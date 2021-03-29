Business chiefs urged to join ‘Made in Saudi’ program

You are here

Industry Minister Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef
  New campaign to promote national products and services and boost the Kingdom's exports
RIYADH: Business leaders have been urged to join the new “Made in Saudi” program, which was launched on Sunday to promote national products and services and boost the Kingdom’s exports.

The program will support firms whose products are grown, extracted or produced in Saudi Arabia, and help them to increase their business domestically and globally.

It is aimed at companies in construction, textiles, pharmaceuticals and medical, processed foods, and fresh produce.

Launching the program at a virtual event on Sunday, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, the Saudi industry minister, said the aim was to develop “the culture of loyalty to the national product.”

Studies in other countries had shown that giving priority to quality domestic products “contributed to localizing industries and achieving self-sufficiency,” the minister said.

He said creating an industrial identity as a source of pride had always been an ambitious national project, and a pillar for the Kingdom to become a pioneering industrial power.

Confidence in the national product would stimulate local investment, attracting foreign investment, create jobs, enhance export capabilities, improve the balance of payments and increase GDP, the minister said.

“The program aims to help local businesses grow, by encouraging local consumers to buy more locally made products, and helping businesses increase their exports to priority markets,” he said.

“Under one unified brand, the Made in Saudi program will bring significant opportunities for businesses to expand their reach and promote their products domestically and globally.

The program is a celebration of our Kingdom’s technical innovation, creative talent, and business acumen.

“Collaborating through the platform, members will help push our economy forward.

“Using the ‘Saudi Made’ logo, members will project a positive image of our country around the world.”

The minister called on all qualifying companies to join the program, use the new “Saudi Made” logo on their products and “be a real partner in realizing bigger national targets.”

Egypt allocates $14bn to develop rail network

Egypt allocates $14bn to develop rail network
Updated 29 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt allocates $14bn to develop rail network

Egypt allocates $14bn to develop rail network
  Work underway on developing the main railways using specialized foreign, local firms
Updated 29 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has allocated 225 billion Egyptian pounds ($14.36 billion) to develop its railway network and prevent a repetition of accidents such as the collision of two trains in Upper Egypt on Friday.

Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir said that he had held a meeting with officials of the Egyptian National Railways Authority to develop a plan to prevent accidents, indicating that these new funds were allocated for the development of the current railway network.

Al-Wazir explained, in televised statements, that the driver of the train had been at fault, stressing that the prosecution was conducting investigations into the incident.

“We are working to establish a train network at the highest level. We have a problem with the human element on the railways and we are working to secure it at the highest level,” he said.

The Egyptian Public Prosecutor ordered an investigation into the incident, which occurred near the city of Tahta, about 365 km from the capital.

Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Radi confirmed that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had directed officials to take measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.

He said that the president would be careful not to disrupt the development of the railway network as it supported a large number of citizens, transporting around a million passengers a day.

Egypt has one of the largest and oldest railways in the region, and Egyptians have long complained that governments have failed to impose basic safety measures.

At a previous press conference about the Sohag train collision, Al-Wazir said that the trains operated using electronic safety means, which caused trips and delays about 25 percent of the time.

The minister explained that the development work necessary would require the railway to be completely closed until 2022 for the main lines and until 2024 for other lines, adding that this was rejected by all parties as it would disrupt passengers’ daily commute.

He said that there were three main lines with an area of about 2,000 km: Cairo — Aswan, Cairo — Alexandria, and Cairo — Benha Port Said.

“Work is underway to develop signals on the railway lines. We are working on developing the main railways using specialized international and Egyptian companies, and their development will be completed on June 30, 2022, and these lines will be completely safe, without the intervention of the human factor,” the minister said.

The minister added that the second phase of the development project, which will end in 2024, included 260 tractors, 1,000 cargo vehicles and 200 sleeping vehicles, in addition to the development of the remaining 8,000 km of railway lines, which were suburban lines, and the remaining crossings and stations.

An express train will start operating mid-2024 and will contribute to decreasing demand on the existing lines, specifically Upper Egypt lines.

Commodity sentiment hurt by China, dollar, and virus focus

Commodity sentiment hurt by China, dollar, and virus focus
Updated 29 March 2021
Ole S. Hansen

Commodity sentiment hurt by China, dollar, and virus focus

Commodity sentiment hurt by China, dollar, and virus focus
  Speculators meanwhile have been net-sellers of High Grade copper for the past four weeks, which has brought the net long down to just 45,000 lots, an eight-month low
Updated 29 March 2021
Ole S. Hansen

DUBAI: The Bloomberg Commodity index, currently down 2.3 percent on the month, is on track to record its weakest month since September. A weak sentiment in Asia has taken over as a factor supporting the dollar, thereby driving consolidation in a widening number of commodity prices, most lately industrial metals.

