You are here

  • Home
  • Research looks at boosting Saudi jobs in the private sector

Research looks at boosting Saudi jobs in the private sector

The paper analyzes the progress of the nationalization policy and proposes models to help to increase the attractiveness of the private sector for Saudis. (SPA)
The paper analyzes the progress of the nationalization policy and proposes models to help to increase the attractiveness of the private sector for Saudis. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9p9d6

Updated 15 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Research looks at boosting Saudi jobs in the private sector

Research looks at boosting Saudi jobs in the private sector
  • King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center examines models to reduce Saudi unemployment
Updated 15 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has published a new paper on ways to encourage more Saudi nationals into The labor force.

Unemployment in the Kingdom fell to 12.6 percent in the last quarter or 2020, according to a Saudi General Authority of Statistics (SGAS) report this week.

A survey found that 93 percent of unemployed people said they would accept a private sector position but more than three quarters of unemployed women and more than half of men would only accept private sector work if it involved a commute of an hour or less.

The paper follows the new rules in Saudi Arabia that allow expatriate workers to transfer between employers upon the expiry of a binding work contract without the employer’s consent.

The discussion paper analyzes the progress of the nationalization policy and proposes models to help to increase the attractiveness of the private sector for Saudis.

The labor market will need to absorb an increase in the working age population of around 1.8 percent annually. Female labor force participation in Saudi Arabia has more than doubled and is well on track to meet the Saudi Vision 2030 objective of 30 percent.

While more women are entering the labor force in the Kingdom, the SGAS figures show that the unemployment rate among men was 4 percent in Q4 2020, while for women it was 20.2 percent.

FASTFACT

93%

A survey found that 93 percent of unemployed people said they would accept a private sector position but more than three quarters of unemployed women and more than half of men would only accept private sector work if it involved a commute of an hour or less.

In his KAPSARC paper, Olivier Durand-Lasserve a research fellow in the Energy Systems and Macroeconomics Program, developed two partial equilibrium models of the labor market of Saudi Arabia.

The first model is very simplistic, with private sector firms paying the wage that corresponds to the productivity of the worker. This can lead to unemployment because a part of the population does not want to take a job at this wage level. However, this representation, which is often used by economists, is flawed because it treats unemployment as an individual choice, whereas generally individuals do not choose to be in that situation, the report said.

In the second model, which is more realistic, job candidates are connected with specific vacancies. The challenge here is that it can often be a long and costly process and unemployment candidates may have to wait a long time to receive an offer.

At the same time, private sector firms may consider the process too long and costly, especially if they urgently need to fill a role.

To boost national employment, the study investigated different options to subsidize private sector wages for Saudi nationals. This policy would in effect be an extension of the Employment Subsidy Program (ESP), introduced in 2019, which is a system of in-work cash transfers for nationals employed in the private sector.

The paper explores various ways of financing the subsidies, such as increased levies on expatriate workers. “We also stress that the quotas limit the beneficial effects of labor subsidies on the unemployment of nationals and may render expat levies detrimental. We show that a domestic energy price reform, where parts of the fiscal proceeds are used for labor subsidies, can substantially reduce the unemployment of nationals,” Durand-Lasserve told Arab News.

Topics: King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC)

Related

‘Made in Saudi’ to create 1.3 million mining, industrial jobs for Saudis, minister says
Business & Economy
‘Made in Saudi’ to create 1.3 million mining, industrial jobs for Saudis, minister says
‘Your Future is in Tourism’ campaign meant to help create 1 million jobs for Saudis
Saudi Arabia
‘Your Future is in Tourism’ campaign meant to help create 1 million jobs for Saudis

Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?

Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
Updated 30 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?

Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
  • Consumers have stocked up on laptops, gaming consoles and other electronic products during the pandemic, leading to tighter inventory.
  • Sanctions against Chinese tech companies have further exacerbated the crisis
Updated 30 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU, India: From delayed car deliveries to a supply shortfall in home appliances to costlier smartphones, businesses and consumers across the globe are facing the brunt of an unprecedented shortage in semiconductor microchips.

The shortage stems from a confluence of factors as carmakers, which shut plants during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, compete against the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip supplies.

