You are here

  • Home
  • Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub

Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub

Rage bar and restaurant in south Lebanon where shooting incident happened Wednesday at dawn following row between drunken men. (Facebook)
Rage bar and restaurant in south Lebanon where shooting incident happened Wednesday at dawn following row between drunken men. (Facebook)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gjtas

Updated 31 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub

Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub
  • Row escalated into fight outside Rage bar and restaurant in Mjaydel village before soldier opened fire using pump-action rifle
  • Soldier surrendered himself to security authorities after incident
Updated 31 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: Two men were shot dead by an off-duty soldier in southern Lebanon early on Wednesday.
The shooting happened after a heated argument involving the victims, Mohammed Ammar and Ibrahim Abdullah, and the soldier.
Reports said the row escalated into a fight outside the Rage bar and restaurant in Mjaydel village before the soldier opened fire using a pump-action rifle between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.
The venue’s owner, however, insisted the brawl and shooting took place nowhere near his business.
One of the victims died instantly while the other died from his injuries at a government hospital in Sidon, medical sources told Arab News.
The soldier, who Lebanese media identified only by his initials, K.K., surrendered to the security authorities later.
All those involved had been drinking heavily, Lebanese media said.
The shooting took place despite the government ordering Lebanon’s pubs and nightclubs to remain closed as part of COVID-19 restrictions. Restaurants and cafes are allowed to operate until 9 p.m. at a capacity of 50 percent inside and 75 percent outdoors.
Teams from the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces rushed to the scene to investigate the shooting. The victims’ BMW car, which was riddled with bullet holes, was examined by detectives.
Charle Helou, owner of Rage, told Arab News that the fight and killings took place at a completely different location to his bar.
He said he had been forced to close by a legal order after his venue was linked to the shootings on social media.
Helou insisted he had not flouted COVID-19 restrictions and been operating at half capacity as per the rules.
“We have paid a lot of money to operate this business and just because of rumors, the place has been shut down,” he said.
He said security officers checked his security cameras before closing the venue.
The tourism ministry said the bar was closed after the shooting incident exposed it had been flouting COVID-19 restrictions.
Lebanon heads into a three-day nationwide curfew this weekend for the Easter holiday to try and stop a COVID-19 surge from the holidays.

Topics: #Lebanon Shooting

Related

Special Lebanon’s collapse puts financial strain on students studying abroad
Middle-East
Lebanon’s collapse puts financial strain on students studying abroad
A popular Lebanese TV show has come under fire for another incident of offensive behavior. (Screenshot)
Media
Racist mockery on a Lebanese TV sparks outrage on social media

Children will ‘bear brunt’ of UK’s Syria aid cuts: Charity

Children will ‘bear brunt’ of UK’s Syria aid cuts: Charity
Updated 39 min 18 sec ago
Benedict Spence

Children will ‘bear brunt’ of UK’s Syria aid cuts: Charity

Children will ‘bear brunt’ of UK’s Syria aid cuts: Charity
  • Decision ‘could have devastating consequences,’ Save the Children tells Arab News
  • £205m pledge just over half what UK gave last year
Updated 39 min 18 sec ago
Benedict Spence

LONDON: The UK’s decision to cut its funding for Syrian refugees, possibly by as much as 50 percent, will see children in the country and those displaced to neighboring states suffer disproportionately, Save the Children told Arab News on Wednesday. 

Orlaith Minogue, senior conflict and humanitarian advocacy adviser at the charity, said children and mothers would “bear the brunt” of the cut, with access to education, food and healthcare set to be severely disrupted.

“The UK’s generous support has been key to delivering healthcare, education and protection services for Syrian families throughout the course of the conflict,” Minogue said.

“However, after yesterday’s announcement, we now face a situation where Syrian children will be left to bear the brunt of a dramatic aid cut from the UK, a decision that could have devastating consequences as aid agencies struggle to deliver the life-saving and sustaining support these children so desperately need.”

