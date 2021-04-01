US could help Sudan improve banking sector

RIYADH: US and Western banks want to establish operations in Sudan, said the US envoy to the country, the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported.
Donald Booth, the US envoy to Sudan met with the country’s finance minister, Gibril Ibrahim on Wednesday.
Booth called for creating an investment climate in the country to allow international lenders to establish themselves, the news agency said.
The pair talked about how the US could help Sudan in creating such an environment.
Gibril also discussed arrangements for the arrival of wheat provided by the US to Sudan, and the US contribution to the Sudan Family Support Program, known as “Thamrat.”
The US has provided financial aid to help the country clear crippling debts owed to The World Bank as it ushers in a slew of financial sector reforms aimed at boosting foreign investment.
“Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government deserves credit for making challenging but necessary reforms to restore its social contract with the Sudanese people,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