Consumers have stocked up on laptops, gaming consoles and other electronic products during the pandemic, leading to tighter inventory. They also bought more cars than industry officials expected last spring, further straining supplies.

Sanctions against Chinese tech companies have further exacerbated the crisis. Originally concentrated in the auto industry, the shortage has now spread to a range of other consumer electronics, including smartphones, refrigerators and microwaves.

With every company that uses chips in production panic buying to shore up stocks, the shortage has squeezed capacity and driven up costs of even the cheapest components of nearly all microchips, increasing prices of final products. Automobiles have become increasingly dependent on chips — for everything from computer management of engines for better fuel economy to driver-assistance features such as emergency braking.

The crisis has forced many to curtail the production of less profitable vehicles. General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. are among the big carmakers who said they would scale down production, joining other automakers including Volkswagen AG, Subaru Corp, Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co.

A shortage of auto semiconductor chips could impact nearly 1.3 million units of global light vehicle production in the first quarter, according to data firm IHS Markit.

IHS said a fire at a Japanese chip-making factory owned by Renesas Electronics Corp, which accounts for 30 percent of the global market for microcontroller units used in cars, has worsened the situation.

Severe winter weather in Texas has also forced Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, NXP Semiconductors and Infineon to shut down factories temporarily. Infineon and NXP are major automotive chip suppliers, and analysts expect the disruptions to add to the shortfalls in the ailing sector.

At the root of the squeeze is the under-investment in 8-inch chip manufacturing plants owned mostly by Asian firms, which means they have struggled to ramp up production as demand for 5G phones and laptops picked up faster than expected.

Qualcomm Inc, whose chips feature in Samsung phones, is one major chipmaker struggling to keep up with demand. Apple Inc’s major supplier Foxconn also warned of the chip shortage affecting supply chains to clients.

The majority of chip production occurs in Asia currently, where major contract manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) and Samsung handle production for hundreds of different chip companies.

US semiconductor companies account for 47 percent of global chip sales, but only 12 percent of global manufacturing is done in the United States.

Factories that produce wafers cost tens of billions of dollars to build, and expanding their capacity can take up to a year for testing and qualifying complex tools.

US President Joe Biden has sought $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the country.

Currently, four new factories are slated in the country, two by Intel Corp. and one by TSMC in Arizona, and another by Samsung in Texas.

China has also offered a myriad of subsidies to the chip industry as it tries to reduce its dependence on Western technology.

Topics: chip shortage microchips COVID-19

Related

Global chip shortage offers silver lining to KSA’s local industry
Business & Economy
Global chip shortage offers silver lining to KSA’s local industry
Drought hits Taiwan drive to plug global chip shortage
Business
Drought hits Taiwan drive to plug global chip shortage

Institutional investors add risk, outlook more positive for 2021

Institutional investors add risk, outlook more positive for 2021
Updated 42 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Institutional investors add risk, outlook more positive for 2021

Institutional investors add risk, outlook more positive for 2021
  • Sovereign fund investments in private markets more than doubled during 2020 to $50.3 billion
  • This was in part due to funds helping out their portfolio companies hit by the pandemic, study finds
Updated 42 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A rotation by sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors to add risk since the COVID-19 pandemic, moving from cash and bonds to stocks, may have further to run as many still have large cash positions, according to research published Thursday.

Investors had a more positive outlook for 2021, having reached a risk-neutral level across asset classes after starting last year with the highest cash levels since the 2009 financial crisis, the research from State Street Corporation and the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) found.

Many are also adding to their exposure within private markets, with a particular focus on infrastructure and real estate, hastened by low real returns in public markets, according to the findings, based on State Street data and an IFSWF survey of seven of its largest sovereign fund members.

For example, sovereign fund investments in private markets more than doubled during 2020 to $50.3 billion, IFSWF data showed, in part due to funds helping out their portfolio companies hit by the pandemic.

“The current macroeconomic environment, anticipated fiscal stimulus and portfolio positioning of institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds present reasons to be optimistic as we move further into 2021,” said Neill Clark, head of State Street Associates, Europe, Middle East and Africa at State Street.

