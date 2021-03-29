You are here

New Abu Dhabi plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinopharm

China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and UAE’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan show the Chines made Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine Sinopharm during their meeting in Abu Dhabi, March 28, 2021. (WAM)
Updated 29 March 2021
Reuters

  • The plant will have a production capacity of 200 million doses a year
  • The vaccine will be called Hayat-Vax when manufactured in the UAE, but is the same inactivated vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Product
DUBAI: A new factory in Abu Dhabi will start manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm later this year under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42).
The project is an expansion of Chinese diplomacy in the Gulf region and helps the UAE’s quest to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbon production.
The plant, which is being built in the Khalifa Industrial Zone of Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), will have a production capacity of 200 million doses a year with three filling lines and five automated packaging lines, a statement from the joint venture said on Monday.
The vaccine will be called Hayat-Vax when manufactured in the UAE, but is the same inactivated vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Product (BiBP), a unit of Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group (CNBG), that the UAE approved for general use in December.
Production of Hayat-Vax has already begun in the emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah under a deal between G42 and Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries PSC, the statement said. That production line has an initial capacity of 2 million doses per month.
The UAE, through G42, hosted Phase III clinical trials of the Sinopharm vaccine from July, which later expanded to other countries in the region including Bahrain. The UAE approved the vaccine for frontline workers in September before making it available to the general public in December.
The deal was launched during a two-day visit to the UAE by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi which ended on Sunday.
The joint venture also includes a purpose-built research and development hub for life sciences, biotechnology and vaccine production in KIZAD.
“Our joint venture is also actively looking to bring our capabilities to new markets around the world,” G42 CEO Peng Xiao said.
“Thanks to the close collaboration with the UAE, Sinopharm’s vaccine has been now administered to millions of people in the country, the region, and the world,” Sinopharm Chairman Liu Jingzhen said at a virtual launch also attended by UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The UAE has said its trials showed the vaccine has 86% efficacy, while Sinopharm reports 79.34% efficacy based on interim results.
Some people in the UAE failed to develop sufficient antibodies after a second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and were given a third dose, the UAE health ministry said this month. It said the number was “minimal” compared to the number of vaccines administered.
On Sunday, a Sinopharm executive said the company will need to assess results from overseas Phase III clinical trials to decide whether its two-shot vaccine should be followed by a booster shot.

Topics: Abu Dhabi China Sinopharm Coronavirus

Saudi markets chief says Tadawul bagged $1.46bn in share sales despite pandemic

Saudi markets chief says Tadawul bagged $1.46bn in share sales despite pandemic
Updated 14 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi markets chief says Tadawul bagged $1.46bn in share sales despite pandemic

Saudi markets chief says Tadawul bagged $1.46bn in share sales despite pandemic
  • The chairman said that the market also witnessed remarkable growth in debt sales
Updated 14 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) collected SR5.5 billion (SR1.46 billion) in share sale proceeds last year despite the pandemic, the country’s markets chief said.

It represented a 34 percent increase on the previous year, excluding the bumper 2019 Aramco IPO, said Mohammed ElKuwaiz, chairman of the Capital Market Authority, the Al Eqtisadiah newspaper reported.
The chairman said that the market also witnessed remarkable growth in debt sales, with about SR200 billion raised during 2020, compared to SR120 billion in 2019 - representing 65 percent growth.

 

Topics: Tadawul

Lebanon approves crisis funding to avert power blackout

Lebanon approves crisis funding to avert power blackout
Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanon approves crisis funding to avert power blackout

Lebanon approves crisis funding to avert power blackout
  • Lebanon’s parliament approved $200 million in emergency funding
Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament approved $200 million in emergency funding Monday to stave off a national power cut the energy minister warned would otherwise hit by the end of March.
Caretaker energy minister Raymond GHajjar said three weeks ago that the country would plunge into “total darkness” if no money was secured to buy fuel for power stations.
The state-run Electricity of Lebanon (EDL) faces dire cash shortages, as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
On Monday, “parliament approved... a $200 million advance” for EDL, the National News Agency reported.
The decision came a day after one of the country’s largest power plants, Zahrani in south Lebanon, stopped operating because it ran out of fuel.
EDL said the closure was caused because a fuel ship could not be immediately offloaded because of logistical problems.
Meanwhile, another cargo ship scheduled to arrive from Kuwait has been held up due to the stuck container ship blocking the Suez Canal, it added.
Power cuts have been common in Lebanon for decades, forcing Lebanese use private generators.
Now the country is facing an economic crunch and fast running out of hard currency to back imports.
The EDL power company had been running on a loan allocated under the 2020 budget, but the 2021 budget has not yet been passed, with the country also struggling in a political crisis.

