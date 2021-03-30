Abu Dhabi’s Aldar to expand co-working spaces in Yas Mall in $136m post-pandemic revamp

DUBAI: Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi is getting a 500 million dirhams ($136.1 million) revamp, state news agency WAM reported.
The multimillion redevelopment plan will include an improvement of the mall’s spaces. It will also bring in new retail concepts, according to master developer Aldar.
About 40 percent of the mall’s gross leasable area will be repurposed to “high impact experiential” retail, food and beverage (F&B), and co-working spaces.
The global retail sector has been hard hit by the enforced closure of malls over the last year as governments sought to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Now property developers are rethinking the design of offices, shopping centers and many other public spaces in response to an anticipated change in working practices and leisure trends.
Construction in key areas of the mall has already started, and will be done in phases over 12 to 18 months.
“Since opening its doors over six years ago, Yas Mall has become Abu Dhabi’s leading retail and leisure destination. Our transformational plan for the mall is in anticipation of evolving customer needs and in line with developing retail trends globally,” Jassem Busaibe, chief executive of Aldar Investment, said.
The plan will expand the mall’s F&B portfolio by 40 percent, and add a total of 15,000 square meters of office space, Busaibe said.
It also includes investing in technology that is meant to reduce the mall’s carbon footprint, in line with the UAE’s environmental agenda.
Saudi Electricity profits surge as more people stay at home
Net income rose by 118 percent to SR3 billion (S806 million)
Updated 6 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Electricity said its profits more than doubled last year as more people were forced to stay at home.
Net income rose by 118 percent to SR3 billion (S806 million) as sales gained 5.6 percent to SR68.7 billion, the utilities company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. The company’s performance was also helped by the cancelation of a SR412 million tax expense as a result of a tax law change last year.
While overall electricity sales fell in 2020 as the pandemic forced many companies to shut up shop, the contribution of residential consumption increased.
Saudi Electricity said it would pay out dividends of more than SR2.9 billion — the equivalent of 7 percent.
Iraq plans to increase non-oil budget revenues, says finance minister
Dinar devaluation was a necessity says minister
No plans to tap international debt markets
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Iraq plans to implement tax reforms to maximize its revenues from non-oil resources, Asharq Business reported, citing Finance Minister Ali Allawi
Oil revenues currently account for 96 percent of the country’s budget.
The minister said that the recent devaluation of the dinar was crucial to the structure of the economy and that the negative effects of the move would gradually diminish.
He added that a full float of the currency may occur in the future, but that the Central Bank would in the meantime maintain the current exchange rate level for as long as possible.
Iraqi foreign debt amounts to some $60 billion, Allawi said.
The government is not currently considering tapping the global debt market, he said. Instead the country would look to international financial institutions.
He noted that some $150 billion had been looted from state coffers by previous regimes.
The 400 meter long Ever Given - owned by Taiwanese company Evergreen Marine Corporation - ran aground on March 23
The effects of the blockage are expected to remain a challenge to the shipping industry
Updated 30 March 2021
Frank Kane
It could take weeks to clear the tail-back of ships looking to use the Suez Canal, even as the gigantic container carrier Ever Given resumes its voyage through the world’s business shipping lane, data analysts have calculated.
“We currently expect a delay of at least 10 days to 2 weeks for all vessels reaching Suez henceforth and assuming the stuck container ship is refloated within the next couple of days for the transits to resume,” Ranjith Raja, oil research manager at data group Refinitiv, said.
The 400 meter long Ever Given - owned by Taiwanese company Evergreen Marine Corporation - ran aground on March 23, halting passage through the vital trade route and causing a log-jam of ships in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.
After the ship was refloated on Monday and was preparing to exit the canal, resuming its voyage to Rotterdam, the effects of the blockage are expected to remain a challenge to the shipping industry, already dealing with volatile market conditions.
“The canal has handled about 100 ships making the transit on a single day according to the 2020 transit data. However, there are limitations due to the size of the ships making the transit and the tidal factors that prevail on the day. Factoring these, it will take weeks to clear the jam that has accumulated till date and not accounting for the additional vessels that would be added for the week,” he added.
