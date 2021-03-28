Anti-feminist trolls target first Egyptian woman captain with fake Arab News profile

Apart from the glaring grammatical mistakes in the fake headline — enough for many to see that it is false — the wording also suggests that Elselehdar works for Hapag-Lloyd, which in reality is a competitor of Ever Given’s operator Evergreen.
Elselehdar also took to social media and published a video explaining the incident. She thanked Arab News for the profile, which detailed her work in charge of the Aida IV during the opening ceremony of the expanded Suez Canal in 2015.
“Frankly, when I read the news, I was upset, because I worked really hard to reach the position I have reached, and anyone who works in this field knows how much effort a person has made over the years to reach this rank,” Elselehdar said.
“One has to spend many years at sea, studying and taking exams before reaching this level.
I graduated in 2013 and got an MBA, then I was promoted from second officer to first officer, and now I am a captain,” she added.
“So, it is difficult to see that someone is trying to cancel all this effort and credit it to himself, or accuse me of being a failure or that I neglect my work.”
Anti-feminist trolls jumped on the opportunity to launch a smear campaign against Elselehdar, and promoted a baseless “this is what happens when you let a woman captain a ship” argument.
Several fake accounts claiming to be the sea captain were created on Twitter as part of the smear campaign targeting Elselehdar.
“Believe me that I am not trying to promote myself, but it is not nice for someone to speak in your name in a way that has nothing to do with your personality, your upbringing, your career or anything else,” she said.
“It’s my reputation, and I definitely don’t want it damaged like this.”
The effect is likely temporary in an online environment where news shapes misinformation
Updated 28 March 2021
AFP
WASHINGTON: Twitter said it permanently suspended Donald Trump’s account after the January 6 Capitol riot because there was a risk of further incitement of violence, following months of tweets disputing Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
False and misleading claims about American politics have since plummeted, a trend Twitter and Facebook — which also blocked Trump but may reverse course — are keen to take credit for.
With Trump muted, a comparatively media-shy Biden in the White House, and no election cycle underway, Americans remain interested in economic recovery and a Covid-19 vaccine rollout but are not as consumed by politics as they were in 2020.
It is that shift in the news cycle, rather than any fundamental change in how people spread inaccurate information, that is responsible for a lower volume of political falsehoods, experts say.
“The single most important thing was de-platforming Donald Trump,” according to Professor Russell Muirhead, co-author of “A Lot of People Are Saying,” a book title that plays on one of Trump’s most popular sayings, used when promoting unproven theories.
“It has removed a daily blizzard of misinformation from the ecosystem,” Muirhead told AFP. “Not being bombarded is helping people’s misinformation immune systems to reset themselves and recover.”
But the effect is likely temporary in an online environment where news shapes misinformation. Conspiracy theories about vaccines, for example, have flourished in 2021.
“The business of government, at its best, is not entertaining,” said Muirhead. “And the Biden administration is determined to be un-entertaining. That being said, we can expect the volume of misinformation to go back up when we approach an election.”
Trump had more than 88 million followers when his Twitter account was suspended. Along with Facebook posts, tweets were his primary method of alleging without evidence — more than 60 court cases have been lost — that voter fraud cost him a second term.
Researchers are currently analyzing the effects of election misinformation and the bans on Trump, but an early study in December showed that soft warning labels describing his tweets as containing disputed information did not stop them being shared.
In fact, those tweets tended to spread longer and farther, most probably a reflection of the partisanship and loyalty of Trump supporters. Only a hard label that said a Trump tweet was false or misleading stopped it from being shared.
“The overwhelming source of misinformation in 2020 was about the integrity of this election,” said Joshua Tucker, a professor of politics and expert on data science and social media at New York University.
“We have this weird situation where two-thirds of Republicans still think the election was fraudulent. The drawn-out period of two and a half months between November and the inauguration meant the misinformation itself was interesting because there was an unresolved question about who was going to be president on January 21,” he said.
“That question got a lot less interesting after January 21.”
But conspiracy theories have not died out.
After Biden’s inauguration, the shadowy QAnon pushed the claim that Trump would come back to power on March 4, which led the government to take steps to defend Washington.
The date passed uneventfully, further marginalizing the cult that baselessly claims that Biden and other Democrats are part of a Satan-worshipping global cabal of pedophiles.
Other studies, meanwhile, highlight why people continue to share inaccurate information.
Researchers earlier this month said Americans spread falsehoods on social media because they are simply not paying attention to whether the content is accurate.
For Tucker, the fact that Biden is president and dozens of Trump court cases failed means fewer people are convinced that de-platforming him is a threat to free speech.
“A benefit of a social network is being able to communicate with your friends,” Tucker said of Facebook.
“People say they are going to leave, but it’s really difficult to break these network effects. There has been no apocalypse at Facebook.”
