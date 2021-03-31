You are here

Yemen receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines

Yemen receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines
A Yemeni man wearing a protective mask stands among others, waiting for a food aid distribution, in front of a hospital, in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, on March 24, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 March 2021
AFP

Yemen receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines

Yemen receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

ADEN: War-torn Yemen received on Wednesday the first shipment of coronavirus vaccine doses, said the UN children’s agency.
“Yemen received 360,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses shipped via the Covax Facility,” UNICEF said in a statement. “This first batch is part of 1.9 million doses that Yemen will initially receive throughout 2021.”

Topics: Yemen Coronavirus United Nations

Egypt's parliament approves law imposing fees on irrigation water

Egypt’s parliament approves law imposing fees on irrigation water
Updated 40 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s parliament approves law imposing fees on irrigation water

Egypt’s parliament approves law imposing fees on irrigation water
  • House spokesman Hanafy El-Gebaly said the final vote for the law will only be done after a revision by the State Council
  • The parliament said the law aims to introduce a more effective system for water resource management in the country
Updated 40 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Egyptian parliament has approved a controversial government-drafted law governing fees for irrigation water usage, daily Ahram Online reported.
House spokesman Hanafy El-Gebaly said the final vote for the law will only be done after a revision by the State Council, the report added.
A report by the parliament said the law aims to introduce a more effective system for water resource management in the country, and “address pollution and waste water at a time [when] the country is facing dwindling water resources and adverse climate change.”
But many complained on social media, saying the new legislation aims to sell irrigation water to farmers.
The original draft of the law stated that farmers will have to pay $636 for a five-year renewable license to use and operate water pumping machines on the Nile River, main water currents, canals, irrigation networks and reservoirs.
Hesham El-Hosary, chairman of the Parliament’s Agriculture and Irrigation Committee,
told reporters on Tuesday that the committee decided to reduce the license price from $636 to $318. 
However, “when the law came up for discussion before the House, members of parliament approved to further cut the payment to stand at just $79.5 every five years or $15.9 per year,” Ahram Online quoted El-Hosary.
Irrigation ministry spokesman Mohamed Ghanem said in the report that the new law “does not aim to sell irrigation water to farmers, but it only seeks to rationalize the use of water from the Nile and main water currents by imposing fees on the operation of giant machines.”

Topics: Egypt Nile farming

A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias

A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias
Updated 45 min 59 sec ago
AP

A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias

A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias
Updated 45 min 59 sec ago
AP