Refinitiv calculates that a total of 369 ships are currently waiting on either side of the canal to make the transit once the Ever Given is re-floated and the channel cleared. This accounts for a total of 25 million tons, an increase of 80 percent in the past five days. An estimated 85 ships are currently enroute to join the jam before the end of the month.
This could lead to a shortage of containers vital for global trade, as well as a “shock” to the global supply chain, especially in industries like manufacturing and car assembly, which relies on the “just in time” supply principle.
“Hence this isolated incident is expected to have subsequent cost implications and delays to the wider consumer goods mainly for the European, Middle East and Asian markets,” Refinitiv said.
The alternative for ships stuck in the canal is to go round the Cape of Good Hope route in southern Africa, which would add significantly to costs and increase security risks from piracy, with a resultant spike in insurance costs.
The impact of this sudden shortage of ships is global, with rates for containers rising on big global routes like Singapore to Rotterdam and from China to the US West Coast.
However, despite some volatility in the price of oil last week when the Ever Given’s problems became apparent, Refinitive does not expect a a major impact on the global crude markets.
“Given the crude oil volumes handled by the Canal and the current scenario of demand and inventory in Asia and in the West, it is unlikely that the blockage in the Suez Canal will have a significant impact on crude oil balances as well as prices,” it said.
Murat Cetinkaya was sacked after midnight on Tuesday
A Bloomberg report said Mustafa Duman, a previous board member at Morgan Stanley, was chosen as his replacement
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed the deputy governor of the central bank, only days after its head was also fired in an abrupt decision that rattled global markets.
Murat Cetinkaya, a veteran banker who worked at the Istanbul stock exchange and joined the central bank in 2019, was sacked after midnight on Tuesday, the Financial Times reported, citing a presidential decree published in the country’s Official Gazette.
A Bloomberg report said Mustafa Duman, a previous board member at Morgan Stanley, was chosen as his replacement.
The news follows the dismissal of the central bank’s reformist governor Naci Agbal on March 20, which sent shock waves across markets and triggered fresh worries for millions of Turks concerned about their savings. Agbal was known for his staunch opposition against high interest rates.
He was replaced by Sahap Kavcioglu, a government loyalist who shares Erdogan’s unpopular economic view that high interest rates drive inflation.
First Saudi licensed coffee evaluator optimistic about industry’s future in the Kingdom
Ali Al-Diwani is optimistic about the future of coffee business in Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 March 2021
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Ali Al-Diwani’s career in agriculture “accidentally” led him to become the first licensed coffee evaluator in the Kingdom.
Originally from Jazan, he started his coffee career after he followed in the footsteps of his ancestors as a farmer and fruit trader who exported passionfruit from Hodeidah, Yemen, to Saudi Arabia.
“In 2010, I was invited to a coffee bean workshop in Sanaa, Yemen, presented by a group of Mexican coffee experts. Sadly, the translator faced issues in translating some agricultural terms. Based on my career as a farmer, I have a large agricultural English glossary and I became their personal translator for the rest of their journey,” he told Arab News.
It was the beginning of a journey that changed his life from one of a fruit farmer to a coffee investor, producer, evaluator, vendor, supplier and artisanal roaster.
Two months later, Al-Diwani was assigned to manage a coffee project in Yemen for three years by the same Mexican coffee expert he had translated for.
“There were a lot of inspiring details about coffee that intrigued me to redirect my career. Thus, I decided to specialize in growing coffee.”
Soon afterward, Al-Diwani became one of the leaders in the speciality coffee industry in Saudi Arabia and one of the founders of Caffeine Lab, a pioneer speciality coffee business in the Kingdom.
“My work in agriculture immersed me in great knowledge and gave me the power to start in this world and take fast steps,” he said.
Al-Diwani began to invest in the Burra region in Yemen — which has more than 5 million coffee trees — where he founded the first coffee-growing association and was joined by 500 farmers. “You have to walk for hours or days to reach the forest that contains coffee trees, and it is one of the places that I call coffee paradise — where the mountain turns into a white carpet after flowering, then red after fruiting.”