Without Twitter and Facebook, a handful of lackluster television interviews have highlighted Trump’s relative isolation, though aides of the former president say he may launch his own social media platform to help mount a comeback.
Tucker is skeptical if the idea could move beyond its political conceit to the point of capturing people’s imagination.
“Trump’s happy to start new things if he thinks he can make money. But there are lots of reasons why people are on social platforms, besides politics,” he said.
“If you’re TikTok or Clubhouse, you’re shooting for the whole of the American market. But if you’re Trump, you’re starting with one hand behind your back. A Trump-associated platform means tons of people won’t go near it.”
Updated 27 March 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Search engine giant Google celebrated on Saturday the life of Tawhida Ben Cheikh, the first woman credited to practice medicine in North Africa, with one of its iconic doodles.
The doodle honors Ben Cheikh as a feminist and pioneer, and marks one year since she was commemorated on Tunisia’s 10-dinar bill, making her the first female doctor on a banknote.
She was the first Tunisian female to graduate from secondary school in 1928, and proceeded with her education — sidestepping expectations of women prevalent at the time — to earn her medical degree in Paris at the age of 27.
On her return to Tunisia, she opened her own free medical practice — a move that would transform Tunisian medicine by providing greater access to modern healthcare.
She later on became the head of the maternity department of the city’s Charles-Nicolle hospital in 1955 and in the 1970’s, founded Tunisia’s first family planning clinic.
Apart from her role in medicine, she was also a social activist and founder of Leïla, the country’s first French-language women’s magazine—becoming an icon for women in the region.
Updated 28 March 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD
LONDON: One week ago, Twitter’s staff worldwide were awarded a day off in celebration of the social networking platform’s 15th anniversary.
However, while they enjoyed the spoils of the company’s success, the same can’t be said for the many who have suffered from the barrage of negativity and harmful content the microblogging site has failed to counter time and again.
“They (Twitter) don’t dedicate as much effort to see that their own content is actually violating their own policies in Arabic, as they would in English, which is a big issue,” media researcher Azza Masri told Arab News.
Indeed, the platform has arguably become a toxic breeding ground for hate speech it has become, especially in the Arab world.
Despite Twitter’s updated policy on hate speech, which clearly states that users must “not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin,” accounts that do just that are still present on the platform.
رحمهم الله . سيتم الرد عليهم قريباً . الموت لأمريكا ، الموت للكفار
“There is a definite laissez-faire attitude with the application or the enforcement of these community standards on Arabic language content, but also, any kind of non-English, or non-European language. That is an issue,” Masri said.
Accounts in the Arab world, such as those of exiled Egyptian cleric Yusuf Al-Qaradawi and terrorist-designated Qais Al-Khazali – both of whom have featured in Arab News’ Preachers of Hate series – remain active.
“Throughout history, God has imposed upon them (the Jews) people who would punish them for their corruption,” Al-Qaradawi said in one of many hate-filled fatwas.
“The last punishment was that of Hitler. This was a divine punishment for them. Next time, God willing, it will be done at the hands of the faithful believers,” he added.
#حلب_حكاية_نصر
نحن الموت للكفار
نحن اسود الليل وفرسان النهار
نحن قلوبنا كالجمر تحت النار
نحن رجال الجيش العربي السوري بكل اختصار...
Even accounts belonging to regular users with not a big following have been found to harass and abuse others online without having their tweets taken down immediately or soon enough.
In one instance highlighted by Masri, content doxing – revealing identity information about someone online – of a Lebanese individual from October 2019 still remained on Twitter despite repeated flags to the company’s policy teams.
Meanwhile a Twitter spokesperson told Arab News that “Increasing the health of the public conversation has been an essential focus area for years. If people don’t feel their conversations are safe from abuse and harassment, we know they won’t feel comfortable participating in the public conversation.”
“Our focus is in three key areas - product, policies and enforcement. We’ve simplified our rules, we’ve expanded our policy and enforcement to address the rise of misinformation around the world, and we’ve focused on enforcing our rules proactively.”
For the next 2 years, everyday 20000 muslims should die or be killed globally so that peace can exist globally.
The problem is not unique to accounts in the Arab world. In India, for example, social media platforms, including Facebook, have been continuously criticized for fostering space that allows users to spread hate speech.
“These platforms and these companies don’t take the measures to protect people or users – all of its users – from harm, then the work starts at the platform level, not at the user level,” Masri added.
BBC journalist and author, Gavin Esler, told Arab News: “If you have something on your platform, you in some way must be accountable for it.
“We’ve got these very, very big organizations who somehow claim that they are not responsible for the things that we get from them, which is just logically unacceptable to me,” he said.
In early January, Twitter took measures and banned then-outgoing US President Donald Trump following the Capitol Hill riots for his tweets that were alleged to have incited violence from a mob of far-right protesters.
