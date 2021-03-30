Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior on Monday announced the addition of five new services to the Absher platform.
The new services added to the “Absher Individuals” platform include requesting amendments to academic credentials, correcting names in English and marital status and requesting civil records of children.
The ministry also upgraded the services of the “Asher” platform for the hearing impaired. It allows a beneficiary to communicate via QR code technology and offers the services of a sign language interpreter at the unified call center.
The ministry also launched online birth and death registration services at all the Kingdom’s foreign missions. The second version of the “Maidan” platform has also been launched.
It is an integrated platform, which was developed within the framework of the security strategy for digital transformation.
