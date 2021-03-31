You are here

Tata Group sets sights on KSA expansion with new luxury hotel

Tata Group sets sights on KSA expansion with new luxury hotel
Tata’s interests in the region include information technology and telecoms through Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Communications Ltd. (Reuters/File)
Updated 16 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Tata Group sets sights on KSA expansion with new luxury hotel

Tata Group sets sights on KSA expansion with new luxury hotel
  • Indian conglomerate has been in MENA region for 50 years having combined revenues of more than $3bn
Updated 16 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Indian multinational conglomerate Tata is looking to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia, starting with a new luxury hotel.

The group’s Taj brand of hotels, which promotes itself as offering “a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service,” has already become established in the cut-throat Dubai market with two hotels in operation in the UAE city and two more under development.

Sunil Sinha, Tata’s resident director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, revealed that a fifth hotel was now on the way in Saudi Arabia, with a number of other locations being looked at for future expansion.

“A 340-room luxury development is coming up in Makkah and is slated to open in 2022. With the focus on tourism and development such as the Red Sea (luxury destination project), NEOM, and Qiddiya, there is a lot of opportunity for us to expand our hospitality brand as an operator in this region,” he told Arab News.

Tata has had a MENA presence for more than 50 years, operating through 24 companies in eight sectors which employ in excess of 10,000 workers and have combined revenues of at least $3 billion.

The group’s interests in the region include information technology and telecoms through Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Communications Ltd., respectively, automotive with Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), infrastructure run by its Voltas enterprise, Tata Consulting Engineers, and Tata Projects, and consumer and retail through Titan watches, and the Tetley and Tata Tea brands.

“We are also pleased to count the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Saudi Aramco, STC, SABIC, SEC, Riyadh Metro, NCB, Al Rajhi, NWC, GE, Ma’aden, Saudia, and Panda among our customers,” said Sinha. 




Sunil Sinha

Despite the group’s numerous successes in the region, the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has presented a challenge for Tata employees, customers, and businesses alike.

Sinha pointed out that the impact of the global health crisis was evident in the holding group’s full-year revenues for 2020 which were down by $7 billion on 2019 across its operations in more than 100 countries.

However, he praised the group’s leadership for taking swift and decisive action when the pandemic hit that avoided the need for immediate layoffs.

“We set up daily calls, monitored what was happening in each part of our operations and quickly scrambled all our resources to figure out how we could help our communities as well. People were our highest priority. Employees were given full flexibility to work from home or any other safe environment,” he added.

He noted that Tata also introduced several initiatives to help its more than 750,000 employees around the world.

“Apart from financial aid, supporting our front-line care givers, and sourcing of essential supplies, we also helped build digital and physical infrastructure to support this fight. We were one of the first enterprises to announce a large financial assistance package of $200 million-plus in support of the fight against the virus.

“All employees of the group also contributed a day’s salary, and actual financial help far exceeded our earlier commitment,” he said.

In terms of further expansion into the MENA region, Sinha added that while most of the group’s large businesses were already present in the Middle East, it saw emerging opportunities in many areas, namely technology and telecoms, hospitality, infrastructure, consumer and retail, and aerospace and defense.

“With focus on the Saudi government toward Indian suppliers as a strategic partner, we are keen to service the requirements of the country with our integrated solutions in this space,” he said.

Two areas targeted for particular development were retail and transport. “We already distribute our watches under the Titan brand, beverages under the Tata Tea, Kanan Devan, and Tetley brands, and foods under the Tata Salt and Tata Sampann brands in most GCC countries and will expand part of these businesses in the region,” he added.

Tata Motors Group, which consists of JLR and Tata Motors, is a major player in the Kingdom. Since 2009, JLR has been represented by the importer Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. LLC, with showrooms and service centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Alkhobar.

“Our two new launches, I-Pace and the Defender, have received a great initial response and we look forward to the success of these launches,” Sinha said.

