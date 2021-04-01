You are here

  • Home
  • US could help Sudan improve banking sector

US could help Sudan improve banking sector

US could help Sudan improve banking sector
People watch a movie in a drive through cinema in Sudan. The country is gradually opening up to foreign investment. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/93m2z

Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

US could help Sudan improve banking sector

US could help Sudan improve banking sector
  • Khartoum reforms banking sector
  • US helps ease country's debt burden
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: US and Western banks want to establish operations in Sudan, said the US envoy to the country, the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported.
Donald Booth, the US envoy to Sudan met with the country’s finance minister, Gibril Ibrahim on Wednesday.
Booth called for creating an investment climate in the country to allow international lenders to establish themselves, the news agency said.
The pair talked about how the US could help Sudan in creating such an environment.
Gibril also discussed arrangements for the arrival of wheat provided by the US to Sudan, and the US contribution to the Sudan Family Support Program, known as “Thamrat.”
The US has provided financial aid to help the country clear crippling debts owed to The World Bank as it ushers in a slew of financial sector reforms aimed at boosting foreign investment.
“Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government deserves credit for making challenging but necessary reforms to restore its social contract with the Sudanese people,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Related

Sudan’s PM gets the country’s first visa card
Business & Economy
Sudan’s PM gets the country’s first visa card

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint as oil market recovery far from complete

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint as oil market recovery far from complete
Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint as oil market recovery far from complete

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint as oil market recovery far from complete
  • OPEC+ producers gather to chart policy
  • Global oil demand falters amid resurgence of virus
Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s oil minister said on Thursday that OPEC+ producers had taken a cautious stance but the market’s recovery was still far from complete.
“Last month we called for a cautious and restrained approach and fortunately we were proved right by subsequent events,” Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said as he opened a meeting of the group.”The market now realizes that the OPEC+ cautious position was the correct course of action.”
OPEC, Russia and other producers are meeting on Thursday to discuss output policy amid a shaky outlook for global oil demand as a new wave of the virus emerges in many major economies.
OPEC+ has already cut reduced output by about 7 million barrels per day (bpd) to balance the market. Saudi Arabia has also made an extra 1 million bpd voluntary cut.

Related

Contractor DSI swings to profit but auditor highlights $1.3bn in accumulated losses

Contractor DSI swings to profit but auditor highlights $1.3bn in accumulated losses
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Contractor DSI swings to profit but auditor highlights $1.3bn in accumulated losses

Contractor DSI swings to profit but auditor highlights $1.3bn in accumulated losses
  • Contractor looks to restructure debts
  • Construction hit hard by slowdown
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Contractor Drake & Scull said it swung to a profit of 95 million dirhams ($25.9 million) last year after losing 87 million dirhams the year before.
But auditor EY highlighted the UAE-based company’s accumulated losses of 4.9 billion dirhams ($1.3 billion), liabilities that exceeded assets by 4.1 billion dirhams and negative cash flow in 2020 of 104 million dirhams.
These figures “cast significant doubt about the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern,” EY said in a statement accompanying the earnings, which were released to the Dubai Financial Market on Thursday.
EY also raised a number of issues with Drake & Scull’s accounts, including being unable to determine opening balances for the beginning of 2020 after refusing to sign off on its 2019 accounts due to “significant and pervasive” audit issues.
“Looking ahead, our main focus will be to restructure our debt and equity for which a comprehensive plan is in progress,” the company said in a statement accompanying the results.
Drake & Scull presented a restructuring plan to creditors at the beginning of March and will hold a vote on its implementation at the end of April.

Topics: construction Audit UAE

Related

Drake and Scull wins SR 1.73 bn tower deal
Business & Economy
Drake and Scull wins SR 1.73 bn tower deal

Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss forensic audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6

Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss forensic audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss forensic audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6

Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss forensic audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6
  • Alvarez & Marsal pulled out of the audit procedure in November
  • Audit is on a list of reforms that foreign donors have demanded
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Lebanon's central bank is ready to facilitate a forensic audit process by Alvarez & Marsal and will discuss this in a virtual meeting with the restructuring company on April 6, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Alvarez & Marsal pulled out of the audit procedure in November, saying it had not received the information it required, prompting parliament in December to lift banking secrecy for one year.
The audit is on a list of reforms that foreign donors have demanded before helping Lebanon out of its grave financial crisis, rooted in decades of state waste and corruption.