BAGHDAD: It was a stark message: A convoy of masked Shiite militiamen, armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, drove openly through central Baghdad denouncing the US presence in Iraq and threatening to cut off the prime minister’s ear.
The ominous display underscored the growing threat that rogue militias loyal to Tehran pose for Iraq. It came at a time when Baghdad seeks to bolster relations with its Arab neighbors and is gearing up for early elections, scheduled for October, amid a worsening economic crisis and a global pandemic.
Last week’s procession also sought to undermine Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s credibility, with Iran-aligned militias driving down a major highway and passing near ministries as Iraqi security forces looked on. Ahead of a new round of talks between the US government and Iraq, it sent a stark warning that the militias will not be curbed.
A fourth round of so-called strategic Iraq-US talks is scheduled for next week after the Iraqi government requested it, partly in response to pressure from Shiite political factions and militias loyal to Iran that have lobbied for the remaining US troops to leave Iraq.
The talks, which began in June under the Trump administration, would be the first under President Joe Biden. On the agenda is an array of issues, including the presence of US combat forces in the country and the issue of Iraqi militias acting outside of state authority. The discussions are meant to shape the future of the US-Iraq relationship, a senior US official recently said.
It is a tightrope for Al-Kadhimi, who has said that bringing armed groups under state control is a goal of his administration but finds himself increasingly helpless in reining in the groups. US officials have said Washington will use the meetings to clarify that US forces remain in Iraq for the sole purpose of ensuring the Daesh group “cannot reconstitute” itself — a signal that the US seeks to keep the 2,500 remaining American soldiers in Iraq.
Political analyst Ihsan Alshamary said the militias’ military-style parade sought to weaken Al-Kadhimi’s government and project strength.
“It also aims at sending a message to Washington: We are the decision makers, not the government,” he added.
The militiamen in the parade were mostly from a shadowy Shiite group known as Rabaallah — one of about a dozen that surfaced after the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in Baghdad in January 2020.
Both Soleimani and Al-Muhandis were key in commanding and controlling a wide array of Iran-backed groups operating in Iraq, and their deaths in the US airstrike outraged Iraqi lawmakers, prompting them to approve a non-binding resolution to oust US-led coalition forces from the country.
Since then, militias have also become increasingly unruly and disparate. Some Washington and Iraq-based observers argue the militias have splintered into new, previously unknown groups, allowing them to claim attacks under different names to mask the extent of their involvement.
“They are tools used for negotiating purposes and putting pressure on Washington when it comes to (Iran’s) nuclear file,” Alshamary said, referring to efforts under Biden to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.
Rabaallah, for instance, is believed to be a front for one of the most powerful Iran-backed factions in Iraq, which the US has blamed for rocket attacks targeting the American Embassy in Baghdad and military bases that house US troops.
Last October, the group attacked the offices of a political party in the northern, semiautonomous Kurdish region in Iraq, and set fire to the Kurdish party’s office and media headquarters in Baghdad. It has also been blamed for assaults on liquor stores and an Asian spa center in the Iraqi capital.
Rabaallah went so far as to try and dictate the exchange rate of the Iraqi dinar to the dollar, demanded the approval of a budget and denounced what it said was US “occupation” of Iraq. It displayed posters of Al-Kadhimi with a shoe printed across his forehead and a pair of scissors on the side of his face, with the words: “It’s time to cut his ear off.”
Iraq lies on the fault line between the Shiite power Iran and the mostly Sunni Arab world and has long been a theater for settling regional scores. It has also been dragged into the US-Iran proxy war. And though its relations with the US took a hit following the airstrike that killed Soleimani, ties have improved since Al-Kadhimi — approved by both Iran and the US — became prime minister.
Political analyst Tamer Badawi said the Shiite militias aim to send a dual message to Al-Khadimi’s administration. The first is a warning against any attempt at curbing the militias’ influence under the banner of fighting corruption. The other is to pressure the government to push the US to scale down the number of coalition forces in Iraq.
For his part, Al-Kadhimi has tried to curb the militias’ money-making border activities, including smuggling and bribery, and show his American interlocutors that he is capable of keeping domestic adversaries in check.
Badawi said the pressure from the militias will likely increase ahead of the strategic talks with the US on April 7.
In the days after the Rabaallah parade, Iraqi security forces fanned out in the streets and main squares of the capital Baghdad in what a senior Iraqi security official described as a “reassuring message.”
But for Baghdad shopkeeper Aqeel Al-Rubai, who watched the February militia parade from the street, the militia show was a terrifying sight that reflects a powerless government.
“I saw that this country is insecure and unfit to live in peace,” he said.

Topics: Iraq Iran shiite militias

UN chief: the world has a 'collective responsibility' to end the war in Syria

UN chief: the world has a ‘collective responsibility’ to end the war in Syria
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (AFP file photo)
Updated 31 March 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

UN chief: the world has a ‘collective responsibility’ to end the war in Syria

UN chief: the world has a ‘collective responsibility’ to end the war in Syria
  • ‘We must all commit fully to achieving that goal,’ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tells General Assembly
  • He also calls on nations to show “generous support” for Syrians by providing $10 billion to fund vital humanitarian aid
Updated 31 March 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: “The war in Syria is not only Syria’s war,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday. “Ending it, and the tremendous suffering it continues to cause, is a collective responsibility. Today, we must all commit fully to achieving that goal.”
He again called for a political resolution to the conflict and reiterated that there can be no military solution. He added that the country is in a kind of limbo as “the situation continues to drift toward one of no war, no peace.”
Guterres was speaking during an informal plenary session of the General Assembly convened by its president, Volkan Bozkir, so that the secretary-general could brief members on the latest developments in the country. These included progress on the implementation of Resolution 2254, which was adopted in December 2015 and calls for a ceasefire and political settlement; the humanitarian crisis; and the human rights situation.
“Credible progress” in the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is, Guterres said, a critical step toward the implementation of Resolution 22454. This calls for the drafting of a new constitution that will pave the way for free and fair elections, under the auspices of the UN, in which all Syrians, including the diaspora, will have the right to vote.
“The results of the committee’s work so far have fallen short of my expectations. More importantly, they have fallen short of the Syrian people’s expectations,” he added. He echoed a call by Geir Pedersen, the UN’s special envoy for Syria, for the upcoming sixth session of the committee to establish clear goals, credible working methods and enhanced cooperation between its two co-chairs. This could be a foundation on which to build trust, Guterres said, as he again stressed that the fate of the Syrians is not “solely in their hands” given that several foreign armed forces are active in the country.
Despite 12 months of “relative calm” following the Astana ceasefire agreement in March 2020, he said “it was still a treacherous year: airstrikes, exchanges of artillery and small-arms fire continued.”
Recent serious challenges to the “trends toward relative calm” included a number of incidents on March 21: an attack on a UN-supported hospital in Atarib, Aleppo; aerial strikes near the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing through which UN humanitarian aid shipments arrive in Syria from Turkey; and the shelling of residential neighborhoods in Aleppo.
March 15 marked the 10th anniversary of the start of the war in Syria, which was sparked by a brutal crackdown by Assad regime forces on peaceful demonstrators demanding reforms. Since then, Syrians have endured “some of the gravest crimes the world has witnessed this century,” Guterres said.
“The massive violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in Syria over the past decade shock the conscience,” he added, as he denounced the impunity with which the perpetrators of these crimes have been allowed to act.
The ongoing effects of the war have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to continue to affect the country for the rest of this year. Guterres said that plans are under way to send vaccines to the country, with the first shipment, with enough doses for 3 percent of the population, already dispatched.
He called on member states to show “generous support” by donating the $10 billion required to provide humanitarian for more than 12 million people in need across Syria and about 6 million refugees in neighboring countries.
In his former role as high commissioner for refugees, Guterres said he not only witnessed the “dramatic suffering” of Syrian refugees but was also inspired by the “enormous generosity and solidarity” of the Syrian people in years gone by when they welcomed millions refugees from Iraq and Palestine who sought refuge in their country.
The secretary-general also called for the world to pay “urgent attention” to the “tens of thousands of Syrians who have been arbitrarily deprived of their liberty” in Syria. They include detainees, abductees and those who have been forcibly disappeared.
“Men and women detainees, including boys as young as 11, have been subjected to a range of sexual violence, including rape and sexual torture, including genital mutilation,” Guterres said, as he called for human rights and humanitarian organizations to be granted access to all detention centers.
“After a decade of war, many Syrians have lost confidence that the international community can help them forge an agreed path out of the conflict,” he said. But he vowed to continue relentlessly to pursue a political settlement to the conflict that creates the necessary conditions for the safe and voluntary return of refugees.