The UK offered £205 million ($281 million) at a virtual UN donor conference this week, down from £400 million given last year, as part of broader moves to slash international aid to rebalance the national budget following the coronavirus pandemic.

Those plans, set to reduce overseas aid from 0.7 to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product, had already raised fears that spending on a number of Arab countries — including Yemen, Lebanon and Libya — could be reduced dramatically.

These cuts, as well as those directly affecting Syria, could have serious knock-on effects for Syrian refugees, Minogue warned.

“The crisis in Syria, and for Syrians, isn’t over, and much of the progress in the region to date is at risk as a result of the impact of COVID-19 and increasing economic hardship,” she said.

“In northwest Syria, two-thirds of children are out of school and for many, they may never be able to return. In Lebanon, 90 percent of Syrian refugees are living in poverty without access to sufficient food,” she added.

“These figures only scratch the surface of the levels of need in Syria and neighboring countries. Any decision to reduce funding now risks the survival of the most vulnerable.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK had given in excess of £3.5 billion in aid to help Syrian refugees since 2012, suggesting the current donation is proportionate to the size of the British economy.

But Save the Children’s CEO Kevin Watkins issued a statement calling the cut “disastrous,” adding: “The reduction will have a catastrophic impact. It could mean nearly half a million children missing out on education, and more than a hundred thousand mothers and children going hungry.”

He said: “This is just the tip of the iceberg; ultimately, lives could be lost because of this government’s decision to step back at a time when Syrians desperately need us to step up.

“This cut is yet another reminder of the catastrophic consequences of the government’s decision to break its promise to maintain the aid budget at 0.7 percent of national income and they must urgently rethink this approach.”

Jean-Michel Grand, executive director of the charity Action against Hunger, also condemned the cut.

“This is a region blighted by war, ravaged by COVID-19, and with an economy in freefall. In 10 years of conflict, the situation has never been worse,” he said in a statement.

“Back in November, the UK government told MPs it would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Syrian people in their time of need. Cutting our aid commitment … represents no such solidarity or support,” he added.

“The world is watching to see what ‘global Britain’ truly means and so far the portents aren’t good. We slashed aid to Yemen, a country teetering on the brink of famine, and have followed suit by reducing support to Syria by 32 percent.”

The UN conference, which aimed to raise $10 billion for both internally displaced Syrians and refugees in neighboring countries, was only able to secure $6.4 billion, with just $4.4 billion being made available this year.

Despite the overall reduction in funding, several leading economies — including Germany, France and the US — did not reduce their spending pledges for Syria.

Germany offered £480 million for this year and the same amount next year. France pledged $657 million.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the conference that half the Syrian population needs aid, with 90 percent living in poverty. He added that at least 2.4 million Syrian children do not have access to schools.

“The Syrian tragedy must not last another 10 years,” Maas said. “Ending it begins by restoring hope. It begins with our commitments — here, today.”

Topics: UK foreign aid Syrian refugees Save the Children

Related

UK aid cuts to refugee legal support threaten ‘utter destitution’ for Syrians
Middle-East
UK aid cuts to refugee legal support threaten ‘utter destitution’ for Syrians
An estimated 13.4 million people need humanitarian assistance in Syria, up 20 percent compared with 2020, but Britain looks to cut Syria funding from £137 million in 2020 to just £45 million in 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Middle-East
UN warns against massive reduction in UK aid to Syria

Traditional manousheh leaves tables in poverty-hit Lebanon

Traditional manousheh leaves tables in poverty-hit Lebanon
Updated 31 March 2021
AFP

Traditional manousheh leaves tables in poverty-hit Lebanon

Traditional manousheh leaves tables in poverty-hit Lebanon
  • Lebanon's worse financial crunch has sent prices soaring and baker Abu Shadi says many clients of three decades can no longer afford even manousheh
  • Nowadays Abu Shadi turns down the heat in his oven once he has baked enough manaeesh to save on gas
Updated 31 March 2021
AFP

