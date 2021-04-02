You are here

Doubts cast on Pakistan government's electronic voting plan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, right first row, receives briefing about e-voting in Islamabad on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy: Pakistan Press Information Department)
Doubts cast on Pakistan government's electronic voting plan
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government is committed to introducing electronic voting to ensure transparent elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said, as experts and insiders warn of the huge costs of the transition, as well as technical and trust issues in a country where election results are often disputed.
The idea of introducing electronic voting machines (EVMs), which directly record votes and are believed to prevent irregularities, caught the spotlight after a government candidate lost a key senate seat to a joint opposition candidate last month, resulting in accusations of vote rigging and horse trading.
A subsequent election for the post of senate chairman also caused controversy after eight ballot papers had to be destroyed by the presiding officer for breaking rules.
“In light of past experience, the introduction of electronic voting machines to make the electoral process as transparent, safe and impartial as possible is in the interest of the country’s democracy,” Khan said while being shown EVMs developed by COMSATS University Islamabad and the National Institute of Electronics on Wednesday.
“The country’s democratic and electoral process can no longer tolerate a system that is questioned and the public’s confidence is shaken,” he added.
Farrukh Habib, an MP from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, called the introduction of EVMs a “very important development” for electoral reforms in Pakistan, while Raoof Hasan, the PM’s special aide on information, said the machines would ensure a “revolutionary” shift in a political landscape where election outcomes were often contested.
“EVMs could make elections more credible and difficult to question the results,” Hasan told Arab News, saying all parties would be asked for input before the system was introduced and the transition would be overseen by the election commission.
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials said that legislation needed to be enacted for the transition to take place and that they were less optimistic about the switch based on failed pilot projects in the past.
One ECP pilot project covered 35 polling stations in Peshawar in 2017.
“In that mock exercise, we have faced a lot of technical problems and also people have shown distrust on voting machines’ accuracy,” a senior ECP official told Arab News on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to media.
Former ECP secretary Kanwar Dilshad said it was unlikely EMVs could be introduced by the next general election due to financial, logistical and technical constraints.
“At least 1 trillion rupees ($6.5 billion) is required to replace manual voting with digital voting procedures: Electronic voting machines, biometric verification machines or Internet voting for overseas Pakistanis in general elections,” Dilshad told Arab News, saying 60 billion rupees would be required for the procurement of 350,000 EVMs alone.
“This is a futile exercise. The Election Commission of Pakistan pilot projects regarding EVMs have failed in the past,” he said.
Trust deficit is another problem, opposition politicians say.
“No political party is ready to trust technology after the RTS (results transmission system) issue in 2018,” Pakistan People’s Party Sen. Taj Haider said, referring to a controversy in the general election over the collapse of the RTS system during the counting process, leading to claims of rigging.
“E-voting can only proceed if elections are conducted without establishment interference under an honest and independent ECP,” Haider said.
Raja Zafar ul Haq, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, said that EVMs would undermine Pakistan’s electoral process if introduced without a consensus.
“It will also increase fear of manipulation and further damage the credibility of elections,” he said.
 

Pakistan lifts TikTok ban for second time
Media
Pakistan lifts TikTok ban for second time

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Updated 3 min 7 sec ago
AP

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
  • Sayedul Mustafa, the owner of a shop, confirmed the dead were his staff
  • It was not clear how the fire began
Updated 3 min 7 sec ago
AP
COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: A fire on Friday destroyed more than 20 shops in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, leaving at least three people dead, police and witnesses said.
Local police chief Ahmed Sanjur Morshed said they recovered the bodies from the debris after it took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control.
The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong camp for Myanmar’s Rohingya refugees were asleep.
Sayedul Mustafa, the owner of a shop, confirmed the dead were his staff.
It was not clear how the fire began. It came after another devastating fire last month in the camp left 15 people dead, 560 others hurt and about 45,000 homeless.

WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’

WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’
Updated 51 min 40 sec ago
AP

WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’

WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’
  • Gaping imbalance in access to coronavirus vaccines mostly favors rich
Updated 51 min 40 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: The head of the World Trade Organization called Thursday for expanded capability in developing countries to manufacture vaccines, saying the gaping imbalance in access to coronavirus vaccines that mostly favors rich, developed countries was unacceptable.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she supports the creation of a framework that would give developing countries “some automaticity and access to manufacture vaccines with technology transfer” during future pandemics, decrying the “vaccine inequity” of the current one.

