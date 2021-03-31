Dubai signs $410 million water desalination deal with Utico

DUBAI: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) signed a 35-year purchase and shareholding agreement for a desalination plant with Emirati company Utico.
The project is located in the south of Dubai and is expected to be completed by March 2024, at a cost of about 1.5 billion dirhams ($410 million), the utility said in a statement.
It supports Dubai’s sustainable development, DEWA Chief Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer said, as well as the emirate’s goal of sourcing 75 percent of its power capacity from clean energy by 2050.
“We work to increase the production capacity of desalinated water to meet the growing demand, with the aim of reaching 750 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of desalinated water, compared to the current 470 MIGD,” he added.
The emirate also wants to produce all of its desalinated water using a mix of clean energy and waste heat by 2030, which Al-Tayer said could be achieved by promoting sea water reverse osmosis.