Copper is trading below local support at $4/lb, but has so far managed to find pockets of buying interest ahead of $3.93/lb, the 50 percent retracement of the run up since late January. While the long-term outlook for copper remains solidly bullish, due to signs of structural supply tightness, the market has lost momentum in response to an 80 percent bounce in exchange-monitored inventories in London, Shanghai, and New York.

While managing to trade sideways since the end of the Chinese New Year, the sentiment has been weakening amid signs of weakness in China where the scaling back of stimulus has been seen as one of the reasons behind the 18 percent drop in the CSI 300 during the past five weeks. Speculators meanwhile have been net-sellers of High Grade copper for the past four weeks, which has brought the net long down to just 45,000 lots, an eight-month low.

With this in mind, there is a risk that continued liquidation of weak longs could see it retrace lower towards $3.88, the 50-day moving average, a level where tactical longs are likely to emerge with a stop below $3.80.

The weakness in industrial metals has added another headache for silver, which has struggled this past week, and the break below $25 has seen its relative value against gold drop to a two-month low with the XAUXAG ratio trading back above 70 ounces of silver to one ounce of gold. In the process, it has fully retraced the crazy and non-fact-based silver squeeze that briefly took it above $30 on Feb. 1.

Overall, silver remains stuck in a very wide $22.50 to $30 range, but given its high beta and the risk of continued dollar strength, the metal is risking another speculative clearance before eventually, which we believe it will, finds renewed support.

• Ole S. Hansen is head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Saudi firm guiding private sector achieve Vision 2030 goal

Saudi firm guiding private sector achieve Vision 2030 goal
Updated 36 min 2 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi firm guiding private sector achieve Vision 2030 goal

Saudi firm guiding private sector achieve Vision 2030 goal
  Prince Waleed bin Nasser's Mukatafa has helped set up industry bodies, job fairs and academies
Updated 36 min 2 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: A Saudi-based firm advocating for the unification of the public and private sectors aims to create an environment where all companies in the Kingdom can band together to achieve the goals and ambitions of Vision 2030.

Riyadh-based Mukatafa, founded by Prince Waleed bin Nasser, works within the private sector to mobilize leaders and raise industry standards by reviewing and developing policies. Through their work on advocacy, Mukatafa facilitates and directs policymakers while implementing practical solutions, such as setting up association bodies, organizing events and identifying educational and skillset requirements.

In an interview with Arab News, Prince Waleed, who is a main speaker at this week’s three-day Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit, said that the company was created to “fill a need” that had emerged following the announcement of Vision 2030.

“When Vision 2030 was launched, it was clear that the public sector was on a very fast-paced track to direct the culture of the Saudi economy. Society was part of that change. The other part was supposed to be the private sector, but they were not quite ready to take on that role,” he said.

According to Prince Waleed, the private sector was not entirely clear on its role in the new economic environment and was not capable of coping with the transformation.

“Vision 2030 required the private sector to transform in the same way as the public sector — to change how they used to do business, what they needed to focus on, and how they partnered with the government. What happened instead was that the private sector started to struggle during the initial launch of Vision 2030,” he said.

Prince Waleed saw an opportunity to be a catalyst for change, and he felt there was a role he could play in bringing the sectors together. 

Vision 2030 required the private sector to transform in the same way as the public sector — to change how they used to do business, what they needed to focus on, and how they partnered with the government.

Prince Waleed bin Nasser

“It was clear that we needed to bring private-sector entities together in a way they could understand their role in enabling the vision program. It cannot be done on an individual level, in terms of individual companies. They have to do it collectively. When you have industries working together, the magnitude of change is greater,” he said.

When Mukatafa was founded in 2018, Prince Waleed said that the team began talking to industry leaders, urging them to come together. “These companies can still compete and be rivals, but common goals can help them band together,” he said.

Among the main goals of Vision 2030 are simplifying how business is done in Saudi Arabia — in terms of processes and licensing — and attracting international investment.

“Government processes needed to be simplified,” Prince Waleed said. “And to help with that, we’ve researched all the parties in the subsectors of the government and ended up identifying the common challenges the industries were facing that were preventing them from growing and improving their standards. We were linking where the private sector is today with the objectives of the Vision and helping both private and public sectors work together to meet the Vision’s goals.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Riyadh-based Mukatafa, founded by Prince Waleed bin Nasser, works within the private sector to mobilize leaders and raise industry standards by reviewing and developing policies.

• Its future plans include associations in the industries of fashion and grocery retail.

Since then, Mukatafa has made strides in tackling the food and beverage industry, bringing industry leaders together under one umbrella, and creating the Saudi Restaurant and Café Association.

“It has a general assembly and a board, clear governance on how to manage the association, financial transparency, and so on. When the companies came together, we were able to align their activities, which caused them to become enablers in the industry,” Prince Waleed said.

Future plans include similar associations in the industries of fashion and grocery retail.