Topics: #Lebanon Central Bank

Related

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (R) delivers a statement after the president named the former prime minister to form a new cabinet, at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut, on October 22, 2020. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Lebanon could sink ‘like Titanic’ if no government formed, warns parliament speaker
Lebanon in ‘education catastrophe’ with children out of school: charity
Middle-East
Lebanon in ‘education catastrophe’ with children out of school: charity

Saudi Arabia’s MODON leases land for blood plasma derivatives plant

Saudi Arabia’s MODON leases land for blood plasma derivatives plant
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s MODON leases land for blood plasma derivatives plant

Saudi Arabia’s MODON leases land for blood plasma derivatives plant
  • Plasma derivatives capacity to reduce import reliance
  • Spending in sector rises amid pandemic
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has leased land north of Riyadh to develop a SR300 million ($80 million) plant to make blood plasma derivatives.
The facility will be developed at Sudair Industrial City with manufacturer AlphaBioViz Co, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
The plant will reduce the need to import derivatives from abroad and it comes as the sector attracts increased investment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Plasma derivatives are among the products targeted under the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NADLIB) MODON CEO Khalid Al-Salem, explained.
MODON and the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) signed an initial agreement last year to boost cooperation in research and development in the medical sector.

Topics: PHARMA Medical Saudi Arabia

Related

MODON minister Khalid Al Salem: “We have about 1,700 female workers in factories”
Saudi Arabia
MODON minister Khalid Al Salem: “We have about 1,700 female workers in factories”

‘Made in Saudi’ to create 1.3 million mining, industrial jobs for Saudis, minister says

‘Made in Saudi’ to create 1.3 million mining, industrial jobs for Saudis, minister says
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

‘Made in Saudi’ to create 1.3 million mining, industrial jobs for Saudis, minister says

‘Made in Saudi’ to create 1.3 million mining, industrial jobs for Saudis, minister says
  • 'Made in Saudi' to help increase Kingdom's non-oil exports to 50%
  • 'Made in Saudi' was launched on March 28
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The ‘Made in Saudi’ initiative aimed at supporting national products and services will create 1.3 million jobs in the mining and industrials sectors for the country’s citizens, said Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef on Wednesday.
The program, officially launched on March 28, aims to help increase the Kingdom's non-oil exports to 50 percent of the total from about 25 percent today, and raise the contribution of the private sector from 40 percent to 65 percent, Alkhorayef said during a government conference, Asharq reported.
‘Made in Saudi’ is focused on construction, textiles, pharmaceuticals and medical, processed and fresh produce and is open to any company with a valid license to operate in the Kingdom that grows, extracts or produces their wares in Saudi Arabia.
"We currently have 10,000 factories in the Kingdom, with investments of 1.1 trillion ($293 billion), and the Kingdom's products reach more than 178 countries around the world," Alkhorayef said.
A strategic plan to develop the consumer products industry through localization is in place, he said.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday launched Shareek, an SR12 trillion  program to boost the role of the private sector in diversifying the economy.
Under the program, private sector businesses will be helped to invest SR5 trillion between now and 2030, along with SR3 trillion from the country's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and SR4 trillion as part of a new national investment strategy.
The SR5 trillion that major companies pledged to spend within the Shareek program came based on a set of incentives, including the business environment, and some exemptions granted to each sector, said Alkhorayef.
Companies will spend more to expand and take advantage of opportunities instead of distributing all profits to shareholders, he said.

Topics: localization Saudi Arabia economy Investment

Related

Business chiefs urged to join ‘Made in Saudi’ program
Business & Economy
Business chiefs urged to join ‘Made in Saudi’ program
Here’s how to be part of ‘Made in Saudi’ video
Business & Economy
Here’s how to be part of ‘Made in Saudi’

Latest updates

March of the mummies: Egypt readies for pharaohs’ parade
March of the mummies: Egypt readies for pharaohs’ parade
Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz: IAEA report
Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz: IAEA report
Saudi Arabia calls for restraint as oil market recovery far from complete
Saudi Arabia calls for restraint as oil market recovery far from complete
Moldova investigates preferential vaccination of local officials
Moldova investigates preferential vaccination of local officials
Arab Fashion Week: Day four highlights include sustainable, bridal gowns
Arab Fashion Week: Day four highlights include sustainable, bridal gowns

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.