Topics: Syria  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Bashar Assad

Turkey testing waters to dispatch ambassador to Israel

Turkey testing waters to dispatch ambassador to Israel
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a press conference after a Cabinet meeting, in Ankara. (AFP)
Updated 31 March 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkey testing waters to dispatch ambassador to Israel

Turkey testing waters to dispatch ambassador to Israel
  • Diplomatic reconciliation with Israel will help break its regional isolation, please US
Updated 31 March 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkey has informed Israel it is set to appoint an ambassador to Tel Aviv once Israel commits to simultaneously reciprocating the gesture, according to a media report.

Newspaper Israel Hayom, citing a senior Turkish official, made the claim on Monday. Turkey has not confirmed the report.
Analysts said that following a decade-long deterioration in bilateral ties, especially after the Mavi Marmara incident when Israeli commandos boarded a ship in a Gaza aid flotilla and Turkish activists died, both sides would need to restore trust with each other through concrete and sincere steps, rather than immediately expect the red carpet treatment.
From the Turkish side, any diplomatic reconciliation with Israel would try to break its regional isolation and also please US President Joe Biden’s administration.
However, the presence of senior Hamas officials in Turkey remains the major stumbling block in any rapprochement between the two countries.
The Hamas office in Istanbul, seen as a safe haven for the group’s senior members, is allegedly run by the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement. The group reportedly set up a secret facility in Istanbul to conduct cyberattacks on Israel.
Turkey’s hosting of a senior Hamas delegation last year was also condemned by Washington, DC.
But, since December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has toned down the rhetoric and hinted at Turkey’s willingness to restore ties with Israel. He publicly declared that Israeli and Turkish intelligence cooperation continued.
“Ankara had already signaled its wish to improve relations with Israel a few months ago, but Israel’s response to the Turkish overtures was quite muted,” Gallia Lindenstrauss, a senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Israel, told Arab News. “It seems that Turkey is losing its patience and would like to advance in the direction of the return of the ambassadors in the immediate term to break some of its isolation in the diplomatic front.”

