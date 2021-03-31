Kuwait cautiously optimistic that oil demand will improve

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Oil Minister Oil Mohammad Abdulatif Al-Fares expressed “cautious optimism” on Wednesday that the global oil demand will improve as COVID-19 vaccination programs gather pace and industrial output recovers.
Speaking ahead of a joint meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers, he said the market supply/demand balance has largely improved as result of output cuts implemented by the group known as OPEC+, according to state news agency KUNA.
He called on the group to the fully comply with these cuts.
Saudi construction firm Binladin to propose restructuring terms to lenders
The company’s board proposed that creditors maintain existing security packages and lenders be given several paths to increase their recovery of loans
DUBAI: Binladin International Holding Group, Saudi Arabia’s biggest construction company, will hold a virtual meeting with lenders on Wednesday to discuss a recapitalization proposal approved by its board, the company said.
Binladin has been in talks since last year to refinance billions of dollars in debt, appointing Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser, sources have said.
The company’s board proposed that creditors maintain existing security packages and lenders be given several paths to increase their recovery of loans, Binladin told Reuters.
The proposal would align “stakeholder incentives to support the company,” it said in its statement, adding Binladin was well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in Saudi Arabia.
“There will be no contracting business without the continued support of the lenders and the transaction has been designed intelligently to capture stakeholders support and position the business for an immense opportunity ahead,” Arun Reddy, managing director of Houlihan Lokey, said in the statement.
The company did not give details about how much debt was being restructured or what the new structures would be, but it said the proposal would give creditors “several options to enhance their recoveries” by taking part in new Binladin projects.
It said the plan would give the company a platform to grow, raise cash, fund new projects and launch a turnaround.
Further details about the refinancing will be announced on April 5, Binladin said.
Losses widen at Emaar the Economic City after tough year for commercial real estate
Losses grew by more than 130 percent to reach SR1.25 billion ($333 million)
DUBAI: Emaar the Economic City said losses widened after a tough year for the commercial real estate sector.
Losses grew by more than 130 percent to reach SR1.25 billion ($333 million), the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
The developer behind King Abdullah Economic City said that beyond the general tough trading conditions created by the pandemic, it also recorded an impairment of SR316 million on properties available for sale and lease and other operating assets.
“Due to the prevailing economic environment and delays in completing projects, the management reassessed life cycle cost estimates of residential and industrial projects and accordingly, the cost estimates were revised, resulting in increase in gross loss by SR307 million as compared to the corresponding year,” the company said in the statement.
Still, it said losses were partially offset offset by an improvement in its hospitality and port development businesses as well as a reduction in administrative expenses.
The developer said it had recently engaged with mortgage and financing companies to make homes in King Abdullah Economic City more affordable and boost its cash flow generation.
It is also pursuing debt rescheduling with its lenders and said that it had agreed with the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund to convert part of a government loan of R2.83 billion, into equity.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the "Shareek program" on Tuesday evening
DUBAI: Saudi shares rose 1.5 percent on Wednesday following the announcement of a SR12 trillion ($3.2 trillion) stimulus package for the private sector.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the “Shareek” program on Tuesday evening which will see 24 of the Kingdom’s biggest names such as Aramco and SABIC, leading a massive investment drive.
Private sector businesses will be helped to invest SR5 trillion between now and 2030, along with SR3 trillion from the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and SR4 trillion as part of a new national investment strategy, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.
“Building a vibrant and prosperous private sector is one of the national priorities for the Kingdom, and that is why we are today inaugurating a new and more powerful era in terms of cooperation and partnership between the government and private sector,” the crown prince said late Tuesday.
The Saudi market rose on the news with the Tadawul All-Share Index gaining 1.5 percent in early trade, led by the banking, utilities, and petrochemicals sectors.
The companies agreed to lower dividends and redirect these funds into the domestic economy in exchange for other financial incentives.
The announcement would accelerate growth momentum in the Saudi economy, Hedi Ben Mlouka, CEO of FIM Partners, told Bloomberg TV early Wednesday.