Topics: Lebanon Power energy economy

GM vehicles may soon be able to tell Dubai police when you have an accident

GM vehicles may soon be able to tell Dubai police when you have an accident
Updated 48 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

GM vehicles may soon be able to tell Dubai police when you have an accident

GM vehicles may soon be able to tell Dubai police when you have an accident
  • When an OnStar-equipped GM vehicle is involved in an accident, the vehicle can automatically alert advisors who will determine the severity of the incident and report it
Updated 48 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: General Motors (GM) has struck an initial agreement with Dubai police as it moves towards rolling out new technology that can automatically create a police alert when a driver has an accident.
The company said the agreement represented the next step towards launching its OnStar platform in the emirate. When an OnStar-equipped GM vehicle is involved in an accident, the vehicle can automatically alert advisors who will determine the severity of the incident and then transfer the information to the operations room at Dubai Police, GM said in a statement.
Automakers worldwide are developing technology aimed at speeding up the time it takes for emergency services to respond to collisions and other accidents while some insurance companies also offer preferential rates to customers with vehicles that are equipped with various safety-related applications.
Dubai Police was "committed to building and strengthening its cooperation with partners to jointly develop technology that enhances road safety," said Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police.
The GM statement did not disclose how much the OnStar service would cost drivers or when it was likely to be implemented. GM and it's public relations company did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

Topics: General Motors Dubai transportation

Saudi mortgages jump in February bucking global property trepidation

Saudi mortgages jump in February bucking global property trepidation
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi mortgages jump in February bucking global property trepidation

Saudi mortgages jump in February bucking global property trepidation
  • Around 26,800 new housing contracts were recorded in February 2021 – 28 percent more than February 2020
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Residential mortgages in Saudi Arabia increased by almost a third in February from a year earlier, according to new data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).
Around 26,800 new housing contracts were recorded in February 2021 – 28 percent more than February 2020 – reaching a value of more than SR14 billion ($3.7 billion).
Banks arranged 97 percent of these mortgage contracts, while the rest were handled by financing companies, SAMA said.
Residential villas accounted for nearly 80 percent of the new contracts, valued at around SR11.3 billion. Apartments came second at 16 percent, and land purchases stood at 4 percent.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put pressure on the global housing market, as people delay big purchases because of worries about job security and financial stability
Still, pent up demand for new housing in the Kingdom is keeping the mortgage market buoyant.
The data showed contracts from January to February reached 59,671 with a value of SR30.5 billion – representing growth of 20 percent compared to last year’s figures.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Housing

PCR test or quarantine? Airbus app has answers for confused air passengers from Dubai to Dammam

PCR test or quarantine? Airbus app has answers for confused air passengers from Dubai to Dammam
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

PCR test or quarantine? Airbus app has answers for confused air passengers from Dubai to Dammam

PCR test or quarantine? Airbus app has answers for confused air passengers from Dubai to Dammam
  • The coronavirus pandemic has produced a bewildering array of travel restrictions worldwide, sometimes changing week to week
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Airbus has launched a travel companion app called “Tripset” that aims to help restore passenger trust in air travel by giving people up to date information on restrictions and health requirements in place at their destinations.

The Tripset app allows for passengers to be informed with the latest and most relevant travel conditions, restrictions and health requirements in place, without having to consult a variety of sources, Airbus said.
“With two interfaces, enabling passengers to know both currently available flights and the destinations to which they can fly, Tripset is airport-, aircraft- and airline-agnostic,” the plane maker said in a statement.

“Once a ticket has been purchased, the app also provides passengers with information on what to expect at their departure and arrival destinations.”

The coronavirus pandemic has produced a bewildering array of travel restrictions worldwide, sometimes changing week to week, that has frustrated airline chiefs as a confused public keep their feet firmly planted on the ground.

Topics: Airbus transportation aviation

