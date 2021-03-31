Oman Air to resume flights to Riyadh from April 1

DUBAI: Oman Air is flying to Riyadh again from April 1, with four flights per week, it said in a statement.

The airline already resumed flights to Dammam on March 28, as international travel gradually returns to normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travelers must wear masks and maintain social distancing, the airline said, adding it will continue to implement comprehensive measures to contain the spread of the virus. ‘

Meanwhile, Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced a temporary suspension of all flights between Muscat and Dubai due to “operational reasons.”

“The flights were suspended for operational reasons as there is a difference in views between the two sides for scheduled flights,” a senior official at CAA said.

He confirmed flights to and from other Emirates were not affected by the announcement, and were still operational.

The CAA was in talks with its UAE counterpart to fix the issue, the official added.