Mukatafa has also held a series of job fairs, helping to bring down the Kingdom’s unemployment rate.

“The number of offers we saw that became full-time jobs represented the highest rate in the Kingdom, higher even than those the Ministry of Human Resources or the Human Resources Development fund have achieved,” Prince Waleed said.

“Recently we held a virtual job fair that attracted more than 300,000 job seekers, which led to 30,000 CVs being passed on to companies that were looking for applicants,” he added.

Mukatafa is also launching an academy to train Saudis to enter the hospitality industry. Opening its doors in June, the Al-Qoot Academy was created in partnership with Lausanne University, the highest-ranked hospitality university in the world.

“It’s a six-floor building with a 600-student capacity, furnished with kitchens, dining rooms, and all the assets an individual needs to practice the skills involved in hospitality,” Prince Waleed said.

SPARK announces 80% completion of its first phase

SPARK announces 80% completion of its first phase
Updated 29 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

SPARK announces 80% completion of its first phase

SPARK announces 80% completion of its first phase
  The first phase's near-completion means that the allotted land is now ready for investment
Updated 29 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: The King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) said on Sunday that 80 percent of the project’s first phase was officially complete.

According to a SPARK statement, 80 percent of the infrastructure works, land paving, road construction, service delivery and administrative office buildings has been finished, and the first phase is due to be completed this year.

The announcement coincided with the completion of a project connecting the city to the main Shedgum Gas Plant, 64 km away, allowing SPARK to meet the electric power needs of its investors.

The first phase’s near-completion means that the allotted land is now ready for investment, and 35 investment applications have been approved for companies and their support services. Contracts have already been signed with 23 other companies.

Two strategic agreements have also been signed with the Industrialization and Energy Services Co. (TAQA) and the Arab Minerals Co. (AMCO). 

Under the agreement, TAQA is seeking to expand its local operations through the TAQA Industrial Complex, with an initial investment of up to SR300 million ($80 million). AMCO is investing SR260 million to develop a new center in the city.

Dr. Muhammad Yahya Al-Qahtani, chairman of the board of directors at King Salman Energy City, said that the investments of the project’s first phase would form a “global gateway” to the regional energy sector, amounting to approximately SR6 billion.

“Despite the challenges and exceptional circumstances that have occurred as a result of the pandemic, we were able to achieve more progress in construction operations in line with the goals set for the month of July of this year, especially after adopting advanced and environmentally friendly building solutions.

“It is highly efficient, as SPARK is the first in the Kingdom and the Middle East region to adopt such innovative solutions to ensure that sustainability remains a primary focus for the development of the project.”

SPARK has also launched “green building” solutions in order to enhance sustainability and support the circular carbon economy, as well as enhancing safety levels on site and reducing time spent and materials used in construction.

Saudi Islamic fintech market projected to be worth $47.5bn by 2025

Saudi Islamic fintech market projected to be worth $47.5bn by 2025
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Islamic fintech market projected to be worth $47.5bn by 2025

Saudi Islamic fintech market projected to be worth $47.5bn by 2025
  The GIFT index analyzed 64 countries and applied 32 indicators across five different categories for each country: Talent; regulation; infrastructure; Islamic fintech market and ecosystem; and capital
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Islamic financial technology (fintech) market is the largest globally, estimated to be worth $17.8 billion in transaction volume, and projected to grow to $47.5 billion by 2025, according to an industry report.

The Global Islamic Fintech (GIFT) Report was conducted jointly by DinarStandard, an Islamic economic management consultancy, and Elipses, a finance advisory and investment firm, and looks at the fintech market across the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

The GIFT index analyzed 64 countries and applied 32 indicators across five different categories for each country: Talent; regulation; infrastructure; Islamic fintech market and ecosystem; and capital.

Categories were weighted in order to derive an overall score, with a heavier weighting given to the categories deemed to drive conduciveness to Islamic fintech specifically.

Abdul Haseeb Basit, co-founder and principal at Elipses and the report’s author, said the report showed that the Islamic fintech sector was “steadily developing” with “strong pockets” of activity across the globe.

“Most encouraging are the developments in OIC countries where large target markets exist. The number of fintechs identified is more than double the amount first identified three years ago, demonstrating the rapid expansion in this sector which is set to continue growing at an accelerating pace,” he said. 

Saudi Arabia ranked second in the GIFT Index and had the largest estimated Islamic fintech market size in 2020. Valued at $17.9 billion, it is expected to grow by 22 percent annually to reach $47.5 billion by 2025.

Nejoud Almulaik, director of Fintech Saudi, an initiative launched by the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority, was pleased about Saudi Arabia being recognized as having the largest Islamic fintech market size.

“Fintech Saudi continues to work with all the relevant stakeholders in the Kingdom to develop an environment in which Islamic fintech companies can prosper and become global leaders in driving Islamic fintech innovation,” she said.