At the same time, Tata Motors has more than 10,000 vehicles currently on Saudi roads and is a dominant player in the staff and school bus segment, while the company also sees potential development in pickups and heavy trucks, especially as the Kingdom pushes ahead with its massive infrastructure and megaprojects development program.

Topics: Tata Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Foreign investors key to Arab market’s recovery

Foreign investors key to Arab market’s recovery
Updated 7 min 26 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Foreign investors key to Arab market's recovery

Foreign investors key to Arab market’s recovery
  • The 11th annual conference was a two-day virtual event that was hosted by Saudi Arabia and concluded on Tuesday
Updated 7 min 26 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The important role of foreign investments in supporting the Arab region’s post-pandemic recovery was highlighted by keynote speakers during the second day of the Arab Federation of Exchanges.

The 11th annual conference was a two-day virtual event that was hosted by Saudi Arabia and concluded on Tuesday.

During a session discussing the Arab markets’ response to coronavirus (COVID-19), Saudi Stock Exchange Company (Tadawul) CEO Khalid Al-Hussan said stimulating and encouraging foreign investment would lighten the impact of the pandemic.

“Looking at COVID-19, if we are an isolated exchange, we would be impacted more by the pandemic compared to if we were an integrated platform and economy,” Al-Hussan said.

As part of its Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is working on mobilizing investments in the country, especially with the recent privatization law and the launch of several high-profile megaprojects, such as the revolutionary zero-carbon city “The Line” and the “Coral Bloom” luxury Red Sea project.

Saudis are keen to open up the country and integrate it with the rest of the world. From a capital perspective, stock exchanges do not necessarily need to compete with each other, Al-Hussan said.

“Tadawul benefitted from opening this channel,” he said. “The inclusion we made has positively impacted the cash inflow by billions in the Saudi market.”

According to an Al Eqtisadiah report, Tadawul collected SR5.5 billion ($1.46 billion) in share sale proceeds last year. Despite the pandemic, that represents a year-on-year increase of 34 percent, excluding the bumper 2019 Aramco Initial Public Offering (IPO).

According to Ahmed Shams El-Din, the managing director and global head of research at EFG Hermes, Saudi Arabia is currently the most diversified market in the region.

He said the Kingdom has “a very active IPO compared to other markets,” and pointed out that the UAE market lacks retail and domestic support, while Egypt lacks foreign support.

By the end of 2020, Tadawul saw an increase of 22 percent in the number of qualified foreign investors (QFI). 

“We have been witnessing a big activity since the beginning of this year with QFIs owning around 15 percent of the free float shares in a market worth $2.5 trillion,” Tadawul Chief of Markets Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Rumaih told delegates.

“There is a growing interest from investors that we need to do some enhancement. But every enhancement they ask for is either something we planned for or we need to tweak existing services and products for it.”

The Arab Federation of Exchanges was the largest gathering of regional financial institutions in the region this year. During the first day of the conference, keynote speakers focused on the role of environmental, social and corporate governance practices in achieving economic growth and financial prosperity.

Topics: Foreign investors

Saudis growing ‘more loyal’ to domestic brands amid pandemic, retailer says

Saudis growing ‘more loyal’ to domestic brands amid pandemic, retailer says
Updated 10 min 47 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Saudis growing 'more loyal' to domestic brands amid pandemic, retailer says

Saudis growing ‘more loyal’ to domestic brands amid pandemic, retailer says
  • In a virtual event on Sunday to launch the program, Saudi Industry Minister Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef said the initiative looks to develop ‘a culture of loyalty to the national product’
Updated 10 min 47 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Saudi consumers have become more loyal toward domestic brands during the pandemic, Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of leading retailer Fawaz Alhokair Co., has said.

Speaking during a virtual discussion at the Retail Leaders Circle summit on Tuesday, Moukarzel, who oversees 1,100 stores across 100 malls in 13 countries, told delegates that Saudi consumers are demanding more brands that are “Saudized, experiential and different.” As a result of this change in demand, Alhokair is planning to introduce new concepts and brands in the entertainment, electronics, food and beverage (F&B) and cosmetic sectors this year.

