  Saudi Arabia sees increase in airline capacity, as travelers anticipate summer season

Saudi Arabia sees increase in airline capacity, as travelers anticipate summer season

Saudi Arabia sees increase in airline capacity, as travelers anticipate summer season
OAG said “we are heading for the best week in over twelve months,” if airline capacity continues its upward trend. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia sees increase in airline capacity, as travelers anticipate summer season

Saudi Arabia sees increase in airline capacity, as travelers anticipate summer season
  • Capacity in the Saudi market rose to 723,496 seats in the last week of March
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has recorded a 15.4 percent week-on-week increase in airline capacity over the last week of March, flight intelligence company OAG said.

Capacity in the Saudi market rose to 723,496 seats, as global airlines add more flights in anticipation of a pick up in demand.

Although it was still lower than pre-pandemic levels, OAG said “we are heading for the best week in over twelve months,” if airline capacity continues its upward trend.

The UAE was also in OAG’s top 20 markets list, at 640,879 scheduled seats over the same period, up 6.8 percent week-on-week.

The aviation industry has been banking on countries’ aggressive inoculation drives to restore people’s confidence in travelling, while airlines double down on precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

OAG said “the demand side of the equation is crucial” to really determine the recovery of the aviation industry, despite growth in airline capacity.

“The next four weeks are likely to be crucial in shaping the whole summer season which in turn for many airlines is when revenues are generated that carry them through the following winter season,” it said.

Oman Air is the latest airline to add capacity to Saudi Arabia, announcing it will start flying to Riyadh again from April 1, with four flights per week.

The airline aresumed flights to Dammam on March 28.

Topics: Saudi Arabia summer transportation aviation

KPMG, Oracle team up to help Saudi companies ramp up digitization

KPMG, Oracle team up to help Saudi companies ramp up digitization
Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

KPMG, Oracle team up to help Saudi companies ramp up digitization

KPMG, Oracle team up to help Saudi companies ramp up digitization
  • Saudi organizations across the public and private sectors can access KPMG’s Insights Centre and Oracle Innovation Hub in Riyadh
Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Global tax advisory firm KPMG has teamed up with business software maker Oracle to help Saudi companies speed their digitization and adoption of cloud-based technology.

Under the agreement between the two global giants, Saudi organizations across the public and private sectors can access KPMG’s Insights Centre and Oracle Innovation Hub in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Fozan, chairman, KPMG Professional Services and Fahad Al-Turief, vice president and country leader, Oracle Saudi Arabia.

Al-Fozan said: “The pandemic has accelerated efforts of digital transformation in a space that was already evolving at a high pace. This is the right time to invest more in the digital ecosystem and forge relationships to be stronger and more efficient together. This partnership will encourage innovation and attract more international investment into Saudi Arabia, thus being a catalyst for job creation.”

Companies using the facilities can learn more about how artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and machine learning can be customized to their specific needs.

“There are several trends pushing businesses across all industries toward cloud technology in Saudi Arabia and around the world. For most organizations, the current way of doing business might not deliver the agility to grow or provide the platform or flexibility to compete,” said Al-Turief.

“The adoption of emerging technology was already on the rise in Saudi Arabia as organizations realized that they could achieve a higher return on investment, explore new avenues of growth, drive innovation, deliver new services, save costs and ensure robust cybersecurity with cloud,” he added.

Topics: KPMG oracle Saudi Arabia technology

Alpha Dhabi unit buys $953m stake in Aldar from Mubadala

Alpha Dhabi unit buys $953m stake in Aldar from Mubadala
Updated 16 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Alpha Dhabi unit buys $953m stake in Aldar from Mubadala

Alpha Dhabi unit buys $953m stake in Aldar from Mubadala
  • The subsidiary, Sublime Commercial Investment, acquired a 12.21 percent strategic stake in Aldar
Updated 16 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala has sold a 3.5 billion dirham ($953 million) stake in property developer Aldar to a subsidiary of investment firm Alpha Dhabi Holding, the fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

The subsidiary, Sublime Commercial Investment, acquired a 12.21 percent strategic stake in Aldar, the statement said. Mubadala will remain Aldar’s largest shareholder with 25 percent, it said.

“Institutional investor interest in Aldar reflects confidence in the Abu Dhabi real estate sector and Aldar’s central role in implementing the Emirate’s economic diversification strategy,” the statement said.

Two sources told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that the fund had sold part of its holdings in Aldar.

