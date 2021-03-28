You are here

  • Home
  • UK Muslim leaders urge ‘respect for Islam’ after school incident

UK Muslim leaders urge ‘respect for Islam’ after school incident

UK Muslim leaders urge ‘respect for Islam’ after school incident
British Muslim leaders will warn the UK’s PM that the country “could become like France” amid controversy over a teacher sharing a picture of Prophet Muhammad with students. (File/Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5bhjb

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

UK Muslim leaders urge ‘respect for Islam’ after school incident

UK Muslim leaders urge ‘respect for Islam’ after school incident
  • The incident took place in Batley Grammar School, West Yorkshire
  • Leading Muslims have insisted on respect for Islam and demanded that the teacher be dismissed
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British Muslim leaders will warn UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the country “could become like France” amid controversy over a school teacher sharing a picture of Prophet Muhammad with students.
The incident took place in Batley Grammar School, West Yorkshire, and leading Muslims have insisted on respect for Islam and demanded that the teacher be dismissed.
Adil Shahzad, imam of the Al-Hikam Institute in Bradford, said that a letter outlining the feelings of Britain’s Muslim community would be sent to Johnson and several local MPs, The Times reported.
He added: “All we ask for is a bit of respect. If one teacher can do it, another teacher can do it five years down the line, and we do not want this to be the case. Otherwise we are not responsible for the actions of some individuals.”
As part of the growing backlash, several Muslim parents have threatened to transfer their children to Islamic schools if the teacher at the center of the controversy remains in his position.
Shahzad added: “We’re hoping that the school will do the right thing and set the right precedent, because if this is the first case, which it is in this country, then it’s very likely that we will follow the route that France has taken. For example … where firstly it’s ‘let’s insult the prophet,’ then it’s ‘we’ll start banning the burqa.’”
Muslim campaigners have vowed to continue protesting outside the school until the teacher is sacked.
The teacher who showed the image, reportedly a cartoon from the French magazine Charlie Hebdo, is a father of four.
He has been placed under police protection and neighbors say that his family have “not been seen since Thursday,” when protests began.
One neighbor, Jamal Alterk, said that he got on well with the family. “They’re decent. I think what happened is not with any intention or any racism or anything like that. We are Muslim. At Eid they would give us Eid Mubarak cards for the kids, and even sweets, halal sweets for the kids. He probably wasn’t aware that the cartoon could be offensive.”
Another neighbor said: “I don’t think he’d do anything to insult anyone. We’re Muslims, and they’re a really nice family.”
Protesters demonstrating outside the school include parents, but also people arriving from nearby Leeds and Rochdale.
Shahzad said that local Muslim figures had tried to ease tensions on Friday with sermons. “We are making sure nobody does anything irresponsible, that we don’t spread hatred, that we don’t spread violence and that we do it in a peaceful way, within our democratic right.”
The schoolchildren who were shown the image of the prophet “with a turban and bomb strapped around him” reacted immediately, parents said, adding that “the lesson soon descended into chaos.”
Farooq Hussain said: “If they don’t do anything about it, I’ll have to move my child out of here. A lot of the parents will probably do that. We’ve got our own schools that teach everything they teach as well — Islamic schools.”
Another parent, 40-year-old Muhammad, said that he “did not blame the school,” but that he wanted the matter “to be taken seriously.”

Topics: UK Batley Grammar School

Related

UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia backs Kingdom’s efforts to protect itself against Houthi attacks
Saudi Arabia
UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia backs Kingdom’s efforts to protect itself against Houthi attacks
British headteacher apologizes over Prophet Muhammad cartoons
World
British headteacher apologizes over Prophet Muhammad cartoons

Putin: Russia to reach herd immunity to COVID-19 by end-summer

Putin: Russia to reach herd immunity to COVID-19 by end-summer
Updated 28 March 2021
Reuters

Putin: Russia to reach herd immunity to COVID-19 by end-summer

Putin: Russia to reach herd immunity to COVID-19 by end-summer
  • Vladimir Putin got vaccinated this week with a Russian-made vaccine
Updated 28 March 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expected Russia to reach herd immunity to coronavirus and lift pandemic-related restrictions by the end of summer, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing his televised comments.
Putin, who got vaccinated this week with a Russian-made vaccine, also said the only side effects he experienced were slight pain in his muscles the next morning and an uncomfortable feeling in the site of the injection.