BEIRUT — Scattering spinach and hot chili onto fluffy flatbread in Lebanon’s capital, 54-year-old Abu Shadi bemoans better times before the economic crisis when all Lebanese could afford his simple meals.
The veteran baker is famed for his take on Lebanon’s manousheh, a circle of freshly baked dough sprinkled with anything from thyme to meat, then folded in half and rolled in paper to go.
But Lebanon’s worse financial crunch in decades has sent prices soaring, and Abu Shadi says many of his customers of three decades can no longer afford even this modest pastry.
“Since I started working at this oven in 1987, it’s been nothing but goodness and blessings. But today, all that has gone,” he said.
On the phone, he warmly receives a stream of orders.
He jokes with a customer as he waits for his breakfast, and from inside his shop waves at an acquaintance as they drive by in their car.
Looking up from time to time from the flatbreads he heaps with filling, he greets the old and young as they walk by.
He hums loudly, only pausing to compliment an elderly lady on her blonde hairstyle.
But nowadays, Abu Shadi turns down the heat in his oven once he has baked enough manaeesh (plural form of manousheh) to save on gas.
Long gone are the days when he fired up the oven at 8:00 am, and did not turn it off till 3:00 pm.
“The manousheh is both a father and mother to the Lebanese people. It’s food for the rich and the poor,” he said.
“Sadly at the moment, the poor can no longer afford to eat it,” he said.
Tens of thousands have lost their jobs or a huge part of their income in the financial crunch, which has caused the Lebanese currency to lose more than 85 percent of its value.
A manousheh “used to cost between 1,000 to 1,500 pounds ($0.66 to $1), but now it’s 5,000.”
The new price is less than $0.50 at the black market rate for a lucky few with access to dollars, but most Lebanese earn wages in the local currency — and see that as up to five times the normal price.
The baker says that for three decades, customers have streamed in at weekends, ordering up to seven or eight manaeesh to take away for a traditional family breakfast.
But over the past few months, those customers have stopped coming altogether.
“Manaeesh are now only for the well off,” he said.
“Whoever earns 30,000 or 40,000 pounds a day is not going to spend 5,000 on a thyme manousheh. They have other expenses.”
But Abu Shadi has been forced to raise his prices to cover the increasing cost of supplies, from flour and cheese to the paper he wraps the manousheh in.
“We used to live a cushy life, but people’s living situations have really slumped,” he said.
“We’ve never seen anything like it.”
But one customer, Mahmoud, says he will continue to buy the bread he has grown to love, “whatever the cost.”
“Whoever is used to Abu Shadi’s manaeesh cannot replace it,” he said, between bites of one filled with cheese and meat.
Abu Shadi has been helped by the fact that his customers keep coming back.
But he says he has not been forced to close like other small bakers since he does the job on his own.
“After all this time and effort, I’m only still going because I work for myself,” he said.
“The money others pay to their staff, I keep to live off … I have nothing but my hands and God.”

Topics: Manousheh Lebanon crisis Bakery

Related

Lebanon crisis robs pensioners of cash cushions
Business & Economy
Lebanon crisis robs pensioners of cash cushions

Jordan records 111 COVID deaths, its highest daily toll yet

Jordan records 111 COVID deaths, its highest daily toll yet
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