There was a marked uptick in interest in US equities in 2020, with IFSWF data showing over $16 billion invested across 46 deals in 2020, up from $2 billion across 28 deals in 2019.

The rise was largely due to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s countercyclical investments in energy, consumer and financial sectors at the peak of the crisis in the second quarter.

Institutional investors also scaled back investments in emerging markets and withdrew from investments in Britain during 2020, according to the research.

Still, IFSWF data indicated an uptick in sovereign fund investments in the country to $4.4 billion in 2020 compared with $1 billion in 2019, almost two-thirds in private markets, as funds eyed deals in the battered economy.

With assets such as global stocks and bitcoin near record highs, talk of bubbles in certain sectors has increased this year.

Yet State Street said it did not see evidence of bubble behavior and sovereign funds surveyed in the report were generally not worried either.

One IFSWF member surveyed did express concern about the number of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) initial public offerings, the number of tech firms trading at more than 20 times revenues and multiples that private equity firms are paying for deals.

Topics: International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) State Street Corporation Sovereign Wealth Funds Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Foreign investors key to Arab market’s recovery
Business & Economy
Foreign investors key to Arab market’s recovery
Investors look beyond World Cup to post-Ramadan Qatari and Saudi recovery plays
Business & Economy
Investors look beyond World Cup to post-Ramadan Qatari and Saudi recovery plays

Pandemic caused ‘drastic’ shift in region’s e-commerce, say major retailers

The coronavirus pandemic led to “drastic” changes in the e-commerce sector in the Middle East region, experts say. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
The coronavirus pandemic led to “drastic” changes in the e-commerce sector in the Middle East region, experts say. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
Updated 01 April 2021
Deema Al Khudair

Pandemic caused ‘drastic’ shift in region’s e-commerce, say major retailers

The coronavirus pandemic led to “drastic” changes in the e-commerce sector in the Middle East region, experts say. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
  • Like many major retailers, Al-Sulaiman said IKEA witnessed huge growth in e-commerce last year
Updated 01 April 2021
Deema Al Khudair

JEDDAH: The coronavirus pandemic led to “drastic” changes in the e-commerce sector, as users embraced digital payments, were forced to buy staple food items online and invested in products to make working from home easier, according to leading retailers in the Kingdom.

“About a year ago, cash on delivery was basically stopped by law and customers had to force themselves to adapt to digital payment methods. This was a very drastic baseline shift that we saw. In the last nine years or so, I’ve seen nothing change the cash on delivery component in our market and finally COVID-19 did,” Faraz Khalid, CEO of Noon, said in a session at the 7th Retail Leaders Circle digital seminar this week.

Noon is an online shopping platform backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Dubai businessman Mohamed Alabbar, which was launched in 2017 on the back of around $1 billion in funding.

Khalid also highlighted the fact that the pandemic forced workers to remain at home, due to restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, leading to a radical shift in the category mix of many e-commerce websites.

“We went from first adopted categories like fashion, beauty, and electronics to more staples, home goods, people buying things that they usually buy in an offline context. In that sense, I think it’s a healthy sign because you’ve got a more sustainable payment mix; customers are coming back more regularly across categories.”

The Noon session also discussed the fact that grocery items are often the most difficult online category for e-commerce retailers, due to the high frequency of purchases, meaning customers “are very demanding, hard to serve.”

Saud Ghassan Al-Sulaiman, CEO of IKEA Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, told delegates at the retail event that the pandemic forced consumers to rapidly alter their shopping behavior.

“The most dramatic changes that took place in that period were in our own furniture industry. Consumers who had been spending more time at home realized that they need to invest more in their home. We saw a few categories accelerating more than others; we saw home office and children’s range accelerating more than other parts of the range,” he said.

Like many major retailers, Al-Sulaiman said IKEA witnessed huge growth in e-commerce last year.

“During the pandemic, we saw e-commerce growing seven times,” he said, pointing out that the company launched its online store in 2020 after just two weeks in development.