Topics: Russia Coronavirus Vladimir Putin

Related

Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 885,000
World
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 885,000
Putin says Russia is ready for any coronavirus developments
World
Putin says Russia is ready for any coronavirus developments

UK eases lockdown but nervously eyes European coronavirus surge

UK eases lockdown but nervously eyes European coronavirus surge
Updated 28 March 2021
AP

UK eases lockdown but nervously eyes European coronavirus surge

UK eases lockdown but nervously eyes European coronavirus surge
  • From Monday, it will be replaced in England with a message to stay local
  • The UK has recorded more than 126,000 COVID-19 deaths, the highest toll in Europe
Updated 28 March 2021
AP

LONDON: Britain is taking another small step out of lockdown as it looks nervously at a new virus surge inundating its European neighbors.
With UK coronavirus vaccination rates outstripping those of European Union nations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is easing the stark “stay at home” message that has curtailed everyday life – and kept the virus in check – for almost three months.
From Monday, it will be replaced in England with a message to stay local. People will be allowed to meet in groups of six outdoors and can resume outdoor sports such as basketball, tennis and golf.
The other parts of the UK – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – are taking broadly similar steps. In Wales, thousands of people poured onto beaches and beauty spots on Saturday, after the authorities lifted travel restrictions that have been in place since December.
Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service in England, urged people to continue to follow the rules and limit contact with others, saying the easing “does not mean job done.”
“We’ve made enormous progress that we need to build on and not squander the gains we’ve made,” he wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.
The stringent restrictions in business and social life imposed during three lockdowns in the past year have had broad public support, though they have alarmed some lawmakers in Johnson’s Conservative Party, who argue that the economic, democratic and human costs outweigh the benefits.
Most nonessential businesses remain closed, along with pubs, restaurants, gyms, cinemas, theaters, museums and sports stadiums. Millions of workers have been furloughed, with the government paying the bulk of their wages.
The UK has recorded more than 126,000 COVID-19 deaths, the highest toll in Europe.
While many European nations are seeing a new surge in the pandemic, Britain is counting on a rapid mass-vaccination program to help it end lockdown. Nearly 30 million people, accounting for 56 percent of all adults, have received a first dose of vaccine so far.
Under the government’s “road map” to lifting lockdown, shops, hairdressers and outdoor dining in England are to reopen on April 12, followed by indoor venues on May 17. Remaining restrictions are to end June 21, if the country isn’t facing a new virus surge.
Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of Britain’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, said it was vital that people who had received a vaccine shot remained cautious.
“It’s really important that people who are vaccinated can remember that they aren’t completely protected,” he told the BBC.
“They’re protected against severe disease, hospitalization and death, but they might not be protected against infection after one dose, it takes three or four weeks for the vaccine effects to kick in, and they could potentially still transmit.”

Topics: UK Coronavirus

Related

Another pandemic could follow coronavirus, UK expert warns
World
Another pandemic could follow coronavirus, UK expert warns
Researchers from the universities of Exeter and Bristol said the variant that swept across the UK at the end of last year could be 100 percent more deadly. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
UK coronavirus strain could be twice as deadly: Study

Violence breaks out in fresh Bangladesh protests

Violence breaks out in fresh Bangladesh protests
Updated 28 March 2021
AFP

Violence breaks out in fresh Bangladesh protests

Violence breaks out in fresh Bangladesh protests
  • Hundreds of demonstrators burnt furniture and tires on the roads
  • Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets after the protesters barricaded parts of the highway
Updated 28 March 2021
AFP

NARAYANGANJ, Bangladesh: At least a dozen people were reported injured in clashes between police and Islamist demonstrators in Bangladesh on Sunday, the third day of protests against the visit of India’s Hindu-nationalist leader.
Five people died on Friday, and another six the next day, after police shot at demonstrators in several major districts across the Muslim-majority nation of 168 million people.
The protesters – mostly from the hard-line Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam – were angry at the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Bangladesh marked 50 years of independence, accusing him of stoking communal violence against Muslims in his country.
At one new protest in Narayanganj just outside the capital Dhaka, Hefazat supporters chanted “action, action, direct action” as they blocked the key highway linking Dhaka with the port city of Chittagong.
Hundreds of demonstrators burnt furniture and tires on the roads as they chanted anti-Modi slogans and called on authorities to investigate the shootings.
Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets after the protesters barricaded parts of the highway. A police spokesman said they had since left the road.
Prothom Alo, the country’s biggest Bengali-language daily, said at least 15 people were injured in the Narayanganj clashes.
Hefazat spokesman Jakaria Noman Foyezi said thousands of its supporters joined demonstrations at its headquarters at Hathazari outside Chittagong, which is home to a top Islamic seminary.
The Islamist group has a nationwide network, and it has held large protests in the past demanding that Bangladesh introduce blasphemy laws.
Protests were also held in the northeastern city of Sylhet, the eastern district of Brahmanbaria and in Bosila, a Dhaka suburb, but there were no reports of violence, local media reported.
As Bangladesh celebrated independence, human rights groups criticized the government for what they described as growing authoritarianism, including forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.
Other groups – including students, leftists and other Islamist outfits – had also staged protests against Modi’s visit on Friday and Saturday.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi
World
Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against visit of India’s Modi
Bangladesh police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at anti-Modi protesters
World
Bangladesh police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at anti-Modi protesters