Jordan records 111 COVID deaths, its highest daily toll yet

Jordan records 111 COVID deaths, its highest daily toll yet
  • The surge since February has put Jordan’s infection numbers above those of most of its Middle East neighbors
  • It forced the government to reimpose a lockdown on Fridays, extend a night curfew and delay the opening of schools
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan reported 111 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily toll since the pandemic started, the health ministry said.
It reported 6,570 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to 611,577 cases along with 6,858 deaths.
The surge since early February, blamed on the fast spread of a variant first identified in Britain, has put Jordan’s infection numbers above those of most of its Middle East neighbors and reverses months of success in containing the outbreak.
It forced the government to reimpose a lockdown on Fridays, extend a night curfew and delay the opening of schools while imposing strict curbs on gatherings and stiffer fines for not wearing masks and ignoring social distancing.
Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh defended the lockdown measures against growing public criticism, saying the government’s move had averted a collapse of its national health system where some hospitals are nearing capacity.
He said the government was pinning hopes on accelerating its national inoculation program. The government had bought $100 million of vaccines to speed a vaccination drive that been slow to pick up pace until recently, Khasawneh said.

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan

Related

Jordan considers state takeover of private hospitals to cope with COVID-19 surge
Middle-East
Jordan considers state takeover of private hospitals to cope with COVID-19 surge
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman directs KSrelief to aid Jordan with oxygen supplies
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman directs KSrelief to aid Jordan with oxygen supplies

Libya authorities release 120 captured pro-Haftar fighters

Libya authorities release 120 captured pro-Haftar fighters
Updated 31 March 2021
AFP

Libya authorities release 120 captured pro-Haftar fighters

Libya authorities release 120 captured pro-Haftar fighters
  • The men were fighting for the 107th Brigade under the command of eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar
  • On Wednesday, dressed in loose white cotton and matching skullcaps, they were released following a ceremony in Zawiya
Updated 31 March 2021
AFP

ZAWIYAH: Authorities in western Libya released 120 fighters from a rival eastern force on Wednesday, the latest move toward reconciliation in a UN-backed peace process after years of violence.
The men were fighting for the 107th Brigade under the command of eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who in April 2019 launched an offensive to seize Tripoli from a unity government.
The fighters had been captured near the western city of Zawiya that same month.
On Wednesday, dressed in loose white cotton and matching skullcaps, they were released following a ceremony in Zawiya, 45 kilometers (30 miles) east of Tripoli.
Abdallah Al-Lafi, vice president of the country’s new presidential council, gave a speech in which he praised the liberation of the prisoners as “a concession in the interests of the nation” and called for further reconciliation and rebuilding.
After the ceremony at a sports ground in Zawiya, the prisoners were released and reunited with their families.
Libya has been ravaged by bloodshed since the fall and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed 2011 revolt.
An array of armed groups arose to fill the vacuum, and many coalesced around the unity government or around Haftar, who backed an eastern administration.
The two camps, each supported by foreign powers, fought for more than a year before Haftar was forced to retreat.
In October they signed a truce, setting in motion a UN-led process that saw a new transitional government installed in February.
The deal had also led to the release of several dozen prisoners by January.
The new executive is charged with organizing national elections set for December 2021.

Topics: Libya Khalifa Haftar

Related

Libyan PM says he can unify country
Middle-East
Libyan PM says he can unify country
Egyptian president says ‘all mercenaries’ must be removed from Libya
Egyptian president says ‘all mercenaries’ must be removed from Libya

Suez Canal says 81 ships transit in both directions

Suez Canal says 81 ships transit in both directions
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

Suez Canal says 81 ships transit in both directions

Suez Canal says 81 ships transit in both directions
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters
CAIRO: The Suez Canal said the total number of ships transiting the waterway in both directions on Wednesday was 81 as the waterway tries to clear a backlog caused by the grounding of a container ship last week.
Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie said the canal was working round the clock to deal with the build-up.

Latest updates

Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub
Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub
Saudi fashion sector on course to hit Vision 2030 targets, princess tells summit
Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, adviser to the Ministry of Culture and founder of the Saudi Fashion Community. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Ministers discuss green initiatives and ‘Made in Saudi’ program
Ministers discuss green initiatives and ‘Made in Saudi’ program
Saudi security forces seize 94 kg of hashish in Jazan
Security regiments patrolling in Jazan seized 94 kilograms of hashish. (SPA)
Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown
Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.