FASTFACT

Analysts said that following a decade-long deterioration in bilateral ties, especially after the Mavi Marmara incident when Israeli commandos boarded a ship in a Gaza aid flotilla and Turkish activists died, both sides would need to restore trust with each other through concrete and sincere steps, rather than immediately expect the red carpet treatment.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is expected to begin consultations with representatives of the parties elected to the Knesset to begin the process of forming a new government, following the recent election. But there is still the possibility of a fifth election in a two-year period.
Lindenstrauss added that there was no major impediment to the return of ambassadors to Tel Aviv and Ankara because relations were not formally downgraded in 2018. It was, she said, an issue that could theoretically be advanced even with a caretaker government in Israel if a professional diplomat was chosen.
On March 20 some Istanbul-based TV channels affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood - El Sharq TV, Watan TV, Mekameleen - were ordered by Ankara to stop airing anti-Egypt rhetoric in their political shows otherwise penalties would be imposed.
This move to curb Muslim Brotherhood channels could be seen as another message of reconciliation with Israel if Turkey also commits to meeting Israel’s demands in this field and removes some senior Hamas leaders living in Turkey.
“With regard to the activity of Hamas, Ankara has also signaled that it is less tolerant to the movement’s military activity on its soil and hence is moving in the right direction on this issue from Israel’s perspective,” Lindenstrauss said.
During a visit to Cyprus in early March, Israel’s Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said that Tel Aviv was ready to cooperate with Turkey on natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean, and expressed his hopes that Ankara could join the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum in the future.
But last week Turkey’s Foreign Ministry released a harsh statement about “Israel’s recent evacuation, destruction and confiscation decisions against Palestinians” violating international law. It also urged the international community to stand on the side of the Palestinian people against Israel’s expansionist policies.
“Turkey has recently launched a charm offensive to repair relations with countries in the region, including Israel and Egypt,” Dr. Selin Nasi, the London representative of the Ankara Policy Center, told Arab News. “While Israel has received Turkey’s overtures with skepticism, it nevertheless leaves the door open for negotiations.”
Nasi said that Ankara may also take measures to reassure Israel’s security concerns, such as limiting the activities of Hamas offices operating on Turkish territory or expelling senior Hamas officials, the way Turkey did prior to the normalization deal with Israel in 2016.
“Turkey and Israel have converging interests when it comes to regional security, trade relations and energy cooperation. However, Israel is not in a rush to restore relations with Turkey as it gained an advantageous position in the Middle East, at the expense of Turkey, with the post-Abraham Accord security landscape.”
Nasi also said that Turkey may have stepped up normalization efforts with Israel in the wake of press reports saying that Biden would refer to the 1915 massacre of Armenians as “genocide” on the upcoming April 24 anniversary.
“Turkey might be hoping to win back support of the Israeli lobbies in the US Congress, in this regard. Against this backdrop, Israel is likely to set Turkey’s recalibrating ties with Hamas as a condition for normalization.”
Turkey called back its ambassador in 2018 but did not downgrade the level of diplomatic representation, she explained, and sending back ambassadors was a technical matter. Now that the elections were over, Israel’s domestic political conjuncture provided a more conducive environment for Ankara’s normalization efforts.
“Still, given the bad blood between the two leaders, a change of government in Israel would make it easier for Erdogan to make the first move in restoring ties with Israel,” Nasi said.

Topics: Turkey Israel

Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before US lifts sanctions

Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before US lifts sanctions
In this file photo taken on April 03, 2007 an Iranian flag is seen outside the building housing the reactor of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, in Tehran. (AFP)
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before US lifts sanctions

Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before US lifts sanctions
  • “The official said Tehran will further reduce its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if the US does not lift all sanctions, warning that Washington is rapidly running out of time,” it added
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will not stop its 20 percent uranium enrichment before the US lifts all sanctions, Iranian state TV quoted an unnamed official as saying on Tuesday, after a US media report said Washington would offer a new proposal to jump-start talks.
The Biden administration has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The agreement removed economic sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon — an ambition Tehran denies.
“A senior Iranian official tells Press TV that Tehran will stop its 20-percent uranium enrichment only if the US lifts ALL its sanctions on Iran first,” state-run Press TV said on its website.
“The official said Tehran will further reduce its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if the US does not lift all sanctions, warning that Washington is rapidly running out of time,” it added.
Separately, Iran’s United Nations mission tweeted: “No proposal is needed for the US to rejoin the JCPOA (nuclear agreement). It only requires a political decision by the US to fully and immediately implement all of its obligations under the accord ...”
Politico earlier reported a US proposal, the details of which it said are still being worked out, would ask Iran to halt some of its nuclear activities, such as work on advanced centrifuges and the enrichment of uranium to 20 percent purity, in exchange for some relief from US economic sanctions.
US President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions.
Iran, after waiting more than a year, retaliated by violating some of the pact’s nuclear restrictions, including a 3.67 percent limit on the purity to which it can enrich uranium.
The odds any progress to revive the deal before Iran holds a presidential election in June have dwindled after Tehran opted to take a tougher stance before returning to talks, officials have said.

Topics: IRAN NUCLEAR

Yemen receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines
Yemen receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines
Egypt's parliament approves law imposing fees on irrigation water
Egypt’s parliament approves law imposing fees on irrigation water
A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias
A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias
Egypt to receive 854,000 COVID-19 vaccines, allows prayers in authorized mosques during Ramadan
Egypt to receive 854,000 COVID-19 vaccines, allows prayers in authorized mosques during Ramadan
Japan suspends new aid to Myanmar over coup
Japan suspends new aid to Myanmar over coup