Earlier this month, Moukarzel told Arab News that the company was moving forward with an ambitious expansion plan to open about 57 new F&B outlets in the next 12 to 16 months, and at least another 50 new retail stores. He told the summit that Alhokair will launch a new Saudi F&B concept by the end of this year named Kashkool, which will offer a wide range of cuisines.

Kashkool, designed for a 15,000-square-meter store, will include in-store food stations for consumers. “Saudis love brands with a Saudi twist,” Moukarzel said. His comments come days after business leaders were urged to join the new “Made in Saudi” program, which was launched on Sunday to promote national products and services, and boost the Kingdom’s exports. In a virtual event on Sunday to launch the program, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, the Saudi industry minister, said the initiative looks to develop “a culture of loyalty to the national product.”

Speaking at the same event, PwC Middle East consumer markets leader Norma Tak presented a report that showed that, despite the growth in online shopping in the region, Middle East consumers are far more likely to visit shopping malls than consumers in other regions.

The results prove that mobile and store shopping are here to stay.

However, healthier and sustainable options are also becoming more attractive to consumers, with 70 percent of Middle East shoppers saying that they buy from environmentally conscious companies.

Topics: Saudi consumers retailers

Asian SPAC listings face stern test as regulators consider rule changes

Asian SPAC listings face stern test as regulators consider rule changes
Updated 21 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Asian SPAC listings face stern test as regulators consider rule changes

Asian SPAC listings face stern test as regulators consider rule changes
  • Experts say the region may not attract the kind of frenzy seen in US for such firms
Updated 21 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Asian bourses from Tokyo to Singapore are considering rule changes to allow listing of SPACs, but some industry players say the region may not attract the kind of frenzy, or the massive billions of dollars, seen in the US for such blank check firms.

The trend to list through Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) has seen such floats raise $96 billion in the United States this year after a bumper 2020.

In Asia, industry executives worry that low valuations in some markets and the need for SPAC regimes to include strong investor protection safeguards would keep such listings from rapidly taking off.

“We don’t get the sense that anyone is rushing to do this,” said one person with knowledge of Asian exchanges’ informal
consultations with industry executives, referring to SPAC listing prospects in Asia.

“Hong Kong is more strongly leaning to the no side, while Singapore, because it has less equities activity, has more pressure,” said the person, declining to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

With the hot new method of floating a company taking the US tech world by storm, Asian exchanges are stepping up efforts for SPAC listings although the response has been tepid in Europe.

Earlier this year, Singapore Exchange’s regulatory unit said it was exploring a consultation on SPACs, while the Hong Kong government directed the city’s exchange and regulator to look into allowing such listings.

Indonesia’s bourse has also said it would consider allowing SPACs, and in Japan, a government panel said SPACs listings should be considered to boost growth.

SPACs or shell companies, raise funds via IPOs to merge with operating firms and then take them public by enticing them with shorter listing time frames and strong valuations.

One problem for SPACs in Hong Kong are recent rule changes brought in to resolve long standing worries about illegal practices linked to the formation and trading of shell companies.

“A lot of the changes that were introduced from 2016-2019 would need to be changed to accommodate SPACs,” said Christina Lee, a capital markets partner at Baker McKenzie, adding that she had received inquiries from clients, many from mainland China, about listing SPACs in Hong Kong.

Singapore, which has attracted listings mainly of real estate investment trusts, could find it tougher.

“Singapore doesn’t have as deep liquidity and the velocity of the leading markets and that could be an issue particularly when it comes to the adoption of new investment models,” said Yang Eu Jin, co-head of corporate and capital markets practice at RHTLaw Asia.

SGX consulted the market on SPAC listings in 2010 but this didn’t take off due to lack of market interest.

Stefanie Yuen Thio, joint managing partner at TSMP Law in Singapore, said a quick roll out of regulations this year and more interest for SPAC listings for Chinese tech targets, due to the unrest in Hong Kong and US-China tensions, could help Singapore.

