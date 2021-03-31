Dubai signs $410 million water desalination deal with Utico

Saudi unemployment falls on economic stimulus

DUBAI: Saudi jobless numbers fell in the last quarter of 2020, new figures showed.

The Saudi General Authority of Statistics said total unemployment fell to 12.6 percent in the last quarter or 2020 compared to 14.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The unemployment rate among men fell to 4 percent from 4.4 over this period while for women the unemployment rate dropped to 20.2 percent from 24.6 percent.

While more women are entering the job market in the Kingdom, the figures reflect the still heavily male-dominated workplace.

Statistics chiefs also surveyed citizens to get a better sense of their work preferences.

It found that 93 percent of unemployed people would accept a private sector position but more than three quarters of women and more than half of unemployed men would only accept private sector work if it involved a commute of an hour or less.

The Authority attributed the overall drop in unemployment to ongoing economic stimulus measures in the Kingdom, Al-Arabiya TV reported.