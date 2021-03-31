Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital

You are here

Arial view taken Feb. 18, 2021 shows the Niger river flowing through the Niger capital Niamey. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

  • The reported shooting comes ahead of Bazoum’s scheduled inauguration on Friday
NIAMEY: Residents of Niger’s capital Niamey on Wednesday reported hearing gunfire overnight near the presidency, days before new president Mohamed Bazoum is due to take office.
“It was around 3.00 am, we heard shots from heavy and light weapons and it lasted 15 minutes before stopping, followed by shots from light weapons,” one resident of Niamey’s Plateau district, which includes the president’s official residence and offices, told AFP.
“The gunfire lasted about 20 minutes,” another resident said.
A third resident spoke of “intense shooting, with heavy and light weapons.”
Online newspaper actuniger.com reported that calm had returned by around 4.00 am.
In short video clips posted on social networks, only several seconds in length, sporadic bursts of gunfire could be heard in the pitch dark.
It was not yet possible to independently verify the location and timing of the videos.
No official source was immediately available to comment.
The reported shooting comes ahead of Bazoum’s scheduled inauguration on Friday.
The former interior minister and right-hand man of outgoing president Mahamadou Issoufou, Bazoum’s victory in the second round of the election on February 2 was confirmed by the constitutional court this month.
The results were contested by Bazoum’s rival, former president Mahamane Ousmane, who claimed he was the real winner.
Ousmane had called for “peaceful marches” across the country, but a planned opposition protest Wednesday in the capital Niamey was banned a day earlier by authorities.
Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, has suffered numerous coups in its history, most recently a February 2010 putsch which toppled then president Mamadou Tandja.
The Sahel country has also recently been struck by repeated extremist attacks as Islamist movements have spilled over from neighboring Mali and Nigeria.

Topics: Niger

Updated 31 March 2021
AFP

  • Japan is a top aid donor to Myanmar, and the suspension of assistance would send a ‘clear’ message
  • Tokyo has criticized the coup in Myanmar and called for the restoration of democracy
Updated 31 March 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Japan has halted new aid to Myanmar in response to the coup, according to the country’s foreign minister, but is stopping short of sanctions imposed by some nations on military and police commanders.
Japan is a top aid donor to Myanmar, and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the suspension of assistance would send a “clear” message.
“For Myanmar, Japan is the largest provider of economic assistance,” he told parliament on Tuesday.
“What stance is Japan taking in terms of economic assistance? There is no new aid. We are taking this clear position.”
The United States, Britain and the European Union have announced a range of sanctions targeting top police and military commanders linked to the coup, as well as military-owned companies.
But Japan, which has strong economic ties with Myanmar and long-standing relations with its military, has opted not to take more directly punitive measures.
“Which policy is truly effective for Myanmar? I think the answer is clear,” Motegi said.
“It’s not that sanctions are courageous and non-sanctions are not,” he told a legislative committee.
The suspension reportedly affects only new aid, not existing projects, local media said.
More than 500 civilians have been killed in the Myanmar military’s crackdown on protesters, and world powers have ramped up their condemnation of the campaign against the anti-coup movement.
Japan has criticized the coup in Myanmar and called for the restoration of democracy, but it has faced calls to stake out a stronger position on the crisis.
Tokyo has traditionally maintained cordial ties with Myanmar while also supporting the cause of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who briefly lived in Kyoto as a young researcher.
Thousands of Japanese nationals and several hundred Japanese companies are believed to be in Myanmar, and Japan is reportedly the fifth-largest foreign investor in the country.

Topics: Japan Myanmar

Updated 31 March 2021
Ellie Aben

  • Tough-talking leader admits country’s vaccine struggle ‘almost makes me cry’
MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has appealed for “patience and understanding” amid growing criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 13,191 people across the country.

In a televised address late Monday, the tough-talking former mayor of Davao City told Filipinos that the government was “doing its best to manage the health crisis,” before admitting that it was “difficult” to procure vaccines.

“If only I had in my power a magic wand to make our problems disappear, I would do it,” Duterte said, adding: “I’m grappling with the issue of coronavirus. It takes most of my time actually ... looking for ways and ... where we can get vaccines.”

The leader said that the challenges his administration faced in procuring vaccines were “almost making me cry.”

He added: “If you only knew, I’m like passing through purgatory at this time until I am able to help all Filipinos. I want to cry in front of you, but I’ve run out of tears.”

Duterte warned that worldwide vaccine distribution was “unfair,” saying that “it is not easy to have access to jabs when you are on the poor side,” before accusing some countries of having “shanghaied” the global vaccine supply.

“We are not allowed to mention the names of the countries, but there’s something. There’s a ruckus going on, and the fight for vaccine possession is ongoing. It’s a very serious one,” he said.

He appealed to Filipinos for patience, given that the Philippines is not a vaccine producer.