“The idea that 70 percent of vaccines today have been administered only by 10 countries is really not acceptable,” Okonjo-Iweala told reporters while hosting French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire at WTO’s
Geneva headquarters.

BACKGROUND

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she supports the creation of a framework that would give developing countries ‘some automaticity and access to manufacture vaccines with technology transfer.’

Scores of the trade body’s member nations have backed efforts led by South Africa and India to get the WTO to grant a temporary waiver of its intellectual property pact to help boost COVID-19 vaccine production at a time of insufficient supplies.

Some wealthier countries and those with strong pharmaceutical industries oppose the idea, saying it would crimp future innovation.

France’s Le Maire addressed thorny efforts to reform the WTO amid tensions over trade, including the US-China trade war during the Trump administration and a long-running dispute between the US and the European Union over subsidies for aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing

More nations have backed efforts to get the WTO to grant a temporary waiver of its intellectual property pact to help boost COVID-19 vaccine production. (AP)

“We do not want to see a return of the commercial tensions between the United States and China, or between the United States and the European Union,” Le Maire said. “We are convinced that the WTO has a major role to play.”

He said France supported “concrete reform” to help improve dispute resolution and ease trade tensions. Le Maire advocated “clear and respected trade rules,” notably on intellectual property, state aid and reciprocity agreements between countries.

The US over successive administrations has held up appointments to the WTO’s appeals court, which helps adjudicate trade disputes across the world. The US attributed the action in part to concerns about unfair practices by China, including alleged intellectual property theft and aid to state-run or state-influenced enterprises. China has rejected such allegations.

Super-spreader fears in India as millions gather for month-long festival

Super-spreader fears in India as millions gather for month-long festival
Updated 02 April 2021

Super-spreader fears in India as millions gather for month-long festival

Super-spreader fears in India as millions gather for month-long festival
  • Some 150 million people expected to arrive at the riverbank pilgrimage site
Updated 02 April 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Kumbh Mela festival has stoked coronavirus super-spreader fears in India as millions of pilgrims are expected to flock to the Ganges River every day during the month-long celebrations.
Kumbh Mela, which started on Thursday, is the biggest festival of Hinduism, with the faithful coming from across the country to the holy waters for a ritual dip. This year, organizers of the festival in Haridwar in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand expect 150 million people to arrive at the riverbank pilgrimage site, undeterred by the coronavirus outbreak.
India reported 72,330 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the highest since October, as it is observing a new coronavirus surge. In all, 12.22 million people have contracted the virus in India and 162,927 have died of it.
While the state government has made it obligatory for pilgrims arriving for Kumbh Mela from coronavirus-affected states to present negative COVID-19 results of tests, and for everyone to maintain a safe distance in public places and wear masks, experts say that observing safety protocols may be a challenge.
“There is a great possibility of the event turning out to be a super spreader,” Anoop Nautiyal of Development for Communities Foundation in Uttarakhand, who has been closely tracking the outbreak in Haridwar, told Arab News.
“Implementing the safety protocols is a challenge. How will you check the papers of 50 million people?” he said.
Dr. Dorairaj Prabhakaran, of the Public Health Foundation of India, is also concerned that this year’s Kumbh Mela may turn into a super-spreader event.
“Any kind of gathering will increase the spread of the virus,” he said, “The authorities need to enforce protocols to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behavior to prevent such gatherings from becoming super spreader events.”
A day before the festival started, several dozen coronavirus cases were confirmed at an ashram in the city and a COVID-19 hotspot was detected in neighboring Rishikesh city. Kumbh Mela organizers claim, however, that they have made preparations to keep the festival safe. “We have made all arrangements. We have made a temporary hospital of 613 beds, out of which 150 beds will be fitted with all the facilities like ultrasound, laboratory tests, and there would be facilities for the COVID-19 testing also,” Kumbh Mela chief medical officer Dr. Arjun Singh Senger said. “At the entry point of the festival we have made 10 stalls of six beds where the testing facilities have also been provided,” he said.
The location of the Kumbh Mela festival rotates between four pilgrimage sites: Haridwar on the Ganges in Uttarakhand, Ujjain on the Shipra River in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Nashik on the Godavari River in the western Indian state of Maharashtram and Prayagraj on the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
Less than 80 million visited the Kumbh Mela when it was held in Haridwar 11 years ago.