Although Twitter has a specific mandate for dealing with the accounts of world leaders, it insists they are not immune to its enforcement policies. Yet some continue to tweet and post comments considered objectionable – and even dangerous – by many.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for example, cannot be compared to Trump in terms of number of followers or reach on Twitter, but his activity on the platform follows a similarly dangerous pattern.
In January, Khamenei posted false claims across his multiple accounts – in English, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, and Russian – that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines developed in the US and the UK were “completely untrustworthy,” that France had “HIV-tainted blood supplies,” and it was “not unlikely that they (Western countries) would want to contaminate other nations.”
This followed years of similarly dangerous and damaging tweets in which Khamenei incited violence against other nations. In May last year, he said that Iran would “support and assist any nation or any group anywhere who opposes and fights the Zionist regime.”
And the list goes on. Lebanon’s deputy speaker of parliament, Elie Ferzli, recently used offensive language to respond to a tweet criticizing him.
Even in the US, the platform has become a space for company leaders to indirectly threaten employees, with the country’s National Labor Relations Board on Friday finding that a 2018 tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened workers with loss of stock options if they chose to be represented by the United Auto Workers union.
Way forward?
Regardless of Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms’ claims that they only act as content aggregators rather than content producers, the problem remains.
“That’s like saying any kind of news organization is just an aggregator of all the stuff that various journalists happen to want to have (on their sites). Facebook makes it sound as if it is some kind of urinal, in which case people pee in every so often,” Esler added.
Russia recently acted and threatened to block Twitter for one month if the social media giant failed to remove banned content, which included the suicide of minors and indecent images of children, as well as information on drug use.
While the platform has complied and started taking down the content, Russia’s state regulator Roskomnadzor argued that the speed of removal was “unsatisfactory,” given that two-thirds of all demands were still being ignored.
Who really gives a damn about the Muslim n their damn people.
Death to Iran death to Muslims.
In a statement, the regulator said: “Roskomnadzor reported that, after the adoption of measures to slow Twitter traffic on March 10, the social network began work on removing content banned in Russia, but only one-third. The rate at which the social network deletes banned information is unsatisfactory.
“We regret that only the use of technical enforcement measures to enforce Russian laws forced the American social network to recognize the existence of information that is absolutely evil in all countries of the world, and to take measures to remove it.”
Actions such as these, as well as Australia’s bitter standoff with Facebook over a proposed law that would force it to pay news publishers for content, have sparked fierce debate over the ethical standpoint of these platforms – namely when it comes to freedom of speech.
Esler said: “Nobody has the freedom of speech in a crowded theater to shout bomb or fire, that’s not freedom of speech.”
Updated 26 March 2021
AP
CHICAGO — The top editor at the Journal of the American Medical Association has been sidelined amid outcry from Black physicians over a tweet and podcast on structural racism.
“No physician is racist, so how can there be structural racism in health care?” the tweet read in part, promoting a podcast that critics called cringeworthy and appalling.
JAMA removed the podcast earlier this month and its editor-in-chief, Dr. Howard Bauchner, issued an apology. But the independent association committee that oversees the journal started an investigation and on Thursday placed Bauchner on administrative leave pending the outcome.
‘’The decision to place the editor-in-chief on administrative leave neither implicates nor exonerates individuals and is standard operating procedure for such investigations,’’ the committee said in a statement.
Dr. Phil Fontanarosa, JAMA’s executive editor, will serve as interim editor.
‘’It’s a reasonable first step but it should not be seen as mission accomplished,’’ Dr. Raymond Givens, a Black cardiologist in New York, said Friday. He has been a vocal online critic of a lack of diversity among editors of JAMA and other prominent medical journals.
The podcast was billed as a discussion for skeptics and featured two white doctors: a deputy journal editor who expressed discomfort with the word “racism’’ and a physician who runs a New York City health system.
That deputy later resigned at Bauchner’s request and JAMA created a new associate editor position for someone with expertise in racism in health care.
The Chicago-based American Medical Association owns and publishes JAMA and had called the podcast wrong and harmful. It has no editorial control over JAMA’s content but Bauchner reports to the oversight committee.
Only one of the seven oversight committee members is Black and the editorial boards of JAMA and other leading medical journals are mostly white, Givens noted.
‘’Without diversity, you don’t know what you don’t know,’’ he said. ‘’With such a non-diverse panel of people, you have all these blind spots that allow these podcasts to go from execution to publication without anybody saying, ‘Wait a minute, this is ill-advised.’“
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly in talks to create his own social network, Axios reported on Wednesday.
Having been banned from Twitter, Facebook and other mainstream social media platforms, the 45th US president is meeting with no-name app vendors as he mulls partnering with an existing platform.
According to the reports, Trump and his digital advisor Dan Scavino have set their sights on FreeSpace — an obscure app that is relatively unknown. The app first launched on Feb. 1, 2021, and has only had around 20,000 downloads since it appeared on the Apple and Android stores, according to AppTopia.