“We have to understand the government. We are doing our best. We are not a vaccine-producing country. We don’t have the expertise and we don’t have the medical or scientific knowledge. So we’re just waiting,” he said.

As a secondary plan, the Philippines government has given private entities the go-ahead to import coronavirus vaccines “at will” for employees.

“I have ordered Secretary Carlito Galvez to sign any and all documents that would allow the private sector to import at will,” Duterte said, adding that dozens of businesses have shown interest in buying vaccines for workers.

His comments came days after intense public criticism over a government decision to place the Philippines capital and four surrounding provinces under strict lockdown for a week amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

Close to a quarter of the country — almost 25 million Filipinos — are affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the highest level of lockdown.

Filipinos took to social media over the weekend to air their grievances over the Duterte administration’s “failure” and “incompetence” in fighting the pandemic. Trending hashtags on Twitter included #Duterte Resign and #DutertePalpak (Duterte is a failure).

Twitter user Jomarie Sauquillo said: “Going back to ECQ again shows the incompetence of his government. We’re just following an unbreakable cycle.

“It’s our right as Filipino citizens to complain and demand!”

In another tweet, user Kamil_Anne said: “After a year and trillions in debt, this is still what the government can come up with.”

In response to the criticism, Duterte said that several other countries were following similar protocols amid new surges in coronavirus infections.

“Did the government have any lapses? Did the government do anything? The truth is, the countries of Ukraine, France, Germany, Poland and Italy are also under lockdown,” he said.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines Department of Health reported 9,296 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number over the course of the pandemic to 741,181.

Of the total cases, 603,310 people have recovered from the disease, while the number of active cases now stands at 124,680.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Pandemic

Updated 31 March 2021

  • Mufti said that she and her mother applied for a new passport in January this year after the documents expired in May 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that New Delhi’s refusal to issue her a new passport was “punishment” over her opposition to the abrogation of the region’s special status in 2019.

Her exclusive comments to Arab News came a day after the central government rejected the Kashmiri politician’s request for the document because she was “detrimental to the security of India.”

“Our country is no longer run according to the constitution of India. It is working on a hateful agenda of a particular party which criminalizes dissent,” Mufti, who is also president of the pro-India People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said.

“Anyone who raises his or her voice against their punitive actions is punished. My case is no different. I am being punished for raising my voice against the unconstitutional scrapping of special status of J&K,” she added.

In a dramatic move in August 2019, India scrapped the region’s constitutional autonomy and withdrew Kashmiris’ exclusive rights.

It also divided the state into two union territories: Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, before placing the entire region under a curfew for several months, denying residents their fundamental rights, and detaining hundreds of political workers and activists.

Mufti and several of her party colleagues spent months under house arrest, while some PDP leaders continue to be detained.

Mufti said that she and her mother applied for a new passport in January this year after the documents expired in May 2020.

On Friday, however, the Srinagar-based Regional Passport Office (RPO) informed Mufti that her application had been rejected based on an “adverse” report and recommendation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

On Monday, after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court dismissed her plea to intervene in the matter, Mufti sad that she felt “sad to see the judiciary also washing their hands of the matter which denies me my fundamental rights.”

“It is absolutely preposterous that my mother has been denied a passport because she is perceived as a threat to national security,” the 61-year-old PDP leader said, adding: “India’s descent into an electoral autocracy has begun.”

R.R. Swain, the additional director general of police heading Kashmir’s CID refused to discuss the report.

However, he said that “we submitted whatever report we had to submit, and it was the RPO that took the final call.”

“When we submit a report, we take a holistic view, and it is the responsibility of the RPO, which is a quasi-judicial body, to take a call whether a passport has to be granted or not. Our role is to give a full range of information that helps the RPO in taking the decision. It is the final authority,” Swain told Arab News on Tuesday.

Mufti hails from one of Kashmir’s oldest political dynasties, with her father, late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, serving as the union tourism minister in 1986 and as home minister of India in 1989.

He served twice as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

After he died in 2016, his daughter became the PDP president and the head of the coalition government where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was its main ally.

For two years, she led the coalition government before being dismissed in 2018 after the BJP withdrew from the alliance.

Before heading the coalition government in Srinagar, she was a member of the national parliament for four years.

Mufti said that the government’s move to deny her a new passport “smacks of distrust” toward Kashmir.

“When New Delhi is talking to China and also engaging in a dialogue with Pakistan, their actions toward Kashmiris smack of distrust, utter contempt and vengeance,” she said.

“The window for dialogue and engagement seems to be open for everybody except Kashmiris who have had to bear the brunt of this conflict.”

She further underscored the centrality of Kashmir in any talks with Pakistan.

“Kashmiris are the worst sufferers and, therefore, the main stakeholders of the issue. All roads to peace in this region lead through J&K. So Kashmiris cannot be left out of any process for dialogue and reconciliation.”

The BJP justified the government’s move to deny a passport to its former ally by claiming that she was “hobnobbing with terrorists.”

