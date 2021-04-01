Saudi Arabia’s MODON leases land for blood plasma derivatives plant

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has leased land north of Riyadh to develop a SR300 million ($80 million) plant to make blood plasma derivatives.
The facility will be developed at Sudair Industrial City with manufacturer AlphaBioViz Co, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
The plant will reduce the need to import derivatives from abroad and it comes as the sector attracts increased investment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Plasma derivatives are among the products targeted under the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NADLIB) MODON CEO Khalid Al-Salem, explained.
MODON and the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) signed an initial agreement last year to boost cooperation in research and development in the medical sector.