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday
Updated 28 March 2021
Reuters

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday
  • Faithful wear face masks and observe physical distancing to protect themselves from COVID-19
  • The Philippines is battling a renewed surge in coronavirus infections
Updated 28 March 2021
Reuters

MANILA: Dozens of Catholics in the Philippines braved the threat of coronavirus on Sunday to attend a mass outside the Baclaran Church in Manila to celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the beginning of the Holy Week.
Wearing face masks and observing physical distancing to protect themselves from COVID-19, they waved their palm fronds as the priest sprinkled holy water on them.
“I hope and pray this pandemic will end. I hope our (living) conditions will get better, especially since there are a growing number of people going hungry,” Stephane Silva said after attending mass.
Religious gatherings will be banned from Monday until Easter to comply with stricter quarantine restrictions the Philippine government reimposed in the capital and nearby provinces to slow the sharp rise in COVID-19 infections.
About 80 percent of people in the Philippines are Catholic.
At the St. Peter Parish in Quezon City, candles were attached to empty pews to represent parishioners taking part in Palm Sunday celebrations outside the church or online.
The Philippines is battling a renewed surge in infections, including those of the new and more transmissible variants, prompting the government to tighten existing curbs in the capital and nearby provinces.
Coronavirus cases and deaths in the Philippines totaled 721,892 and 13,170, the second highest in Southeast Asia, with infections reported in the past nine days accounting for a tenth of the total.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Philippines to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital to arrest surge in cases
World
Philippines to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital to arrest surge in cases
Update Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day
World
Philippines tightens coronavirus curbs as cases top 7,000 for third day

Night curfew in India’s Maharashtra state after record COVID-19 spike

Night curfew in India’s Maharashtra state after record COVID-19 spike
Updated 28 March 2021
Reuters

Night curfew in India’s Maharashtra state after record COVID-19 spike

Night curfew in India’s Maharashtra state after record COVID-19 spike
  • India recorded 62,714 cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours
  • While Maharashtra leads the surge, several other states are also seeing a rise in cases
Updated 28 March 2021
Reuters

MUMBAI/ NEW DELHI: Authorities in India’s western state of Maharashtra imposed night curfews on Sunday to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases with the financial capital Mumbai reporting 6,123 new cases, the highest single-day spike since March last year.
“We are seeing a higher COVID positive rate in high-rise residential buildings than in slums...to stop the spread only essential services will be allowed,” said Kishor Pednekar, the mayor of Mumbai adding that hotels, pubs and shopping malls must observe the night curfew rules.
India recorded 62,714 cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said on Sunday, the highest single-day tally since mid-October last year.
With 312 deaths, single-day mortality figures were also at their highest since Christmas, according to ministry data.
Several government hospitals reported they were running out of critical-care beds in Mumbai city.
While Maharashtra leads the surge, several other states — Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh — are also seeing a rise in cases.
Many Indians have started questioning the government’s highly publicized vaccine exports campaign when only a fraction of the country’s population has been inoculated.
India has supplied 61 million vaccine doses to as many as 77 countries as part of both grants and commercial arrangements.
Officials in the health ministry in New Delhi said the government had decided to focus on its domestic vaccination program following a spike in COVID-19 cases and there will be no immediate expansion of vaccine exports.
Experts said more than 40 million people in India have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far, but that is less than 4 percent of the country’s 1.35 billion population.
“The vaccination drive has to be scaled up massively, and test and trace and isolation protocols have to be strengthened across the country,” said S.K. Sinha, a health ministry official.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more
World
Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more
India coronavirus cases surge to 4.85 million
World
India coronavirus cases surge to 4.85 million

Latest updates

Art Dubai 2021: How women inspire Iraqi artist Afifa Aleiby
"Cup's Secret" (2020) by Afifa Aleiby. Supplied
OPPO’s Reno5 Pro 5G upgraded smartphone experience is now available in Saudi Arabia
The Reno5 Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB+256GB, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 is the latest version of the OPPO Reno5 series. (Supplied)
UK Muslim leaders urge ‘respect for Islam’ after school incident
UK Muslim leaders urge ‘respect for Islam’ after school incident
Here’s how to be part of Saudi Arabia’s newly launched ‘Made in Saudi’ initiative
Here’s how to be part of Saudi Arabia’s newly launched ‘Made in Saudi’ initiative
Lockdown hotel closures hit Saudi hospitality giant Alhokair 2020 earnings
Lockdown hotel closures hit Saudi hospitality giant Alhokair 2020 earnings

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.