Major employers across the Kingdom would start to sign new agreements in the coming months to stimulate fresh investment in the economy, said Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said that the new investment program would play a big part in diversifying the economy and boosting competitiveness.
Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told Asharq Business that the program would help large companies increase their domestic investments and also add more mega projects such as the King Salman Energy City project and the King Salman International Complex for Marine Industries and Services.
Tata Group sets sights on KSA expansion with new luxury hotel
Indian conglomerate has been in MENA region for 50 years having combined revenues of more than $3bn
RIYADH: Indian multinational conglomerate Tata is looking to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia, starting with a new luxury hotel.
The group’s Taj brand of hotels, which promotes itself as offering “a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service,” has already become established in the cut-throat Dubai market with two hotels in operation in the UAE city and two more under development.
Sunil Sinha, Tata’s resident director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, revealed that a fifth hotel was now on the way in Saudi Arabia, with a number of other locations being looked at for future expansion.
“A 340-room luxury development is coming up in Makkah and is slated to open in 2022. With the focus on tourism and development such as the Red Sea (luxury destination project), NEOM, and Qiddiya, there is a lot of opportunity for us to expand our hospitality brand as an operator in this region,” he told Arab News.
Tata has had a MENA presence for more than 50 years, operating through 24 companies in eight sectors which employ in excess of 10,000 workers and have combined revenues of at least $3 billion.
The group’s interests in the region include information technology and telecoms through Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Communications Ltd., respectively, automotive with Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), infrastructure run by its Voltas enterprise, Tata Consulting Engineers, and Tata Projects, and consumer and retail through Titan watches, and the Tetley and Tata Tea brands.
“We are also pleased to count the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Saudi Aramco, STC, SABIC, SEC, Riyadh Metro, NCB, Al Rajhi, NWC, GE, Ma’aden, Saudia, and Panda among our customers,” said Sinha.
Despite the group’s numerous successes in the region, the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has presented a challenge for Tata employees, customers, and businesses alike.
Sinha pointed out that the impact of the global health crisis was evident in the holding group’s full-year revenues for 2020 which were down by $7 billion on 2019 across its operations in more than 100 countries.
However, he praised the group’s leadership for taking swift and decisive action when the pandemic hit that avoided the need for immediate layoffs.
“We set up daily calls, monitored what was happening in each part of our operations and quickly scrambled all our resources to figure out how we could help our communities as well. People were our highest priority. Employees were given full flexibility to work from home or any other safe environment,” he added.
He noted that Tata also introduced several initiatives to help its more than 750,000 employees around the world.
“Apart from financial aid, supporting our front-line care givers, and sourcing of essential supplies, we also helped build digital and physical infrastructure to support this fight. We were one of the first enterprises to announce a large financial assistance package of $200 million-plus in support of the fight against the virus.
“All employees of the group also contributed a day’s salary, and actual financial help far exceeded our earlier commitment,” he said.
In terms of further expansion into the MENA region, Sinha added that while most of the group’s large businesses were already present in the Middle East, it saw emerging opportunities in many areas, namely technology and telecoms, hospitality, infrastructure, consumer and retail, and aerospace and defense.
“With focus on the Saudi government toward Indian suppliers as a strategic partner, we are keen to service the requirements of the country with our integrated solutions in this space,” he said.
Two areas targeted for particular development were retail and transport. “We already distribute our watches under the Titan brand, beverages under the Tata Tea, Kanan Devan, and Tetley brands, and foods under the Tata Salt and Tata Sampann brands in most GCC countries and will expand part of these businesses in the region,” he added.
Tata Motors Group, which consists of JLR and Tata Motors, is a major player in the Kingdom. Since 2009, JLR has been represented by the importer Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. LLC, with showrooms and service centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Alkhobar.
“Our two new launches, I-Pace and the Defender, have received a great initial response and we look forward to the success of these launches,” Sinha said.
At the same time, Tata Motors has more than 10,000 vehicles currently on Saudi roads and is a dominant player in the staff and school bus segment, while the company also sees potential development in pickups and heavy trucks, especially as the Kingdom pushes ahead with its massive infrastructure and megaprojects development program.