India fights coronavirus surge, steps up jabs amid export row
World
India fights coronavirus surge, steps up jabs amid export row
Two dead as violence mars election in Indian battleground state
World
Two dead as violence mars election in Indian battleground state

Two more teachers suspended amid UK school’s prophet cartoon row

Protesters outside Batley Grammar School in Batley, West Yorkshire, England. (Getty Images/File Photo)
Protesters outside Batley Grammar School in Batley, West Yorkshire, England. (Getty Images/File Photo)
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Two more teachers suspended amid UK school’s prophet cartoon row

Protesters outside Batley Grammar School in Batley, West Yorkshire, England. (Getty Images/File Photo)
  • ‘They don’t want attention being drawn to the fact that this went beyond the actions of one person,’ source tells Daily Mail
  • Parents protested outside school after discovering cartoons of Prophet Muhammad had been shown to students
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Two more teachers have been suspended for their role in showing a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad during a religious studies class in a British school, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

Three teachers at Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire have now been suspended pending investigation.

The first unnamed teacher was suspended after parents protested outside the school when they discovered that cartoons of the prophet, created by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, were shown to the class during a religious studies lesson.

It is forbidden in Islam to depict the prophet, who is a universally revered figure for Muslims. The Daily Mail reported that the image shown to children depicted him with a bomb replacing a turban on his head.

An anonymous source told the newspaper: “Two other teachers are also being investigated, but the school has been trying to keep it secret because they don’t want attention being drawn to the fact that this went beyond the actions of one person.

“They were not in the class at the time, but were aware that offensive material was going to be used, it is claimed.

“Blasphemy features on the school curriculum and images have been used before by teachers. But not this one. This was the first time that this particular image was shown during a lesson. 

“This picture was not part of the approved teaching materials, and we do not know why the teacher chose it. It appears, there were no proper checks in place.

“There is nothing to suggest that either of them used this particular image themselves in lessons, but they knew what was going on and it points to a breakdown in the system.”

Batley Multi Academy Trust, which is in charge of the school’s administration, announced on Wednesday that from April 12 it will conduct an independent investigation into the use of the “offensive” materials.

“We believe the right way forward is for an independent investigation to review the context in which the materials were used, and to make recommendations in relation to the religious studies curriculum so that the appropriate lessons can be learned, and action taken, where necessary,” it said.

The trust added that the school’s religious studies curriculum as a whole will also be assessed by the independent panel.

The school’s head teacher Gary Kibble has apologized to the local Muslim community, saying the use of the cartoon was “totally inappropriate.” He said the suspended teacher had also done so.

Probe launched into UK school's use of Prophet Muhammad cartoon 
World
Probe launched into UK school's use of Prophet Muhammad cartoon 
Mosque leaders ask UK school protesters to step back amid prophet cartoon row 
World
Mosque leaders ask UK school protesters to step back amid prophet cartoon row 

Hospital workers despair as France’s virus strategy flails

Hospital workers despair as France’s virus strategy flails
Updated 01 April 2021
AP

Hospital workers despair as France’s virus strategy flails

Hospital workers despair as France’s virus strategy flails
  • Refusing to acknowledge failure, French government blames delayed vaccine deliveries and disobedient public for soaring infections and saturated hospitals
  • Worried doctors urged preventative measures beyond those that were already in place
Updated 01 April 2021
AP

