad Zone” is a 20-minute single-channel video projection that is both funny and alarming. It was inspired by a story a friend told Abdallah about an argument that took place at her home, the artist told Arab News last year. “My friend was so angry that she took a stick and started smashing the TV,” she said. “I thought it was funny, because the TV room seems to be where a lot of anger develops. It’s also the place in a home where people gather the most.”
RADHIKA KHIMJI
‘This House Ties Its Ropes Tight’
The Omani-born artist combines painting, collage, sculpture, drawing, and photography techniques to create her work. According to her gallery, Experimenter, “She borrows from a surrealistic language to shift cultural stereotypes and make visible a body screened by certain censorships.” This work, the gallery explains, “presents the viewer with the form of a home layered with interventions of the self — in many ways deconstructing, evading and erasing constructions of our formulated identities of self and space over time.”
YAZAN ABU SALAMEH
‘Walled-off View’
This young Palestinian artist’s work focuses heavily on themes of home and separation. Using material including concrete, wire and Lego, he constructs artworks that, as Zawyeh Gallery’s bio explains, “can be seen as miniature maps that reflect remnants of childhood memories, concrete blockades and watch towers, as well as Palestinian neighborhoods from a bird’s eye view. In many instances, he directs the attention of the viewer to a certain spot on the surface of his artwork by drawing a circle. The circle acts as a magnifying glass, pointing towards what might be his location on ‘the map’ or perhaps his vision of what is the focal point on the canvas, where viewers should focus their gaze.”
LULWAH AL-HOMOUD
‘The Language of Existence’ (detail shown)
This 2013 work demonstrates the Saudi artist’s skill in creating complex abstract works from Arabic letters, using styles and rhythms from calligraphy. “The way I use calligraphy is not meant to be read,” she told Arab News last year. “It is not direct. It will ask people to look more deeply into the painting to be able to figure out what is written.” This work — of which only a detail is shown here — is from a series in which, the artist explained to Islamic Arts magazine, she used mathematical squares to “compose new codes” for each letter of the Arabic alphabet. “With these codes, I inscribe the 99 names of God. It is He… The Infinite, shining through the finite.”
AFIFA ALEIBY
‘Sunset’
Aleiby is an Iraqi artist who studied in Moscow, and has also lived in Italy, Yemen and the Netherlands. She is also an illustrator of children’s books, something that has doubtless influenced the slightly cartoonish quality of some of her work, including this 2017 painting. Her biography from the Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery explains: “Her connection to humanity and different cultures has made solidarity transcending geographical and cultural borders an important theme in her work. Bringing together different influences — from Renaissance painting to religious icons and social realism — she uses the female figure as a recurring motif to reflect beauty, taste, politics and society.”
BASHAR ALHROUB
‘My Son’s World’
This sculpture is part of the Palestinian artist’s series of works created by placing a selection of his son’s toys of similar color around a sphere. Alhroub has created similar toy-based works before, and this series, Zawyeh Gallery suggests, “tells the story of a world that his son dreams of living in, and perhaps attempts to predict the future (or) it might also be wishful thinking, given the wars and pandemics permeating our world at the moment.”
REVIEW: ‘The War With Grandpa’: Good for absolutely nothing
Underwhelming generation-clash comedy wastes the talents of its A-list cast
Updated 26 March 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: Not long ago, any film boasting Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Christopher Walken among its cast would have been a license to print money. But the world is very different now in a number of ways — and “The War With Grandpa” acts as an unfortunate showcase for many of them.
Robert De Niro’s performances in “The Irishman” and “Joker” were a welcome reminder that, his recent fondness for gross-out comedies aside, he still has the ability to dominate a screen like nobody else. Sadly, the second half of De Niro’s career has been hallmarked by movies like “The War With Grandpa” — a bizarre, inane, contrived ‘comedy’ that serves only as a painful reminder that his career choices in the last couple of decades have often been ill-advised.
Admittedly, it’s not De Niro’s fault that “The War With Grandpa” was delayed by the collapse of the ill-fated Weinstein Company, nor that its theater release has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But he bears at least some responsibility for his part in this lackluster slapstick outing. De Niro plays Ed, a recently widowed former builder who, after a run in at the local supermarket, accedes to his daughter’s pleas to move in with her family. That means his grandson Peter (Oakes Fegley) loses his bedroom and is demoted to the attic. Peter decides to fight back and, for no apparent or good reason, declares war on his grandpa. What follows is an endless series of uninspired prank set-pieces where it’s hard to know who to root for. Both sides are equally unlikable.
Peter recruits his school friends to help, while Ed calls on old buddy Jerry (Walken), and new acquaintances Danny (Cheech Marin) and Diane (Jane Seymour). All of the adult actors in this film (Thurman and Rob Riggle round out the cast as Peter’s parents) seem confused by what’s happening, and it shows. Director Tim Hill can’t decide between full-blown slapstick or sentimental schmaltz, and he winds up opting for both, done badly.
EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Standing at the Edge of the World
Take a trip to one of Saudi Arabia’s most-remarkable sightseeing spots
Updated 26 March 2021
Shaistha Khan
BENGALURU: In recent times, Edge of the World — a spectacular viewpoint located in the Tuwaiq cliffs that run through central Saudi Arabia — has become a popular getaway for urbanities looking for respite from the concrete jungle of Riyadh city. Come cool weather, visitors flock to the area for a day of trekking, camping or picnicking. On my first visit, my guide for the day was Meteb Almahmoud, owner of Amazing Tours.
There are several other landmarks on the journey from Riyadh to Edge of the World, as Almahmoud explained. One of the most notable is the ancient city of Qaryat Al-Faw, located in the foothills of the Tuwaiq Escarpment, near the present-day village of Wadi ad-Dawasir and overlooking the northwestern edge of the Empty Quarter.
“From the first century BCE to the fourth century CE, Al-Faw was an important trade route,” he explained. With several intact burial mounds and graves, the site provides valuable information on the people and history of pre-Islamic Arabia. Artifacts including bronze statues, silver and copper jewelry, and gemstones have been excavated from the area and are on display at The National Museum in Riyadh. Currently, the site is being developed as a tourist attraction.
On the last leg of our journey, we passed through the main access gates at Sha’ib Kharmah (a valley of acacia trees). After two hours of driving, we reach our destination. Jebel Fihrayn is one of the many cliffs along the Tuwaiq Escarpment, which runs more than 600 kilometers through the Kingdom — from the province of Najran, all the way to the southern border of Qassim, ending at Az-Zulfi.
“Some 30-35 years ago, expatriates exploring the area stumbled upon this cliff. 300 meters high and over 700 meters long, it offers phenomenal views of the vast desert. Since then, it has become popular as Edge of the World,” Almahmoud told me.
Florent Egle, a French expat and ardent explorer told me that when he first came to the area in early 2010, there was only one other car around and no roads or gates to access the area. “Now, there is sufficient infrastructure for visitors to come and go easily,” he said.
For geologists, the Tuwaiq Escarpment provides a unique opportunity to study the geological history of the world’s largest oil fields in eastern Saudi Arabia. Charles Kerans, professor at the University of Texas, Austin and principal investigator in the Tuwaiq Mountain limestone project, who has studied the escarpment on Google Earth and in person, described it as “one of a kind.” The reservoir sediments were formed nearly four million years ago and date back to the Triassic and Jurassic periods. “Geographically, it is a very clean outcrop with layers that are relatively continuous, undisturbed, and intact,” Kerans explained. “The escarpment is also considered one of the best examples of warm water deposits in the world — very warm, low, and with excellent examples of marine deposits from when the Arabian Peninsula was a shallow tropical sea.”
That explains why it is not uncommon to see 200 million-year old fossils like corals and clams along the trail. The escarpment is of interest not just geographically, but historically as well.
In the 3rd century BC, the Arab Peninsula held a monopoly over the production and trade of frankincense and myrrh. Known as the Frankincense Trail, the trade route passed through Hadramout in present-day Yemen to Persia, while the western route traveled through the Roman Empire.
As I got out of the car and headed towards the ‘rock-framed window,’ I expected to see another series of nondescript mountains. But, lo and behold, the cliff drops sharply and gives way to dried-up wadis and acacia valleys below.
The sheer scale of the area amazed me. On either side, ridges, sandstone cliffs, and extensive canyons cut through the plateau. As the sun set against the deep ridges of the rock formation, the entire area was resplendent with hues of dull reds and browns. The valley below merged into the sky in a hazy monotone, seeming endless. The vast desert stretched out below me and I had the illusion that I was indeed, standing at the edge of the world.
Having experienced the magnitude of the area, and learning its geographical and historical significance, I reflect on Kernas’ words. It is truly, one a kind.
Polarization may be pushing democracy to the breaking point. But few have explored the larger, interconnected forces that have set the stage for this crisis — namely, a rise in styles of thought, across a range of fields, that literary scholar Gary Saul Morson and economist Morton Schapiro call “fundamentalist.”
In Minds Wide Shut, Morson and Schapiro examine how rigid adherence to ideological thinking has altered politics, economics, religion, and literature in ways that are mutually reinforcing and antithetical to the open-mindedness and readiness to compromise that animate democracy, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. In response, they propose alternatives that would again make serious dialogue possible.
Fundamentalist thinking, Morson and Schapiro argue, is not limited to any one camp. It flourishes across the political spectrum, giving rise to dueling monologues of shouting and abuse between those who are certain that they can’t be wrong, that truth and justice are all on their side, and that there is nothing to learn from their opponents, who must be evil or deluded. But things don’t have to be this way.