Science of speciality coffee
The Speciality Coffee Association of America (SCAA) defines specialty coffee in its green stage as “coffee that is free of primary defects, has no quakers, is properly sized and dried, presents in the cup free of faults and taints and has distinctive attributes.”
Al-Diwani, along with his friend Abdullah Bajabaa, established a speciality-grade coffee business called “Kal Coffee” — the first Saudi company to supply green coffee beans and local speciality coffee specifically from Al-Dayer Bani Malik in Jazan.
Three years later, he launched his own coffee laboratory, “Origins,” for green coffee beans, with roasters and training space in Jeddah.
Al-Diwani gained a profound experience in speciality coffee through exploration across the world and became one of the Saudi pioneers of the “science of coffee beans” as he calls it.
FASTFACTS
• 80 million kg of coffee beans arrive in Saudi Arabia each year.
• Coffee beans should match a certain standard to be counted as speciality coffee and should have no defects.
• During transportation, fungal damage can affect the bean and ruin the whole harvest.
• Proper storage is essential in maintaining the value of the crop.
“In 2016, I became a licensed coffee evaluator for the Speciality Coffee Association of America,” he said.
Al-Diwani’s passion for coffee redefined the meaning of coffee beans for many young Saudi entrepreneurs by offering them an internationally certified course at Origins. It consisted of educational courses in a number of specialities within the coffee industry including barista skills, brewing, green coffee, sensory skills and roasting.
He trained more than 50 Saudi certified coffee specialists between 2017-2020. “There is absolutely an amazing growth and the performance is getting increasingly better,” he said.
He is also a coffee evaluator at the Coffee Quality Institute of America.
Roasting — from farm to coffee cup
According to Al-Diwani, it requires an artisanal coffee roaster to be able to prepare beans for the perfect cup of coffee. “During the training, I always tell roasters to observe how the beans are being roasted in the machine; it takes five minutes to either burn the harvest of a whole year or make an excellent outstanding coffee.”
There are several stages that coffee cherries pass through before they reach a cup of coffee, he said. A single coffee tree can provide more than six different types of coffee notes and characters, so in every step there are sensitive stages in expenses and risks before the product reaches the consumer.
“One of the most difficult stages in planting coffee is harvesting the appropriate coffee beans for speciality coffee. If the coffee cherries were harvested in a ripe stage, it goes to commercial coffee,” he said. “The harvest must be dried on the same day so that it does not ferment or become moldy.”
Coffee quality relies on several factors including the harvest of the crimson red coffee bean, good drying, storage method, roasting and presentation. Consistency in coffee is a “mark of excellence,” he said.
Speciality coffee business in Saudi Arabia
Al-Diwani said that many young Saudis share the same obsession with exploring the world of speciality coffee as the country is one of the few where such a diversity of coffee processors and types can be found.
“The future of the coffee business in Saudi Arabia is very promising at the level of production, and in the market it is considered as one of the fastest-growing markets,” he said.
As for those who are planning to start a coffee business, Al-Diwani said that passionate coffee entrepreneurs have to have a full understanding
of how Arabica coffee is evaluated and graded.
The high demand for coffee in Saudi Arabia awakened coffee companies around the world to the idea that Saudi Arabia is a huge market for speciality and commercial coffee. “Eighty million kilograms of coffee beans enter Saudi Arabia every year, and the demand is increasing as people here won’t accept low-quality coffee,” he said.
“We are dealing with a huge number of international green beans companies and most of them started to open branches in Saudi Arabia, so that is an indicator that the coffee market in the Kingdom is big and expanding tremendously.”
There are three main aspects for a speciality coffee business to consider in order to stand out from other coffee startups in the Kingdom, according to Al-Diwani. “First is the location, second is the consumer experience and the high quality of the coffee, third is to have a well-trained barista and a professional coffee roaster.”
Al-Diwani is currently developing a roasting machine line called DQ Diwani Quality.
In 2014, he won an Italian photography award for an image taken in Burra, Yemen, that showcases the variety of color in coffee cherries spread on rooftops to dry.