Topics: business economy e-commerce Middle East

Related

Payment startups big winners of e-commerce boom
Business & Economy
Payment startups big winners of e-commerce boom
Saudi Arabia’s new instant payment system seen as catalyst for e-commerce, fintech sectors
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s new instant payment system seen as catalyst for e-commerce, fintech sectors

Saudi energy minister urges continued caution for OPEC+

Saudi energy minister urges continued caution for OPEC+
Updated 53 min 37 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi energy minister urges continued caution for OPEC+

Saudi energy minister urges continued caution for OPEC+
  • Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the oil market ‘requires a steady hand on the tiller’
  • OPEC+ meeting is considering whether to add back 500,000 barrels a day to the global market
Updated 53 min 37 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, urged the OPEC+ producers’ alliance to exercise caution ahead of a key meeting to decide oil output levels for the 23 members over the coming month.

“Until the evidence of the recovery is undeniable, we should maintain this cautious stance,” he told ministers ahead at the monthly meeting.

He said that global oil demand recovery was uneven in the face of the pandemic hit to economic growth. “For most part, the market is on a stable footing and stocks continue to draw down. In some parts of the world, such as the US and the UK, the rollout of vaccines has been very effective,” the prince said.

“But in the Eurozone, infection rates continue to rise, and countries are reimposing full or partial lockdowns and extending restrictions to combat a third wave,” he added.

The meeting is considering whether to add back 500,000 barrels a day to the global market, while Saudi Arabia is weighing whether to lift the 1m barrel voluntary cut it made at the start of the year. (Shutterstock)

“Steering the ship in these current conditions where different scenarios are playing out in various regions of the world requires a steady hand on the tiller, as I said back in February,” he said.

Compliance to agreed OPEC+ supply levels was at 113 percent last month, he revealed.

The meeting is considering whether to add back 500,000 barrels a day to the global market, while Saudi Arabia is weighing whether to lift the 1m barrel voluntary cut it made at the start of the year.

The OPEC+ meeting commended Saudi Arabia for its recent green initiatives in the Kingdom and the Middle East, which it said was an important part of the global effort to address climate change.

Topics: OPEC+ Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Oil

Related

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy
Business & Economy
Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy

Contractor DSI swings to profit but auditor highlights $1.3bn in accumulated losses

Contractor DSI swings to profit but auditor highlights $1.3bn in accumulated losses
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Contractor DSI swings to profit but auditor highlights $1.3bn in accumulated losses

Contractor DSI swings to profit but auditor highlights $1.3bn in accumulated losses
  • Contractor looks to restructure debts
  • Construction hit hard by slowdown
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Contractor Drake & Scull said it swung to a profit of 95 million dirhams ($25.9 million) last year after losing 87 million dirhams the year before.
But auditor EY highlighted the UAE-based company’s accumulated losses of 4.9 billion dirhams ($1.3 billion), liabilities that exceeded assets by 4.1 billion dirhams and negative cash flow in 2020 of 104 million dirhams.
These figures “cast significant doubt about the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern,” EY said in a statement accompanying the earnings, which were released to the Dubai Financial Market on Thursday.
EY also raised a number of issues with Drake & Scull’s accounts, including being unable to determine opening balances for the beginning of 2020 after refusing to sign off on its 2019 accounts due to “significant and pervasive” audit issues.
“Looking ahead, our main focus will be to restructure our debt and equity for which a comprehensive plan is in progress,” the company said in a statement accompanying the results.
Drake & Scull presented a restructuring plan to creditors at the beginning of March and will hold a vote on its implementation at the end of April.

Topics: construction Audit UAE

Related

Drake and Scull wins SR 1.73 bn tower deal
Business & Economy
Drake and Scull wins SR 1.73 bn tower deal

Latest updates

Research looks at boosting Saudi jobs in the private sector
Research looks at boosting Saudi jobs in the private sector
What We Are Reading Today: Escape from Rome: The Failure of Empire and the Road to Prosperity
What We Are Reading Today: Escape from Rome: The Failure of Empire and the Road to Prosperity
Doubts cast on Pakistan e-voting plan
Doubts cast on Pakistan e-voting plan
Super-spreader fears in India as millions gather for month-long festival
Super-spreader fears in India as millions gather for month-long festival
Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.