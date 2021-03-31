Dubai signs $410 million water desalination deal with Utico

You are here

It supports Dubai’s sustainable development, DEWA Chief Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer said. (Supplied)
  • The project is located in the south of Dubai and is expected to be completed by March 2024
DUBAI: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) signed a 35-year purchase and shareholding agreement for a desalination plant with Emirati company Utico.
The project is located in the south of Dubai and is expected to be completed by March 2024, at a cost of about 1.5 billion dirhams ($410 million), the utility said in a statement.
It supports Dubai’s sustainable development, DEWA Chief Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer said, as well as the emirate’s goal of sourcing 75 percent of its power capacity from clean energy by 2050.
 “We work to increase the production capacity of desalinated water to meet the growing demand, with the aim of reaching 750 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of desalinated water, compared to the current 470 MIGD,” he added.
The emirate also wants to produce all of its desalinated water using a mix of clean energy and waste heat by 2030, which Al-Tayer said could be achieved by promoting sea water reverse osmosis.

DUBAI: OPEC+ has lowered its 2021 oil demand growth forecast by 300,000 barrels per day reflecting concerns about the market’s recovery as new coronavirus lockdowns take hold, a report from its experts panel meeting seen by Reuters showed.
The Joint Technical Committee, which advises the group of oil-producing nations that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, met on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial meeting on Thursday to decide output policy.
“Despite the ongoing destocking of commercial OECD stocks, they remain above the 2015-2019 average, while recognizing that prevailing volatility in the market structure is a signal of fragile market conditions,” the panel said in the report.
Under its base case scenario, it expects oil demand to grow by 5.6 million barrels per day this year, down by 300,000 bpd from its previous forecast.
It also raised its global supply growth forecast by 200,000 bpd to 1.6 million bpd.
As a result, it sees oil stocks in the industrialized world dipping below the 2015-2019 average in August, a month later than it previously forecast.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers, a group known as OPEC+, are curbing output by just over 7 million bpd to support prices and reduce oversupply. Saudi Arabia has added an additional one million bpd to those cuts.

DUBAI: The Indonesian unit of Qatar’s Ooredoo has agreed the $750 million sale and leaseback of 4,200 telecommunications towers.
Ooredoo shares gained 1.5 percent in early trade on Wednesday.
The deal with Edge Point Singapore, part of Digital Colony, is one of the largest transactions of its kind ever done in Asia, Ooredoo said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
“This will help us unlock significant capital and enable us to focus on our core mission of delivering outstanding digital and enterprise services to our customer base,” said Ooredoo Managing Director Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo,
It is part of a broader push by the Qatari telecommunications giant to “a more efficient and flexible asset light model and unlock the trapped value of its infrastructure portfolio,” it said.
Prior to this deal, Ooredoo had a global portfolio of about 27,000 owned towers.
JP Morgan acted as financial adviser to Indosat Ooredoo on the deal.

 

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Oil Minister Oil Mohammad Abdulatif Al-Fares expressed “cautious optimism” on Wednesday that the global oil demand will improve as COVID-19 vaccination programs gather pace and industrial output recovers.
Speaking ahead of a joint meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers, he said the market supply/demand balance has largely improved as result of output cuts implemented by the group known as OPEC+, according to state news agency KUNA.
He called on the group to the fully comply with these cuts.

DUBAI: Saudi jobless numbers fell in the last quarter of 2020, new figures showed.

The Saudi General Authority of Statistics said total unemployment fell to 12.6 percent in the last quarter or 2020 compared to 14.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The unemployment rate among men fell to 4 percent from 4.4 over this period while for women the unemployment rate dropped to 20.2  percent from 24.6 percent.

While more women are entering the job market in the Kingdom, the figures reflect the still heavily male-dominated workplace.

Statistics chiefs also surveyed citizens to get a better sense of their work preferences.

It found that 93 percent of unemployed people would accept a private sector position but more than three quarters of women and more than half of unemployed men would only accept private sector work if it involved a commute of an hour or less.

The Authority attributed the overall drop in unemployment to ongoing economic stimulus measures in the Kingdom, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

DUBAI: Binladin International Holding Group, Saudi Arabia’s biggest construction company, will hold a virtual meeting with lenders on Wednesday to discuss a recapitalization proposal approved by its board, the company said.
Binladin has been in talks since last year to refinance billions of dollars in debt, appointing Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser, sources have said.
The company’s board proposed that creditors maintain existing security packages and lenders be given several paths to increase their recovery of loans, Binladin told Reuters.
The proposal would align “stakeholder incentives to support the company,” it said in its statement, adding Binladin was well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in Saudi Arabia.
“There will be no contracting business without the continued support of the lenders and the transaction has been designed intelligently to capture stakeholders support and position the business for an immense opportunity ahead,” Arun Reddy, managing director of Houlihan Lokey, said in the statement.
The company did not give details about how much debt was being restructured or what the new structures would be, but it said the proposal would give creditors “several options to enhance their recoveries” by taking part in new Binladin projects.
It said the plan would give the company a platform to grow, raise cash, fund new projects and launch a turnaround.
Further details about the refinancing will be announced on April 5, Binladin said.

