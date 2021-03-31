Saudi Green Initiative will improve quality of life in Kingdom, environment minister says 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s green initiative will raise the quality of life in the Kingdom, the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture said on Wednesday.

The Kingdom has gained much experience to develop water resources and plant trees, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli said at a press conference to discuss recent initiatives.

During the last three months, Saudi Arabia has launched 11 programs and projects with local and global impact, the acting Minister of Information Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said.

Al-Qasabi added that the Kingdom’s initiatives were pillars of a prosperous economy and that it continues to develop in all sectors.

He said the projects would positively affect things that concern Saudi citizens.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative on Saturday.

The initiatives aim to reduce carbon emissions in the Middle East, tackle deforestation, enhance the efficiency of oil production, and increase the contribution of renewable energy.

Speaking about the “Made in Saudi” program, Al-Qasabi said Saudi products have reached 178 countries around the world.

The “Made in Saudi” program was launched on Sunday to promote national products and services and boost the Kingdom’s exports.

The program would support firms whose products are grown, extracted or produced in Saudi Arabia, and help them to increase their business domestically and globally.

On the subject of the Saudi peace initiative for Yemen, the minister said the Houthi militia responded to the plan by attacking civilians and the Kingdom’s oil sector.

He said the Houthi attacks are an indication of the militia’s rejection of peace efforts.

Solving the Yemen crisis is a priority for the Kingdom, so that the Yemeni people can enjoy peace and stability, the minister said.