AMIENS — As France battles a new virus surge that many believe was avoidable, intensive care aide Stephanie Sannier manages her distress by climbing into her car after a 12-hour shift, blasting music and singing loudly.
“It allows me to breathe and to cry,” she says.
People with COVID-19 occupy all the beds in her ICU ward in President Emmanuel Macron’s hometown hospital in the medieval northern city of Amiens.
Three have died in the past three days. The vast medical complex is turning away critically ill patients from smaller towns nearby for lack of space.
With France now Europe’s latest virus danger zone, Macron on Wednesday ordered temporary school closures nationwide and new travel restrictions. But he resisted calls for a strict lockdown, instead sticking to his “third way” strategy that seeks a route between freedom and confinement to keep both infections and a restless populace under control until mass vaccinations take over.
Refusing to acknowledge failure, the French government blames delayed vaccine deliveries and a disobedient public for soaring infections and saturated hospitals. Macron’s critics, in turn, blame arrogance at the highest levels. They say France’s leaders ignored warning signs and favored political and economic calculations over public health — and lives.
“We feel this wave coming very strongly,” said Romain Beal, a blood oxygen specialist at the Amiens-Picardie Hospital. “We had families where we had the mother and her son die at the same time in two different ICU rooms here. It’s unbearable.”
The hospital’s doctors watched as the variant ravaging Britain over the winter jumped the Channel and forged south across France.
Just as in Britain, the variant is now driving ever-younger, ever-healthier patients into French emergency rooms and critical care wards. Amiens medics did their best to prepare, bringing in reinforcements and setting up a temporary ICU in a pediatric wing.
After Britain’s death toll shot higher in January, after new variants slammed European countries from the Czech Republic to Portugal, France continued vaunting its “third way.”
French scientists’ projections — including from the government’s own virus advisory body — predicted trouble ahead. Charts from national research institute Inserm in January and again in February forecast climbing virus hospitalization rates in March or April.
Worried doctors urged preventative measures beyond those that were already in place.
Week after week, the government refused to impose a new lockdown, citing France’s stable infection and hospitalization rates. Ministers stressed the importance of keeping the economy afloat and protecting the mental health of a populace worn down by a year of uncertainty. A relieved public granted Macron a boost in the polls.
The nationwide infection rate has now doubled over the past three weeks, and Paris hospitals are bracing for what could be their worst battle yet.
Acknowledging the challenges, Macron on Wednesday announced a three-week nationwide school closure, a month-long domestic travel ban and the creation of thousands of temporary ICU beds. Parliament approved the measures Thursday.
While other European countries imposed their third lockdowns in recent months, Macron said that by refusing to do so in France, “we gained precious days of liberty and weeks of schooling for our children, and we allowed hundreds of thousands of workers to keep their heads above water.”
France has lost another 30,000 lives to the virus this year. It has also reported more virus infections overall than any country in Europe, and it has one of the world’s highest death tolls — 95,640 lives lost.
Macron’s refusal to order a lockdown frustrates people like Sarah Amhah, visiting her 67-year-old mother in the Amiens ICU.
“They’ve managed this badly all along,” she said, recalling government missteps a year ago around masks and tests and decrying logistical challenges around getting a vaccine for elderly relatives. While she’s still proud of France’s world-renowned health care system, she’s not proud of her government.
Pollsters note growing public frustration in recent days with the government’s hesitancy to crack down, and the potential impact of Macron’s current decisions on next year’s presidential campaign landscape.
Macron told his ministers he’s focusing on the “speed race” to get the French population vaccinated.
The World Health Organization’s officials said Thursday vaccinations in European countries like France, have been “unacceptably slow” and risk prolonging the pandemic.
At the Amiens ICU, things are already bad enough.
“We have the impression that the population is doing the opposite of what they should be doing,” said Sannier, the nurse’s aide, before heading off on her rounds. “And we have the feeling we are working for nothing.”
Intern Oussama Nanai acknowledged that the drumbeat of grim virus numbers has left many people feeling numb, and he urged everyone to visit an ICU to put a human face to the figures.
“Yesterday afternoon I couldn’t do it anymore. The patient in (room) 52 died, and the patient in (room) 54,” he said.
But sometimes their work pays off.
“Two people who were in the most serious condition for 60 days left on their own two feet, and they sent us photos,” he said. “That boosts our morale and makes us realize that what we are doing is useful.”

France accuses Britain of 'blackmail' over COVID-19 vaccine deliveries
World
France accuses Britain of 'blackmail' over COVID-19 vaccine deliveries
Parisians brace for new COVID-19 lockdown
World
Parisians brace for new COVID-19 lockdown