Topics: Hong Kong SPAC

Deliveroo set for $10.5-billion London IPO

Deliveroo set for $10.5-billion London IPO
Updated 29 min 14 sec ago
AFP

Deliveroo set for $10.5-billion London IPO

Deliveroo set for $10.5-billion London IPO
  • That values the Amazon-backed group at the equivalent of €8.9 billion or $10.5 billion
Updated 29 min 14 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s app-driven food delivery firm Deliveroo is set for London’s largest stock market launch in a decade with a valuation of £7.6 billion, despite mounting criticism over its treatment of riders.

Deliveroo’s initial public offering due Wednesday will be priced at £3.90 per share, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.

That values the Amazon-backed group at the equivalent of €8.9 billion or $10.5 billion.

Eight-year-old Deliveroo remains on track for the City’s biggest listing in 10 years thanks to COVID lockdowns boosting sales — and despite mounting concern over a business model that relies on low pay for riders. The group “has very significant demand from institutions across the globe” for the offer, a Deliveroo spokesman told AFP separately on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s news comes one day after Deliveroo had said the IPO was eyed at a range between £7.6 billion and £7.85 billion.

The group has however been forced to trim its IPO valuation due to recent market volatility surrounding the tech sector — particularly in Europe and the US.

It had last week given an IPO market capitalization of up to £8.8 billion. Last year, more than 6 million people ordered food and drink every month via the company’s app from 115,000 cafes, restaurants and stores.

British asset management firms Aviva Investors and Aberdeen Standard have decided against investing in Deliveroo’s IPO, citing the job insecurity of its riders.

Deliveroo maintains that its self-employed riders — which total around 100,000 across some 800 cities worldwide — value the flexibility the job affords, adding that on average its food couriers earn more than £10 per hour.

The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain, which has taken Deliveroo to court to win bargaining rights for its riders, claims that some couriers in the north of England are earning £2 per hour, well below the UK minimum wage.

Deliveroo has set aside £112 million to deal with the litigation and its possible consequences.

However, its business model has come under scrutiny, including in Britain, France and Spain, as its freelance delivery riders complain about working conditions.

The float has been overshadowed by protests, strikes and rallies in Australia, Britain and France — with more set to follow.

Deliveroo’s listing is meanwhile seen as a major boost to London’s financial sector, known as the City, which lost its European share trading crown to Amsterdam following Brexit.

Topics: Deliveroo IPO

Morgan Stanley opens Saudi Equity Fund to foreign investors

Morgan Stanley opens Saudi Equity Fund to foreign investors
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Morgan Stanley opens Saudi Equity Fund to foreign investors

Morgan Stanley opens Saudi Equity Fund to foreign investors
  • The MSINVF Morgan Stanley Saudi Equity Fund will give foreign investors access to the company’s on-ground investment team
  • The fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation and growth by investing in securities listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Morgan Stanley has launched an investment vehicle that allows international investors to access the Saudi Equity Fund.
The MSINVF Morgan Stanley Saudi Equity Fund will give foreign investors access to the company’s on-ground investment team, who have experience in the local market, the bank said in a statement.
Founded in 2009, the fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation and growth by investing in securities listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) and in securities offered in the course of an initial public offering in the Kingdom.
“We are confident that this launch will create great interest amongst investors and support the attraction of capital inflows into Saudi Arabia as it continues to diversify its economy through the Vision 2030 framework,” Najmul Hasnain, the head of the Saudi equity team for Morgan Stanley, said.
Saudi shares have attracted increased interest from overseas investors this year amid a wider rise in emerging markets worldwide.
“Saudi Arabia continues to be one of the most promising capital markets in the Middle East having seen the introduction of a number of significant market initiatives that are expected to drive an increase in company listings,” Sammy Kayello, chief executive of Morgan Stanley’s Middle East and North Africa unit, said.

Topics: Morgan Stanley Saudi Equity Fund Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