Trades of 960 million shares, worth 3.5 billion dirhams were made on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Wednesday, exchange data shows.

The transaction was executed by local brokerage firms International Securities and ADCB Securities, the statement said.

Aldar, which developed the Ferrari World theme park, is the largest real estate developer in the emirate.

It made an offer earlier this month to buy a stake in Egyptian developer Sodic for about $420 million. It is leading a consortium to buy a minimum 51 percent stake.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Mubadala Aldar Finance

Dubai signs $410 million water desalination deal with Utico

Dubai signs $410 million water desalination deal with Utico
Updated 33 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai signs $410 million water desalination deal with Utico

Dubai signs $410 million water desalination deal with Utico
  • The project is located in the south of Dubai and is expected to be completed by March 2024
Updated 33 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) signed a 35-year purchase and shareholding agreement for a desalination plant with Emirati company Utico.
The project is located in the south of Dubai and is expected to be completed by March 2024, at a cost of about 1.5 billion dirhams ($410 million), the utility said in a statement.
It supports Dubai’s sustainable development, DEWA Chief Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer said, as well as the emirate’s goal of sourcing 75 percent of its power capacity from clean energy by 2050.
 “We work to increase the production capacity of desalinated water to meet the growing demand, with the aim of reaching 750 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of desalinated water, compared to the current 470 MIGD,” he added.
The emirate also wants to produce all of its desalinated water using a mix of clean energy and waste heat by 2030, which Al-Tayer said could be achieved by promoting sea water reverse osmosis.

Topics: Dubai DEWA energy

OPEC+ panel lowers oil demand growth forecast

OPEC+ panel lowers oil demand growth forecast
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

OPEC+ panel lowers oil demand growth forecast

OPEC+ panel lowers oil demand growth forecast
  • Under its base case scenario, it expects oil demand to grow by 5.6 million barrels per day this year
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: OPEC+ has lowered its 2021 oil demand growth forecast by 300,000 barrels per day reflecting concerns about the market’s recovery as new coronavirus lockdowns take hold, a report from its experts panel meeting seen by Reuters showed.
The Joint Technical Committee, which advises the group of oil-producing nations that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, met on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial meeting on Thursday to decide output policy.
“Despite the ongoing destocking of commercial OECD stocks, they remain above the 2015-2019 average, while recognizing that prevailing volatility in the market structure is a signal of fragile market conditions,” the panel said in the report.
Under its base case scenario, it expects oil demand to grow by 5.6 million barrels per day this year, down by 300,000 bpd from its previous forecast.
It also raised its global supply growth forecast by 200,000 bpd to 1.6 million bpd.
As a result, it sees oil stocks in the industrialized world dipping below the 2015-2019 average in August, a month later than it previously forecast.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers, a group known as OPEC+, are curbing output by just over 7 million bpd to support prices and reduce oversupply. Saudi Arabia has added an additional one million bpd to those cuts.

Topics: OPEC+ Oil energy

Qatar's Ooredoo agrees $750m sale of 4,200 towers in Indonesia

Qatar’s Ooredoo agrees $750m sale of 4,200 towers in Indonesia
Updated 42 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar's Ooredoo agrees $750m sale of 4,200 towers in Indonesia

Qatar’s Ooredoo agrees $750m sale of 4,200 towers in Indonesia
  • The deal with Edge Point Singapore, part of Digital Colony, is one of the largest transactions of its kind ever done in Asia
  • Prior to this deal, Ooredoo had a global portfolio of about 27,000 owned towers
Updated 42 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Indonesian unit of Qatar’s Ooredoo has agreed the $750 million sale and leaseback of 4,200 telecommunications towers.
Ooredoo shares gained 1.5 percent in early trade on Wednesday.
The deal with Edge Point Singapore, part of Digital Colony, is one of the largest transactions of its kind ever done in Asia, Ooredoo said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
“This will help us unlock significant capital and enable us to focus on our core mission of delivering outstanding digital and enterprise services to our customer base,” said Ooredoo Managing Director Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo,
It is part of a broader push by the Qatari telecommunications giant to “a more efficient and flexible asset light model and unlock the trapped value of its infrastructure portfolio,” it said.
Prior to this deal, Ooredoo had a global portfolio of about 27,000 owned towers.
JP Morgan acted as financial adviser to Indosat Ooredoo on the deal.

 

Topics: Qatar Telecom