“India anti-terror organization NIA (National Investigative Agency) recently charged Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, the right hand of Mehbooba Mufti, for supporting militants openly. So tell me on what grounds she should be given a passport,” Manzoor Bhat, BJP spokesperson in Kashmir, told Arab News on Tuesday.

“We need to expose Mufti and treat her in the same way as terrorists are treated,” he added.

However, Srinagar-based political analyst Prof. Sheikh Showkat said there was “nothing new about Kashmiris being denied a passport.”

“This is not something new to Kashmiris. They have always been denied the passports,” Showkat, who teaches human rights and international law at the Srinagar-based Central University of Kashmir, told Arab News.

“Now, for the first time, pro-India parties are facing this problem. If it is the fate of such a person who has been in the good books of New Delhi, you can estimate what would be the fate of the ordinary Kashmiris,” he added.

Showkat said that New Delhi’s latest move was “a sign of growing distrust.”

“New Delhi claims that Kashmir has been integrated with mainstream India, but the fact remains that people remain as alienated as before, maybe more.”

Topics: New delhi Mehbooba Mufti

Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

  • Schoolboy nicknamed himself ‘Hitler,’ praised deadly 2017 London mosque attack
  • Pleaded guilty to four counts of inviting support for National Action, the British neo-Nazi organization that was banned in 2016
Arab News

LONDON: A British schoolboy who created an online neo-Nazi group to target Muslims and other minority groups has been sentenced after admitting to terror offenses in court.

The 16-year-old, hailing from Newcastle in Britain’s northeast, nicknamed himself “Hitler” and used social media to promote Islamophobia, extreme right-wing violence and racism.

His manifesto outlined the group’s aims, including transforming the UK into a white ethno-state. Using the “Hitler” alias, he also designed and spread vicious anti-Muslim propaganda.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of inviting support for National Action, the British neo-Nazi organization that was banned by the government in 2016. After his case was heard in a youth court, he was handed a 12-month intensive referral order.

He also admitted to three counts of encouraging terrorism, and four of stirring up racial and religious hatred. As part of his sentencing, he must notify authorities of his location and activities for 10 years.

The boy committed his first terrorism offense aged just 15. After continuing racist activity online, he was first arrested in 2019.

Using the social media platform Gab, he glorified the far-right killer behind the deadly Finsbury Park Mosque attack in June 2017 that killed one Muslim worshipper and injured 10.

The teenager, who is diagnosed with autism, is said in a pre-sentence report to have “only an approximate understanding of the words and concepts deployed.” The report added: “It is likely that he did not see the wider ramifications of his activities.”

Topics: United Kingdom Finsbury Park Mosque attack neo-Nazis National Action

Updated 31 March 2021

  • Vaccination workers die in separate attacks weeks after three women journalists killed
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Three Afghan women working on a UN-funded anti-polio vaccination drive were killed in two separate attacks by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday in Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad, officials told Arab News.

“We can confirm that three women vaccinators were killed by armed men in two different areas of the city,” Attuallah Khogyani, spokesman for Nangarhar’s governor, told Arab News.

Jalalabad is the provincial capital of Nangarhar, which lies near the border with Pakistan.

“We do not have further details, but the women were on foot and were going from house to house to find children who needed to be vaccinated,” Khogyani added.

Another source who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media told Arab News that “both incidents seem to have been coordinated.”

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday’s incident, which comes weeks after the killing of three women journalists in Jalalabad in an attack claimed by Daesh.

Despite crackdowns by Afghan and US-led troops, Daesh has managed to retain a presence in Jalalabad.

The attacks on Tuesday came a day after the nationwide launch of Afghanistan’s first polio vaccination campaign this year — led by the Health Ministry in association with UNICEF, the UN children’s agency.

For the past nine years, Afghanistan has ranked in the top places globally for poliovirus cases. Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria are the only countries where the crippling disease is endemic.

According to UNICEF’s 2020 data, 56 new poliovirus cases were reported in Afghanistan last year — a “bad year” for the country, which had seen a drop in numbers since 2011.

The anti-polio drive, which is expected to inoculate 9.6 million children under 5 across the country, has seen a series of setbacks in several Taliban-controlled areas in recent years.

“Today’s attack will certainly disrupt the process of vaccinations,” Taj Mohammad, an analyst, told Arab News.

“Three women journalists were killed several weeks ago, and Daesh claimed responsibility for that. The new attack is a stark indication that Nangarhar is becoming increasingly unsafe despite the government’s claim of having wiped out Daesh,” he added.

The killings come amid renewed efforts by regional allies and Washington to prevent a collapse of peace talks between the Taliban and Kabul, both of which consider Daesh their arch-foe.

Speaking in Tajikistan on Tuesday, during the Heart of Asia conference to discuss Afghan peace, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, said that “all countries should be alert about Daesh’s attempt to use extremist elements in religious and ethnic conflicts in Afghanistan.”

Topics: Afghanistan Daesh polio vaccinations jalalabad

